Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers

Charlie's Best Burgers Fullerton

1,387 Reviews

$

506 S Euclid St

Fullerton, CA 92832

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
Bacon and Eggs

Pancakes

2 Pancakes

$5.38

2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon

$8.02
$8.02

3 Pancakes

$6.15

3 Pancakes, 3 Eggs, 3 Bacon

$10.11

3 Pancakes, 3 eggs, 3 Sausage

$10.11

French Toast

$7.47

French Toast and Eggs Bacon

$9.67

French Toast and Eggs Sausage

$9.67

Kids Breakfast

Bacon Kids Breakfast

$7.47

Sausage Kids Breakfast

$7.47

Plates

3 Eggs Any Style

$8.02

Bacon and Eggs

$9.67

Biscuits, Gravy and Eggs

$9.67

Burger Patty and Eggs

$9.67

Chicken Breast and Eggs

$9.67
Chilaquiles

$9.89

Chorizo and Eggs

$9.67

Ham and Eggs

$9.67

Huevos A La Mexicana

$9.67

Huevos Rancheros

$9.67

Sausage and Eggs

$9.67

Steak and Eggs

$14.51

Steak Rancheros

$14.51

Cheese Omelette

$9.12

Bacon Omelette

$10.55

Sausage Omelette

$10.55

Denver Omelette

$10.55

Veggie Omelette

$10.00

Chili Omelette

$10.55

Mushroom Omelette

$10.55

Mexican Omelette

$10.55

Egg Breakfast Burrito

$8.57

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$9.89

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$9.89

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$9.89

Mixed Burrito

$10.55

Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$6.04

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$8.02

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$8.02

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$8.02

Turkey Breakfast Sandwich

$8.02

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich

$8.09

Toast and Jelly

$2.63

One Egg

$1.86

Hashbrowns

$4.39

Side Bacon

$4.39

Side Sausage

$4.39

Side Ham

$4.39

Burgers

Jr. Burger

$6.31
1/4 lb. Hamburger

$6.97
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger

$7.41

Double Burger

$8.62

Double Cheeseburger

$9.39
Bacon Burger

$8.51
Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.06

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.83

Charlie's Burger

$9.94

Big Fat Charlie Burger

$11.92

The Big Texas Burger

$9.94

Loaded Burger

$15.39
Pastrami Burger

$10.93

Frisco Burger

$8.51

Patty Melt

$7.85

Avocado Burger

$8.73

Mushroom Burger

$8.29

Jalapeno Burger

$7.96

Chili Cheese Burger

$8.95

Garden Burger

$8.51

Turkey Burger

$7.96

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.51

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.51

Gyro

$9.06

Chicken Gyro

$9.06

Asada Torta

$10.82

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.69

Steak Sandwich

$12.69

Tuna Sandwich

$9.06

Tuna Melt

$9.61

BLT

$8.29

Grilled Cheese

$5.98

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.63

Club with Fries

$11.26

Chicken Club With Fries

$11.26

Turkey Club With Fries

$11.26

Fish Sandwich

$8.79

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$4.94

Corn Dog

$4.94

Chili Dog

$5.82

Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog

$6.04

Kids Meals

Kids Jr. Burger

$7.47

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.47

Kids Corn Dog

$7.47

Kids Hot Dog

$7.47

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.47

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.47

Side Orders

Side Dressing

$0.51

Small Chili Cheese Fries

$6.37

Large Chili Cheese Fries

$8.35

French Fries

$4.39

DUI Fries

$16.49

Onion Rings

$6.37

Fried Zuchhhini

$6.37

Chicken Tenders

$7.14

Bowl of Chili

$5.49

Side Chili

$2.41

Chili Toreado

$1.64

Side Jalapeños

$1.42

Side Avocado

$2.19

Side Pico

$0.83

Side Guac

$2.74

Side Sour Cream

$0.83

Side Asada

$5.05

Side Pastor

$4.17

Side Beans

$2.19

Side Mexican Rice

$2.19

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.86

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.86

Side Chips

$2.20

Side Steak

$7.47

Side Chicken Breast

$4.72

Side Taco Chicken (Chopped)

$4.17

Side Pastrami

$6.92

Side Gyro Meat

$5.27

Side Garlic Bread

$1.42

Side Pita

$1.97

Side White Rice

$2.19

Hamburger Patty

$3.29

Salads

Chef's Salad

$10.11

Tuna Salad

$11.21

Chicken Salad

$10.11

Greek Salad

$9.01

Turkey Salad

$10.11

Greek Chicken Salad

$11.21

Small Garden Salad

$4.61

Large Garden Salad

$5.71

Healthy Choice

Chicken Wrap

$9.34

SPICY BREADED CHICKEN WRAP

$9.12

GYRO WRAP

$9.34

BLT WRAP

$9.89

TUNA WRAP

$9.89

VEGGIE BURRITO

$9.12

FABY'S BOWL

$9.23

GARDEN BURGER

$8.51

Teriyaki

Teriyaki Plate

$12.53

Teriyaki Bowl

$10.22

Side Chicken Teriyaki

$5.49

Mexican Food

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.37

Asada Burrito

$11.65

Chicken Burrito

$11.65

Pastor Burrito

$11.65

Wet Burrito

$3.29

Asada Taco

$3.07

Chicken Taco

$3.07

Pastor Taco

$3.07

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.82

Asada Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Pastor Quesadilla

$10.99

Asada Nachos

$11.65

Chicken Nachos

$11.65

Pastor Nachos

$11.65

Nacho Fries Upgrade

$3.29

No Onions

No Cheese

No Tomato

No chili

Mexican Plates

Steak Ranchero Plate

$14.73

Asada Taco Plate

$11.54

Pastor Taco Plate

$11.54

Chicken Taco Plate

$11.54

Dinners

Rib Eye Steak

$16.05

Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.29

Beverages

Medium Soda

$2.74
Large Soda

$3.07

Milk

$2.41

Coffee

$2.19

Hot Tea

$2.19

Hot Chocolate

$2.52

Orange Juice

$3.07

Chocolate Shake

$5.16

Vanilla Shake

$5.16

Strawberry Shake

$5.16

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.16

Oreo Shake

$5.16

Horchata

$2.85

Large Horchata

$3.29

Jamaica

$2.85

Large Jamaica

$3.29
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

506 S Euclid St, Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

