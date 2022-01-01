Cerritos restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Off Street Cafe - American Diner
11020 Artesia, Cerritos
|The Off Street
|$14.00
2 eggs, 2 sausage, 2 bacon and 2 hotcakes with real maple syrup
|California Style Chorizo Burrito
|$14.00
scrambled eggs, home style potatoes, ortega chile, jack & cheddar cheese topped with enchilada sauce, avocado & sour cream
|House Skillet
|$15.00
bell pepers, onions, & home style potatoes topped with jack cheese
Amor y Tacos
13333 South Street, Cerritos
|Horchata
|$3.95
|ASADA TACO
|$3.75
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$3.75
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
11265 183rd Street, Cerritos
|Clam Chowder
|$4.50
ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream
|Kale & Butternut Squash
|$9.95
wild arugula & toasted pepitas with roasted garlic-red wine vinaigrette
|Broccoli & Brussel sprouts
|$8.95
lemon, red onion & shaved parmesan cheese
SANDWICHES • CURRY • HAMBURGERS
Katsu Bar
11447 South St., Cerritos
|Mushroom Tempura
|$5.00
Mixed fresh mushrooms tempura. Comes with house garlic aioli sauce
|Caprese Katsu Sando
|$10.50
Berry katsu sauce, Fresh basil, Tomato, Fresh mozarella cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette dressing on Japanese Milk Bread
|Cauliflower Fries
|$5.00
Fresh cauliflowers fries with house garlic aioli sauce on side.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Yasai
12751 E. Town Center Dr., Cerritos
|#24. Crunch Roll
|$9.99
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, crunch
|#27. Unagi Dragon Roll
|$11.50
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, fresh water eel
|#26. Tiger Roll
|$10.99
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, shrimp
Buffalo Spot
239 Los Cerritos, Cerritos
Umaya - Cerritos
11318 South Street, Cerritos
Soup Shop
11314 South st, Cerritos
Bun Bun Bao - Cerritos
11314 South St., Cerittos
Houston's Hot Chicken - Cerritos
11439 South St, Cerritos