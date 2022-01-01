Go
The Breakfast Bar image

The Breakfast Bar

Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

6889 Reviews

$$

70 Atlantic Ave

Long Beach, CA 90802

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

2 Eggs N-E-Way$13.00
2 eggs cooked anyway you like served with Potato pancake, house rosemary bread, choice of protein.
Breakie Sammie$14.50
Sourdough bread, roasted garlic aioli, tomato, jack cheese, arugula, scrambled egg and choice of protein. Served with side Potato Pancake
Potato Pancake$4.00
Turkey Club$17.00
Oven roasted and sliced premium turkey breast, house roasted garlic herb aioli, heirloom tomato, baby arugula, and smoked bacon. Served on toasted sourdough bread.
Love-Lee Chicken & Waffles$17.00
2 full Chicken Wings, Belgium waffle cut into pieces. Served with two sweet & one savory dipping sauces on the side.
Sweet-(Apple Cinnamon Cheese Sauce & Buttered Syrup)
Savory - Pork Sausage Gravy
Waffle Combo$14.50
One Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powder sugar. Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
French Toast Combo$14.50
Three pieces of sourdough french toast, topped with fresh berries, Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
Lemon Cakes Combo$14.50
Two of Dad's favorite lemon cake pancakes topped with fresh berries, drizzle of citrus frosting and powder sugar. served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
Dad's Favorite Lemon Cake Pancake$8.00
Mom’s famous lemon cake batter made into a pancake, drizzled with zesty citrus frosting and topped with mixed berries.
World famous in 2 counties!
(Lemon frosting served on the side)
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
two eggs scrambled with black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, drizzle of spiced sour cream and avocado. Choice of protein. Wrapped in a tortilla and served with side choice.

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach CA 90802

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

V Room Cocktails

No reviews yet

Hey Everybody! We're offering gift card purchases for future use! We're located in at 918 E 4th St. Long Beach CA 90802.

Ellie's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ficklewood Ciderworks

No reviews yet

Long Beach’s first and only cidery – Ficklewood Ciderworks – was designed to take each guest on a voyage of wonder and inspiration, while reshaping cider expectations of Southern California.

Ficklewood is honored to call Long Beach home and takes pride in being part of this community. In the spirit of this, nearly everything you see inside Ficklewood’s space has been touched, created or inspired by someone from Long Beach.

Clancys Irish Pub Long Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Breakfast Bar

orange star4.1 • 6889 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston