Fat Tomato Pizza

2,875 Reviews

$$

2130 E Broadway

Long beach, CA 90803

Popular Items

MD Cheese (Build Your Own)
LG Cheese (Build Your Own)
6 Fat Knots

Appetizers

3 Fat Knots

$1.99

Hand rolled knots tossed with olive oil, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper ( only 6 & 12 fat knots comes with side of marinara sauce)

6 Fat Knots

$3.99

12 Fat Knots

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection

Pasta Salad

$5.99

Macaroni salad tossed with basil, parmesan cheese, tomatoes and our famous caesar dressing

8 Wings

$11.95

Baked! Not fried. All wings come with small ranch except garlic parmesan (comes with buffalo)

12 Wings

$15.95

Baked! Not fried. All wings come with small ranch except garlic parmesan (comes with buffalo)

Mozzarella sticks

$8.99

7 baked mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce

2 Meatballs with sauce

$5.00

2 meatballs with choice of sauce

Dipping Sauces

SM Ranch

$0.50

LG Ranch

$0.75

SM Buffalo

$0.50

LG Buffalo

$0.75

LG Marinara

$0.75

LG Meat Sauce

$1.00

LG BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Salads

MD Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan cheese with our homemade caesar dressing

MD Antipasto Salad

$10.45

Romaine Lettuce, Diced Pepperoni & Salami, Canadian Bacon, Diced tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese with Italian dressing

MD Farmers Market Salad

$10.45

Romaine Lettuce, Diced tomatoes, Kidney beans, Garbanzo Beans, Corn, Zucchinis, Mozzarella Cheese with Italian dressing

MD BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, Diced tomatoes, Corn, Cilantro, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Onions with BBQ Italian dressing

MD Belmont Salad

$10.95

Spring Mix, Sun dried tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Pine nuts with Balsamic Italian dressing

LG Caesar Salad

$11.45

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan cheese with our homemade caesar dressing

LG Antipasto Salad

$12.45

Romaine Lettuce, Diced Pepperoni & Salami, Canadian Bacon, Diced tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese with Italian dressing

LG Farmers Market Salad

$12.45

Romaine Lettuce, Diced tomatoes, Kidney beans, Garbanzo Beans, Corn, Zucchinis, Mozzarella Cheese with Italian dressing

LG BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.95

Romaine Lettuce, Diced tomatoes, Corn, Cilantro, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Onions with BBQ Italian dressing

LG Belmont Salad

$12.95

Spring Mix, Sun dried tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Pine nuts with Balsamic Italian dressing

Pasta

Spaghetti with Sauce

$11.95

Spaghetti with choice of sauce

Ravioli with Sauce

$12.95

Cheese ravioli with choice of sauce

Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$12.95

Caesar dressing,Ciabatta, Parmesan cheese, Grilled Chicken breast and lettuce

Chicken Arugula Sandwich

$12.95

Pesto Mayo, Ciabatta bread, chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, arugula, crispy onions

Meatball Sandwich

$12.95

Homemade meatballs topped with sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese on baguette bread

Italian submarine Sandwich

$12.95

Baguette, ham, diced pepperoni & salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce tomatoes, italian dressing

Medium Pizza

MD Cheese (Build Your Own)

$13.95

MD Fat tomato works pizza

$18.45

Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage

MD Hawaiian pizza

$18.45

Canadian bacon and pineapple

MD Meat lovers pizza

$18.45

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage

MD Popeyes pizza

$18.45

Garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic

MD Belmont pizza

$18.45

Tomatoes, Goat cheese, Fresh garlic, Basil and Arugula

MD Caprese pizza

$18.45

Marinara sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil

MD New yorker pizza

$18.45

Roasted red and yellow pepper, Two types of sausages

MD BBQ chicken pizza

$18.45

BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, red onion and cilantro

MD Veggie lovers pizza

$18.45

Tomaotes, Onions, Bell peppers, Black olives, Artichokes, Fresh garlic

MD All roasted veggie pizza

$18.45

All roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, garlic, yellow and red peppers

MD Half & Half Specialty PIzza

$1.00

Large Pizza

LG Cheese (Build Your Own)

$15.95

LG Fat tomato works pizza

$21.45

Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage

LG Hawaiian pizza

$21.45

Canadian bacon and pineapple

LG Meat lovers pizza

$21.45

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage

LG Popeyes pizza

$21.45

Garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic

LG Belmont pizza

$21.45

Tomatoes, Goat cheese, Fresh garlic, Basil and Arugula

LG Caprese pizza

$21.45

Marinara sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil

LG New yorker pizza

$21.45

Roasted red and yellow pepper, Two types of sausages

LG BBQ chicken pizza

$21.45

BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, red onion and cilantro

LG Veggie lovers pizza

$21.45

Tomaotes, Onions, Bell peppers, Black olives, Artichokes, Fresh garlic

LG All roasted veggie pizza

$21.45

All roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, garlic, yellow and red peppers

