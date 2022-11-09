Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gallagher's Pub & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2751 E Broadway

Long Beach, CA 90803



APPETIZERS

Sampler Platter

$21.95

Spinach dip, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, and Buffalo Wings.

Pound Of Chips

$7.95

Basket of Irish-style fries. Choose any two sauces: BBQ, Ranch, Spicy Aioli, Creamy Curry.

Pound Of Tots

$8.95

Basket of Irish-style fries. Choose any two sauces: BBQ, Ranch, Spicy Aioli, Creamy Curry.

Irish Nachos

$10.95

Irish-style fries topped with melted jack and cheddar cheeses, tomato, bacon and soun cream. Substitute Tater Tots (+$1) Add chicken (+$5) Add Steak (+$6)

Shepherd's Fries

$12.95

Irish-style fries covered with homemade Shepherd's Pie, topped with cheddar cheese & sour cream.Homemade!! Served with ranch dressing.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.95

Homemade!! Served with ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Strips

$12.95

Served over french fries or tater tots (+$1) Comes with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing.

Garlic Naan

$4.95

Coconut Shrimp (5 )

$15.95

Served with ginger-mango chutney.

Spinach Asparagus Dip

$12.95

Served with garlic Naan bread.

Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.95

Sushi grade Ahi. Served with sweet chili soy sauce and wasabi.

Wings

$9.95+

Choice of hot and spicy, atomic, sweet chili, honey BBQ, spicy BBQ or Jamaican jerk sauce. Served with blue cheese dip or ranch dressing.

Bacon Jalapeno Tots

$10.95

Tater tots wrapped in crispy bacon and jalapeño. Served with spicy aioli.

Quesadilla

$10.95

Three cheese filled large flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa. Add chicken (+$5) Add BBQ chicken (+$5) Add steak (+$6)

Sausage Rolls

$12.95

Seasoned pork wrapped in puff pastry, baked til golden brown. Served with Coleman's mustard.

SANDWICHES

BBQ Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Topped with red onions, coleslaw and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.

BLT

$14.95

Simple and delicious.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon on a baguette.

California Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast served on sourdough and topped with avocado, roasted green chilis, pepper jack cheese, spicy aioli and ranch dressing.

Carlos Gallagher Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese and avocado.

Chicken Club

$15.95

Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a baguette. Add avocado (+$2)

Ciaran Blue Cheese Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Fresh lettuce, tomato and grilled onions on a baguette.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.95

A local favorite! Served on grilled rye bread with horseradish

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Spicy bualo sauce, blue cheese spread, lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche roll.

Crispy Cod Sandwich

$14.95

Wild caught cod with tartar sauce and coleslaw. Served on a brioche bun.

Gaelic Steak Dip

$17.95

Thinly sliced steak, brie cheese, sautéed onions on a baguette with homemade au jus.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Our three cheese blend, and PLENTY of it! Loaded and grilled to perfection. Served with tomato soup, salad, or your choice of side.

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.95

Tender steak, bell pepper, mushrooms and red onion with provolone cheese served on a baguette.

Reuben

$16.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing served on grilled rye bread.

Tuna Avocado Salad Sandwich

$15.95

Served on a baguette. Add jalapeño (+$1)

Tuna Melt

$15.95

Albacore tuna with melted cheddar and grilled tomato. Served on sourdough bread.

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$15.95

Served with lettuce and tomato on a fresh croissant.

Turkey Dip

$14.95

Thinly sliced turkey served on a baguette with homemade turkey gravy.

BURGERS

Gallagher Burger

$12.95

Brie Cheese Burger

$17.95

Gooey brie cheese and caramelized onions. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)

Finn McCool Burger

$17.95

Cheddar cheese and bacon topped with a soft fried egg. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)

Stuffed Cheese Burger

$14.95

Ground beef patty stued with American cheese. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)

Alpine Burger

$14.95

Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)

Dungloe Burger

$15.95

A local favorite! Cheddar cheese, bacon and Shannon River BBQ sauce. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)

California Burger

$15.95

Served on sourdough and topped with avocado, roasted green chilies, pepper jack cheese, spicy aioli and ranch dressing. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)

Irish Bacon & Cheddar Burger

$15.95

Premium Irish bacon and cheddar cheese. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)

Carlos Gallagher Burger

$17.95

Served with spicy pepper jack cheese and freshly made guacamole. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)

Spicy Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Burger

$16.95

Served with cheddar cheese and fresh jalapeño peppers. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)

Old Fashioned America Burger

$14.95

1⁄2 lb. burger served with pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, 1000 Island dressing, mustard and ketchup. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)

Patty Melt

$14.95

Grilled onions and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)

Blue Cheese Burger

$15.95

Topped with red onions and melted blue cheese. Substitute any burger with a turkey or veggie patty. Substitute side soup or salad (+$2.50) Substitute Beyond Burger (+$3)

SOUP & SALAD

Soup Pub Salad And Fresh Bread

$14.95

Soup Of The Day

$4.95+

Cream Of Tomato

$4.95+

Gallagher's Pub Salad

$8.95

Bbq Chicken Salad

$14.95

Celtic Caesar Salad

$10.95

MAIN DISHES

Bangers & Mash

$15.95

Bangers, Chips & Beans

$16.95

County Cork Shepherd's Pie

$17.95

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.95

Galway Bay Fish & Chips

$17.95

Chicken Curry Rice

$17.95

Chicken Curry French Fries

$17.95

Seared Ahi & Rice

$18.95

Grilled Salmon

$18.95

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$12.95

1 Piece Fish & Chips

$14.95

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

Two Egg Breakfast

$13.95

Two eggs, two bacon or sausage, toast or pancake and Potatoes O’Brien.

