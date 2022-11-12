Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Aji Peruvian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

2308 E. 4th Street

LONG BEACH, CA 90814

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanada Chicken
Empanada Carne
Lomito saltado

Appetizer

Warm Caesar Salad

Warm Caesar Salad

$11.00

Grilled romaine heart, Aji's anchovy dressing, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan

Golden Beet Salad

Golden Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted golden beets, organic arugula, onion, goat cheese, roasted hazelnuts, honey balsamic vinegar

Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, choice of balsamic or citrus vinaigrette

Papa Rellena de Carne

Papa Rellena de Carne

$12.00

Potato mash stuffed with sirloin steak, raisins, onions, eggs, cilantro; fried and topped with salsa criolla

Jalea

Jalea

$24.00

Shrimp, Octopus, Calamari, Beer battered fish, yucca, deep fried and topped with salsa criolla

Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina

$13.00

Warm Yukon potatoes with creamy Aji sauce

Empanada Carne

Empanada Carne

$4.00

Choice of Beef, Chicken or Corn served with homemade chimichurri sauce

Empanada Chicken

Empanada Chicken

$4.00
Empanada Corn & Cheese

Empanada Corn & Cheese

$4.00

Ceviche

Ceviche Mercado

Ceviche Mercado

$19.00

Sea Bass, octopus, shrimp, fried yucca leche de tigre, rocoto, onions, cilantro

Ceviche Clasico

Ceviche Clasico

$18.00

Halibut (Lenguado), leche de tigre, aji limo, onions, cilantro

Ceviche Nikkei

Ceviche Nikkei

$18.00

Ahi Tuna, soy sauce, ginger, lime juice, daikon, aji limo, onions, cilantro, sesame seeds, fried wonton

Anticucho

Anticucho de Corazon

Anticucho de Corazon

$12.00

Grilled beef heart marinated in Aji Panca, potatoes, aji, corn

Anticucho de Carne

Anticucho de Carne

$16.00

Grilled hangar steak marinated in Aji Panca, potatoes, corn and aji

Causas

Causa Limena

Causa Limena

$18.00

Chilled potato mash topped with Dungeness Crab, avocado, jalapeno aioli

Causa de Camarones

Causa de Camarones

$17.00

Chilled potato mash topped with shrimp, salsa Golf al Pisco, avocado, shrimp tempura

Causa Spicy Tuna

Causa Spicy Tuna

$17.00

Chilled potato mash topped with Ahi tuna al rocoto, avocado, rocoto sauce

Causa Trio

Causa Trio

$17.00

One of each of the three choices shown above

Entrees

Tacu Tacu

$13.00

Peruvian Beans and rice mixed and pan fried topped with salsa criolla and aji amarillo aioli

Arroz Chaufa Chicken

Arroz Chaufa Chicken

$19.00

Wok fried rice, red peppers, eggs, snow peas, soy sauce

Shrimp Chaufa My Way

Shrimp Chaufa My Way

$22.00

Wok fried rice with shrimp, ginger, scallions, sweet chili and fried egg

Arrocito Norteno

Arrocito Norteno

$25.00

Wok fried rice tossed with shrimp, octopus, bay scallops, spicy sofrito and topped with salsa criolla and aji amarillo aioli

Chupe de Camarones

Chupe de Camarones

$24.00

Creamy shrimp chowder, potatoes, rice, edamame, squash, choclo, queso fresco, sweet peas, huacatay, fried egg

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$23.00

Shredded chicken breast in creamy aji amarillo sauce, parmesan cheese, served with potatoes, egg and rice

Steak a lo Pobre

Steak a lo Pobre

$31.00

Grilled hangar steak, chimichurri, roasted potatoes, fried bananas, fried egg and rice

Lomito saltado

Lomito saltado

$31.00

Sauteed beef tenderloin, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, hand cut fries and rice

Seco de Res

Seco de Res

$29.00

Cilantro paste-beer braised beef short ribs, peas, peruvian beans, rice and topped with salsa criolla (limited availability)

Pescado a lo Macho

Pescado a lo Macho

$29.00

Grilled grouper, seafood medley of shrimp, scallops, octopus, cream white wine, rice

Tallarines Verdes

Tallarines Verdes

$14.00

Peruvian creamy pesto pasta, basil, spinach, queso fresco, onions, parmesan.

