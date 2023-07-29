- Home
Gusto Bread
2710 E 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90814
Baked Goods
Bread
California Loaf
Our most popular loaf! It has a thick crust and soft open crumb, with a balanced flavor that pairs with a wide variety of foods. Made with stone-milled single-origin flour from Cairnspring mills, and 100% wild-fermented with masa madre (sourdough). Keeps for many days (depending on storage) OR freeze HYDRATION: 81% / FERM time: 30+ hrs / ≤10g salt
Seeded Loaf
Thick seeded crust with a soft open crumb that has organic sunflower, poppy and pumpkin seeds throughout giving it a crunchy texture and nutty flavor. Made with stone-milled single-origin flour from Cairnspring mills, and 100% wild-fermented with masa madre (sourdough). Keeps for many days (depending on storage) OR freeze HYDRATION: 82% / FERM time: 30+ hrs / ≤10g salt
Field Loaf
"Featuring a blend of rye, spelt and wheat flours, this loaf has a dense and hearty dark crumb, and a complex earthy flavor. It is the most sour-forward tasting option on our menu. Made with stone-milled flours single-origin flour from Cairnspring mills, and 100% wild-fermented with masa madre (sourdough). Keeps for many days (depending on storage) OR freeze HYDRATION: 83% / FERM time: 30+ hrs / ≤10g salt"
Dorado Loaf
Featuring a blend of rye, spelt and wheat flours, this loaf has a dense and hearty dark crumb, and a complex earthy flavor. It is the most sour-forward tasting option on our menu. Made with stone-milled flours single-origin flour from Cairnspring mills, and 100% wild-fermented with masa madre (sourdough). Keeps for many days (depending on storage) OR freeze HYDRATION: 83% / FERM time: 30+ hrs / ≤10g salt
Sesame Flatbread
Playful bread with a thin crust and a chewy crumb, topped with sesame seeds and brushed with olive oil. Just pull it apart and eat it with dips, spreads or savory fillings of your choice. Great for sharing at parties and picnics. **PAIRS excellently with our salsa negra** Enjoy same day or reheat next day (shouldn't be stored longer). HYDRATION: 83% / FERM time: 30+ hrs / ≤5g salt
Hueso (Standard)
A crusty and chewy long bread made with sourdough, similar to a baguette. Perfect for sandwiches, charcuterie boards, and general snacking! So easy to eat (as is, with a little butter and salt, or alongside your lunch or dinner). Freezes excellently! Just pop straight into a moderate oven for 5-10 min. HYDRATION: 68% / FERM time: 30+ hrs / ≤5g salt
Hueso Quebrado
A crusty and chewy long bread made with sourdough, similar to a baguette. Easy to pull-apart into little crusty buns for on-the-go snacking or sharing with others. (Kids love them too!) If trying to decide between the standard hueso and the quebrado: note that quebrados have a higher crust-to-crumb ratio (for crust-enthusiasts!) Freezes excellently! Just pop straight into a moderate oven for 5-10 min HYDRATION: 68% / FERM time: 30+ hrs / ≤5g salt
Crostini
Enjoy these crispy sourdough bread crackers alongside spreads, dips, cheese boards, salads, soups, and more! Great for picnics + parties. We thinly slice our hueso breads, and crisp them in the oven coated in organic California-grown olive oil and then finished with flake salt from Oregon.
Masa Madre - Sourdough Starter
Masa madre AKA sourdough starter! Take home a bit of the wild fermented living culture we use daily in our bakery to make bread and pan dulce. We include a QR code that leads to maintenance instructions so you can keep the starter well fed and happy plus links to additional support and recipes.
*SPECIAL* Burger Buns (4pk)
Pack of four buns, featuring Maycoba beans from Rancho Gordo whipped into the dough for added moisture, soft yet sturdy texture and subtle buttery and slightly earthy flavor.
Pastries + Pan Dulce + Cookies
Atole Cake
A light cake, soaked in sweet cream and sitting in a pool of atole (sweetened corn masa) cream, this cake is super refreshing, rich and complex. Topped with a roasted corn-infused white chocolate whipped cream!
Vanilla Custard w/ seasonal fruit
Housemade vanilla custard with fresh seasonal fruit, cacao nibs & toasted coconut
Nixtamal Queen
*Signature Item* A sweet, sticky, chewy pastry with layers of our sourdough and house made corn masa. Tastes like a sweet tamal or vanilla custard with earthy undertones and rich caramelization. Made with stone-milled flours single-origin flour from Cairnspring mills, and 100% wild-fermented with masa madre (sourdough).
