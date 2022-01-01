Long Beach Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Long Beach

Plancha Latin Kitchen image

 

Plancha Latin Kitchen

3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TACO COMBO
Two tacos served with Plancha rice and Cuban black beans
Traditional Cubano$10.00
Empanadas de Picadillo$6.25
More about Plancha Latin Kitchen
Padre Long Beach image

 

Padre Long Beach

525 E Broadway, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Citra Old Fashioned$16.00
Mezcal, reposado tequila, grapefruit oleo, citra hop tincture & angostura bitters. 2 sizes available!. Must be 21+ to order
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
garnished with pickled onion & cilantro, served with housemade corn tortilla chips
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
beer-battered fish, shaved cabbage, chipotle aioli, cranberries & cilantro
More about Padre Long Beach
Playa Amor image

 

Playa Amor

6527 East Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHIPS AND SALSA$2.00
STREET CORN$7.50
More about Playa Amor
Aji Peruvian Cuisine image

 

Aji Peruvian Cuisine

2308 E. 4th Street, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Golden Beet Salad$11.00
Roasted golden beets, organic arugula, onion, goat cheese, roasted hazelnuts, honey balsamic vinegar
Pescado a lo Macho$28.00
Grilled grouper, seafood medley of shrimp, scallops, octopus, cream white wine, rice
Seco de Res$26.00
Cilantro paste-beer braised beef short ribs, peas, peruvian beans, rice and topped with salsa criolla (limited availability)
More about Aji Peruvian Cuisine

