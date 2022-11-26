- Home
- Long Beach
- Fat Tomato Pizza
Fat Tomato Pizza
2,875 Reviews
$$
2130 E Broadway
Long beach, CA 90803
Appetizers
3 Fat Knots
Hand rolled knots tossed with olive oil, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper ( only 6 & 12 fat knots comes with side of marinara sauce)
6 Fat Knots
12 Fat Knots
Garlic Bread
Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection
Pasta Salad
Macaroni salad tossed with basil, parmesan cheese, tomatoes and our famous caesar dressing
8 Wings
Baked! Not fried. All wings come with small ranch except garlic parmesan (comes with buffalo)
12 Wings
Baked! Not fried. All wings come with small ranch except garlic parmesan (comes with buffalo)
Mozzarella sticks
7 baked mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce
2 Meatballs with sauce
2 meatballs with choice of sauce
Dipping Sauces
Salads
MD Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan cheese with our homemade caesar dressing
MD Antipasto Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Diced Pepperoni & Salami, Canadian Bacon, Diced tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese with Italian dressing
MD Farmers Market Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Diced tomatoes, Kidney beans, Garbanzo Beans, Corn, Zucchinis, Mozzarella Cheese with Italian dressing
MD BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Diced tomatoes, Corn, Cilantro, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Onions with BBQ Italian dressing
MD Belmont Salad
Spring Mix, Sun dried tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Pine nuts with Balsamic Italian dressing
LG Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan cheese with our homemade caesar dressing
LG Antipasto Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Diced Pepperoni & Salami, Canadian Bacon, Diced tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese with Italian dressing
LG Farmers Market Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Diced tomatoes, Kidney beans, Garbanzo Beans, Corn, Zucchinis, Mozzarella Cheese with Italian dressing
LG BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Diced tomatoes, Corn, Cilantro, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Onions with BBQ Italian dressing
LG Belmont Salad
Spring Mix, Sun dried tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Pine nuts with Balsamic Italian dressing
Pasta
Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Caesar dressing,Ciabatta, Parmesan cheese, Grilled Chicken breast and lettuce
Chicken Arugula Sandwich
Pesto Mayo, Ciabatta bread, chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, arugula, crispy onions
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade meatballs topped with sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese on baguette bread
Italian submarine Sandwich
Baguette, ham, diced pepperoni & salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce tomatoes, italian dressing
Medium Pizza
MD Cheese (Build Your Own)
MD Fat tomato works pizza
Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage
MD Hawaiian pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple
MD Meat lovers pizza
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage
MD Popeyes pizza
Garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic
MD Belmont pizza
Tomatoes, Goat cheese, Fresh garlic, Basil and Arugula
MD Caprese pizza
Marinara sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil
MD New yorker pizza
Roasted red and yellow pepper, Two types of sausages
MD BBQ chicken pizza
BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, red onion and cilantro
MD Veggie lovers pizza
Tomaotes, Onions, Bell peppers, Black olives, Artichokes, Fresh garlic
MD All roasted veggie pizza
All roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, garlic, yellow and red peppers
MD Half & Half Specialty PIzza
Large Pizza
LG Cheese (Build Your Own)
LG Fat tomato works pizza
Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage
LG Hawaiian pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple
LG Meat lovers pizza
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage
LG Popeyes pizza
Garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic
LG Belmont pizza
Tomatoes, Goat cheese, Fresh garlic, Basil and Arugula
LG Caprese pizza
Marinara sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil
LG New yorker pizza
Roasted red and yellow pepper, Two types of sausages
LG BBQ chicken pizza
BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, red onion and cilantro
LG Veggie lovers pizza
Tomaotes, Onions, Bell peppers, Black olives, Artichokes, Fresh garlic
LG All roasted veggie pizza
All roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, garlic, yellow and red peppers
LG Half & Half Specialty Pizza
X-Large Pizza
XL Cheese (Build Your Own)
XL Fat tomato works pizza
Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage
XL Hawaiian pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple
XL Meat lovers pizza
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage
XL Popeyes pizza
Garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic
XL Belmont pizza
Tomatoes, Goat cheese, Fresh garlic, Basil and Arugula
XL Caprese pizza
Marinara sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil
XL New yorker pizza
Roasted red and yellow pepper, Two types of sausages
XL BBQ chicken pizza
BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, red onion and cilantro
XL Veggie lovers pizza
Tomaotes, Onions, Bell peppers, Black olives, Artichokes, Fresh garlic
XL All roasted veggie pizza
All roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, garlic, yellow and red peppers
XL Half & Half Specialty Pizza
10" Cauliflower Gluten-Free
10CF Cheese (Build Your Own)
10CF Fat tomato works pizza
Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage
10CF Hawaiian pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple
10CF Meat lovers pizza
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage
10CF Popeyes pizza
Garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic
10CF Belmont pizza
Tomatoes, Goat cheese, Fresh garlic, Basil and Arugula
10CF Caprese pizza
Marinara sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil
10CF New yorker pizza
Roasted red and yellow pepper, Two types of sausages
10CF BBQ chicken pizza
BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, red onion and cilantro
10CF Veggie lovers pizza
Tomaotes, Onions, Bell peppers, Black olives, Artichokes, Fresh garlic
10CF All roasted veggie pizza
All roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, garlic, yellow and red peppers
10CF Tomato pie
NO SAUCE, Tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil
10" Gluten Free
10GF Cheese (Build Your Own)
10GF Fat tomato works pizza
Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage
10GF Hawaiian pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple
10GF Meat lovers pizza
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage
10GF Popeyes pizza
Garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic
10GF Belmont pizza
Tomatoes, Goat cheese, Fresh garlic, Basil and Arugula
10GF Caprese pizza
Marinara sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil
10GF New yorker pizza
Roasted red and yellow pepper, Two types of sausages
10GF BBQ chicken pizza
BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, red onion and cilantro
10GF Veggie lovers pizza
Tomaotes, Onions, Bell peppers, Black olives, Artichokes, Fresh garlic
10GF All roasted veggie pizza
All roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, garlic, yellow and red peppers
10GF Tomato pie
NO SAUCE, Tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil
12" Gluten Free
12GF Cheese (Build Your Own)
12GF Fat tomato works pizza
Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage
12GF Hawaiian pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple
12GF Meat lovers pizza
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage
12GF Popeyes pizza
Garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic
12GF Belmont pizza
Tomatoes, Goat cheese, Fresh garlic, Basil and Arugula
12GF Caprese pizza
Marinara sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil
12GF New yorker pizza
Roasted red and yellow pepper, Two types of sausages
12GF BBQ chicken pizza
BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, red onion and cilantro
12GF Veggie lovers pizza
Tomaotes, Onions, Bell peppers, Black olives, Artichokes, Fresh garlic
12GF All roasted veggie pizza
All roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, garlic, yellow and red peppers
12GF Tomato pie
NO SAUCE, Tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil