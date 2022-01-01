Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe 86 - Chino 4110 Edison Ave # 109

review star

No reviews yet

4110 Edison Ave # 109

Chino, CA 91710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Upside Down Halo Halo
Ube Leche Flan Cupcake
Ube Truffles

Pie Pre Orders (Pre Orders Only) Choose Pick up date of November 22 or 23 ONLY

Ube Crack Pie (PRE ORDER ONLY)

Ube Crack Pie (PRE ORDER ONLY)

$24.00

One of our signature holiday pies! Sweet oat cookie crust topped with a gooey ube chess pie filling. Best served cold! - *Please designate what day you would like to pick up (Nov 22 or Nov 23 only)*

Mais Con Yelo Pie (PRE ORDER ONLY)

Mais Con Yelo Pie (PRE ORDER ONLY)

$24.00

One of our signature holiday pies! Sweet corn and cream cheese filling sitting on top of our Skyflakes crust. Best served ice cold! *Please designate what day you would like to pick up (Nov 22 or Nov 23 only)*

Specials

Combo Pack #1 Truffles

Combo Pack #1 Truffles

$14.75

4-Pack Ube Truffles and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi

Combo Pack #2 Ube Leche Flan

Combo Pack #2 Ube Leche Flan

$15.75

4-Pack Ube Leche Flan and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi

Combo Pack #3 Cheesecake

Combo Pack #3 Cheesecake

$15.75

4-Pack Ube Crack Cheese Cake and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi

Combo Pack #4 Crinkles

Combo Pack #4 Crinkles

$12.75

4-Pack Ube Crinkles and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi

Baked Goods

Banana Langka Cups

Banana Langka Cups

$4.25Out of stock

Sweet white cake flavored with jackfruit syrup, a layer of our house-made banana compote, topped with jackfruit cream cheese frosting and our Skyflakes Crack.

Chocolate Coffee Crunch Cups

Chocolate Coffee Crunch Cups

$3.99

Layers of chocolate cake, coffee whipped cream, chocolate ganache and a sprinkling of Vahlrona chocolate crispies. Contains: wheat, dairy, sugar, eggs, possible soy.

Milo Cupcake

Milo Cupcake

$4.25

Chocolate Fudge Cupcake with Milo Whipped Cream

1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes

1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes

$44.00

12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!

1 Dozen Ube Truffles

1 Dozen Ube Truffles

$35.00

Cafe 86's Signature Pastry: 12 x Super moist ube cake mixed in with coconut cream cheese frosting, dipped in white chocolate and rolled in oreos.

Ube Truffles

Ube Truffles

$3.25

Cafe 86's Signature Pastry: Super moist ube cake mixed in with coconut cream cheese frosting, dipped in white chocolate and rolled in oreos.

Ube Leche Flan Cupcake

Ube Leche Flan Cupcake

$4.25

Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!

Ube Brazo Crunch

Ube Brazo Crunch

$4.25Out of stock

Buttery and sweet Skyflakes crust is topped with layers of ube cake, yema filling (custard), and a fluffy meringue. It's our take on the traditional Brazo de Mercedes!

Ube Butter Bars

Ube Butter Bars

$4.25

Cafe 86's take on a Southern dessert: Sweet and rich buttery crust that is topped with a decadent filling of cream cheese, ube, and lots of butter!

Ube Crinkles

Ube Crinkles

$3.25

Soft and delicate ube cookie with a crackling of powdered sugar on top!

Ube Tres Leches - Contains CASHEWS

Ube Tres Leches - Contains CASHEWS

$4.99

| FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE | Please be advised this product contains tree nuts and cashews Our lightly sweetened ube sponge that is soaked in coconut, evaporated and condensed ube milk and topped with whipped ube halaya and a crunchy layer of cashew meringue.

Halo Halo Bread Pudding

Halo Halo Bread Pudding

$5.45

Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream. Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.

Ube Crack Cheesecake

Ube Crack Cheesecake

$4.25

Our deliciously creamy ube cheesecake sitting on top of a buttery Skyflakes crust.

Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.35
Scoop Of Ube Ice Cream

Scoop Of Ube Ice Cream

$2.75

Halo Halo

Halo Halo

Halo Halo

$7.99

Signature Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Ube Ice Cream and Flan.

Upside Down Halo Halo

Upside Down Halo Halo

$7.99

Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.

Milk Shakes

Ube Monster Milkshake

Ube Monster Milkshake

$7.25

24oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.

Mini Ube Monster Milkshake

Mini Ube Monster Milkshake

$6.25

16oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.

Matcha Monster Milkshake

Matcha Monster Milkshake

$7.25

24oz Matcha Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.

Mini Matcha Monster Milkshake

Mini Matcha Monster Milkshake

$6.25

16oz Matcha Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.

Kouki Monster Milkshake

Kouki Monster Milkshake

$7.26

24oz Cookies and Cream Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.

Mini Kouki Monster Milkshake

Mini Kouki Monster Milkshake

$6.25

16oz Cookies and Cream Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.

Thai Tea Monster Milkshake

Thai Tea Monster Milkshake

$7.25

24oz Thai Tea Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.

Mini Thai Tea Monster Milkshake

Mini Thai Tea Monster Milkshake

$6.25

16oz Thai Tea Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.

Cookie Butter Milkshake

Cookie Butter Milkshake

$7.99

24oz Cookie Butter Shake with sprinkled oreos.

Milk Teas

Milo Milk Tea

Milo Milk Tea

$4.50

M&M - Milk Tea with Milo

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50

24oz Thai Iced Tea

House Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

$4.50

24oz Milk Tea

Tiger Tea

Tiger Tea

$4.50

24oz Thai and Milk tea

The Rosie

The Rosie

$4.50

24oz Milk Tea with Rose syrup

Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.50

24oz Fresh brewed Coffee and Milk Tea

The Mermaid

The Mermaid

$4.50

24oz Jasmine with Sea Salt Milk Tea

Ube Milk TEA

Ube Milk TEA

$4.50

24oz Ube mixed with Milk Tea

Honey B

Honey B

$4.50

24oz Milk tea drizzled with Longan Honey

Green Rose

Green Rose

$4.50

24oz Jasmine Green Tea with Rose Syrup

Iced Teas

Dragonberry Calamansi Cooler

Dragonberry Calamansi Cooler

$4.65

Refreshing Calamansi Juice sweetened with dragonfruit syrup and a sprinkle of dried strawberries.

Strawberry Calamansi Cooler

Strawberry Calamansi Cooler

$4.65

Refreshing Calamansi Juice sweetened with strawberry syrup and a sprinkle of dried strawberries.

Peach Mango Green Tea

Peach Mango Green Tea

$4.65

24oz Jasmine Tea base with Mango Puree and Peach Syrup

Hibiscus Calamansi

Hibiscus Calamansi

$4.65

24oz Hibiscus Tea with a Dash Of Calamansi

Jasmine Calamansi

Jasmine Calamansi

$4.65

24oz Jasmine Tea with a Dash Of Calamansi

Jabiscus

Jabiscus

$4.65

24oz Half Jasmine and Hibiscus Tea

Mahalo Mango

Mahalo Mango

$4.65

24oz Hibiscus Tea base with Mango Puree

Calamansi Juice

Calamansi Juice

$4.65

24 Oz Calamansi Tea made with Calamansi Puree

Blended Lattes

Cookie Butter Blended Latte

Cookie Butter Blended Latte

$6.99

16oz Cookie Butter Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso

Nutella Blended Latte

Nutella Blended Latte

$6.99

16oz Nutella Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso

Zebra Blended Latte

Zebra Blended Latte

$6.99

16oz White and Dark Chocolate Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso

Mocha Blended Latte

Mocha Blended Latte

$6.99

16oz Mocha Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso

White Mocha Blended Latte

White Mocha Blended Latte

$6.99

16oz White Mocha Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso

Caramel Blended Latte

Caramel Blended Latte

$6.99

16oz Caramel Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso

Slush

Cali-Mango Slush

Cali-Mango Slush

$6.50

24oz Blended Mango Puree with Calmansi

Chamoy Cali-Mango

Chamoy Cali-Mango

$6.50

24oz Blended Mango Puree with Chamoy drizzle

Caramel Milk Slush

Caramel Milk Slush

$6.50

24oz Blended sweetened Ice milk with Caramel, Boba and Egg Pudding

Espresso Bar

Ube Latte

Ube Latte

$4.99

Light and creamy latte made with Ube.

