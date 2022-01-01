Long Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Long Beach
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Morning Nights
4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$13.00
Noodles tossed in Sesame Sauce. Topped with Plant Based Meat, Cilantro, and Pickled Cucumbers.
|Seasonal Vegetable Fried Rice
|$10.00
White Rice with Assorted Vegetables, Ginger, and Scallions; with Fried Shallots and Garlic.
|Walnut Shrimp
|$12.00
Battered Plant Based Shrimp with Candied Walnuts tossed in Agave Vegan Mayo.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Ordinarie
210 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie Bites
|$13.00
carrots, flakey pie crust.
|Just Your Ordinarie Burger
|$16.00
thousand Island, caramelized onion, pickled jalapeño, tomato, lettuce, pickle, and American Cheese
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
Mesclun, pickled beets, Fennel, Shallot, Smoked Almonds, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette.
FRENCH FRIES
The Bamboo Club
3522 E Anaheim St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$15.00
Fresh brisket and chuck patty flame grilled to perfection, cheddar, caramelized onions, 1000 island, lettuce and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
|Outdoor table for 4 Stage View
|$175.00
Outdoor viewing of the stage with a dedicated server. Table is yours from 8pm-closing.
Includes 4 admission tickets!
|Mochiko Chicken
|$16.00
Sweet marinated crispy chicken with sesame seeds and chives. Served with rice and mac salad.
EJs Pub
4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Sm EJ Wings
|$14.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
|Large EJ Wings
|$31.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
|Med EJ Wings
|$24.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$12.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
|Taquitos
|$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
|Birria Queso Tacos
|$13.95
Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.
PIZZA
The 4th Horseman
121 W 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|DEATH TO PIGGY
|$23.00
PEPPERONI, HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE, HOUSE MADE MEATBALL CRUMBLE, BACON, TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA
|MARGARITA PIZZA (CONTAINS NUTS)
|$19.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto, Garlic, Roma Tomato
|PULL APART GARLIC BREAD
|$10.00
SOURDOUGH KNOTS, BUTTER, GARLIC, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, AND BASIL. HOUSE MADE TOMATO SAUCE ON SIDE.
Beachwood
210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Sweet salad, roasted corn, black eyed peas, fried blue corn tortilla strips, smoked red onions, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, and cilantro. Served with chili buttermilk dressing on the side and a cornbread muffin.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.75
North Carolina-style, dipped in our red wine vinegar BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw. Served on a pretzel bun.
|9oz Pulled Pork
|$23.00
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
KC Branaghans
5734 E 2nd St., Long Beach
|Popular items
|Traditional Pancakes
|$12.95
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.95
|Pesto
|$16.95
Art Du Vin Long Beach
2027 e. 4th st, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Akutain - Tempranillo Blend
Rioja Alta, 2016
Plum and dark fruit, full bodied and jammy.
|Chroma - Cabernet Sauvignon
|$14.00
Paso Robles, 2017
Blackberry and cinnamon, full bodied with medium tannins.
|Haute Cot(e) de Fruit - Malbec
Cahors, France, 2020
Black fruit and leather, full bodied with good tannins.
FRENCH FRIES
The Stache
941 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$5.00
|The Bacon Bleu
|$10.00
|Vegan Smash Burger
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
1836 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$16.50
Bacon, Pike's own BBQ sauce.
|Fish 'N' Chips
|$15.95
Fried fish served with Pike fries and coleslaw
|Seafood Combo
|$17.95
Fried Shrimp and Fish served with fries and coleslaw
PIZZA • SALADS
Little Coyote,
2118 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Whole Papa Joe
|$21.00
16" pizza, italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, crushed tomato
|The Queen Margerita
|$21.00
Tomato, basil, mozzarella
|Antipasto
|$13.00
Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing
FRENCH FRIES
The 908
3850 Worsham Avenue, Long Beach
|Popular items
|The 908 Bourbon Mule - Mason Jar
|$20.00
3 servings (18 oz.) Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Ginger Lime Syrup, Mint & Ginger Beer
|Rosemary Brined Fried Jidori Chicken
|$21.00
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts & Country Gravy
|Mai Tai - Mason Jar
|$20.00
3 servings (18 oz.) Rum, Grand Marnier, Orgeat, Cane Syrup & Fresh Lime Juice
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen
130 Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Seasonal Fruit
|$4.00
Selection of Seasonal Fruit
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, House Pickles, Red Onion, Dijon Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with a side of fries.
|Vegan Chili
|$6.00
Our Award-Winning Vegan Chili, Jalapenos, Pico D' Gallo (gf). Served with a side of chips.
TAPAS
RISÜ
207 E Seaside Way, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Spicy Shrimp
|$16.00
Marinated, fried shrimp. House-made sweet and spicy aioli. Watermelon radish. Micro-cilantro.
|Margherita Flatbread
|$14.00
Creamy Mozzarella Cheese. Fresh Tomato. Rich Marinara Sauce. Topped with Micro Basil.
