Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Whole Enchilada - Placentia

2,524 Reviews

$$

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd

Placentia, CA 92870

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MINI WHOLE
WHOLE ENCHILADA
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

APPETIZERS

KITCHEN LARGE GUACAMOLE

$7.89

A blend of avocados, tomatoes and spices mixed into a creamy guacamole.

KITCHEN SMALL GUACAMOLE

$5.59

A blend of avocados, tomatoes and spices mixed into a creamy guacamole.

TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE

$11.49Out of stock

Fresh avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, onion and jalapeno mixed into a chunky guacamole. Topped with Mexican cheese. MADE FRESH DAILY!

NACHO LG

$9.09

A large portion of warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.

NACHO LG BEEF

$10.99

A large portion of warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded beef, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.

NACHO LG CHICKEN

$10.99

A large portion of warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce,melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded chicken, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.

NACHO SM

$7.69

Warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.

NACHO SM BEEF

$9.79

Warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded beef, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.

NACHO SM CHICKEN

$9.79

Warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded chicken, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.

SAMPLER PLATTER

$17.99

SHRMP COCKTAIL

$12.59

QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.29

Large flour tortilla with Marinated Chicken and Melted Cheese. Choice of Guacamole or Sour Cream.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.99

A large Flour Tortilla with Melted Served with Your Choice of Guacamole or Sour Cream.

SHRIMP QUESSADILLA

$12.19

A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Grilled Shrimp Mixed with Pico de Gallo, Roasted Chiles and Melted Cheese. Choice of Chipotle Sauce, Guacamole or Sour Cream.

STEAK QUESSADILLA

$11.99

A Large Flour tortilla with Marinated Steak and Melted Cheese. Plus Guacamole or Sour Cream.

FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITA

$18.99

STEAK FAJITA

$19.99

SHRMP FAJITA

$19.79

CHIX & STK FAJITA

$22.39

STEAK & SHRMP FAJITA

$23.29

ENCHILADA

BEEF ENCHILADA

$14.79

Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Beef Chucks Covered with Colorado Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.

CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$14.79

Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Shredded Chicken Covered with Colorado Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.

GROUND BEEF ENCHILADA

$14.79

Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Seasoned Ground Beef then Covered with Colorado Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.

CABO ENCHILADA

$15.99

Sautéed Shrimp with Tomatoes, Green Onions, Roasted Mild Chiles, Rolled into Two Corn Tortillas. Covered with Green Suizas Sauce, Cheese, Avocado and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.

CARNITAS ENCHILADA

$15.29

Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Seasoned Roast Pork then Covered with our Colorado Sauce. Topped with Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.

RANCHERAS ENCHILADA

$13.89

Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Cheese and Covered with Verde Sauce and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.

SEAFOOD ENCHILADA

$15.59

Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Seasoned Shrimp and Imitation Crab. Covered with Colorado Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream Sour. Served with Rice and Beans.

SHRMP ENCHILADA

$16.79

Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Seasoned Shrimp Then Covered with Colorado Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream Sour. Served with Rice and Beans.

SUZA ENCHILADA BEEF

$14.99

Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Shredded Beef and Covered in a green Suizas Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.

SUZA ECHILADA CHICKEN

$14.99

Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Shredded Chicken Covered in a Green Suizas Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Beans and Rices.

MORE SPECIALS

CHICKEN MOLE

$15.99

MOLE ENCHILADA

$15.99

MONTERY CHICKEN

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Covered with a Creamy Cilantro Sauce. Served with Seasoned White Rice and Vegetables. Plus Soup or Salad.

SEAFOOD FLAUTA

$17.49

We take a Large Flour Tortilla it with Shrimp and Imitation Crab. Then it's Fried Golden Brown, Topped with Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado Slices and Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice and Fruit. Plus Soup or Salad.

SOLE

$16.29

Absolutely Delicious Filet of Sole, Lightly Dusted with Seasoned Flour then Dipped in Egg Wash. Grilled Golden Brown, Laced with a Lemon Butter Sauce and Capers.Served with Seasoned White Rice and Vegetables. Plus Soup or Salad.

