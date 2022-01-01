Fullerton Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Fullerton

Charlie's Best Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's Best Burgers

506 S Euclid St, Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$8.24
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger$6.74
1/4 lb. Hamburger$6.34
More about Charlie's Best Burgers
Gonzos Tacos image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Gonzos Tacos

827 North Harbor, Fullerton

Avg 4.1 (580 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$12.75
Fresh tortilla chips or papas with your choice of meat, queso, beans, jack cheese, tomato, and Gonzos Sauce. Topped with Onions and Cilantro.
3 Taquitos$8.50
3 large corn tortillas rolled with your choice of meat. Deep fried and topped with jack cheese and served with creamy guac.
Tacos$2.55
Street style tacos served with onions and cilantro.
More about Gonzos Tacos
CHICANA: Plant Based Grub image

 

CHICANA: Plant Based Grub

113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cali-Bae Rito$13.50
Choice of Protein, Seasoned Fries, Shredded Cheese, CASHEW Based Sour Cream and Guac
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Soy Based Al Pastor, Cilantro, Onion
Asada Taco$2.50
Soy Based Protein, Cilantro, Onion
*Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.
More about CHICANA: Plant Based Grub
Cielo Karaoke Y Mas! image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Cielo Karaoke Y Mas!

1050 w Valencia Dr, Fullerton

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Cielo Karaoke Y Mas!

