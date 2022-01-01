Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

VBURGER - LONG BEACH

263 Reviews

$$

420 Cherry Ave

Long Beach, CA 90802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

V FRIES
THE STRAIGHT UP SINGLE
THE DEUCE DEUCE

SWEET CREPES

The Smashing Pumkin Pie

The Smashing Pumkin Pie

$12.95

Spiced Pumkin Pie Filling, Marshmallow Cream, Graham Cracker Crumble, Whipped Cream

THE CHOCOBANANA - BELGIAN CHOCOLATE AND BANANA

THE CHOCOBANANA - BELGIAN CHOCOLATE AND BANANA

$12.95

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, FRESH BANANA, WHIPPED CREAM AND POWDERED SUGAR

THE CHOCOSTRAW - BELGIAN CHOCOLATE AND STRAWBERRIES

THE CHOCOSTRAW - BELGIAN CHOCOLATE AND STRAWBERRIES

$12.95

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE - FRESH STRAWBERRIES - POWDERED SUGAR - WHIPPED CREAM

THE LEMON - LEMON, BUTTER AND SUGAR

THE LEMON - LEMON, BUTTER AND SUGAR

$7.95

FRESH LEMON, BUTTER, POWDERED SUGAR AND WHIPPED CREAM

THE OG - BUTTER AND SUGAR

THE OG - BUTTER AND SUGAR

$7.95

EARTH BALANCE BUTTER - POWDERED SUGAR - WHIPPED CREAM

THE ORANGE RASPBERRY - MARMALADE JAM AND RASPBERRY TOPPING

THE ORANGE RASPBERRY - MARMALADE JAM AND RASPBERRY TOPPING

$9.95

MARMALADE JAM, RASPBERRY SAUCE, POWDERED SUGAR AND WHIPPED CREAM

THE PBJ - PEANUT BUTTER AND STRAWBERRY JAM

THE PBJ - PEANUT BUTTER AND STRAWBERRY JAM

$11.95

REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER, STRAWBERRY JAM, CHOPPED NUTS, STRAWBERRY SAUCE, WHIPPED CREAM AND POWDERED SUGAR

THE SMORES - BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, MARSHMALLOW CREAM AND GRAHAM CRAKERS

THE SMORES - BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, MARSHMALLOW CREAM AND GRAHAM CRAKERS

$12.95

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, MARSHMALLOW CREAM, GRAHAM CRACKERS, WHIPPED CREAM AND POWDERED SUGAR

THE STRAWBERRY - STRAWBERRY JAM AND STRAWBERRY TOPPING

THE STRAWBERRY - STRAWBERRY JAM AND STRAWBERRY TOPPING

$9.95

STRAWBERRY JAM, STRAWBERRY SAUCE, POWDERED SUGAR AND WHIPPED CREAM

THE OREO - BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, MARSHMALLOW CREAM AND OREO COOKIES

THE OREO - BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, MARSHMALLOW CREAM AND OREO COOKIES

$12.95

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, MARSHMALLOW CREAM, CRUMBLED OREO’S, WHIPPED CREAM AND POWDERED SUGAR

THE PEANUT BUTTER CUP - PEANUT BUTTER AND BELGIAN CHOCOLATE

THE PEANUT BUTTER CUP - PEANUT BUTTER AND BELGIAN CHOCOLATE

$11.95

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER, CHOPPED NUTS, WHIPPED CREAM AND POWDERED SUGAR

COFFEE

$4.00

Blackhart Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

LB Heat Wave Red Zone Coffee Tea

$5.50

Straw Limon 109 Iced Tea

$5.50

STUBBORN SODA

$3.00

MAUI BIKINI BLONDE LAGER 4.8 ABV

$5.00

AVERY WHITE RASCAL BELGIAN WHITE ALE 5.4 ABV

$5.00

BOULEVARD TANK 7 SAISON 8.5 ABV

$6.00

BOOCHCRAFT KOMBUCHA - FLAVOR OF THE MONTH 7.0 ABV

$6.00

STONE HAZY IPA - 6.7 ABV

$5.00

VICTORY SOUR MONKEY - 9.0 ABV

$6.00

Prosecco Champange

$9.00

Rasberry Truffle Bliss

$11.95

Savory Crepes

THE SMOKEY CHEDDAR

THE SMOKEY CHEDDAR

$11.95

HICKORY CHEDDAR, PARMESESAN CHEESE, BLACK PEPPER

THE IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

THE IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$13.95

IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PARMESAN CHEESE, MARINARA SAUCE, OREGANO

THE BACKYARD BBQ

THE BACKYARD BBQ

$13.95

CHEESY MAC, BBQ DRIZZLE AND IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN

THE CHILI CHEESE

THE CHILI CHEESE

$13.50

CHILI AND CHEESE

THE IMPOSSIBLE BREAKFAST

THE IMPOSSIBLE BREAKFAST

$13.95

JUST EGG W/ onions, green chilis, tomatoes, IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE, CHEESE, FRIES AND HOT SAUCE

BREAKFAST

THE V BREAKY BURRITO

THE V BREAKY BURRITO

$12.00

JUST EGG, CHEESE, ONIONS, TOMATOES, HOT SAUCE, GREEN CHILIS AND FRIES IN A FLOUR TORTILLA

THE V BREAKY SANDO

THE V BREAKY SANDO

$10.00

JUST EGG, CHEESE, ONIONS, TOMATOES, GREEN CHILIS AND FRIES ON A BURGER BUN

THE IMPOSSIBLE BREAKY SANDO

THE IMPOSSIBLE BREAKY SANDO

$13.00

IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE PATTY, JUST EGG, CHEESE, ONIONS, TOMATOES, GREEN CHILIS AND FRIES ON A BURGER BUN

BURGERS

THE STRAIGHT UP SINGLE

THE STRAIGHT UP SINGLE

$9.50

100% PLANT-BASED PATTY, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES AND HOUSE DRESSING - 1/8 lb

THE DEUCE DEUCE

THE DEUCE DEUCE

$13.50

2 X 100% PLANT-BASED PATTIES, 2 X CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES AND HOUSE DRESSING - 1/4 lb

THE THREE IS THE KIND

THE THREE IS THE KIND

$18.50

3 X 100% PLANT-BASED PATTIES, 3 X CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES AND HOUSE DRESSING - 1/3 lb

THE 4 X 4

THE 4 X 4

$23.00

4 X 100% PLANT-BASED PATTIES, 4 X CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES AND HOUSE DRESSING - 1/2 lb

IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN SANDO

IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN SANDO

$11.50

IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN - RANCH - LETTUCE - TOMATOES

