Long Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Morning Nights image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Morning Nights

4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dan Dan Noodles$13.00
Noodles tossed in Sesame Sauce. Topped with Plant Based Meat, Cilantro, and Pickled Cucumbers.
Seasonal Vegetable Fried Rice$10.00
White Rice with Assorted Vegetables, Ginger, and Scallions; with Fried Shallots and Garlic.
Walnut Shrimp$12.00
Battered Plant Based Shrimp with Candied Walnuts tossed in Agave Vegan Mayo.
The Ordinarie image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Ordinarie

210 The Promenade North, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie Bites$13.00
carrots, flakey pie crust.
Just Your Ordinarie Burger$16.00
thousand Island, caramelized onion, pickled jalapeño, tomato, lettuce, pickle, and American Cheese
Beet Salad$13.00
Mesclun, pickled beets, Fennel, Shallot, Smoked Almonds, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette.
The Bamboo Club image

FRENCH FRIES

The Bamboo Club

3522 E Anaheim St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Burger$15.00
Fresh brisket and chuck patty flame grilled to perfection, cheddar, caramelized onions, 1000 island, lettuce and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
Outdoor table for 4 Stage View$175.00
Outdoor viewing of the stage with a dedicated server. Table is yours from 8pm-closing.
Includes 4 admission tickets!
Mochiko Chicken$16.00
Sweet marinated crispy chicken with sesame seeds and chives. Served with rice and mac salad.
EJs Pub image

 

EJs Pub

4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sm EJ Wings$14.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
Large EJ Wings$31.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
Med EJ Wings$24.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
Lola's image

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Suizas$12.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Birria Queso Tacos$13.95
Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.
The 4th Horseman image

PIZZA

The 4th Horseman

121 W 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
DEATH TO PIGGY$23.00
PEPPERONI, HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE, HOUSE MADE MEATBALL CRUMBLE, BACON, TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA
MARGARITA PIZZA (CONTAINS NUTS)$19.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto, Garlic, Roma Tomato
PULL APART GARLIC BREAD$10.00
SOURDOUGH KNOTS, BUTTER, GARLIC, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, AND BASIL. HOUSE MADE TOMATO SAUCE ON SIDE.
Beachwood image

 

Beachwood

210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Salad$15.75
Sweet salad, roasted corn, black eyed peas, fried blue corn tortilla strips, smoked red onions, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, and cilantro. Served with chili buttermilk dressing on the side and a cornbread muffin.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.75
North Carolina-style, dipped in our red wine vinegar BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw. Served on a pretzel bun.
9oz Pulled Pork$23.00
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
KC Branaghans image

 

KC Branaghans

5734 E 2nd St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Traditional Pancakes$12.95
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.95
Pesto$16.95
Banner pic

 

Art Du Vin Long Beach

2027 e. 4th st, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Akutain - Tempranillo Blend
Rioja Alta, 2016
Plum and dark fruit, full bodied and jammy.
Chroma - Cabernet Sauvignon$14.00
Paso Robles, 2017
Blackberry and cinnamon, full bodied with medium tannins.
Haute Cot(e) de Fruit - Malbec
Cahors, France, 2020
Black fruit and leather, full bodied with good tannins.
The Stache image

FRENCH FRIES

The Stache

941 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Cut Fries$5.00
The Bacon Bleu$10.00
Vegan Smash Burger$9.00
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR

1836 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Bacon Burger$16.50
Bacon, Pike's own BBQ sauce.
Fish 'N' Chips$15.95
Fried fish served with Pike fries and coleslaw
Seafood Combo$17.95
Fried Shrimp and Fish served with fries and coleslaw
Little Coyote, image

PIZZA • SALADS

Little Coyote,

2118 E 4th Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whole Papa Joe$21.00
16" pizza, italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, crushed tomato
The Queen Margerita$21.00
Tomato, basil, mozzarella
Antipasto$13.00
Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing
The 908 image

FRENCH FRIES

The 908

3850 Worsham Avenue, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The 908 Bourbon Mule - Mason Jar$20.00
3 servings (18 oz.) Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Ginger Lime Syrup, Mint & Ginger Beer
Rosemary Brined Fried Jidori Chicken$21.00
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts & Country Gravy
Mai Tai - Mason Jar$20.00
3 servings (18 oz.) Rum, Grand Marnier, Orgeat, Cane Syrup & Fresh Lime Juice
The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen

130 Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Seasonal Fruit$4.00
Selection of Seasonal Fruit
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, House Pickles, Red Onion, Dijon Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with a side of fries.
Vegan Chili$6.00
Our Award-Winning Vegan Chili, Jalapenos, Pico D' Gallo (gf). Served with a side of chips.
Consumer pic

TAPAS

RISÜ

207 E Seaside Way, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Shrimp$16.00
Marinated, fried shrimp. House-made sweet and spicy aioli. Watermelon radish. Micro-cilantro.
Margherita Flatbread$14.00
Creamy Mozzarella Cheese. Fresh Tomato. Rich Marinara Sauce. Topped with Micro Basil.
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.00
Demi-Braised short rib. Three cheeses. Risu Fries.
Long Beach Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Long Beach Tap House