Sotelo Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, diced Irish sausage, pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, salsa, sour cream, and Potatoes O’Brien inside.

KIDS

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.95

Kids PB&J

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

DESSERTS

Homemade Brownie A La Mode

$6.95

Homemade Bread Pudding

$6.95

Thrifty Vanilla Cone

$4.00

TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST

Mrs. Gallagher’s Quick Start

$9.95

Two eggs any style with toast or pancake and Potatoes O’Brien.

Two Egg Breakfast

$13.95

Two eggs, two bacon or sausage, toast or pancake and Potatoes O’Brien.

True Irish Breakfast

$19.95

Two eggs, Irish sausage, thick Irish bacon, traditional white pudding, grilled tomatoes and mushrooms, toast or pancake and Potatoes O’Brien.

True American Breakfast

$15.95

Two eggs, bacon and sausage, toast or pancake and Potatoes O’Brien

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.95

Two eggs any style and our famous corned beef. Served with toast or pancakes and Potatoes O’Brien.

Eggs O’Benny

$13.95

Two poached eggs and ham nestled on top of an English muin topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with Potatoes O’Brien.

Corned Beef Benedict

$12.95

English muin topped with two poached eggs and corned beef then smothered in hollandaise sauce.

NY Steak & Eggs

$20.95

New York steak, two eggs any style with toast or pancake and Potatoes O’Brien.

BREAKFAST SIDES

SD Potatoes O'Brien

$5.00

SD (2 ) Eggs

$5.00

SD Heinz Beans

$5.00

SD Toast

$3.00

SD Bacon (3 )

$5.00

SD Irish Bacon

$7.00

SD Irish Sausage

$5.00

SD Ham

$5.00

SD Burger Patty

$6.00

OMELETTE

Denver Omelette

$14.95

Diced ham, bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Irish Omelette

$14.95

Irish bacon, tomatoes, bell peppers, potatoes, and cheddar cheese.

Spanish Omelette

$14.95

Fresh salsa, diced onions, avocado, cheddar cheese, and sour cream.

Monterey Herb Omelette

$14.95

Pepper jack cheese, sweet basil, tarragon, and parsley.

Sausage Omelette

$14.95

Irish sausage, onions, and cheddar cheese

Californian Omelette

$14.95

Chicken breast, avocado, Ortega chilies, pepper jack cheese and spicy aioli.

Veggie Omelette

$14.95

Fresh vegetable medley, avocado, and cheddar cheese.

ABC Omelette

$14.95

Avocado, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

BYO Omelette

$10.95

SCRAMBLES

San Francisco Scramble

$15.95

Three scrambled eggs, ground beef, spinach, and onion. With toast and Potatoes O’Brien.

Breakfast Skillet Scramble

$14.95

Three scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, and potatoes. With toast.

Denver Scramble

$14.95

Diced ham, bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Irish Scramble

$14.95

Irish bacon, tomatoes, bell peppers, potatoes, and cheddar cheese.

Spanish Scramble

$14.95

Fresh salsa, diced onions, avocado, cheddar cheese, and sour cream.

Monterey Herb Scramble

$14.95

Pepper jack cheese, sweet basil, tarragon, and parsley.

Sausage Scramble

$14.95

Irish sausage, onions, and cheddar cheese

Californian Scramble

$14.95

Chicken breast, avocado, Ortega chilies, pepper jack cheese and spicy aioli.

Veggie Scramble

$14.95

Fresh vegetable medley, avocado, and cheddar cheese.

ABC Scramble

$14.95

Avocado, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

BYO Scramble

$10.95

FROM THE GRIDDLE

Half Stack O’Pancakes

$6.95

With butter and syrup. Add chocolate chips or bananas (+$2) Add fresh berries (+$4)

All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes

$8.95

With butter and syrup. Add chocolate chips or bananas (+$2) Add fresh berries (+$4)

Brioche French Toast

$10.95

Thick, fresh-cut brioche bread double dipped and served with butter and syrup.

Coconut French Toast

$11.95

Our delicious brioche French Toast covered in shaved coconut and browned to perfection. With butter and syrup.

Pancake Combo

$14.95

Two pancakes, two bacon or sausage, and two eggs any style. With butter and syrup.

French Toast Combo

$14.95

Two slices of brioche French Toast, two bacon or sausage, and two eggs any style, butter and syrup.

Malt Waffles

$9.95

Served with whipped cream, butter and syrup.

Very Berry Malt Waffles

$11.95

Fresh berries, whipped cream, butter and syrup.

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Buttery, flakey croissant or thick-cut brioche bread with Irish sausage or thick bacon, fresh cracked eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with Potatoes O’Brien.

Irish Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$15.95

Buttery, flakey croissant or thick-cut brioche bread with Irish sausage or thick bacon, fresh cracked eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with Potatoes O’Brien.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

Three eggs, with black beans, salsa, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served on top of flour tortillas.

Huevos Mexicanos

$14.95

Three scrambled eggs, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese. Serve on flour tortillas with guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

Sotelo Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, diced Irish sausage, pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, salsa, sour cream, and Potatoes O’Brien inside.

Sotelo Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, diced Irish sausage, pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, salsa, sour cream, and Potatoes O’Brien inside.

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$14.95

Served with mushroom gravy.

VODKA

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Jeremiah Weed

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Uncle Eds

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Smirnoff blueberry

$8.00

Smirnoff rasberry

$8.00

Smirnoff vanilla

$8.00

Absolut Mandrin

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Three Olives orange

$9.00

Three Olives blueberry

$9.00

Three Olives vanilla

$9.00

Three Olives Raspberry

$9.00

Three Olives Citrus

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

DBL Absolut

DBL Belvedere

DBL Chopin