TILAPIA

$15.69

Our St. Peter's Fish, Served Since Biblical Times, Moist, Tender and Flavorful. Grilled and Topped with a Cilantro Butter Sauce. Served with Seasoned White Rice and Vegetables. Plus Soup or Salad.

TAMALE COMBO

$15.99

CARNE ASDA

$17.99

Over "1/2 Pound" Asada Steak, Smothered in Our Great Salsa Plus a Cheese Enchilada. Served with Tortillas and Your Choice of Refried Beans, Charro Beans, Black Beans or Beans from the Pot and Rice.

COMBINATIONS

CHIQUITA

$11.59

Choice on any one item:Taco(Shredded Beef or Chicken), Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Mini Burrito or (2) Taquitos. Substitute a Tamale; Pork, Green Chile & Chile or Chicken Add $1.49. Served with your choice of Refried Beans, Charro Beans, Black Beans or Beans from the Pot and Rice. Fruit can be Substituted for Beans and Rice.

MINI WHOLE

$14.49

Choice on any Two item:Taco(Shredded Beef or Chicken), Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Mini Burrito or (2) Taquitos. Substitute a Tamale; Pork, Green Chile & Chile or Chicken Add $1.49. Served with your choice of Refried Beans, Charro Beans, Black Beans or Beans from the Pot and Rice. Fruit can be Substituted for Beans and Rice.

WHOLE ENCHILADA

$15.69

Choice on any Three item: Taco(Shredded Beef or Chicken), Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Mini Burrito or (2) Taquitos. Substitute a Tamale; Pork, Green Chile & Chile or Chicken Add $1.49. Served with your choice of Refried Beans, Charro Beans, Black Beans or Beans from the Pot and Rice. Fruit can be Substituted for Beans and Rice.

HOUSE FAVORITES

RUBEN BEEF

$13.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Shredded Beef and Beans, Fried and Topped with Melted Cheese and Relleno Sauce. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream. Plus Rice.

RUBEN CHICKEN

$13.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Shredded Chicken and Beans, Fried and Topped with Melted Cheese and Relleno Sauce. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream. Plus Rice.

CHICKEN PICADO

$15.49

Fajita Chicken Simmered in Our Homemade Salsa Cooked and Placed over a Bed of Rice. Served with Beans and Tortillas.

STEAK PICADO

$15.49

Fajita Steak Simmered in Our Homemade Salsa Cooked and Placed over a Bed of Rice. Served with Beans and Tortillas.

CHICKEN MEX SKILET

$13.89

Marinated Chicken with Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Pineapple and Tomatoes in a Delicious Mexican Sweet and Sour Sauce. Served over a "HOT" Skillet of Rice. Tortillas on the side.

STEAK MEX SKILET

$13.89

Marinated Steak with Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Pineapple and Tomatoes in a Delicious Mexican Sweet and Sour Sauce. Served over a "HOT" Skillet of Rice. Tortillas on the side.

CARNITAS

$14.99

Pork Carnitas Served with Chopped Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Jalapeno Peppers and Guacamole. Plus Rice, Beans and Tortillas.

CHILE COLORADO

$14.29

Beef Chunks Cooked Tender in Our Red Chile Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas.

ARROZ CON POLLO MILD

$13.89

ARROZ CON POLLO MEDUIM

$13.89

ARROZ CON POLLO SPICY

$13.89

CHILE VERDE

$13.99

Chunks of Lean Pork Simmered in Green Chile Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas.

MAMA MIA'S

$14.59

Two Flour Tortillas Filled with Marinated Steak and Cheese, Fried Golden Brown, Topped with Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans or Fresh Fruit.

TACOS

ASADA TACOS

$14.39

Two Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Marinated Steak, Sour Cream, Avocado and Pico De Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans or Fresh Fruit.

BAJA CARNITAS TACO

$14.39

Three Soft Mini Tortillas, Stuffed full of Carnitas, Topped with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Two Spicy Sauces on the Side.Served with Rice, Beans or Fresh Fruit.

BAJA CHICKEN TACO

$14.39

Three Soft Mini Tortillas, Stuffed full of Chicken, Topped with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Two Spicy Sauces on the Side.Served with Rice, Beans or Fresh Fruit.