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Demi-Braised short rib. Three cheeses. Risu Fries.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Long Beach Tap House
5110 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Regular Fries Large
|$7.00
|California Love
|$16.00
|The Closeout
|$15.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
R Bar
106 W 3rd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Street Tacos
Street taco of your choice
|Fish/Shrimp & Chips
|$17.00
Cod or shrimp lightly battered in our R Bar signature beer batter, served with french fries and tartar sauce
|Keto Chicken Empanadas
|$11.00
Delicious chicken empanadas served with shredded lettuce, diced tomatos, queso fresco and green salsa. Haza Ingredients: Coconut flour, almond flour, psyllium husk powder and egg whites
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
District Wine
144 Linden Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|PROSCIUTTO BON BONS
|$9.00
Dates filled with goat cheese, wrapped in prosciutto and roasted. Drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served with baguette
|ITALIAN MEAT FLATBREAD
|$15.00
Rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, calabrese, and prosciutto
|CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE PLATE
|$21.00
Selection of manchego, smoked Gouda, danish blue cheese. Charcuterie: salami, calabrese, prosciutto. With dried fruit, nuts and crackers
FRENCH FRIES
The Firkin Pub & Grill
3411 East Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$10.00
Crispy hand beer battered cauliflower tossed in our buffalo sauce. NOTE: for delivery and pickup, we suggest you ask for buffalo on the side, to ensure the cauliflower stays crisp during transit! (for vegan option, ask for vegan ranch dressing on side!)
|Heart Cakes
|$10.00
Savory pan fried cakes of chickpeas, hearts of palm and artichoke, topped with pickled red onion, vegan tartar sauce & a small organic salad. Just like crabcakes – without the crab!
|Cod Fish & Chips
|$15.00
beer and panko battered pacific cod served with tartar sauce, fries, and house made slaw
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
VBURGER
420 Cherry Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|THE V BREAKY BURRITO
|$10.00
JUST EGG, CHEESE, ONIONS, TOMATOES, HOT SAUCE, GREEN CHILIS AND FRIES IN A FLOUR TORTILLA
|THE STRAIGHT UP SINGLE
|$8.50
100% PLANT-BASED PATTY, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES AND HOUSE DRESSING - 1/8 lb
|IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN SANDO
|$10.50
IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN - RANCH - LETTUCE - TOMATOES
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Pizza
120 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Rocket Hot Wings
|$15.00
Wings Coated With A Cayenne Pepper Sauce Served with Ranch Dressing
|Garlic Cheese Rolls
|$10.00
Fresh Pizza Dough Rolled With Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Served with Marinara Sauce
|Small Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Mozzarella Cheese & Pepperoni
FRENCH FRIES
Panxa Cocina
3937 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Sqaush Blossom
|$14.00
goat cheese stuffed squash blossoms (3)
poblano honey, peach pico
|Carmelized Corn
|$9.00
morita, lime, queso fresco, cilantro
|Green Chile Cornbread
|$10.00
served with whipped honey butter
The MODERN Kitchen + Bar
2801 E. Spring St., Suite 110, Long Beach
|Popular items
|1/2 SANDWICH + 1/2 CAESAR OR CUP OF SOUP
|$14.00
excludes the patty melt
|TUNA
|$12.00
albacore, shallots, celery, pickles + mayonnaise on sourdough
|HOUSEMADE KETTLE CHIPS
|$5.00
chipotle ranch
Portuguese Bend Distilling
300 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Dad’s Burger
|$16.00
Handmade burger patty, American cheese, thousand island, bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions, on a toasted white bun. Served with fries.
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice! Choose up to two flavors!
|Nashville Shrimp and Grits
|$18.00
Nashville spiced jumbo Mexican white shrimp, house milled buttery corn grits, drizzled with Distillery chili oil, and green onions. So good it'll make you want to slap your Mama!
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Auld Dubliner
71 S Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Cashel Blue Cheese Burger
|$15.00
pub burger with Kerrygold Cashel blue cheese
|Scotch Egg
|$8.00
hard boiled egg wrapped in Irish sausage and panko
|Bangers & Champ
|$17.00
Irish sausage, gravy, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
SEAFOOD
Wood & Salt Tavern
4262 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|NYE Special - To enjoy at home
|$79.00
Appetizer:
Marinated Hamachi - cucumber vinegar, avocado, green apple crostini,
Entree:
Choice of Scallop & White Truffle Risotto or Black Truffle Veal Tenderloin
|Gem Salad
|$16.00
fresh herbs, toasted walnut, preserved lemon, pecorino, herbed breadcrumbs, truffle vinaigrette
|Hickory Grilled Steak Frites
|$34.00
churrasco argentino, salsa verde, frites
Taboon Mediterranean
539 E Bixby Rd, LONG BEACH
|Popular items
|Falafel (1 PIECE)
|$1.00
(1piece)
|BEEF KABAB
|$19.00
Grilled fillet mignon. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP
|$10.00
Thin slices of marinated chicken with garlic sauce, and pickles.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roe Seafood Dining & Fish Market
5374 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
|Side Salad
|$5.00
