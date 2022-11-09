- Home
Gallagher's Pub & Grill
No reviews yet
2751 E Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90803
APPETIZERS
Sampler Platter
Spinach dip, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, and Buffalo Wings.
Pound Of Chips
Basket of Irish-style fries. Choose any two sauces: BBQ, Ranch, Spicy Aioli, Creamy Curry.
Pound Of Tots
Basket of Irish-style fries. Choose any two sauces: BBQ, Ranch, Spicy Aioli, Creamy Curry.
Irish Nachos
Irish-style fries topped with melted jack and cheddar cheeses, tomato, bacon and soun cream. Substitute Tater Tots (+$1) Add chicken (+$5) Add Steak (+$6)
Shepherd's Fries
Irish-style fries covered with homemade Shepherd's Pie, topped with cheddar cheese & sour cream.Homemade!! Served with ranch dressing.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Homemade!! Served with ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Strips
Served over french fries or tater tots (+$1) Comes with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing.
Garlic Naan
Coconut Shrimp (5 )
Served with ginger-mango chutney.
Spinach Asparagus Dip
Served with garlic Naan bread.
Seared Ahi Tuna
Sushi grade Ahi. Served with sweet chili soy sauce and wasabi.
Wings
Choice of hot and spicy, atomic, sweet chili, honey BBQ, spicy BBQ or Jamaican jerk sauce. Served with blue cheese dip or ranch dressing.
Bacon Jalapeno Tots
Tater tots wrapped in crispy bacon and jalapeño. Served with spicy aioli.
Quesadilla
Three cheese filled large flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa. Add chicken (+$5) Add BBQ chicken (+$5) Add steak (+$6)
Sausage Rolls
Seasoned pork wrapped in puff pastry, baked til golden brown. Served with Coleman's mustard.
SANDWICHES
BBQ Steak Sandwich
Topped with red onions, coleslaw and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
BLT
Simple and delicious.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon on a baguette.
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast served on sourdough and topped with avocado, roasted green chilis, pepper jack cheese, spicy aioli and ranch dressing.
Carlos Gallagher Sandwich
Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese and avocado.
Chicken Club
Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a baguette. Add avocado (+$2)
Ciaran Blue Cheese Steak Sandwich
Fresh lettuce, tomato and grilled onions on a baguette.
Corned Beef Sandwich
A local favorite! Served on grilled rye bread with horseradish
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Spicy bualo sauce, blue cheese spread, lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche roll.
Crispy Cod Sandwich
Wild caught cod with tartar sauce and coleslaw. Served on a brioche bun.
Gaelic Steak Dip
Thinly sliced steak, brie cheese, sautéed onions on a baguette with homemade au jus.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Our three cheese blend, and PLENTY of it! Loaded and grilled to perfection. Served with tomato soup, salad, or your choice of side.
Philly Cheese Steak
Tender steak, bell pepper, mushrooms and red onion with provolone cheese served on a baguette.
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing served on grilled rye bread.
Tuna Avocado Salad Sandwich
Served on a baguette. Add jalapeño (+$1)
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna with melted cheddar and grilled tomato. Served on sourdough bread.
Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich
Served with lettuce and tomato on a fresh croissant.
Turkey Dip
Thinly sliced turkey served on a baguette with homemade turkey gravy.
BURGERS
Gallagher Burger
Brie Cheese Burger
Gooey brie cheese and caramelized onions. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)
Finn McCool Burger
Cheddar cheese and bacon topped with a soft fried egg. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)
Stuffed Cheese Burger
Ground beef patty stued with American cheese. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)
Alpine Burger
Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)
Dungloe Burger
A local favorite! Cheddar cheese, bacon and Shannon River BBQ sauce. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)
California Burger
Served on sourdough and topped with avocado, roasted green chilies, pepper jack cheese, spicy aioli and ranch dressing. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)
Irish Bacon & Cheddar Burger
Premium Irish bacon and cheddar cheese. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)
Carlos Gallagher Burger
Served with spicy pepper jack cheese and freshly made guacamole. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)
Spicy Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Burger
Served with cheddar cheese and fresh jalapeño peppers. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)
Old Fashioned America Burger
1⁄2 lb. burger served with pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, 1000 Island dressing, mustard and ketchup. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)
Patty Melt
Grilled onions and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)
Blue Cheese Burger
Topped with red onions and melted blue cheese. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)
SOUP & SALAD
MAIN DISHES
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST
Mrs. Gallagher’s Quick Start
Two eggs any style with toast or pancake and Potatoes O’Brien.