LG Half & Half Specialty Pizza

$1.00

X-Large Pizza

XL Cheese (Build Your Own)

$17.95

XL Fat tomato works pizza

$24.95

Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage

XL Hawaiian pizza

$24.95

Canadian bacon and pineapple

XL Meat lovers pizza

$24.95

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage

XL Popeyes pizza

$24.95

Garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic

XL Belmont pizza

$24.95

Tomatoes, Goat cheese, Fresh garlic, Basil and Arugula

XL Caprese pizza

$24.95

Marinara sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil

XL New yorker pizza

$24.95

Roasted red and yellow pepper, Two types of sausages

XL BBQ chicken pizza

$24.95

BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, red onion and cilantro

XL Veggie lovers pizza

$24.95

Tomaotes, Onions, Bell peppers, Black olives, Artichokes, Fresh garlic

XL All roasted veggie pizza

$24.95

All roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, garlic, yellow and red peppers

XL Half & Half Specialty Pizza

$1.00

10" Cauliflower Gluten-Free

10CF Cheese (Build Your Own)

$13.95

10CF Fat tomato works pizza

$18.45

Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage

10CF Hawaiian pizza

$18.45

Canadian bacon and pineapple

10CF Meat lovers pizza

$18.45

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage

10CF Popeyes pizza

$18.45

Garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic

10CF Belmont pizza

$18.45

Tomatoes, Goat cheese, Fresh garlic, Basil and Arugula

10CF Caprese pizza

$18.45

Marinara sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil

10CF New yorker pizza

$18.45

Roasted red and yellow pepper, Two types of sausages

10CF BBQ chicken pizza

$18.45

BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, red onion and cilantro

10CF Veggie lovers pizza

$18.45

Tomaotes, Onions, Bell peppers, Black olives, Artichokes, Fresh garlic

10CF All roasted veggie pizza

$18.45

All roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, garlic, yellow and red peppers

10CF Tomato pie

$18.45

NO SAUCE, Tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil

10" Gluten Free

10GF Cheese (Build Your Own)

$13.95

10GF Fat tomato works pizza

$18.45

Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage

10GF Hawaiian pizza

$18.45

Canadian bacon and pineapple

10GF Meat lovers pizza

$18.45

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage

10GF Popeyes pizza

$18.45

Garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic

10GF Belmont pizza

$18.45

Tomatoes, Goat cheese, Fresh garlic, Basil and Arugula

10GF Caprese pizza

$18.45

Marinara sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil

10GF New yorker pizza

$18.45

Roasted red and yellow pepper, Two types of sausages

10GF BBQ chicken pizza

$18.45

BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, red onion and cilantro

10GF Veggie lovers pizza

$18.45

Tomaotes, Onions, Bell peppers, Black olives, Artichokes, Fresh garlic

10GF All roasted veggie pizza

$18.45

All roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, garlic, yellow and red peppers

10GF Tomato pie

$18.45

NO SAUCE, Tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil

12" Gluten Free

12GF Cheese (Build Your Own)

$15.95

12GF Fat tomato works pizza

$20.45

Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage

12GF Hawaiian pizza

$20.45

Canadian bacon and pineapple

12GF Meat lovers pizza

$20.45

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage

12GF Popeyes pizza

$20.45

Garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic

12GF Belmont pizza

$20.45

Tomatoes, Goat cheese, Fresh garlic, Basil and Arugula

12GF Caprese pizza

$20.45

Marinara sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil

12GF New yorker pizza

$20.45

Roasted red and yellow pepper, Two types of sausages

12GF BBQ chicken pizza

$20.45

BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, red onion and cilantro

12GF Veggie lovers pizza

$20.45

Tomaotes, Onions, Bell peppers, Black olives, Artichokes, Fresh garlic

12GF All roasted veggie pizza

$20.45

All roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, garlic, yellow and red peppers

12GF Tomato pie

$20.45

NO SAUCE, Tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil

12GF Half & Half Specialty Pizza

$1.00

Desserts

Cheese cake

$4.75

Double Chocolate cake

$5.25

Chocolate cookie

$2.50

Slices

Cheese slice

$3.45

Vegan slice

$3.95

Drinks

Can Coke

$1.45