Nutella Latte

Nutella Latte

$4.99

Real Nutella added into our creamy latte.

Cookie Butter Latte

Cookie Butter Latte

$4.99

Our latte mixed with scoops of REAL cookie.

Matcha Blueberry Latte

Matcha Blueberry Latte

$4.99

Blueberry infused matcha mixed in with milk to make a drink that tastes as though a matcha latte and a blueberry muffin had a baby!

Iced Sea Salt Coffee

Iced Sea Salt Coffee

$4.99

A creamy blend of our cold brew and sweet and slightly savory sea salt cream.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.99

Our cold brew made with Espresso Republic's Angeleno Dark Roast.

Latte

Latte

$4.99

Double shot of espresso topped with milk.

Zebra Latte

Zebra Latte

$4.99

Dark and white chocolate syrup mixed in with our latte.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.99

Grade A Matcha mixed in with milk.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$4.99

Sweet caramel syrup swirled into our creamy latte.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$4.99

Dark chocolate syrup mixed into our creamy latte

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.99

Espresso Republic's Chai Tea poured over milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Dark chocolate syrup steamed with milk.

White Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

$4.99

White chocolate syrup mixed in with our creamy latte.

Affogato

Affogato

Affogato

$4.99

Sandwiches

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$8.25

Includes Turkey, Pesto, Muenster Cheese and Arugula Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$8.25

Includes Prime Pastrami, Yellow Mustard and Muenster Cheese Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Includes Muenster and Monterey Jack Cheese Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.

Churrochies

Churrochi

Churrochi

$4.99

Our signature dessert: Mochi dough grilled with butter till it gets caramelized and crispy on the outside yet chewy on the inside. It is finished with a coating of cinnamon sugar and a drizzle of caramel. * Ice Cream is additional Cost*

Future Special orders

Lenny Cabanlit | 10-29-22 | 3 doz mini truffles, 4 doz mini butter bars, 4 doz mini crinkles, 2 doz ube flan

$233.50
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

An independent Tea and Coffee company with a goal to provide our community with nothing but the best coffee, tea, and desserts. We work hand-in-hand with local vendors that results in a synergy which enables us to provide you with the freshest, highest quality products while building camaraderie within the community.

Website

Location

4110 Edison Ave # 109, Chino, CA 91710

Directions

Gallery
Cafe 86 - Chino image
Cafe 86 - Chino image
Cafe 86 - Chino image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunright Tea Studio - Chino
orange star4.5 • 286
3902 Grand Ave A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
0005 - Chino Hills
orange starNo Reviews
12959 Peyton Dr. Chino Hills, CA 91709
View restaurantnext
Fat Cat Sandwich Cafe - 101 W. Mission Blvd Ste 107
orange starNo Reviews
101 W. Mission Blvd Ste 107 Pomona, CA 91766
View restaurantnext
Chocolate Bash - Claremont
orange starNo Reviews
1 North Indian Hill Blvd suite D_101 claremont, CA 91711
View restaurantnext
Cafe Moderno
orange starNo Reviews
9197 Central Avenue Suite J Montclair, CA 91763
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Diamond Bar
orange starNo Reviews
20627 Golden Springs Dr #1R Diamond Bar, CA 91789
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chino

Yoshiharu Ramen - Chino
orange star4.7 • 2,102
4004 Grand Ave #C Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Papachino's Grill & Greens
orange star4.2 • 999
14501 RAMONA AVE CHINO, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0015 - Chino
orange star4.3 • 686
4110 Edison Ave. Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0192 - Chino (Philadelphia)
orange star4.3 • 686
4521 Philadelphia St Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino
orange star4.1 • 482
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Chino
orange star4.5 • 286
3902 Grand Ave A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chino
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Upland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Pomona
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Claremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston