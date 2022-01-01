Vine
Come in and enjoy!
2142 E 4th St
Location
2142 E 4th St
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Art Du Vin Long Beach
Art Du Vin is located in the heart of 4th Street’s bustling Retro Row District. Come visit us to find your new favorite wine!
VBURGER
100% PLANT BASED LOVE
Fat Tomato Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Little Coyote,
We wanted to create a space that matched where we are in our lives. A space where quality isn’t compromised, prices are approachable, and everyone is welcome. We both came from a fine dining background, and believe that you can have good quality food and drink with good quality ingredients without breaking the bank. Growing up, we spent our childhoods in pizza parlors. After little league games, playing pac man, and skating through the parking lot. Little Coyote is inspired by the old school New York pizzerias we loved so much as kids. No fuss. New York style pizza, hand-stretched, thin crust, foldable.
Pizza that doesn’t suck, made the old school way.
Little Coyote