- The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
106 E Yorba Linda Blvd
Placentia, CA 92870
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
KITCHEN LARGE GUACAMOLE
A blend of avocados, tomatoes and spices mixed into a creamy guacamole.
KITCHEN SMALL GUACAMOLE
A blend of avocados, tomatoes and spices mixed into a creamy guacamole.
TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE
Fresh avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, onion and jalapeno mixed into a chunky guacamole. Topped with Mexican cheese. MADE FRESH DAILY!
NACHO LG
A large portion of warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
NACHO LG BEEF
A large portion of warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded beef, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
NACHO LG CHICKEN
A large portion of warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce,melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded chicken, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
NACHO SM
Warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
NACHO SM BEEF
Warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded beef, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
NACHO SM CHICKEN
Warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded chicken, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
SAMPLER PLATTER
SHRMP COCKTAIL
QUESADILLA
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Large flour tortilla with Marinated Chicken and Melted Cheese. Choice of Guacamole or Sour Cream.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
A large Flour Tortilla with Melted Served with Your Choice of Guacamole or Sour Cream.
SHRIMP QUESSADILLA
A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Grilled Shrimp Mixed with Pico de Gallo, Roasted Chiles and Melted Cheese. Choice of Chipotle Sauce, Guacamole or Sour Cream.
STEAK QUESSADILLA
A Large Flour tortilla with Marinated Steak and Melted Cheese. Plus Guacamole or Sour Cream.
FAJITAS
ENCHILADA
BEEF ENCHILADA
Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Beef Chucks Covered with Colorado Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.
CHICKEN ENCHILADA
Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Shredded Chicken Covered with Colorado Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.
GROUND BEEF ENCHILADA
Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Seasoned Ground Beef then Covered with Colorado Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.
CABO ENCHILADA
Sautéed Shrimp with Tomatoes, Green Onions, Roasted Mild Chiles, Rolled into Two Corn Tortillas. Covered with Green Suizas Sauce, Cheese, Avocado and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.
CARNITAS ENCHILADA
Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Seasoned Roast Pork then Covered with our Colorado Sauce. Topped with Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.
RANCHERAS ENCHILADA
Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Cheese and Covered with Verde Sauce and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.
SEAFOOD ENCHILADA
Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Seasoned Shrimp and Imitation Crab. Covered with Colorado Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream Sour. Served with Rice and Beans.
SHRMP ENCHILADA
Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Seasoned Shrimp Then Covered with Colorado Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream Sour. Served with Rice and Beans.
SUZA ENCHILADA BEEF
Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Shredded Beef and Covered in a green Suizas Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.
SUZA ECHILADA CHICKEN
Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Shredded Chicken Covered in a Green Suizas Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Beans and Rices.
MORE SPECIALS
CHICKEN MOLE
MOLE ENCHILADA
MONTERY CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken Breast Covered with a Creamy Cilantro Sauce. Served with Seasoned White Rice and Vegetables. Plus Soup or Salad.
SEAFOOD FLAUTA
We take a Large Flour Tortilla it with Shrimp and Imitation Crab. Then it's Fried Golden Brown, Topped with Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado Slices and Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice and Fruit. Plus Soup or Salad.
SOLE
Absolutely Delicious Filet of Sole, Lightly Dusted with Seasoned Flour then Dipped in Egg Wash. Grilled Golden Brown, Laced with a Lemon Butter Sauce and Capers.Served with Seasoned White Rice and Vegetables. Plus Soup or Salad.
TILAPIA
Our St. Peter's Fish, Served Since Biblical Times, Moist, Tender and Flavorful. Grilled and Topped with a Cilantro Butter Sauce. Served with Seasoned White Rice and Vegetables. Plus Soup or Salad.
TAMALE COMBO
CARNE ASDA
Over "1/2 Pound" Asada Steak, Smothered in Our Great Salsa Plus a Cheese Enchilada. Served with Tortillas and Your Choice of Refried Beans, Charro Beans, Black Beans or Beans from the Pot and Rice.
COMBINATIONS
CHIQUITA
Choice on any one item:Taco(Shredded Beef or Chicken), Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Mini Burrito or (2) Taquitos. Substitute a Tamale; Pork, Green Chile & Chile or Chicken Add $1.49. Served with your choice of Refried Beans, Charro Beans, Black Beans or Beans from the Pot and Rice. Fruit can be Substituted for Beans and Rice.