Concha de Cacao
A classic Mexican pan dulce. *A signature Gusto item, our conchas are uniquely made with sourdough.* Lightly sweet and soft bun with a crunchy chocolate top. Delicate flavors that are true to the whole ingredients we use to make it! Made with stone-milled flours single-origin flour from Cairnspring mills, and 100% wild-fermented with masa madre (sourdough)."
Doña
A twice-baked concha layered with our seasonal fruit jam, house made almond cream and sliced almonds. Rich, nutty and bright flavors with crunchy edges and cake-like center. Fruit jam changes according to the seasonal varieties we find at the local farmers market.
Pastelito de Guava
Flaky turnover filled with guava marmalade and cream cheese. A classic combo of flavors (tropical fruit, cream cheese) wrapped in our house made puff pastry dough (made from scratch!).
Oreja
Crispy and airy caramelized cookie. Made with our flaky puff pastry (made here from scratch!) and rolled in toasted corn husk sugar.
Whole Grain Spelt Cookie w/ Sea Salt
Golden crispy and chewy cookie with Ecuadorian dark chocolate wafers and sprinkled with flake salt. Classic cookie flavors, enhanced by great ingredients.
Alfajor de Nuez
Walnut shortbread cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche (rich caramel cream from Argentina). Small but mighty! Big flavors and textures.
Polvorones (6 pack)
Crumbly and rich walnut shortbread cookies, dusted in powdered sugar. Packaged as a half dozen and perfect for gifting and sharing! (also known as Wedding cookies - Mexican/Italian/Etc…)
Pan de Maíz
Fluffy and crumbly cornbread loaf, lightly sweetened with honey. Earthy and floral flavors that pairs well with sweet or savory foods (jam and butter, or alongside soup, chili, etc). Made with freshly house-milled heirloom corn!
Biscuit
Flaky, layered quickbread, with crispy edges and soft crumb. Toasted, buttery flavors – Can be paired with sweet or savory foods or enjoyed on its own!
Bolillo de Jalapeño y Cheddar
Chewy sourdough roll with cheddar cheese and jalapeños folded in the dough, topped with sesame seeds. It’s nice and tangy (only slightly spicy) with a toasted cheese crust.
Chori-bun
Semi-sweet bun with maple habanero chorizo (from Chori-Man) and cheddar cheese, topped with seeds. It’s a little spicy and has a sweet and savory balance, perfect for breakfast.
Mushroom Mole Empanada
Flaky pastry turnover with Long Beach Mushrooms oyster mushrooms and Guelaguetza's mole negro. Deep toasted flavors with hearty mushroom filling, all enclosed in our house-made puff pastry.
Medialuna
Soft and sweet Argentine half-moon pastry. Flaky and light. Made only on weekends!!
Pan con Chocolate
Flaky layered pastry with Ecuadorian dark chocolate wrapped inside. Made only on weekends!
Jamón Roll
Super flavorful savory roll! Flaky pastry filled with French ham, hatch-chile cheese and our piña mustard and topped with poppy seeds. Made only on weekends!
Beverages
Housemade
Café de Olla
Mexican coffee from Rose Park Roasters. Batch brewed with canela and lightly sweetened for the perfect balance of flavors.
Xocolatl
Dark hot chocolate made with stone ground organic cacao and vanilla, brewed with water. Rich yet light. Served hot only (8 oz).
Oatxata - Agua Fresca
Our house-made horchata, made with oats and rice and canela. Creamy, slightly sweet and dairy-free. Served cold only (12 oz).
Tamarindo - Agua Fresca
A tangy, tart, sweet and super refreshing agua fresca made from scratch with whole tamarind pods. Lightly sweetened with cane sugar and agave to achieve a perfect balance of sweet and sour. Served cold only (12 oz).
Jamaica - Agua Fresca
Refreshing, tart brew made from heirloom Hibiscus flowers. Only slightly sweetened for balance, still a little sour/astringent. Served cold only (12 oz).
Yerba Mate
South American “green tea” that’s earthy and smokey. Lightly sweetened.
Cans + Bottles
Lovely Bunch Apple Juice
We juice our apples at the peak of freshness; by doing so, we are capturing the beauty of the season in a can! Our juice will transplant you to the orchard and remind you what pure, simple, and beautifully grown food should taste like. As a bonus, we get to support orchardists planting trees to steward and revitalize soil while sequestering carbon.
HALMI Soda
Cinnamon, Ginger, Jujube, Persimmon Soda Our sparkling take on Korea's beloved SuJeongGwa; a sweetened spiced punch that's been brewed for generations to aid digestion and ward off colds. Crafted with cinnamon, ginger, jujube and persimmon, this is our version of a healthier, lighter ginger ale.
