Burritos in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve burritos
More about Saltwater Deck
Saltwater Deck
2630 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$11.45
imported soyrizo/ Organic tofu scramble, roasted herb potatoes, sharp chedder vegan cheese in a warm flour tortilla.
|Classic Breakfast Burrito
|$11.45
cage free eggs, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, roasted herb potatoes, white cheddar cheese In a warm flour tortilla
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
La Esquinita Mexican Grill
755 W Willow St, Long Beach
|Burrito Combinacion Asada (Steak)
|$10.50
More about Lola's
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Bixby Knolls Burrito
|$9.95
Blair Cohn's creation of grilled chicken, mexican rice, refried beans, melted jack cheese, toasted on the griddle
|Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.95
Kids refried bean and cheese burrito served with choice of beverage
More about Aguas Way
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Aguas Way
5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach
|Buffalo Burrito
|$10.25
More about Taco Shore
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Regular Burrito
|$13.99
Homemade Spanish rice, refried beans and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese.
More about Lola's
Lola's
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.95
Kids refried bean and cheese burrito served with choice of beverage
|Bixby Knolls Burrito
|$9.95
Blair Cohn's creation of grilled chicken, mexican rice, refried beans, melted jack cheese, toasted on the griddle
More about Coffee Parlor
Coffee Parlor
2944 CLARK AVE, Long Beach
|Original Burrito
|$12.00
Tortilla, Bacon, Bacon Jam, Tots, 2 eggs, Cheddar, Avocado, House Made Salsa
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$12.00
Tortilla, 2 eggs, Cheddar, Tots, Avocado, Soy chorizo, Sautéed Veggies, House Made Salsa
More about Plancha Latin Kitchen
Plancha Latin Kitchen
3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
|Carnitas Burrito
|$10.00
More about Cluck & Blaze
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Cluck & Blaze
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107, Long Beach
|The Original Nashville Hot Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Cheddar Cheese, Eggs, Chicken, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce wrapped and grilled with a Flour Tortilla.
More about Eat Fantastic Long Beach
Eat Fantastic Long Beach
6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach
|#79. Breakfast Burritos
|$8.00
More about VBURGER
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
VBURGER
420 Cherry Ave, Long Beach
|THE V BREAKY BURRITO
|$10.00
JUST EGG, CHEESE, ONIONS, TOMATOES, HOT SAUCE, GREEN CHILIS AND FRIES IN A FLOUR TORTILLA
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
95 Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Seafood Burrito
|$9.95
Your Choice of Smoked fish or Crispy fish;
rice, black beans, cilantro, corn, chipotle & avocado-green sauce
More about The Small Cafe Naples
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Small Cafe Naples
5656 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
scrambled egg, hash brown, pork or soy chorizo, cheddar, housemade ranchero sauce
More about Portuguese Bend Distilling
Portuguese Bend Distilling
300 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Scrambled farm fresh eggs, cheese, hash browns, sour cream, avocado, salsa, and your choice of bacon, sausage, soyrizo.
More about Portfolio Coffeehouse
Portfolio Coffeehouse
2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Vegetarian --- Egg, Roasted Pepper, Cilantro, Cheese, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla --- Served Hot from Panini Press with Side of Salsa
More about MARINATE KOREA BBQ
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
MARINATE KOREA BBQ
4150 McGowen St, LONG BEACH
|Bulgogi Burrito
|$10.00
Our Famous Bulgogi Burrito comes with Grilled bulgogi, white rice, romaine salad, kimchi, cheddar cheese, fried egg, ssamjang(inside), and OUR HABANERO SAUCE on the side to get your Burrito The Kick!
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
1837 E. 7th Street, Long Beach
|Classic Burrito
|$9.99
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.99
|Wet Burrito
|$10.99
More about Pepe and Chepito's Tacos
Pepe and Chepito's Tacos
1785 Palo Verde Ave Ste F, LONG BEACH
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.50
Flour Tortilla Filled With Beans & Cheese
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.50
Flour Tortilla Filled With Carne Asada, Beans & Rice
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.00
Flour Tortilla Filled With Chicken, Beans & Rice