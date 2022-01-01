Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

La Tarantella Osteria 2120 E 4th Street

review star

No reviews yet

2120 E 4th Street

Long Beach, CA 90814

Popular Items

Ragu di Cinghiale
Tiramisu
Spaghetti Carbonara

Appetizers

Caprese di Bufala

$16.50

Imported italian buffalo mozzarella fresh tomatoes, basil, avocado, extra virgin olive oil, a balsamic reduction, and a touch of pesto.

Calamari Fritti

$17.50

Fried calamari with our arrabbiata sauce (spicy tomato)

Carciofi Fritti

$17.50

Fried artichoke hearts served with a fresh tomato sauce.

Grigliata Mista

$17.50

Chef's selection of fresh vegetables grilled with a touch of olive oil.

Carpaccio

$18.95

Thin slices of beef tenderloin, arugula, capers, shaved parmigiano, lemon, and a touch of olive oil.

Antipasto All'Italiana

$15.50

Imported deli meats, cheeses, peppers, olives (minimum two people, priced per person).

Bruschetta

$15.50

Toasted bread, fresh tomatoes, basil, a hint of pesto, and a balsamic reduction.

Garlic Bread

$12.95

Toasted bread with roasted garlic, topped with parmigiano and mozzarella cheeses.

Crab Cakes

$19.95

Salads

Amore Mio

$13.25

Baby mixed greens, grilled asparagus, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, sliced strawberries and our pomegranate dressing.

Chanita Salad

$13.25

Arugula, parmigiano, sliced pears, sundried tomatoes, and our balsamic dressing.

Insalata alla Ramona

$13.25

Chopped romaine, parmigiano cheese, traditional caesar dressing, and grilled crostini.

Mediterranea

$13.25

Baby mixed greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and our lemon dressing.

Soup

Stracciatella

$10.00

Minestrone

$10.00

Tortellini Soup

$10.00

Pasta

Penne all'Amatriciana

$22.00

Sauteed pancetta, red wine, and onions in our tomato sauce.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$23.00

The same way it's made in Rome! Made with egg, pancetta, parmesan cheese, and crushed black pepper.

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$22.00

Tomato sauce with capers, olives, anchovies, and oregano.

Linguine alla Vongole

$24.50

Fresh clams in a roasted garlic white wine and tomato sauce.

Linguine del Pescatore

$25.50

Fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, and calamari in a roasted garlic white wine and tomato sauce.

Pappardelle all'Aragosta

$24.00

Lobster and fresh tomato sauce with a touch of cream.

Ragu di Cinghiale

$24.00

Pappardelle pasta with a wild boar ragu.

Gnocchi al Pesto

$22.00

Our own pesto made daily with fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, parmigiano, and pine nuts.

Risotto ai Funghi

$22.00

Italian arborio rice, sauteed fresh mushrooms in a roasted garlic white wine sauce with a touch of cream and armigiano cheese.

Papa Tony

$23.00

Orechiette pasta, spicy italian sausage, broccoletti, and a roasted garlic white wine sauce.

Risotto ai Fruitti di Mare

$25.00

Italian arborio rice sauteed with clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, lobster meat in a roasted garlic tomato sauce.

Mama Mena

$23.00

My Mama's meatball recipe! Spaghetti, meatballs, and tomato sauce.

Ravioli ai Porcini

$22.00

Large porcini mushroom filled ravioli with a touch of butter and sage.

Tortellini al Tartufo

$22.00

Four cheese tortellini with fresh tomatoes, roasted garlic, white wine, and truffle oil.

Lasagna di Mama Bertha

$23.50

Homemade with ground beef and pork, ricotta, parmigiano, mozzarella, and our tomato sauce.

Entree

Pollo al Bosco

$24.50

Chicken breast, fresh mushrooms, roasted garlic, and marsala sauce.

Pollo al Limone

$24.50

Chicken breast with white wine, lemon, and artichoke hearts.

