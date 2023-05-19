Chinese
Bars & Lounges
Vegan
Morning Nights
128 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Plant Based Dim Sum and Craft Bar
Location
4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach, CA 90808
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
O’Connors Irish Pub - 4130 Paramount Blvd
No Reviews
4130 Paramount Blvd. Lakewood, CA 90712
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Long Beach
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurant
More near Long Beach