Jasmine Kombucha - YESFOLK [single origin]
Spring-plucked green tea leaves from the tea region of Northern Vietnam. Hand-scented with fresh, organically grown jasmine blossoms using traditional methods. Made with organic jasmine green tea, house kombucha culture and organic cane sugar. Made by our friends at YESFOLK KOMBUCHA in Troy, NY.
Black Dragon Kombucha - YESFOLK [single origin]
Large, mature tea leaves are tightly rolled and undergo 40% oxidation for a deep but still surprisingly fruity bouquet. Grown in the famous oolong area of Anxi in Fujian, China. Tasting notes: cacao, toasty, tamarindo Made with oolong tea, house kombucha culture and organic cane sugar. Made by our friends at YESFOLK KOMBUCHA in Troy, NY.
Soft Rays Kombucha - YESFOLK [plant therapy]
Single origin organic green tea fermented in American Oak barrels using live active kombucha cultures and infused with Saffron, St. John’s Wort and Tulsi. [The Plant Therapy Series offers the therapeutic support of traditional plant allies.] Made by our friends at YESFOLK KOMBUCHA in Troy, NY.
Radiant Hearth Kombucha - YESFOLK [plant therapy]
Wild-harversted Yaupon fermented in American Oak barrels using live active kombucha cultures and infused with Honeybush, Rose Petals and Hawthorn. Offer your heart a hug, allow those feelings to flow. Make way for mending and open pathways for love so you can radiate from the inside out. [The Plant Therapy Series offers the therapeutic support of traditional plant allies.] Made by our friends at YESFOLK KOMBUCHA in Troy, NY.
TEHUACAN Sparkling Mineral Water
Sparkling Water, Naturally Mineralized by Volcanic Rock 12oz GLACIER-FED SPRING WATER, SOURCED FROM THE MOUNTAINS OF MEXICO: Every drop of our Mineral Water is sourced from Ancient Glacier-Fed Springs. It all starts with the water’s extensive Eight-Year Journey down the mountain of Citlaltépetl, Mexico’s Highest Peak.
Sencha Kombucha - YESFOLK [single origin]
Organically grown leaves from Shizuoka, an ideal tea growing region in the center of Japan, are steamed, hand-rolled and dried using precision and great skill. Made with organic green tea, house kombucha culture and organic cane sugar. Made by our friends at YESFOLK KOMBUCHA in Troy, NY.
Yaupon Kombucha - YESFOLK [single origin]
Cousin of yerba mate and guayusa, yaupon is the only plant native to North America which contains caffeine. Sustainably wild-harvested in Texas by CatSpring Yaupon. Made with yaupon leaves, house kombucha culture and organic cane sugar. Made by our friends at YESFOLK KOMBUCHA in Troy, NY.
Osmanthus Oolong Kombucha - YESFOLK [single origin]
Lightly oxidized, green oolong tea from Hunan Province, China. Tightly rolled leaves are aromatized by baking with fresh osmanthus blossoms from the Phoenix Mountains. Tasting notes: tropical, silky, peach Made with osmanthus oolong tea, house kombucha culture and organic cane sugar. Made by our friends at YESFOLK KOMBUCHA in Troy, NY.
Crystal Falls Kombucha - YESFOLK [plant therapy]
Single origin organic green tea fermented in American Oak barrels using live active kombucha cultures and infused with Burdock, Lemongrass and Cardamom. [The Plant Therapy Series offers the therapeutic support of traditional plant allies.] Made by our friends at YESFOLK KOMBUCHA in Troy, NY.
Specialty Foods
Refrigerated Foods
Meredith Marinated Feta Cheese (Sheep + Goat)
A fresh farmstead marinated sheep and goat milk feta cheese marinated in a garlic infused blended oil with fresh thyme and black peppercorns. Always made with less than day old milk. Serve on crusty bread or plain crackers or with roast vegetables or as a part of your favorite salad.
Mejorado Flour Tortillas (8 ea)
Gusto x Mejorado Tortillas. A uniquely honest flour tortilla mastered using old world techniques. We recommend you heat your tortillas on an ungreased skillet, electric griddle, or on a stick pan over low to medium heat (250℉ - 275℉) heat for 20-25 seconds on each side before enjoying. Ingredients: Central Milling Organic Beehive Flour, butter, expeller pressed canola oil, salt, baking powder
HIGH NOON (yellow + white) Caramelo Corn Tortillas (12 ea)
Corn Tortillas from @caram3lo Beautifully crafted from maíz criollo Mexicano via @tamoamx. Choose from Dusk (Red + Yellow 🔮) or High Noon (Yellow + White 🌞) varieties. Fragrant, soft, and flavorful 🌮 and at the ready for your next meal!
DUSK (yellow + red) Caramelo Corn Tortillas (12 ea)
Corn Tortillas from @caram3lo Beautifully crafted from maíz criollo Mexicano via @tamoamx. Choose from Dusk (Red + Yellow 🔮) or High Noon (Yellow + White 🌞) varieties. Fragrant, soft, and flavorful 🌮 and at the ready for your next meal!
Butter - unsalted (side)
These Butter French Mini Rolls are beloved not only for their bonbon-style wrapping, but also for their rich, subtly sweet flavor. Crafted from pasteurized creams originating in the Charentres-Poitou region of France, this unsalted butter is aged for a minimum of 18 hours. Slather onto a baguette and drizzle with honey or spread on fresh sourdough for a delicious pre-dinner bite.
Salsa Negra (side) 2oz
Spreadable walnut salsa made with organic California-grown walnuts, smoked morita chiles, and organic sunflower oil. Smoky, spicy, sweet, and salty. Ideal for spreading on bread, or incorporating into your meals.
Salsa Negra 8oz
Spreadable walnut salsa made with organic California-grown walnuts, smoked morita chiles, and organic sunflower oil. Smoky, spicy, sweet, and salty. Ideal for spreading on bread, or incorporating into your meals.
Piña Mustard (side) 2oz
Naturally spicy whole grain mustard infused with our house pineapple jam. Spicy, sweet, tangy! Put it on burgers, sandwiches, etc!
GUAVA Marmalade - small jar (1.1oz)
Fruit marmalade made in México by The Casa Market. Reusable/recyclable glass jar + lid.
FIG Marmalade - small jar (1.1oz)
Fruit marmalade made in México by The Casa Market. Reusable/recyclable glass jar + lid.
Jams + Sweet Spreads
GUAVA - Marmalade - large jar (10 oz)
Fruit marmalade made in México by The Casa Market. Wonderful on toasted bread and charcuterie boards. Vegan, all-natural, gluten-free, kosher certified. Ingredients: fruit, pure cane sugar, natural fruit pectin, lemon juice. Reusable/recyclable glass jar + lid.
HIBISCUS - Marmalade - large jar (10 oz)
Fruit marmalade made in México by The Casa Market. Wonderful on toasted bread and charcuterie boards. Vegan, all-natural, gluten-free, kosher certified. Ingredients: fruit, pure cane sugar, natural fruit pectin, lemon juice. Reusable/recyclable glass jar + lid.
QUINCE - Marmalade - large jar (10 oz)
Fruit marmalade made in México by The Casa Market. Wonderful on toasted bread and charcuterie boards. Vegan, all-natural, gluten-free, kosher certified. Ingredients: fruit, pure cane sugar, natural fruit pectin, lemon juice. Reusable/recyclable glass jar + lid.
Guava Paste
"Made exclusively with guava from Aguascalientes, this traditional guava paste has sweet, floral flavor notes and the perfect consistency. Simply cut into squares and serve with queso blanco, mozzarella, feta, or cream cheese for gatherings and special occasions. Vegan, all-natural, gluten-free, kosher certified. Ingredients: guava, pure cane sugar, water, vanilla extract, vanilla beans, xanthan gum. Warning; manufactured in a facility that processes tree nuts."
Chocolate
Cacao Puro - Chocolate Discs - TAZA
Bold flavors of deep and dark stone-ground Mexican-style Chocolate Discs to make hot chocolate. A perfect, any-occasion gift for the serious chocolate lover.
Cinnamon - Chocolate Discs - TAZA
Bold flavors of deep and dark stone-ground Mexican-style Chocolate Discs to make hot chocolate. A perfect, any-occasion gift for the serious chocolate lover.
Vanilla - Chocolate Discs - TAZA
Bold flavors of deep and dark stone-ground Mexican-style Chocolate Discs to make hot chocolate. A perfect, any-occasion gift for the serious chocolate lover.
Guajillo Chili - Chocolate Discs - TAZA
Bold flavors of deep and dark stone-ground Mexican-style Chocolate Discs to make hot chocolate. A perfect, any-occasion gift for the serious chocolate lover.
Salted Almond - Chocolate Discs - TAZA
Bold flavors of deep and dark stone-ground Mexican-style Chocolate Discs to make hot chocolate. A perfect, any-occasion gift for the serious chocolate lover.