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs, two bacon or sausage, toast or pancake and Potatoes O’Brien.
True Irish Breakfast
Two eggs, Irish sausage, thick Irish bacon, traditional white pudding, grilled tomatoes and mushrooms, toast or pancake and Potatoes O’Brien.
True American Breakfast
Two eggs, bacon and sausage, toast or pancake and Potatoes O’Brien
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Two eggs any style and our famous corned beef. Served with toast or pancakes and Potatoes O’Brien.
Eggs O’Benny
Two poached eggs and ham nestled on top of an English muin topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with Potatoes O’Brien.
Corned Beef Benedict
English muin topped with two poached eggs and corned beef then smothered in hollandaise sauce.
NY Steak & Eggs
New York steak, two eggs any style with toast or pancake and Potatoes O’Brien.
BREAKFAST SIDES
OMELETTE
Denver Omelette
Diced ham, bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.
Irish Omelette
Irish bacon, tomatoes, bell peppers, potatoes, and cheddar cheese.
Spanish Omelette
Fresh salsa, diced onions, avocado, cheddar cheese, and sour cream.
Monterey Herb Omelette
Pepper jack cheese, sweet basil, tarragon, and parsley.
Sausage Omelette
Irish sausage, onions, and cheddar cheese
Californian Omelette
Chicken breast, avocado, Ortega chilies, pepper jack cheese and spicy aioli.
Veggie Omelette
Fresh vegetable medley, avocado, and cheddar cheese.
ABC Omelette
Avocado, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
BYO Omelette
SCRAMBLES
San Francisco Scramble
Three scrambled eggs, ground beef, spinach, and onion. With toast and Potatoes O’Brien.
Breakfast Skillet Scramble
Three scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, and potatoes. With toast.
Denver Scramble
Diced ham, bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.
Irish Scramble
Irish bacon, tomatoes, bell peppers, potatoes, and cheddar cheese.
Spanish Scramble
Fresh salsa, diced onions, avocado, cheddar cheese, and sour cream.
Monterey Herb Scramble
Pepper jack cheese, sweet basil, tarragon, and parsley.
Sausage Scramble
Irish sausage, onions, and cheddar cheese
Californian Scramble
Chicken breast, avocado, Ortega chilies, pepper jack cheese and spicy aioli.
Veggie Scramble
Fresh vegetable medley, avocado, and cheddar cheese.
ABC Scramble
Avocado, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
BYO Scramble
FROM THE GRIDDLE
Half Stack O’Pancakes
With butter and syrup. Add chocolate chips or bananas (+$2) Add fresh berries (+$4)
All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes
With butter and syrup. Add chocolate chips or bananas (+$2) Add fresh berries (+$4)
Brioche French Toast
Thick, fresh-cut brioche bread double dipped and served with butter and syrup.
Coconut French Toast
Our delicious brioche French Toast covered in shaved coconut and browned to perfection. With butter and syrup.
Pancake Combo
Two pancakes, two bacon or sausage, and two eggs any style. With butter and syrup.
French Toast Combo
Two slices of brioche French Toast, two bacon or sausage, and two eggs any style, butter and syrup.
Malt Waffles
Served with whipped cream, butter and syrup.
Very Berry Malt Waffles
Fresh berries, whipped cream, butter and syrup.
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
Breakfast Sandwich
Buttery, flakey croissant or thick-cut brioche bread with Irish sausage or thick bacon, fresh cracked eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with Potatoes O’Brien.
Irish Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Buttery, flakey croissant or thick-cut brioche bread with Irish sausage or thick bacon, fresh cracked eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with Potatoes O’Brien.
Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs, with black beans, salsa, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served on top of flour tortillas.
Huevos Mexicanos
Three scrambled eggs, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese. Serve on flour tortillas with guacamole, salsa and sour cream.
Sotelo Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, diced Irish sausage, pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, salsa, sour cream, and Potatoes O’Brien inside.
Sotelo Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, diced Irish sausage, pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, salsa, sour cream, and Potatoes O’Brien inside.
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Served with mushroom gravy.