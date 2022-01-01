Fullerton Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Fullerton
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Charlie's Best Burgers
506 S Euclid St, Fullerton
Bacon Cheese Burger
|$8.24
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
|$6.74
1/4 lb. Hamburger
|$6.34
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Gonzos Tacos
827 North Harbor, Fullerton
Nachos
|$12.75
Fresh tortilla chips or papas with your choice of meat, queso, beans, jack cheese, tomato, and Gonzos Sauce. Topped with Onions and Cilantro.
3 Taquitos
|$8.50
3 large corn tortillas rolled with your choice of meat. Deep fried and topped with jack cheese and served with creamy guac.
Tacos
|$2.55
Street style tacos served with onions and cilantro.
CHICANA: Plant Based Grub
113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton
Cali-Bae Rito
|$13.50
Choice of Protein, Seasoned Fries, Shredded Cheese, CASHEW Based Sour Cream and Guac
Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Soy Based Al Pastor, Cilantro, Onion
Asada Taco
|$2.50
Soy Based Protein, Cilantro, Onion
*Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.