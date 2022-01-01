Shabuya
Come in and enjoy!
11221 E 183rd Street
Popular Items
Location
11221 E 183rd Street
Cerritos CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
London's Pub and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Pier 76 Fish Grill
QUALITY SEAFOOD, GENUINE HOSPITALITY
L.A. Brisket
L.A. Brisket committed to serve you All Natural No Hormones No Antibiotic Meat.
Tribos Peri Peri Chicken
Tribos Peri Peri Chicken
18001 Pioneer Blvd. Unit D
Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 219-5401
"Join the Tribe"