BAJA STEAK TACO

$14.39

Three Soft Mini Tortillas, Stuffed full of Asada, Topped with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Two Spicy Sauces on the Side.Served with Rice, Beans or Fresh Fruit.

ENSENDA TACO

$13.39

Two crispy corn tortillas, filled with fried fish filets, special sauce, shredded cabbage and grated Mexican cheese.

JALSICO TACO

$13.39

Two Soft Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Marinated Chicken, Sour Cream, Avocado and Pico De Gallo. Served with Rice, Beans or Fresh Fruit.

MAMA MIA'S

$14.59

Two Flour Tortillas Filled with Marinated Steak and Cheese, Fried Golden Brown, Topped with Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans or Fresh Fruit.

SAN FELIPE TACO

$13.39

Two Soft Corn Tortillas, Filled with Fried Fish Filets, Special Sauce, Shredded Cabbage and Grated Mexican Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans or Fresh Fruit.

SHRIMP TACO

$13.99

Two Corn Tortillas, Filled with Battered Fried Shrimp, our Chipotle Dressing, Shredded Cabbage, Pico DE Gallo and Finely Grated Mexican Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans or Fresh Fruit.

STREET CHICKEN TACO

$13.99

Three Street Tacos Filled with Spicy Marinated Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole and Cheese. Served with Charrro Beans and Rice.

STREET STEAK TACO

$13.99

Three Street Tacos Filled with Spicy Marinated Steak, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole and Cheese. Served with Charrro Beans and Rice.

TAQUITOS

BEEF TAQUITO

$13.79

Four Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Beef Topped with Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.

CHICKEN TAQUITO

$13.79

Four Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Chicken Topped with Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.

1/2 BEEF 1/2 CHICKEN TAQUITO

$13.79

Two Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Beef and Two Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Chicken.Topped with Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.

OLVERA BEEF

$13.99

Four Delicious Shredded Beef Taquitos Fried Golden Crisp and Served with Green Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.

OLVERA CHICKEN

$13.99

Four Delicious Shredded Chicken Taquitos Fried Golden Crisp and Served with Green Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.

OLVERA 1/2 BEEF 1/2 CHICKEN

$13.99

Two Delicious Shredded Beef and Two Delicious Shredded Chicken Taquitos Fried Golden Crisp and Served with Green Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.

FLAUTAS BEEF

$13.99

Two Flour Tortillas Filled with Shredded Beef, Lightly Covered with Verde Sauce and Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.

FLAUTAS CHICKEN

$13.99

Two Flour Tortillas Filled with Shredded Chicken, Lightly Covered with Verde Sauce and Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.

SALADS SOUPS

BRISAS ENSALDA

$14.59

Crisp Greens Mixed with Bacon, Cheddar and Jack Cheese, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Tortillas Strips. Tossed in Pepita Dressing. Topped with Delicious Sauteed Shrimp and Seafood, Green Onions and Avocado.

GRILL CHICKEN TOSTADA

$13.29

We Fill a Fried Flour Tortilla Shell with Grilled Chicken, Charro Beans, Lettuce, Mango Salsa, Avocado and Cheese. Served with Pepita Dressing.

GRILLED SHRMP TOSTADA

$15.29

FAJITA CHICKEN SALAD

$12.79

Fajita Chicken, Tossed Greens, Tomatoes, Avocado Slice and Olives. We Recommended Honey Mustard Dressing.

FAJITA STEAK SALAD

$12.79

Fajita Steak, Tossed Greens, Tomatoes, Avocado Slice and Olives. We Recommended Honey Mustard Dressing.

MIGUEL SALAD

$13.29

A Large Flour Tortilla Shell with Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheese and Refried Beans. Topped with our Special Dressing.

MIGUEL FAJITA CHICKEN

$13.89

A Large Flour Tortilla Shell Filled with Fajita Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheese and Refried Beans. Topped with our Special Dressing.

MINI MIGUEL

$11.79

Flour Tortilla Shell with Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheese and Refried Beans. Topped with our Special Dressing.

MINI MIGUEL FAJITA CHICKEN

$12.39

Flour Tortilla Shell with Fajita Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheese and Refried Beans. Topped with our Special Dressing.

SAN LUCAS

$14.29

Romaine Lettuce/Iceberg Mixture, Chicken Strips Avocado, Tortilla Chips, Black Beans, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Corn, Jicama and Tomatoes. Served with Pepita Dressing.

TACO SALAD BEEF

$12.39

Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Shredded Beef, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.

TACO SALAD CHICKEN

$12.39

Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.

TACO SALAD GROUND BEEF

$12.39

Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Ground Beef, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.

MINI TACO SALAD BEEF

$10.59

Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Shredded Beef, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.

MINI TACO SALAD CHICKEN

$10.59

Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.

MINI TACO SALAD GROUND BEEF

$10.59

Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Ground Beef, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.

CUP ALBONGINA

$4.19

Great Mexican Vegetable Soups with Meatballs.

CUP TORTILA SOUP

$4.19

Tortilla Strips Crunch as your spoon Dips into a blend of Chicken, Vegetables, Cheese and Spices.

BOWL ALBONGINA

$6.29

Great Mexican Vegetable Soups with Meatballs.

BOWL TORTILLA

$6.29

Tortilla Strips Crunch as your spoon Dips into a blend of Chicken, Vegetables, Cheese and Spices.

ALBONDIGAS/SALAD COMBO

$11.19

CHICKEN TORTILLA/SAL COMBO

$11.19

EATING WITHOUT GUILT

GARDEN ENCH COLORADO

$13.69

Two Enchilada's Filled with Mushrooms, Green Chile, "Lite" Cheese, Colorado Sauce and Low Fat Sour Cream. Served with Fresh Vegetables and Beans from the Pot.

GARDEN ENCHILADA VERDE

$13.69

Two Enchilada's Filled with Mushrooms, Green Chile, "Lite" Cheese, Verde Sauce and Low Fat Sour Cream. Served with Fresh Vegetables and Beans from the Pot.

LETUCE SHRMP TACO

$12.99

Two Lettuce Cups Filled with Grilled Shrimp, our Chipotle Dressing, Shredded Cabbage, Pico De Gallo and Finely Grated Mexican Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit.

VEGGIE BURRITO

$12.99

Seasoned Vegetables, Tomatoes and "Lite" Cheese. Wrapped in a Whole Wheat Tortilla and Topped with Colorado Sauce. Served with Choice of Black Beans, Beans From the Pot or Fresh Fruit.

VEGGIE FAJITA

$14.99

A Healthy Choice! Seasoned Vegetables Grilled with Tomatoes, plus Mexican Wheat Bread. Served with Rice, Beans From the Pot, Black Beans or Fresh Fruit.

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$11.29

Fresh Vegetables, "Lite " Cheese in a Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with Choice of Guacamole or Low Fat Sour Cream.

BURRITOS

ASADA BURRITO

$13.79

A Large Tortilla Filled with Diced Steak, Beans, Cheese and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Colorado Sauce and Guacamole. Served with Rice or Fruit.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$8.59

A Large Flour Tortilla Filled with Beans and Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Colorado Sauce. Served with Rice or Beans.

CARNITAS BURRITO

$13.29

Chunks of Carnitas, Beans, Cheese, guacamole and Pico De Gallo. Served with Colorado Sauce. Plus Rice or Fruit.

COLORADO BURRITO

$11.99

Beef Chunks and Beans Topped with Colorado Sauce and Sour Cream. Served with Rice or Fruit.

CHICKEN AND BEAN BURRITO

$11.19

Loaded with Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans and Topped with Colorado Sauce.Served with Rice or Fruit.

GRANDE BURRITO

$12.39

Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Rice, Cheese and Taco Sauce. Covered with Colorado Sauce and Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Beans.

RANCH BURRITO

$11.99

RELLENO BURRITO

$11.69

Our Homemade Chile Relleno is Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Cheese and Refried Beans. Topped with a Relleno Sauce. Served with Rice or Fruit.

SEAFOOD BURRITO

$13.69

Stuffed with Seasoned Shrimp, Imitation Crab, Fish, Rice and Pico De Gallo, Covered in Colorado Sauce. Served with Beans.

