Bars & Lounges
VBURGER - LONG BEACH
263 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
100% PLANT BASED LOVE ---- VCREPES OPENS AT 10AM WEEKENDS 562 588 9075
Location
420 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Long Beach
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurant
More near Long Beach