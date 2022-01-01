Go
Shabuya

11221 E 183rd Street

Popular Items

Extra Sauce
Bento$15.95
Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.
Miso Soup$1.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$4.25
Salmon Roll$4.25
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
Mexican$10.25
Spicy krabmeat, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, and crunch flakes.
California Roll$4.25
Avocado Roll$4.25
Philly Roll$6.95
Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.

Location

Cerritos CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