WORK BEEF BURRITO

$12.99

A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Shredded Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Taco Sauce. Topped with Colorado Sauce, Green Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Rice or Fruit.

WORK CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.99

A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Taco Sauce. Topped with Colorado Sauce, Green Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Rice or Fruit.

WORK GROUND BEEF BURRITO

$12.99

A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Taco Sauce. Topped with Colorado Sauce, Green Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Rice or Fruit.

CHIMICHANGAS

BEEF CHIMICHANGA

$13.29

A Large Tortilla Filled with Shredded Beef and Beans, Fried Golden Brown, Topped with Our Relleno Sauce and Sour Cream on the Side. Served with Rice or Fresh Fruit.

CARNITAS CHIMICHANGA

$13.29

Carnitas and Beans, Fried Golden Brown then Covered with Our Colorado Sauce. Topped with Sour Cream.

CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA

$12.79

A Large Tortilla Filled with Shredded Chicken and Beans, Fried Golden Brown, Topped with Our Relleno Sauce and Sour Cream on the Side. Served with Rice or Fresh Fruit.

RELLENO CHIMICHANGA

$12.79

This House Special is Sure to Please. Our Homemade Chile Relleno Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Cheese and Refried Beans, Then Fried Golden Brown. Topped with Relleno Sauce and Sour Cream.

DESSERT

FRIED ICE CREAM

$4.69Out of stock

CHEESECAKE

$5.59

FLAN

$4.69

Homemade Fresh Daily!

MUD PIE

$5.59

Rio Grande Mud Pie. This is a Must!

DRINKS

COKE

$3.09

DIET COKE

$3.09

CHERRY COKE

$3.59

DR PEPPER

$3.09

ROOT BEER

$3.09

SPRITE

$3.09

ICE TEA

$3.09

TROPICAL TEA

$3.09Out of stock

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.09

LEMONADE

$3.59

STRWBY LEMONADE

$4.49

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.49

JAMAICA

$3.59

HORCHATA

$3.59

MILK

$3.70

CHOC MILK

$4.49

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.59

ROY ROGERS

$3.59

COFFEE

$3.29

DECAF COFFEE

$3.29

SMOOTH MANGO

$5.99

SMOOTH STRAWBERRY

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drawing from our wonderful heritage, our resident chef brought recipes from the homeland to provide a true taste of what Mexico has to offer. Our family-friendly servers are attentive, courteous, and knowledgeable - answering any question you might have about our wonderful food. Not only will you love your visit, but you'll be bringing all your friends back again. And, this is our guarantee to you - all our food is prepare fresh daily. We promise you'll be satisfied! Don't deny your taste buds. Come visit us today!

Website

Location

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia, CA 92870

Directions

Gallery
The Whole Enchilada image
The Whole Enchilada image
The Whole Enchilada image
The Whole Enchilada image

Similar restaurants in your area

Esther's Taco House
orange star3.6 • 442
2001 E Orangethorpe Ave Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Chicana: Vegan Grub
orange starNo Reviews
113 East Commonwealth Avenue Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Gonzos Tacos - Downtown Fullerton
orange star4.1 • 580
827 North Harbor Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton
orange star4.2 • 1,387
506 S Euclid St Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Cielo Karaoke Y Mas! - 1050 w Valencia Dr
orange star4.5 • 15
1050 w Valencia Dr Fullerton, CA 92836
View restaurantnext
Burrito Brothers La Habra
orange starNo Reviews
1403 E Lambert Rd La Habra Heights, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Placentia

Meat Up BBQ - 1450 North Kraemer Boulevard
orange star4.3 • 2,267
1450 North Kraemer Boulevard Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0204 - Placentia
orange star4.7 • 1,683
720 N. Rose Dr Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
The Bruery Tasting Room - Placentia - 717 Dunn Way
orange star4.5 • 1,082
717 Dunn Way Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Clubhouse Grille & Spirits
orange star4.6 • 380
2053 E Orangethorpe Ave Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Duke's Cafe - E Orangethorpe Ave
orange star4.0 • 58
2099 E Orangethorpe Ave Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Kelly's Korner Tavern
orange star4.5 • 15
907 E Yorba Linda Blvd Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Placentia
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston