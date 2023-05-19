Morning Nights imageView gallery
Chinese
Bars & Lounges
Vegan

Morning Nights

128 Reviews

$$

4150 McGowen St Unit 1

Long Beach, CA 90808

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Shumai

Shumai

$9.00

Traditional Chinese Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Mushroom, and Carrots.

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$13.00

Noodles tossed in Sesame Sauce. Topped with Plant Based Meat, Cilantro, and Pickled Cucumbers.

Salt & Pepper Oyster Mushrooms

Salt & Pepper Oyster Mushrooms

$13.00

Crispy Oyster Mushrooms Stir Fried with Fresh Chilies, Thai Basil, Garlic, and Five Spice Salt.

Food

Dim Sum

Shumai

Shumai

$9.00

Traditional Chinese Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Mushroom, and Carrots.

Xiao Long Bao

Xiao Long Bao

$9.00

Juicy Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Ginger, and Scallions. Served with Black Vinegar & Ginger.

Spicy Wontons

Spicy Wontons

$10.00Out of stock

Oyster Mushroom, Gailan, and Cabbage Wontons topped Sesame Seeds and Scallions. Served with Spicy Sichuan Chili Oil.

Daikon Cake

Daikon Cake

$8.00

Savory Daikon Cake with OmniPork, Plant Based Shrimp, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Scallions. Served with Hoison Sauce.

Sticky Rice Wraps

$10.00

Sticky Rice wrapped in Lotus Leaf with Shiitake Mushrooms, Scallions, and OmniPork plant based strips. Two pieces per order.

Taro Egg Rolls

$6.00

Crispy Egg Roll filled with Taro, Woodear Mushrooms, Glass Noodles, Carrots, and Cabbage. Served with house Sweet and Sour Sauce. Three pieces per order.

Apple Wontons

$6.00

Specialties

Walnut Shrimp

Walnut Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Battered Plant Based Shrimp with Candied Walnuts tossed in Agave Vegan Mayo.

Salt & Pepper Oyster Mushrooms

Salt & Pepper Oyster Mushrooms

$13.00

Crispy Oyster Mushrooms Stir Fried with Fresh Chilies, Thai Basil, Garlic, and Five Spice Salt.

Rice & Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$13.00

Noodles tossed in Sesame Sauce. Topped with Plant Based Meat, Cilantro, and Pickled Cucumbers.

Seasonal Vegetable Fried Rice

Seasonal Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.00

White Rice with Assorted Vegetables, Ginger, and Scallions; with Fried Shallots and Garlic.

Mapo Tofu

Mapo Tofu

$12.00

Plant Based Protein Grounds and Fried Tofu tossed in Vegan XO, Sichuan Peppercorns, and Scallions. Served over Rice.

Orange Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Plant Based Chicken tossed in Sweet and Tangy Orange Peel Sauce. Served with Rice. Topped with Scallions and Sesame Seeds.

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Sauce (Wonton, 2oz)

$1.00

Side of Sauce (Mayo, 2oz)

$1.00

Side of Sauce (Dan Dan, 2oz)

$1.00

Counter Drinks

Beer

Lucky Buddha

Lucky Buddha

$4.00Out of stock

Chinese lager 4.8 ALC/VOL

Michelada (Lucky Buddha)

$8.00Out of stock

Bavik Super Pils with our hose vegan Michelada mix

Onda Sparkling Tequila

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

Bottle - Chardonnay

Bottle - Chardonnay

$28.00

Sonoma County CA 2017

Le Grand Courtage Brut

Le Grand Courtage Brut

$9.00Out of stock

Grande Cuvée Blanc De Blancs Brut 11.5 ALC/VOL

Sake

Hana Apple Sake (750 ml)

$25.00
Hana Lychee Sake (750 ml)

Hana Lychee Sake (750 ml)

$25.00

8% ALC/VOL

Non-Alcoholic

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00Out of stock

Brisk Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

FIJI Bottled Water (500 ml)

$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade shaken with strawberry puree and topped off with strawberry popping boba.

Dr Pepper

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Plant Based Dim Sum and Craft Bar

Location

4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach, CA 90808

Directions

Gallery
Morning Nights image

Similar restaurants in your area

O’Connors Irish Pub - 4130 Paramount Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4130 Paramount Blvd. Lakewood, CA 90712
View restaurantnext
The 908
orange star4.2 • 588
3850 Worsham Avenue Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Lola's - Signal Hill
orange starNo Reviews
4140 Atlantic Ave Signal Hill, CA 90807
View restaurantnext
Wood & Salt Tavern
orange star4.5 • 828
4262 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90807
View restaurantnext
Ej's Pub
orange starNo Reviews
4306 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90807
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Teri House
orange starNo Reviews
3391 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90807
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
No reviews yet
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston