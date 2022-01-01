Hot Java imageView gallery
Hot Java

791 Reviews

$

2101 E Broadway

LONG BEACH, CA 90803

Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.70+

Cafe Au

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.10+

Chai Latte

$5.15+

Coffee

$3.00+

Con Panna

$3.65+

Dirty Chai

$5.90+

Espresso

$3.10+

Flaming Bean

$3.85+

Flaming Dirty Chai

$6.10+

Flaming Mocha

$5.10+

Gibraltar

$3.60+

Green Tea Latte

$5.10+

Latte

$4.50+

Macchiato

$3.70+

Mexican Mocha

$5.10+

Mocha

$5.10+

Skinny Vanilla Latte

$5.15+

Tea Latte

$5.20+

White Mocha

$5.10+

Add - Ons Specials

$Avocado Side

$2.45

Bacon - Side

$2.45

Coffee Refill

$0.85

Cream Cheese

$1.05

Espresso Shot

$0.95

FREE DRINK

Fried Egg

$2.00

HOT WATER

$0.55

Iced Tea - Refill

$0.85

Milk Almond

$1.10

Milk Breve

$1.10

Milk Coconut

$1.15

Milk Hemp

$1.25

Milk Oat

$1.05

Milk Soy

$1.05

Peanut Butter

$0.85

Protein Powder

$1.25

SPECIAL BAGEL Everything

$2.00Out of stock

GOOD THROUGH SEPT 11th

SPECIAL BAGEL PLAIN

$2.00Out of stock

Good Through Sept 11

Special ICED COFFEE

$3.25

Good Through Sept 11

Syrup Shot

$0.90

Tea Bag - EXTRA

$1.00

Tomatoe - Slices

$1.50

Water Cup Large w Ice

$0.50

Baked Goods

Apple Fritter

$3.75

Bear Claw

$3.55

Banana Bread

$3.75

Brownie

$3.50

Brownie - Vegan

$3.50

Brownie-Fudge

$3.50

Brownie-Ganache

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.90

Croissant-Almond

$3.90

Croissant-Chocolate

$3.90

Croissant-Jalapeno

$3.95

Croissant-Plain

$3.40

Danish- Apple

$3.50

Danish-Blue/Cheese

$3.55

Danish-Cheese

$3.55

Danish-Cherry

$3.55

Danish-Lemon

$3.55

Danish-Rasp/Cheese

$3.55

Donut

$2.75

Lemon Square

$3.40

Muffin-Banana Pecan

$3.35

Muffin-Blueberry

$3.35

Muffin-Choc Coffee Cake

$3.35

Muffin-Cinn Coffee Cake

$3.35

Muffin-Cranberry Walnut

$3.35

Muffin-Lemon Poppy

$3.35

Muffin-Pumpkin Walnut

$3.35

Muffin-Raisin Bran

$3.35

Pumpkin Pie

$3.75

Scone-Blueberry

$3.75

Scone-Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Scone-Cranberry

$3.75

Turnover-Apple

$3.75

Turnover-Cherry

$3.75

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Bacon - Side

$2.45

Panini Banana Peanut

$9.25

Burrito Bacon & Egg

$5.95

Burrito Soyrizo/Egg

$5.95

Black Beans Side Cup

$2.25

Egg-Hard Boiled

$2.05

Lox and Bagel

$10.45

Muffin Bacon, Egg

$5.50

Muffin Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Muffin Sausage & Egg

$5.50

Omelet - Egg White

$8.95

PRIDE TACOS

$5.00

Taco-Egg & Chorizo

$8.95

Yogurt/Granola

$3.95

$Avocado Side

$2.45

Catering

Joe2Go only 8 to 12 Person

$19.00

Joe to Go + Pastries

$45.00

Joe to Go + Bagels + Cream Cheese

$50.00

Sm Cambrio 30 to 44 Persons 4 runs

$65.00

Sm Cambrio + 30 Pastries 30 Persons

$175.00

Sm Cambrio + 30 Bagels 30 Persons

$195.00

LG Cambrio Only 50 - 80 Persons 6 runs

$95.00

LG Cambrio + 50 Pastries 50 Persons

$270.00

LG Cambrio + 50 Bagels 50 Persons

$295.00

Delivery less 5 miles

$25.00

Deposit Cambrio & Containers Refundable

$50.00

Cold Drink

Blast Caramel

$5.95+

Blast Chai

$5.95+

Blast Mocha Dark

$5.95+

Blast Green Matcha

$5.95+

Blast Mexican Mocha

$5.95+

Blast Mocha Skinny

$5.95+

Blast Vanilla

$5.75+

Blast Mocha White

$5.95+

Iced Americano

$4.25+

Iced Caramel Mach

$5.65+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.65+

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.35+

Iced Espresso

$3.95+

Iced Green Tea Latte

$5.55+

Iced Latte

$5.35+

Iced Mexican Mocha

$5.55+

Iced Mocha

$5.55+

Iced Skinny Vanilla Latte

$5.55+

Iced Tea

$3.75+

Iced Mocha White

$5.55+

Toddy Cold Brew

$5.15+

Drink Case

7-Up

$1.95

Coke

$1.95

Crystal Geyser-Large

$3.25

Crystal Geyser-Small

$1.95

Diet 7-Up

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Langer Apple

$2.95

Langer Cran/Rasp

$2.95

Langer Orange

$2.95

Langer Pineapple

$2.95

Langer Ruby Red

$2.95

Perierre Large

$4.50

Perierre Small

$2.85

Smart Water

$3.85

Food Cold Case

Chicken Salad Wrap

$5.25

Protein Tray

$6.85

Quinoa Salad

$5.25

FOOD On Counter

Bagels

$2.95

Biscotti Almond

$2.00

Coffee Bean

$11.00+

1 Free Drip Coffee with 1 lb purchase of beans

Cookie

$1.50

Cookie Trio

$4.00

Dsicount when buying 3

Madeleines

$0.85

Oat Meal

$4.25

Palmiers

$0.85

Potato Chips

$1.50

Madeline Pumpkin Spice

$0.95

Food Sandwiches

Albacore Tuna

$10.25

PB & J

$8.75

SPECIAL

$10.25Out of stock

Caprese

$10.25

Fruit

Apple

$0.75

Banana

$0.95

Caramel Apple Slices

$3.75

Grapes

$2.50

Orange

$0.75

Strawberry Cup

$3.75

No Caffen

Arnold Palmer

$5.45+

French Soda

$4.55+

Fruit Smoothie

$5.95+

Hot Apple Cider

$3.95+

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Hot Tea

$3.95+

Italian Soda

$4.35+

Lavender Lemonade

$5.45+

Lemonade/Orangade

$4.95+

Mexican Hot Choco

$4.15+

Milk

$2.75+

Milk - Chocolate

$2.95+

Steamers

$3.95+

Retail

ART WORK SALES

Mid Sleeve TEE

$15.00

V Neck Tee

$15.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
2101 E Broadway, LONG BEACH, CA 90803