CUNA de PIEDRA TABASCO 73% (MINI chocolate)
Cuna de Piedra is an homage to Mexican cacao. The undying admiration for what is our own moves us to honor and praise it in everything we do. Each one of our chocolates is a reflection of the best lesson Mother Nature has taught us: good things take time, but they are worth waiting for.
CUNA de PIEDRA w/ ANCIENT SPRING SALT 73% (MINI chocolate)
Cuna de Piedra is an homage to Mexican cacao. The undying admiration for what is our own moves us to honor and praise it in everything we do. Each one of our chocolates is a reflection of the best lesson Mother Nature has taught us: good things take time, but they are worth waiting for.
CUNA de PIEDRA w/ COFFEE BEANS 73% (MINI chocolate)
Cuna de Piedra is an homage to Mexican cacao. The undying admiration for what is our own moves us to honor and praise it in everything we do. Each one of our chocolates is a reflection of the best lesson Mother Nature has taught us: good things take time, but they are worth waiting for.
CUNA de PIEDRA w/ HIBISCUS FLOWERS 73% (MINI chocolate)
Cuna de Piedra is an homage to Mexican cacao. The undying admiration for what is our own moves us to honor and praise it in everything we do. Each one of our chocolates is a reflection of the best lesson Mother Nature has taught us: good things take time, but they are worth waiting for.
CUNA de PIEDRA w/ MEZCAL REPOSADO 73% (MINI chocolate)
Cuna de Piedra is an homage to Mexican cacao. The undying admiration for what is our own moves us to honor and praise it in everything we do. Each one of our chocolates is a reflection of the best lesson Mother Nature has taught us: good things take time, but they are worth waiting for.
CUNA de PIEDRA CHIAPAS w/ MEZCAL JOVEN 73% (MINI chocolate)
Cuna de Piedra is an homage to Mexican cacao. The undying admiration for what is our own moves us to honor and praise it in everything we do. Each one of our chocolates is a reflection of the best lesson Mother Nature has taught us: good things take time, but they are worth waiting for.
Pump Street Chocolate (Mini) Sourdough & Sea Salt 66%
A unique combination of our two signature (and favourite) products: dark chocolate and sourdough. Our sourdough crumbs and a touch of sea salt add crunch and a smooth, malty flavour to the Ecuadorian chocolate. This is a unique combination and to our knowledge, when we launched it, it was the first time a chocolate bar had been made with sourdough.Handmade from flour and bean to bar in Suffolk, UK. Award winning
Pump Street Chocolate (Mini) Rye Crumb, Milk & Sea Salt 60%
The second release in our bakery series of chocolate bars featuring our own baked goods. The crumb of our 100% rye loaf is added to our Ecuador 60% Dark Milk. The mellow creaminess of the milk chocolate shows off the nuttiness and acidity of the rye grain. Award winning
Traditional Foods
Mole Negro (Guelaguetza)
Guelaguetza's delicious black mole, now available in a paste form for you to make at home. This here is the king of moles. Try this sweet and savory sauce in a variety of combinations. Whether its over a chicken breast, a tamal, over some eggs in the morning, or in your own recipe, we're sure you'll love the wholesome taste of black mole Great for gifts!
Hibiscus Flowers (Heirloom Jamaica)
Our whole-flower hibiscus, or jamaica, has a range of culinary uses, from chilled tea to savory preparations like quesadillas. Ours comes from the same farmers who grow Masienda’s corn and beans in coastal Oaxaca. Each flower is hand picked and sun dried in order to maintain the ingredient’s integrity, resulting in a deeply juicy, citrus flavor and stunning crimson color.
Yerba Mate from Argentina (250g)
This organic loose yerba mate is dried with a unique smoke-free process for a smooth clean taste. It contains a traditional cut of leaf and stem, ideal for use with a bombilla.
Yerba Mate from Argentina (500g)
This organic loose yerba mate is dried with a unique smoke-free process for a smooth clean taste. It contains a traditional cut of leaf and stem, ideal for use with a bombilla.
Enzo Organic Olive Oil (Medium) 250ml
Grown and bottled in California! Elevated ripe, buttery notes with grassy, nutty undertones and a flavorful peppery finish.
Gigli - Carosello Pasta
Made in Michigan! All of our pasta is made in small batches using american grown, certified organic semolina (from durum wheat) & water only. Translating to 'lilies' in italian, gigli is our most popular shape, since its hollow center fills with sauce so nicely for that perfect bite. It is a versatile pasta appropriate for many preparations - a simple pomodoro sauce, pesto, bolognese, anything you like!
