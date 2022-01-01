Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cafe 86 - Chino 4110 Edison Ave # 109
All hours
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
An independent Tea and Coffee company with a goal to provide our community with nothing but the best coffee, tea, and desserts. We work hand-in-hand with local vendors that results in a synergy which enables us to provide you with the freshest, highest quality products while building camaraderie within the community.
4110 Edison Ave # 109, Chino, CA 91710