MINI WHOLE
Choice on any Two item:Taco(Shredded Beef or Chicken), Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Mini Burrito or (2) Taquitos. Substitute a Tamale; Pork, Green Chile & Chile or Chicken Add $1.49. Served with your choice of Refried Beans, Charro Beans, Black Beans or Beans from the Pot and Rice. Fruit can be Substituted for Beans and Rice.
WHOLE ENCHILADA
Choice on any Three item: Taco(Shredded Beef or Chicken), Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Mini Burrito or (2) Taquitos. Substitute a Tamale; Pork, Green Chile & Chile or Chicken Add $1.49. Served with your choice of Refried Beans, Charro Beans, Black Beans or Beans from the Pot and Rice. Fruit can be Substituted for Beans and Rice.
HOUSE FAVORITES
RUBEN BEEF
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Shredded Beef and Beans, Fried and Topped with Melted Cheese and Relleno Sauce. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream. Plus Rice.
RUBEN CHICKEN
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Shredded Chicken and Beans, Fried and Topped with Melted Cheese and Relleno Sauce. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream. Plus Rice.
CHICKEN PICADO
Fajita Chicken Simmered in Our Homemade Salsa Cooked and Placed over a Bed of Rice. Served with Beans and Tortillas.
STEAK PICADO
Fajita Steak Simmered in Our Homemade Salsa Cooked and Placed over a Bed of Rice. Served with Beans and Tortillas.
CHICKEN MEX SKILET
Marinated Chicken with Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Pineapple and Tomatoes in a Delicious Mexican Sweet and Sour Sauce. Served over a "HOT" Skillet of Rice. Tortillas on the side.
STEAK MEX SKILET
Marinated Steak with Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Pineapple and Tomatoes in a Delicious Mexican Sweet and Sour Sauce. Served over a "HOT" Skillet of Rice. Tortillas on the side.
CARNITAS
Pork Carnitas Served with Chopped Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Jalapeno Peppers and Guacamole. Plus Rice, Beans and Tortillas.
CHILE COLORADO
Beef Chunks Cooked Tender in Our Red Chile Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas.
ARROZ CON POLLO MILD
ARROZ CON POLLO MEDUIM
ARROZ CON POLLO SPICY
CHILE VERDE
Chunks of Lean Pork Simmered in Green Chile Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas.
MAMA MIA'S
Two Flour Tortillas Filled with Marinated Steak and Cheese, Fried Golden Brown, Topped with Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans or Fresh Fruit.
TACOS
ASADA TACOS
Two Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Marinated Steak, Sour Cream, Avocado and Pico De Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans or Fresh Fruit.
BAJA CARNITAS TACO
Three Soft Mini Tortillas, Stuffed full of Carnitas, Topped with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Two Spicy Sauces on the Side.Served with Rice, Beans or Fresh Fruit.
BAJA CHICKEN TACO
Three Soft Mini Tortillas, Stuffed full of Chicken, Topped with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Two Spicy Sauces on the Side.Served with Rice, Beans or Fresh Fruit.
BAJA STEAK TACO
Three Soft Mini Tortillas, Stuffed full of Asada, Topped with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Two Spicy Sauces on the Side.Served with Rice, Beans or Fresh Fruit.
ENSENDA TACO
Two crispy corn tortillas, filled with fried fish filets, special sauce, shredded cabbage and grated Mexican cheese.
JALSICO TACO
Two Soft Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Marinated Chicken, Sour Cream, Avocado and Pico De Gallo. Served with Rice, Beans or Fresh Fruit.
MAMA MIA'S
Two Flour Tortillas Filled with Marinated Steak and Cheese, Fried Golden Brown, Topped with Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans or Fresh Fruit.
SAN FELIPE TACO
Two Soft Corn Tortillas, Filled with Fried Fish Filets, Special Sauce, Shredded Cabbage and Grated Mexican Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans or Fresh Fruit.
SHRIMP TACO
Two Corn Tortillas, Filled with Battered Fried Shrimp, our Chipotle Dressing, Shredded Cabbage, Pico DE Gallo and Finely Grated Mexican Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans or Fresh Fruit.