Paella Rice - Matiz
Grown in valencia, spain, this short-grain rice is perfect for paella and risotto From the rich soils of the national protected l’albufera park of valencia, these short-grain rices make the perfect ingredient for paella, arroz negro and risotto. Their high absorption rates allows them to soak up and hold the abundance of flavors in all of your favorite rice dishes.
Orégano Indio - Rancho Gordo
Versatile, hand-harvested indigenous herb with earthy flavor, direct from the Huasteca.
Pozole (Hominy) - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Corn
The essential nixtamalized grain, prepared in small batches, for hominy stews. New-crop heirloom corn makes our dried hominy even more superior to canned versions.
Rebosero - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
An heirloom passed down for generations in rural Hidalgo, Mexico, this small, compact bean produces a rich, flavorful broth.
Royal Corona - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
Enormous, thick-skinned runner beans with a surprisingly creamy interior. One of our all-time best sellers, it's a versatile giant that works in all kinds of cuisines. A true pantry staple.
Alubia Blanca - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
A small, versatile Spanish-style white bean. It has a creamy texture and holds its shape even with long, slow cooking.
Flageolet - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
A super mild European-style classic heirloom bean, known for its pairing with lamb but excellent as a pot bean and with roasted tomatoes.
Mayocoba - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
Creamy and versatile, Mayocoba has a pale yellow hue and super soft texture.
Pinquitos - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
The small, dense orbs produce a beefy bean broth. An essential part of California cuisine, they are the heart of a tri-tip barbecue and yet they're perfectly at home in meatless meals.
Whipple - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
We are excited to introduce you to this historic heirloom from the Willamette Valley that somehow manages to be light and substantial at the same time.
Midnight Black - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
A classic, versatile, essential black turtle bean. It holds its shape through lots of cooking yet retains its famous creamy interior.
Papa de Rola - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
Mild with a creamy interior, this rare heirloom is ready to be put to work in your favorite soup or chowder.
Cassoulet - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
West Coast–grown from classic French Tarbais seed stock. The most famous bean for a traditional cassoulet but versatile enough to become an everyday favorite.
Yellow Eye - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
Rich, creamy, and mild, this best-seller is delicious without fuss. Essential for New England baked beans but versatile enough for almost any cuisine.
Rio Zape - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
The classic heirloom bean that inspired the birth of Rancho Gordo. Suggestions of chocolate and coffee make this pinto-family rarity one of our favorite and most requested beans.
Vaquero - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
A classic chili bean that holds its shape through long, slow, cooking and exudes a generous, dark, rich broth.
Pinto - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
The classic bean. Soft, creamy, and versatile, our Pintos cook quickly and create converts to new crop, heirloom beans.
Moro - Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans
Beautiful markings and a dense, rich flavor make this super rare bean a favorite. Almost a marriage between a black bean and a pinto but unique in its own right.
BLUE CORN Masa Harina - Masienda
Fine-ground nixtamalized corn flour perfect for making not just tortillas but also other favorites like tostadas, tamales, pupusas, arepas and more. Its deep flavor comes from high quality heirloom corn, which is cooked, slow dried and milled to perfection in small batches. Never genetically modified. Always gluten-free.
Red CORN Masa Harina - Masienda
Fine-ground nixtamalized corn flour perfect for making not just tortillas but also other favorites like tostadas, tamales, pupusas, arepas and more. Its deep flavor comes from high quality heirloom corn, which is cooked, slow dried and milled to perfection in small batches. Never genetically modified. Always gluten-free.
YELLOW CORN Masa Harina - Masienda
Fine-ground nixtamalized corn flour perfect for making not just tortillas but also other favorites like tostadas, tamales, pupusas, arepas and more. Its deep flavor comes from high quality heirloom corn, which is cooked, slow dried and milled to perfection in small batches. Never genetically modified. Always gluten-free.
WHITE CORN Masa Harina - Masienda
Fine-ground nixtamalized corn flour perfect for making not just tortillas but also other favorites like tostadas, tamales, pupusas, arepas and more. Its deep flavor comes from high quality heirloom corn, which is cooked, slow dried and milled to perfection in small batches. Never genetically modified. Always gluten-free.
Pickled + Spicy Foods
Zab's Hot Sauce - Original (RED)
Our datil pepper twist on a classic vinegar based hot sauce: the essence of the datil pepper's naturally sweet heat and signature slow burn. Recommend a dab (or a few!) on simple foods like veggies, meats, salads (instead of or along side dressing), an omelette/scramble, rice bowls, or tacos. we also recommend using zab's original as a "simmer sauce", adding a little back end heat when cooked into pasta sauces, soups, or anything that you want to give a bit of lingering burn. and finally, swirl a few dabs into your favorite dressing or aioli for an added kick.