Tallarines a la Huancaina

Tallarines a la Huancaina

$14.00

Creamy aji amarillo pasta

Apanado

Apanado

$9.00

Beef tenderloin breaded with panko

Tofu Saltado

$17.00

Tofu, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, snow peas, soy sauce, served with rice and fries

Arroz Chaufa Tofu

$17.00

Pollo Saltado

$19.00
CHAUFA DE MARISCOS

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS

$21.00

Sides

Hand cut fries

$5.00

house made potato fries

Fried Bananas

$6.00

served with honey paprika aioli

Peruvian Beans

$9.00

Served with salsa criolla

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

served over medium

Avocado

$2.00

Huancaina Sauce

$6.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$6.00

Extra Lomo

$8.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Side Hangar Steak

$14.00

Tofu

$6.00

Sanguches and Burgers

Perucha Burger

Perucha Burger

$16.00

100% Angus beef on grilled brioche bun, munster cheese, fried egg, fried bananas, papas al hilo, huacatay aioli

Burro Loco Burger

Burro Loco Burger

$16.00

100% Angus beef on grilled brioche bun, onions, jalapenos, jack cheese, chipotle aioli

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Dessert

Picarones

Picarones

$11.00

Peruvian squash-yam doughnuts, cinnamon, anise, cloves, chancaca syrup

Flan

Flan

$10.00

Egg custard, orange marmalade, caramel sauce

Helado de Lucuma

Helado de Lucuma

$8.00

Subtropical fruit ice cream, native from the Andean Valleys of Peru

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Sodas (Copy)

Coke Can

$2.50

Iced tea unsweetened

$3.50

Inca Kola

$3.50Out of stock

Pellegrino 500 ml

$6.00Out of stock

Fanta Can

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Juices (Copy)

Maracuya juice

$4.00

Passion fruit juice

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Purple corn beverage made with pineapple, oranges, cinnamon, cloves lime juice

Cocktails (Copy)

Maracuya Sour

$12.00

Passion fruit and wine Peruvian Pre mix

Mimosa Passion

$12.00

Mimosas Peruvian

$12.00

Passion or Chicha Morada

Sangria

$12.00

Red sangria, oranges

Secret Handshake

$12.00

Chicha Morada and chardonnay

Secret Passion

$12.00

Passion fruit and chardonnay

Beer (Copy)

California Blonde Ale Certified Organic

$8.00

Cuzquena Lager Perú

$7.00

Peruvian Lager Bottle

Black House Oatmeal stout Nitro

$9.00

Tangerine Express Hazy IPA

$8.00

LBC IPA Beachwood brewing

$8.00

Arrogant Bastard Ale

$8.00

Sabretooth Squirrel Amber Ale

$8.00

Avery Brewing

Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

$8.00

Wine (Copy)

Castillo Perelada Cava Brut Bottle

$39.00

Spain

Champion Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$35.00

New Zealand

CORKAGE

$20.00

Highlands 41 CABERNET Bottle

$39.00

Highlands 41 Red Blend Bottle

$35.00

Kinderwood Chardonnay Bottle

$35.00

California

LaMadrid Malbec organic BOTTLE

$45.00

Argentina

Mariella Syrah Rose Bottle

$35.00

Portugal

Marimar Acero Chardonnay Organic Bottle

$45.00

Mureda Tempranillo Spain Organic Bottle

$35.00

NED Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$35.00

New Zealand

Opaque Malbec Bottle

$45.00

Winery of the Year Paso Robles

Opaque Petit Verdot Bottle

$45.00

Paso Robles

Riesling Bottle

$35.00

California

San Simeón Paso Robles CAB half bottle

$18.00

Santagostino Firriato Syrah Bottle

$45.00

Italy

Siglo Crianza Tempranillo Bottle

$35.00

Spain

Vampire Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

California

Villa Alena Pinot Grigio Bottle

$35.00

Vittoria Tabernero Cabernet Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Peru

Zolo Malbec Argentina Bottle

$35.00

Zolo Torrontes Argentina Bottle

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Aji Peruvian Cuisine image