5110 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (372 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Fries Large$7.00
California Love$16.00
The Closeout$15.00
R Bar image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

R Bar

106 W 3rd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Tacos
Street taco of your choice
Fish/Shrimp & Chips$17.00
Cod or shrimp lightly battered in our R Bar signature beer batter, served with french fries and tartar sauce
Keto Chicken Empanadas$11.00
Delicious chicken empanadas served with shredded lettuce, diced tomatos, queso fresco and green salsa. Haza Ingredients: Coconut flour, almond flour, psyllium husk powder and egg whites
District Wine image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

District Wine

144 Linden Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PROSCIUTTO BON BONS$9.00
Dates filled with goat cheese, wrapped in prosciutto and roasted. Drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served with baguette
ITALIAN MEAT FLATBREAD$15.00
Rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, calabrese, and prosciutto
CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE PLATE$21.00
Selection of manchego, smoked Gouda, danish blue cheese. Charcuterie: salami, calabrese, prosciutto. With dried fruit, nuts and crackers
The Firkin Pub & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

The Firkin Pub & Grill

3411 East Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
Crispy hand beer battered cauliflower tossed in our buffalo sauce. NOTE: for delivery and pickup, we suggest you ask for buffalo on the side, to ensure the cauliflower stays crisp during transit! (for vegan option, ask for vegan ranch dressing on side!)
Heart Cakes$10.00
Savory pan fried cakes of chickpeas, hearts of palm and artichoke, topped with pickled red onion, vegan tartar sauce & a small organic salad. Just like crabcakes – without the crab!
Cod Fish & Chips$15.00
beer and panko battered pacific cod served with tartar sauce, fries, and house made slaw
VBURGER image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

VBURGER

420 Cherry Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE V BREAKY BURRITO$10.00
JUST EGG, CHEESE, ONIONS, TOMATOES, HOT SAUCE, GREEN CHILIS AND FRIES IN A FLOUR TORTILLA
THE STRAIGHT UP SINGLE$8.50
100% PLANT-BASED PATTY, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES AND HOUSE DRESSING - 1/8 lb
IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN SANDO$10.50
IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN - RANCH - LETTUCE - TOMATOES
Broadway Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Pizza

120 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rocket Hot Wings$15.00
Wings Coated With A Cayenne Pepper Sauce Served with Ranch Dressing
Garlic Cheese Rolls$10.00
Fresh Pizza Dough Rolled With Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Served with Marinara Sauce
Small Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Mozzarella Cheese & Pepperoni
Panxa Cocina image

FRENCH FRIES

Panxa Cocina

3937 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (2435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sqaush Blossom$14.00
goat cheese stuffed squash blossoms (3)
poblano honey, peach pico
Carmelized Corn$9.00
morita, lime, queso fresco, cilantro
Green Chile Cornbread$10.00
served with whipped honey butter
The MODERN Kitchen + Bar image

 

The MODERN Kitchen + Bar

2801 E. Spring St., Suite 110, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 SANDWICH + 1/2 CAESAR OR CUP OF SOUP$14.00
excludes the patty melt
TUNA$12.00
albacore, shallots, celery, pickles + mayonnaise on sourdough
HOUSEMADE KETTLE CHIPS$5.00
chipotle ranch
Portuguese Bend Distilling image

 

Portuguese Bend Distilling

300 The Promenade North, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dad’s Burger$16.00
Handmade burger patty, American cheese, thousand island, bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions, on a toasted white bun. Served with fries.
Crispy Chicken Wings$15.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice! Choose up to two flavors!
Nashville Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Nashville spiced jumbo Mexican white shrimp, house milled buttery corn grits, drizzled with Distillery chili oil, and green onions. So good it'll make you want to slap your Mama!
The Auld Dubliner image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Auld Dubliner

71 S Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cashel Blue Cheese Burger$15.00
pub burger with Kerrygold Cashel blue cheese
Scotch Egg$8.00
hard boiled egg wrapped in Irish sausage and panko
Bangers & Champ$17.00
Irish sausage, gravy, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Wood & Salt Tavern image

SEAFOOD

Wood & Salt Tavern

4262 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NYE Special - To enjoy at home$79.00
Appetizer:
Marinated Hamachi - cucumber vinegar, avocado, green apple crostini,
Entree:
Choice of Scallop & White Truffle Risotto or Black Truffle Veal Tenderloin
Gem Salad$16.00
fresh herbs, toasted walnut, preserved lemon, pecorino, herbed breadcrumbs, truffle vinaigrette
Hickory Grilled Steak Frites$34.00
churrasco argentino, salsa verde, frites
Taboon Mediterranean image

 

Taboon Mediterranean

539 E Bixby Rd, LONG BEACH

Avg 4.6 (965 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel (1 PIECE)$1.00
(1piece)
BEEF KABAB$19.00
Grilled fillet mignon. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP$10.00
Thin slices of marinated chicken with garlic sauce, and pickles.
Roe Seafood Dining & Fish Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roe Seafood Dining & Fish Market

5374 E 2nd St, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$20.00
Side Salad$5.00
Knolls Long Beach image

 

Knolls Long Beach

4354 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Long Beach Unified Bar & Lounge image

 

Long Beach Unified Bar & Lounge

2222 E Anaheim St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