Zab's Hot Sauce - St Augustine (BLUE)
Recommend a dab (or a few!) on breakfast burritos, avocado toast, sandwiches, eggs, hash browns, or a slice of pizza. we also recommend using zab's st. Augustine style as a marinade for meats, a glaze for wings, a "simmer sauce" for veggies (try it out with sautéed onions!) or mixed into your favorite aioli to give it a slow burning upgrade.
AsparaGUSTO - Pacific Pickle Works
"Pickled Asparagus Spears. These pickled asparagus spears come with a kick. Pair one of these spears up with a jalabeaño for a fancy bloody mary garnish, or put on a platter of charcuterie to make an impressive gourmet appetizer plate at your next party. Ingredients: asparagus, water, organic distilled vinegar, jalapeño pepper, onion, garlic, sea salt, organic raw sugar, spices."
Fenn Shui - Pacific Pickle Works
"Fennel slices in rice vinegar with ginger, orange zest, and thai chiles! Ingredients: fennel, water, natural rice vinegar, organic distilled vinegar, organic raw sugar, sea salt, ginger, chiles, orange zest. "
Eric's Nopales (Picked Cactus)
An ode to classic taqueria-style escabeche, our taco truck nopales go best with mexican classics like tacos, enchiladas, salsas, and guacamole. One jar contains 16 oz of taco truck nopales. One case contains 6 16-oz jars.
Tinned Fish + Cured Meats
Siesta Co. Small Sardines
Flaky and tender, these sardines melt in your mouth and encapsulate the taste of the sea. Sustainably caught off the coast of galicia, spain, these wild, all natural, bone-in scale-free sardines are hand packed individually in organic extra virgin olive oil with a touch of sea salt.
Siesta Co. Pickled Mussels
All natural, harvested mussels from the rías baixas in galicia, spain. carefully selected and hand-tinned in “escabeche" sauce - a delicious marinade made with all organic extra virgin organic olive oil, vinegar, paprika and sea salt.
Conservas de Cambados - Small Scallops in Galician Sauce
Scallops are among the most appreciated mollusks of the Galician Rías. They're cleaned individually by hand, with Galician sauce added in the final stages. Prepared with great care and slow fire, this product is a true delicacy to be enjoyed on its own or with any of a variety of dishes.
SCOUT Lobster
Scout's atlantic lobster is a classic. Claw and knuckle meat preserved in a bright, lemon-infused, olive oil from spain for a fresh and delicious eating experience. The lobster is msc-certified, wild caught, and harvested off the shores of prince edward island, canada. A taste of the cold atlantic waters has never been simpler. Ingredients: atlantic lobster claw and knuckle meat, lemon-infused olive oil Size: 3.2 oz / 90g
Vermont Salumi - Lonza
Lean, herbed pork loin aged for 3 months. Bright and clean flavors and shaves into slices with a dusky blush hue. Same cut as spanish lomo. Lonza is the perfect combination of lean and fat with a smooth texture.
Vermont Salumi - Capocollo
A sight to behold! This fat-laced salumi is from the back of the pig's neck, aged for 3 months, and dusted with black pepper and coriander. With the smooth, thin texture of prosciutto, but a more substantially fatty mouth feel and seasoned flavor, it's the cornerstone of the deli-style italian sandwich and it provides a warm counterpoint to the more delicately flavored elements on your traditional charcuterie platter.
Vermont Salumi - Red Wine & Garlic Salami
Simply seasoned with cracked pepper, red wine, and garlic. This salami is round, earthy, and studded with buttery, melt-in-your-mouth fat.
Vermont Salumi - Smoked Paprika Salami
This salami is robust and spicy with paprika and ground red pepper balanced with a rich character from the fat, similar to spanish chorizo or recipes from southern italy.