STREET CHICKEN TACO
Three Street Tacos Filled with Spicy Marinated Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole and Cheese. Served with Charrro Beans and Rice.
STREET STEAK TACO
Three Street Tacos Filled with Spicy Marinated Steak, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole and Cheese. Served with Charrro Beans and Rice.
TAQUITOS
BEEF TAQUITO
Four Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Beef Topped with Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
CHICKEN TAQUITO
Four Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Chicken Topped with Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
1/2 BEEF 1/2 CHICKEN TAQUITO
Two Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Beef and Two Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Chicken.Topped with Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
OLVERA BEEF
Four Delicious Shredded Beef Taquitos Fried Golden Crisp and Served with Green Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
OLVERA CHICKEN
Four Delicious Shredded Chicken Taquitos Fried Golden Crisp and Served with Green Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
OLVERA 1/2 BEEF 1/2 CHICKEN
Two Delicious Shredded Beef and Two Delicious Shredded Chicken Taquitos Fried Golden Crisp and Served with Green Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
FLAUTAS BEEF
Two Flour Tortillas Filled with Shredded Beef, Lightly Covered with Verde Sauce and Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
FLAUTAS CHICKEN
Two Flour Tortillas Filled with Shredded Chicken, Lightly Covered with Verde Sauce and Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
SALADS SOUPS
BRISAS ENSALDA
Crisp Greens Mixed with Bacon, Cheddar and Jack Cheese, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Tortillas Strips. Tossed in Pepita Dressing. Topped with Delicious Sauteed Shrimp and Seafood, Green Onions and Avocado.
GRILL CHICKEN TOSTADA
We Fill a Fried Flour Tortilla Shell with Grilled Chicken, Charro Beans, Lettuce, Mango Salsa, Avocado and Cheese. Served with Pepita Dressing.
GRILLED SHRMP TOSTADA
FAJITA CHICKEN SALAD
Fajita Chicken, Tossed Greens, Tomatoes, Avocado Slice and Olives. We Recommended Honey Mustard Dressing.
FAJITA STEAK SALAD
Fajita Steak, Tossed Greens, Tomatoes, Avocado Slice and Olives. We Recommended Honey Mustard Dressing.
MIGUEL SALAD
A Large Flour Tortilla Shell with Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheese and Refried Beans. Topped with our Special Dressing.
MIGUEL FAJITA CHICKEN
A Large Flour Tortilla Shell Filled with Fajita Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheese and Refried Beans. Topped with our Special Dressing.
MINI MIGUEL
Flour Tortilla Shell with Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheese and Refried Beans. Topped with our Special Dressing.
MINI MIGUEL FAJITA CHICKEN
Flour Tortilla Shell with Fajita Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheese and Refried Beans. Topped with our Special Dressing.
SAN LUCAS
Romaine Lettuce/Iceberg Mixture, Chicken Strips Avocado, Tortilla Chips, Black Beans, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Corn, Jicama and Tomatoes. Served with Pepita Dressing.
TACO SALAD BEEF
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Shredded Beef, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.
TACO SALAD CHICKEN
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.
TACO SALAD GROUND BEEF
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Ground Beef, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.
MINI TACO SALAD BEEF
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Shredded Beef, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.
MINI TACO SALAD CHICKEN
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.
MINI TACO SALAD GROUND BEEF
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Ground Beef, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.
CUP ALBONGINA
Great Mexican Vegetable Soups with Meatballs.
CUP TORTILA SOUP
Tortilla Strips Crunch as your spoon Dips into a blend of Chicken, Vegetables, Cheese and Spices.
BOWL ALBONGINA
Great Mexican Vegetable Soups with Meatballs.
BOWL TORTILLA
Tortilla Strips Crunch as your spoon Dips into a blend of Chicken, Vegetables, Cheese and Spices.
ALBONDIGAS/SALAD COMBO
CHICKEN TORTILLA/SAL COMBO
EATING WITHOUT GUILT
GARDEN ENCH COLORADO
Two Enchilada's Filled with Mushrooms, Green Chile, "Lite" Cheese, Colorado Sauce and Low Fat Sour Cream. Served with Fresh Vegetables and Beans from the Pot.
GARDEN ENCHILADA VERDE
Two Enchilada's Filled with Mushrooms, Green Chile, "Lite" Cheese, Verde Sauce and Low Fat Sour Cream. Served with Fresh Vegetables and Beans from the Pot.