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$24.50

Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh pesto , and tomato sauce.

Petto di Pollo

$24.50

Chicken breast topped with spinach, mozzarella, and fresh tomato sauce.

Melenzane alla Parmigiana

$22.50

Roasted eggplant, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmigiano with tomato sauce.

Cioppino

$34.00

Our specialty: clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, calamari, and fresh fish in a lobster broth.

Salmone agli Agrumi

$32.00

Wild caught king salmon with lemon, olive oil, garlic, and herbs.

Osso Buco

$36.95

Slow cooked veal shank in a fresh vegetable and tomato sauce over polenta or pappardelle.

Drinks

Soft Drink

$4.25

Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite.

Lg Pellegrino Btl

$6.95

San Pellegrino Sparkling or Panna Acqua Naturale

San Pellegrino Soda

$4.25

Aranciata, Aranciata Rossa, or Limonata

Desserts

Cannoli

$8.95

Profiterole

$8.95

Tiramisu

$9.95

Tres Leches

$11.95

Dessert Special

$23.00

Ice Cream

Flute Limoncello

$10.00Out of stock

Flute Guava Mango

$10.00

Bomba Spumoni

$10.00

Truffle Chocolate

$9.00

Truffle Limoncello

$9.00

Gelato Pistachio/Almond

$9.00

Gelato Strawberry/Marscarpone

$9.00

Gelato Triple Chocolate

$9.00Out of stock

Ripieno Lemon

$9.00

Ripieno Peach

$9.00Out of stock

Ripieno Mango

$9.00Out of stock

Ripieno Orange

$9.00

Choc Filo's

$6.50

Vanilla Filo's

$6.50

Raspberry Lemon Filo's

$6.50

Nutella Filo's

$6.50

Cookies n Cream Filo's

$6.50

Raspberry Filo's

$6.50

Brownie Filo's

$6.50

Vegan Cookie Butter Filo's

$6.50

Pistachio

$10.00

Sides & Extras

Side Meatballs

$6.50

Side Veggies

$5.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Side Sauteed Spinach

$5.50

Red Wines

Barbera D'Asti

$15.00+

Chianti Riserva

$14.00+

Chianti Classico

$11.00+

Montepulciano

$12.00+

Ronan Boredeaux

$11.00+Out of stock

Sangria

$8.00+

Toscana Rosso

$10.00+

Villa Cardini

$13.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Malbec

$12.00+

Cotes du Rhone Cellier

$16.00+

Bordeaux Superieur

$13.00+

Creation Grosette Cotes du Rhone

$13.00+

Valpolicella San Michelle Bottle

$65.00

Amarone San Michelle Bottle

$90.00

Barbaresco

$70.00

Sangiovese

$16.00+

White Wines

Chardonnay

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Perste

$13.00+

Gavi di Gavi

$11.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Soave Classico

$9.00+

Rose Wine

Domaine de Tamary

$13.00+

Touraine Rose

$10.00+

iirrresistible! de la Croix

$11.00+

Sparkling Rose

$13.00+

Sparkling Wine

Mama Peach, Prosecco

$10.00+

Mama Mango, Moscato

$10.00+

Prosecco Belussi

$9.00+

Moscato di Asti

$9.00+

Brachetto d'Acqui

$11.00

Sparkling Rose, Brut

$49.00+

Bread

$2.00

Mango

$9.00

Peach

$9.00

Mama Peach

$30.00

Mama Mango

$30.00

Prosecco

$30.00

Moscato di Asti

$30.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Dinner Specials

Burrata

$18.95Out of stock

Tamarindo Lamb

$31.95

Ceviche

$18.50

Steak

$34.95

Tuna Steak

$34.95

Shrimp Ravioli

$23.95Out of stock

Frog Legs

$19.95

Stuffed zucchini

$14.95Out of stock

Filet

$43.95

Polenta

$18.95
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2120 E 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814

Directions

Gallery
La Tarantella Osteria image
La Tarantella Osteria image