EXTRAS & SIDES

CHILI BOWL

CHILI BOWL

$9.00
MAC & CHEESE BOWL

MAC & CHEESE BOWL

$9.00

SIDE OF VEGAN RANCH

$1.00

EXTRA SIDE OF HOUSE DRESSING

$1.00

1/2 MAC N CHEESE - 1/2 CHILI BOWL

$9.00

GLUTEN FREE BUN

$2.00
LARGE BOTTLE OF HOUSE MADE 1000 ISLAND

LARGE BOTTLE OF HOUSE MADE 1000 ISLAND

$25.00
5 PIECE CHICKEN NUGGETS , FRIES AND SIDE OF RANCH

5 PIECE CHICKEN NUGGETS , FRIES AND SIDE OF RANCH

$13.50

5 Impossible Chicken Nuggets, Side of Fries and Side of Ranch Dressing

SIDE OF VEGAN MAYO

$1.00

GRILLED CHEESE SANDO

3 X CHEESE SLICES IN A BURGER BUN

THE GRILLED CHEESE SANDO

$7.00

3 SLICES OF CHEESE ON A BURGER BUN

V DOGS

THE VDOG

THE VDOG

$9.00

BEYOND SAUSAGE, MUSTARD, ONIONS, RELISH

THE VDOG CALIENTE

THE VDOG CALIENTE

$9.00

SPICY BEYOND SAUSAGE, MUSTARD, ONIONS, RELISH

V FRIES

V FRIES

V FRIES

$4.50
SAVE THE ANIMALS STYLE FRIES

SAVE THE ANIMALS STYLE FRIES

$10.00

CHEESE, 1000 ISLAND AND GRILLED ONIONS

VMEX

V CALI BURRITO

V CALI BURRITO

$13.50

BEANS, CHEESE, BEYOND SPICY MIX, ONIONS, GREEN CHILIS, TOMATOES, FRIES, GUACAMOLE, AND HOT SAUCE

BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$8.00

BEANS CHEESE AND HOT SAUCE

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$6.50

CHEESE AND HOT SAUCE

SUPER NACHOS

SUPER NACHOS

$15.00

TORTILLA CHIPS, REFRIED BEANS, CHEESE, BEYOND SPICY MIX, TOMATOES, ONIONS, GREEN CHILIS, GUACAMOLE AND JALAPENOS

MILKSHAKES and FLOATS

MILKSHAKES MADE WITH ALMOND MILK

CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE

$9.50

ALMOND MILK , HUG LIFE VANILLA ICE CREAM AND HOLY KAKOW CHOCOLATE SAUCE

VANILLA MILKSHAKE

$9.50

ALMOND MILk AND HUGLIFE VANILLA ICE CREAM

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$9.50

HUGLIFE VANILLA ICE CREAM AND STUBBORN SODA ROOTBEER

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE

$9.50
RASPBERRY MILKSHAKE

RASPBERRY MILKSHAKE

$9.50
OREO MILKSHAKE

OREO MILKSHAKE

$9.50

HUGLIFE VANILLA ICE CREAM, ALMOND MILK, OREO COOKIE PIECES

PEANUT BUTTER CUP MILKSHAKE

PEANUT BUTTER CUP MILKSHAKE

$9.50

REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER, HOLY KAKOW CHOCOLATE SAUCE, HUG LIFE VANILLA ICE CREAM

STUBBORN SODAS

STUBBORN SODA

$3.00

STUBBORN SODA COLA

$3.00

STUBBORN SODA BLACK CHERRY TARAGON

$3.00

STUBBORN SODA PINNAPLE CREAM

$3.00

STUBBORN SODA ORANGE HIBISCUS

$3.00

STUBBORN SODA ROOTBEER

$3.00

STUBBORN SODA VANILLA AGAVE CREAM

$3.00

STUBBORN SODA LEMON BERRY ACAI

$3.00

TROPICANA LEMONADE

$3.00

BEER

MAUI BIKINI BLONDE LAGER 4.8 ABV

MAUI BIKINI BLONDE LAGER 4.8 ABV

$5.00
AVERY WHITE RASCAL BELGIAN WHITE ALE 5.4 ABV

AVERY WHITE RASCAL BELGIAN WHITE ALE 5.4 ABV

$5.00
BOULEVARD TANK 7 SAISON 8.5 ABV

BOULEVARD TANK 7 SAISON 8.5 ABV

$6.00
BOOCHCRAFT KOMBUCHA - FLAVOR OF THE MONTH 7.0 ABV

BOOCHCRAFT KOMBUCHA - FLAVOR OF THE MONTH 7.0 ABV

$6.00

STONE HAZY IPA - 6.7 ABV

$5.00

VICTORY SOUR MONKEY - 9.0 ABV

$6.00

TSHIRTS

LARGE BACK PRINT AND SMALL POCKET FRONT PRINT
SMALL TSHIRT

SMALL TSHIRT

$20.00

LARGE BACK PRINT WITH SMALL POCKET FRONT PRINT

MEDIUM TSHIRT

MEDIUM TSHIRT

$20.00

LARGE BACK PRINT WITH SMALL POCKET FRONT PRINT

LARGE TSHIRT

LARGE TSHIRT

$20.00

LARGE BACK PRINT WITH SMALL POCKET FRONT PRINT

XL TSHIRT

XL TSHIRT

$20.00

LARGE BACK PRINT WITH SMALL POCKET FRONT PRINT

GIFT CERTIFICATE

25$ GIFT CERT

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

100% PLANT BASED LOVE ---- VCREPES OPENS AT 10AM WEEKENDS 562 588 9075

Website

Location

420 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

Gallery
VBURGER image
VBURGER image
VBURGER image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
orange star4.2 • 1,848
1836 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Little Coyote Pizza, Long Beach, CA
orange star4.5 • 273
2118 E 4th Street Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
El Barrio Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1731 East 4th St Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
VCREPES - LONG BEACH
orange starNo Reviews
420 Cherry Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Ordinarie
orange star4.5 • 1,092
210 The Promenade North Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston