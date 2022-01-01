Long Beach Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Long Beach
More about Plancha Latin Kitchen
Plancha Latin Kitchen
3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|TACO COMBO
Two tacos served with Plancha rice and Cuban black beans
|Traditional Cubano
|$10.00
|Empanadas de Picadillo
|$6.25
More about Padre Long Beach
Padre Long Beach
525 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Citra Old Fashioned
|$16.00
Mezcal, reposado tequila, grapefruit oleo, citra hop tincture & angostura bitters. 2 sizes available!. Must be 21+ to order
|Chips & Guacamole
|$9.00
garnished with pickled onion & cilantro, served with housemade corn tortilla chips
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.00
beer-battered fish, shaved cabbage, chipotle aioli, cranberries & cilantro
More about Playa Amor
Playa Amor
6527 East Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach
|Popular items
|CHIPS AND SALSA
|$2.00
|STREET CORN
|$7.50
More about Aji Peruvian Cuisine
Aji Peruvian Cuisine
2308 E. 4th Street, LONG BEACH
|Popular items
|Golden Beet Salad
|$11.00
Roasted golden beets, organic arugula, onion, goat cheese, roasted hazelnuts, honey balsamic vinegar
|Pescado a lo Macho
|$28.00
Grilled grouper, seafood medley of shrimp, scallops, octopus, cream white wine, rice
|Seco de Res
|$26.00
Cilantro paste-beer braised beef short ribs, peas, peruvian beans, rice and topped with salsa criolla (limited availability)