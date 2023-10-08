- Home
YLS Bakery + Cafe
19719 Yorba Linda Blvd
Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Bagels
Plain Bagel
Cinnamon Sugar Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Egg Bagel
Bacon Cheddar Bagel
Sourdough Bagel
Blueberry Bagel
Chocolate Chip Bagel
Scorned Garlic Bagel
Jalapeno Swiss Bagel
Spinach Provolone Bagel
Swiss Cheese Bagel
Cheddar Cheese Bagel
Whole Wheat Bagel
Works Bagel
Onion Bagel
Salt Bagel
Sesame Bagel
(Seasonal) Pumpkin Cinnamon Sugar Bagel
Bulk Bagels
Plain Bagel | Bulk
Cinnamon Sugar Bagel | Bulk
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel | Bulk
Egg Bagel | Bulk
Sourdough Bagel | Bulk
Bacon Cheddar Bagel | Bulk
Blueberry Bagel | Bulk
Chocolate Chip Bagel | Bulk
Scorned Garlic Bagel | Bulk
Jalapeno Swiss Bagel | Bulk
Spinach Provolone Bagel | Bulk
Swiss Bagel | Bulk
Cheddar Bagel | Bulk
Whole Wheat Bagel | Bulk
Works Bagel | Bulk
Onion Bagel | Bulk
Salt Bagel | Bulk
Sesame Seed Bagel | Bulk
Seasonal - Pumpkin Cinnamon Sugar Bagel | Bulk
Cream Cheese
Donuts
Raised
Cake Donuts
Old Fashioned
Bar/Twist
Specialty Donut
Donut Holes
Keto Donuts
Gluten-friendly made with gluten-free ingredients but made using the same equipment as our gluten products. We use a natural low-calorie sweetener, Allulose, and Stevia extract. 3 net carbs. 180-200 calories.
Gluten Friendly
Malasada
Artisan Raised Donuts
Artisan Cake Donuts
Filled Donut
Drip Coffee | Hot Tea
Espresso Bar
Americano
Espresso shots with hot water
Black + White
Mocha and white chocolate mocha sauce
Cappuccino
Chai Tea Latte
Caramel Macchiato
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate sauce and vanilla with steamed milk
Latte
Matcha Latte
Mocha
Tea Latte
Earl Grey tea bag with steamed milk
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso Shots
Coffee Blender
Drinks | Fridge
Breakfast Specialties
Breakfast Burritos
Egg and Cheese Burrito
Egg, cheese, and hash browns with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese mix.
Egg, Cheese and Meat Burrito
Eggs, cheese (Monterey Jack and Cheddar mixed), hash browns, and your choice of meat
California Burrito
Eggs, cheese (Monterey Jack and Cheddar mixed), avocado, onion, tomato, lemon pepper, and hash browns
Denver Burrito
Eggs, cheese (Monterey Jack and Cheddar mixed), ham, bell peppers, onion, tomato, and hash browns.
Egg White Delight Burrito
Egg whites, cheese (Monterey Jack and Cheddar mixed), turkey, avocado, and hash browns.
Southwestern Burrito
Eggs, cheese (Monterey Jack and Cheddar mixed), bacon, jalapenos, tomatoes, and hash browns
Chorizo Burrito
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg + Cheese Sandwich
Egg and White American Cheese on your choice of bread, bagel, or croissant
Egg Cheese + Meat Sandwich
Egg , white american cheese with your choice of meat. On your choice of bread, bagel, or croissant.
California Sandwich
Egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, lemon pepper, onion, and tomato on your choice of bread, bagel, or croissant
Southwestern Sandwich
Egg, cheese, bacon, jalapeno, and tomato on your choice of bread, bagel, or croissant
Denver Sandwich
Egg, cheese, ham, bell peppers, onion, and tomato on your choice of bread, bagel, or croissant
Egg White Delight Sandwich
Egg whites, cheese, turkey, and avocado on your choice of bread, bagel, or croissant
Scramblers
ABC Scrambler
Egg, cheese, bacon, and avocado with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese mix. Comes with a side of fruit and a piece of toast.
California Scrambler
Egg, cheese, avocado, lemon pepper, onion, and tomato. Comes with a side of fruit and a piece of toast.
Denver Scrambler
Egg, cheese, ham, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes. Comes with a side of fruit and your choice of toast.