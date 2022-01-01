Cerritos restaurants you'll love

Off Street Cafe - American Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Off Street Cafe - American Diner

11020 Artesia, Cerritos

Avg 4.5 (3121 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Off Street$14.00
2 eggs, 2 sausage, 2 bacon and 2 hotcakes with real maple syrup
California Style Chorizo Burrito$14.00
scrambled eggs, home style potatoes, ortega chile, jack & cheddar cheese topped with enchilada sauce, avocado & sour cream
House Skillet$15.00
bell pepers, onions, & home style potatoes topped with jack cheese
Amor y Tacos image

 

Amor y Tacos

13333 South Street, Cerritos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Horchata$3.95
ASADA TACO$3.75
AL PASTOR TACO$3.75
Pier 76 Fish Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

11265 183rd Street, Cerritos

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder$4.50
ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream
Kale & Butternut Squash$9.95
wild arugula & toasted pepitas with roasted garlic-red wine vinaigrette
Broccoli & Brussel sprouts$8.95
lemon, red onion & shaved parmesan cheese
Katsu Bar image

SANDWICHES • CURRY • HAMBURGERS

Katsu Bar

11447 South St., Cerritos

Avg 4.5 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Tempura$5.00
Mixed fresh mushrooms tempura. Comes with house garlic aioli sauce
Caprese Katsu Sando$10.50
Berry katsu sauce, Fresh basil, Tomato, Fresh mozarella cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette dressing on Japanese Milk Bread
Cauliflower Fries$5.00
Fresh cauliflowers fries with house garlic aioli sauce on side.
Yasai image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Yasai

12751 E. Town Center Dr., Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#24. Crunch Roll$9.99
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, crunch
#27. Unagi Dragon Roll$11.50
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, fresh water eel
#26. Tiger Roll$10.99
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, shrimp
Kabuki image

 

Kabuki

11431 South St., Cerriots

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$4.95
0010 - Cerritos image

 

0010 - Cerritos

11486 S. St., Cerritos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Consumer pic

 

Buffalo Spot

239 Los Cerritos, Cerritos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Umaya - Cerritos

11318 South Street, Cerritos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Soup Shop

11314 South st, Cerritos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Bun Bun Bao - Cerritos

11314 South St., Cerittos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Houston's Hot Chicken - Cerritos

11439 South St, Cerritos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