LETUCE SHRMP TACO
Two Lettuce Cups Filled with Grilled Shrimp, our Chipotle Dressing, Shredded Cabbage, Pico De Gallo and Finely Grated Mexican Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit.
VEGGIE BURRITO
Seasoned Vegetables, Tomatoes and "Lite" Cheese. Wrapped in a Whole Wheat Tortilla and Topped with Colorado Sauce. Served with Choice of Black Beans, Beans From the Pot or Fresh Fruit.
VEGGIE FAJITA
A Healthy Choice! Seasoned Vegetables Grilled with Tomatoes, plus Mexican Wheat Bread. Served with Rice, Beans From the Pot, Black Beans or Fresh Fruit.
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Fresh Vegetables, "Lite " Cheese in a Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with Choice of Guacamole or Low Fat Sour Cream.
BURRITOS
ASADA BURRITO
A Large Tortilla Filled with Diced Steak, Beans, Cheese and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Colorado Sauce and Guacamole. Served with Rice or Fruit.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
A Large Flour Tortilla Filled with Beans and Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Colorado Sauce. Served with Rice or Beans.
CARNITAS BURRITO
Chunks of Carnitas, Beans, Cheese, guacamole and Pico De Gallo. Served with Colorado Sauce. Plus Rice or Fruit.
COLORADO BURRITO
Beef Chunks and Beans Topped with Colorado Sauce and Sour Cream. Served with Rice or Fruit.
CHICKEN AND BEAN BURRITO
Loaded with Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans and Topped with Colorado Sauce.Served with Rice or Fruit.
GRANDE BURRITO
Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Rice, Cheese and Taco Sauce. Covered with Colorado Sauce and Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Beans.
RANCH BURRITO
RELLENO BURRITO
Our Homemade Chile Relleno is Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Cheese and Refried Beans. Topped with a Relleno Sauce. Served with Rice or Fruit.
SEAFOOD BURRITO
Stuffed with Seasoned Shrimp, Imitation Crab, Fish, Rice and Pico De Gallo, Covered in Colorado Sauce. Served with Beans.
WORK BEEF BURRITO
A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Shredded Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Taco Sauce. Topped with Colorado Sauce, Green Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Rice or Fruit.
WORK CHICKEN BURRITO
A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Taco Sauce. Topped with Colorado Sauce, Green Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Rice or Fruit.
WORK GROUND BEEF BURRITO
A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Taco Sauce. Topped with Colorado Sauce, Green Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Rice or Fruit.
CHIMICHANGAS
BEEF CHIMICHANGA
A Large Tortilla Filled with Shredded Beef and Beans, Fried Golden Brown, Topped with Our Relleno Sauce and Sour Cream on the Side. Served with Rice or Fresh Fruit.
CARNITAS CHIMICHANGA
Carnitas and Beans, Fried Golden Brown then Covered with Our Colorado Sauce. Topped with Sour Cream.
CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA
A Large Tortilla Filled with Shredded Chicken and Beans, Fried Golden Brown, Topped with Our Relleno Sauce and Sour Cream on the Side. Served with Rice or Fresh Fruit.
RELLENO CHIMICHANGA
This House Special is Sure to Please. Our Homemade Chile Relleno Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Cheese and Refried Beans, Then Fried Golden Brown. Topped with Relleno Sauce and Sour Cream.
DESSERT
DRINKS
COKE
DIET COKE
CHERRY COKE
DR PEPPER
ROOT BEER
SPRITE
ICE TEA
TROPICAL TEA
RASPBERRY TEA
LEMONADE
STRWBY LEMONADE
ARNOLD PALMER
JAMAICA
HORCHATA
MILK
CHOC MILK
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
ROY ROGERS
COFFEE
DECAF COFFEE
SMOOTH MANGO
SMOOTH STRAWBERRY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Drawing from our wonderful heritage, our resident chef brought recipes from the homeland to provide a true taste of what Mexico has to offer. Our family-friendly servers are attentive, courteous, and knowledgeable - answering any question you might have about our wonderful food. Not only will you love your visit, but you'll be bringing all your friends back again. And, this is our guarantee to you - all our food is prepare fresh daily. We promise you'll be satisfied! Don't deny your taste buds. Come visit us today!
106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia, CA 92870