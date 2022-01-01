Go
Toast

Kihon

Japanese restaurant specializing in sushi and izakaya dishes.

5662 E. 2nd Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

5662 E. 2nd Street

Long Beach CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Small Cafe Naples

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our local favorites at The Small Café, where size doesn't matter

Michaels Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Michael’s Pizzeria has been serving the best Napoli-style wood-fired pizza since 2010—and Zagat even named us a “Top Pizza Joint” in 2013. We earned the highest overall score for a pizzeria in the United States that same year.

KC Branaghans

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Michael's On Naples

No reviews yet

Fine Italian cuisine & extensive wine options in a sophisticated setting, plus rooftop seating.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston