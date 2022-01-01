Burritos in Long Beach

Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve burritos

Vegan Breakfast Burrito image

 

Saltwater Deck

2630 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$11.45
imported soyrizo/ Organic tofu scramble, roasted herb potatoes, sharp chedder vegan cheese in a warm flour tortilla.
Classic Breakfast Burrito$11.45
cage free eggs, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, roasted herb potatoes, white cheddar cheese In a warm flour tortilla
More about Saltwater Deck
La Esquinita Mexican Grill image

 

La Esquinita Mexican Grill

755 W Willow St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Combinacion Asada (Steak)$10.50
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
Bixby Knolls Burrito image

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bixby Knolls Burrito$9.95
Blair Cohn's creation of grilled chicken, mexican rice, refried beans, melted jack cheese, toasted on the griddle
Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.95
Kids refried bean and cheese burrito served with choice of beverage
More about Lola's
Aguas Way image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Aguas Way

5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Burrito$10.25
More about Aguas Way
Taco Shore image

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Regular Burrito$13.99
Homemade Spanish rice, refried beans and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese.
More about Taco Shore
Bixby Knolls Burrito image

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.95
Kids refried bean and cheese burrito served with choice of beverage
Bixby Knolls Burrito$9.95
Blair Cohn's creation of grilled chicken, mexican rice, refried beans, melted jack cheese, toasted on the griddle
More about Lola's
KC Branaghans image

 

KC Branaghans

5734 E 2nd St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
"Irish" Breakfast Burrito$14.95
More about KC Branaghans
Coffee Parlor image

 

Coffee Parlor

2944 CLARK AVE, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Original Burrito$12.00
Tortilla, Bacon, Bacon Jam, Tots, 2 eggs, Cheddar, Avocado, House Made Salsa
Vegetarian Burrito$12.00
Tortilla, 2 eggs, Cheddar, Tots, Avocado, Soy chorizo, Sautéed Veggies, House Made Salsa
More about Coffee Parlor
Plancha Latin Kitchen image

 

Plancha Latin Kitchen

3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$10.00
Carnitas Burrito$10.00
More about Plancha Latin Kitchen
Cluck & Blaze image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Cluck & Blaze

4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (3261 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Original Nashville Hot Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Cheddar Cheese, Eggs, Chicken, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce wrapped and grilled with a Flour Tortilla.
More about Cluck & Blaze
Eat Fantastic Long Beach image

 

Eat Fantastic Long Beach

6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#79. Breakfast Burritos$8.00
More about Eat Fantastic Long Beach
THE V BREAKY BURRITO image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

VBURGER

420 Cherry Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
THE V BREAKY BURRITO$10.00
JUST EGG, CHEESE, ONIONS, TOMATOES, HOT SAUCE, GREEN CHILIS AND FRIES IN A FLOUR TORTILLA
More about VBURGER
Seafood Burrito image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

95 Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Burrito$9.95
Your Choice of Smoked fish or Crispy fish;
rice, black beans, cilantro, corn, chipotle & avocado-green sauce
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
The Small Cafe Naples image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Small Cafe Naples

5656 E 2nd St, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
scrambled egg, hash brown, pork or soy chorizo, cheddar, housemade ranchero sauce
More about The Small Cafe Naples
Baja Sonora image

FRENCH FRIES

Baja Sonora

2940 Clark Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (3025 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.50
More about Baja Sonora
Portuguese Bend Distilling image

 

Portuguese Bend Distilling

300 The Promenade North, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambled farm fresh eggs, cheese, hash browns, sour cream, avocado, salsa, and your choice of bacon, sausage, soyrizo.
More about Portuguese Bend Distilling
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Portfolio Coffeehouse

2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Vegetarian --- Egg, Roasted Pepper, Cilantro, Cheese, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla --- Served Hot from Panini Press with Side of Salsa
More about Portfolio Coffeehouse
Bulgogi Burrito image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

MARINATE KOREA BBQ

4150 McGowen St, LONG BEACH

Avg 4.6 (744 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi Burrito$10.00
Our Famous Bulgogi Burrito comes with Grilled bulgogi, white rice, romaine salad, kimchi, cheddar cheese, fried egg, ssamjang(inside), and OUR HABANERO SAUCE on the side to get your Burrito The Kick!
More about MARINATE KOREA BBQ
Classic Burrito image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1837 E. 7th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Burrito$9.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
Wet Burrito$10.99
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Burrito image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Amorcito

4150 McGowen st, long beach

Avg 3.8 (368 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$10.75
More about Amorcito
Pepe and Chepito's Tacos image

 

Pepe and Chepito's Tacos

1785 Palo Verde Ave Ste F, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.50
Flour Tortilla Filled With Beans & Cheese
Carne Asada Burrito$11.50
Flour Tortilla Filled With Carne Asada, Beans & Rice
Chicken Burrito$11.00
Flour Tortilla Filled With Chicken, Beans & Rice
More about Pepe and Chepito's Tacos