Miscellaneous
GUSTO Dog Bikkis (2oz)
Special treats for your furry canine companions made with our organic flours, grains, and seeds with a bit of sourdough starter to aid their digestion! ONLY THE BEST FOR A GOOD DOG 🐶 Organic rye flour, whole wheat flour, organic oats, organic rice, tahini, filtered water, organic sesame seeds, organic flax seeds, organic sunflower oil, local wildflower honey, sourdough starter and a touch of cinnamon. Good for many months when kept in a closed bag or other airtight container. OK for human consumption too, just missing salt 😛
GUSTO Dog Bikkis (8oz)
Lifestyle
Home Goods
Incienso Santa Fe - Hornito Burner + incense
An Horno (pronounced or-no) is a mud and straw oven used by the Pueblo Indians of the Southwest. Hornos, Spanish for oven, are used to cook vegetables and meat but are especially known for baking bread and are still used today. Piñon wood smoke a staple of New Mexican cooking is recognized for giving the bread its rich flavor. Set includes one Horno Oven and 20 Count Box of Piñon Incense.
Incienso Santa Fe - Incense Sampler
This convenient assortment offers 10 Bricks of each of our seven unique natural wood fragrances for a total of 70 pieces. Sampler pack includes a small holder. Perfect if you haven't yet chosen a favorite scent or for those who want to try something new. Our Sampler makes a great gift paired with one of our hand painted incense burners. Set includes 70 incense bricks and one holder.
Match Striker (clay) - Salamat Ceramics
Made locally by Salamat Ceramics! Assorted shape. Stoneware match holder included with strike anywhere matches.
Beeswax Candle - Birthday (10pk)
Celebrate every special day with a dozen hand dipped 100% beeswax birthday candles. All-natural celebration at its best! Our candles are the safest option for placing on your birthday cake because we make them with absolutely no synthetic materials and pure beeswax.
Beeswax Candle - Morel Mushroom
Come every spring the woodlands around the iowa tribe's reservation become flush with morel mushrooms and hunter's looking this delicious little forest surprise. Made of 100% beeswax, our candles burn longer, cleaner, and brighter.
Beeswax Candle - Maíz (Corn)
This unique 100% beeswax corn cob candle is perfect for your harvest table setting. This Big Dipper Wax Works original is the perfect addition to all fall tablescapes and centerpieces. Each hand-carved corn candle is unscented and burns for 24 hours. Be careful - this corn is not for eating! Product details * dimensions: 2" x 5" * burns for over 24 hours
Kitchen Tools
Gusto Board by Handy Dandy Brandy
Handmade by local talent Brandy Wayne! This board is perfect for serving some bread and cheese at your next gathering or for gifting to your friend that loves to host! Each board is totally unique with wood grains and colors (as such, allow for slight variations :) Made of birch for its durability and rustic coloring. Featuring a little bean handle, our Gusto logo, and the arch + steps to celebrate and mimic the shapes you find at our bakery. Dimensions: Approximately 14” long x 8.25” wide, .75” thick To avoid warping or cracking: Hand-wash with soap and water. Don't leave food on your board overnight. Dry by leaning it on it's side. Never put into dishwasher. Re-oil if it looks dried out. Re-oiling will increase longevity. I recommend using Odie's oil, but you can use any food-safe finishing oil.
Bread Knife - Laguiole
Made of high quality stainless steel with a beautiful pakka wood handle, this utensil has been designed to last over time. Dimensions: the handle measures 17 cm with a 20 cm blade. Care instructions: do not wash in the dishwasher. Wipe your knife immediately after going under water.
Bread Wax Wrap - Beeswax
Store sourdough, wrap whole wheat, and cover ciabatta without plastic. The bestselling bread wrap keeps loaves fresher, longer and is a go-to for bakers and artisanal bread lovers. At 17"" x 23"" this versatile format also seconds as a sustainable casserole and platter cover.
Bread Wax Wrap - Plant Based (vegan)
Store sourdough, wrap whole wheat, and cover ciabatta without plastic. Utilizing plant-based wax in place of beeswax, this is the vegan-friendly version of our bestselling bread wrap. Designed to keep loaves fresher, longer, the bread wrap is a go-to for bakers and artisanal bread lovers. At 17" x 23" this versatile format also seconds as a sustainable casserole and platter cover.
Gourd for Yerba Mate
Hand-crafted yerba mate gourds for drinking yerba mate traditional-style with loose yerba mate and a bombilla (tea filter-straw). This traditional yerba mate gourd is decorated with fire designs to achieve a speckled sheen reminiscent of a jaguar's coat. Comes with complete instructions for care and use.
Bombilla (Stainless Steel Straw) for Yerba Mate
Yerba mate filter straws for drinking loose yerba mate traditional style. This bombilla has a spring tip for easy cleaning and use. Bombillas are often used to drink yerba mate, but can be used with other teas too. 18/8 Stainless Steel - Dishwasher Safe - 6 inches long Made in Argentina
Bread Making Tools: Proofing Basket
Bread Making Tools: Bread shaped lame (scoring blade)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
