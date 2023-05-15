Main picView gallery

Zuzu's Petals Eatery 801 E. 3rd Street

review star

801 E. 3rd Street

Long Beach, CA 90802

Popular Items

Smashed Burger

Smashed Burger

$17.00

smashed to order, topped with cheddar cheese, caramalized onions, applewood smoked bacon. secret sauce, seared tomato, house pickles, SERVED WITH SIDE OF TATER TOTS

Tater Tots

$7.00

Breakfast

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$15.00

thick cut open loaf brioche, cinnamon creme friache, organic berries, pure maple syrup

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$15.00

pure maple syrup, market berries, cinnamon creme friache

Fried Chicken n' Waffles

Fried Chicken n' Waffles

$18.00

candied bacon, cinnamon creme friache, blueberry compote

Stack of Pancakes

$15.00

Zoeys Banana Pancakes, Lemon Ricotta, or GF Buckwheat Pancake

Buckwheat Pancake

$15.00

one large pancake w/ butter and pure maple syrup

George Bailey's Breakfast

$18.00

two organic eggs you way, applewood smoked bacon or chicken sausage, breakfast potatoes, toasted country sourdough, and house jam

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

organic scambled eggs, choice of bacon, chicken sausage, or soyrizo, tater tots, and cheddar cheese

Breakfast Sando

Breakfast Sando

$17.00

applewood smoked bacon, organic sunnny-side up eggs, aged fontina, arugula w. lemon vinaigarette, basil aioli

Skillet

Skillet

$18.00

hash browns, carambelized bell peppers and red onion, choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, sriracha aioli, crema, cheddar cheese, cilantro

Steak n' Eggs

Steak n' Eggs

$28.00

ribeye, eggs your way, house potatoes, house hollandaise

Lobster Omelette

Lobster Omelette

$26.00

garlic and herb Boursin cheese, sautéed spinach, house hollandaise, baby green salad

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

cherry heirloom tomato, pickled fresno chile, pickled red onion, cilantro, mint, chia seeds, chevre

Vegan Carrot Lox

$14.00

cegan cream cheese, pickled red onion, cucumber, dill, mint, capers

Lunch

Pulled Jackfruit Sando

$16.00

gf brioche bun, bbq sauce, purple cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli SERVED WITH SIDE SALAD

Smashed Burger

Smashed Burger

$17.00

smashed to order, topped with cheddar cheese, caramalized onions, applewood smoked bacon. secret sauce, seared tomato, house pickles, SERVED WITH SIDE OF TATER TOTS

Spicy Fried Chicken Sando

$18.00

secret sauce, pickled, purple cabbage, spicy honey, brioche bun SERVED WITH SIDE OF TATER TOTS

Crispy Rice Bowl

Crispy Rice Bowl

$16.00

pesto, sautéed kale, golden raisins, pepitas, soft boiled egg, watermelon radish, sheep's milk feta

Pan Seared Salmon

$19.00

lemon caper beurre blanc, arugula, cherry tomato, parmesan]

Citrus Salad

Citrus Salad

$18.00

arugula, frisee, marcona almonds, crumbled goat cheese, lime-honey vinaigrette

Sides

Sides

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$8.00

Organic Egg

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$7.00

two sausage links

Toast

$2.50

country, brioche, or wheat

Tater Tots

$7.00

Single Pancake

$5.00

Small Plates

Crispy Smashed Potato

$6.00

fried yukon potatoes, chili garlic oil, parmesan

Loukoumades

$6.00

greek donuts tossed with cinnamon sugar + honey

Market Fruit + Berries

$7.00

seasonal fruit w/ market berries

Greek yogurt - Oat + Nuts Granola

$14.00

organic oats, cinnamon, maple served with choice of milk

Kids

Kid Eggs w/ bacon, fruit

$10.00

two scrambeld eggs, bacon, side of fruit

Grilled cheese w/ tots

$10.00

grilled cheese w/ tater tots

Kid Pancake (1)

$9.00

pancake w/ organic maple syrup

Kid Cheeseburger w/ tots

$10.00

sliders w/ tater tots

Coffee & Tea

Coffee & Tea

Small Batch Drip

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Cortado

$4.50

Cappucino

$5.00

Mocha

$6.50
Latte

Latte

$5.50
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50

light and foamy matcha and vanilla

Hot Tea

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Specialty Drinks

Cinnagave Shaken Espresso

$7.00

hand shaken until frothy, sweetened with organic agave, topped with your choice of milk and cinnamon

Crosswalk Latte

$7.00

brithday cake flavored latte w/ rainbow latte art

Honey Lav. Latte

$7.00

Iced Mint Mojito

$7.00

vanilla, fresh mint, cold foam

The "NEW" Fashioned

$5.00

double shot espresso poured over sparking water and orange peel

London Fog

$5.00

Chaggacino

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee, Brunch & Craft Drinks. Top shelf ingredients and service in a cozy atmosphere. Zuzu's Petals remind us that gratitude is a powerful feeling and helps us feel more connected to each other. We appreciate the opportunity to serve you whether you dine in with us or need a quick grab n go! Ask us about catering your next event and we'll bring Zuzu's Petals to you!

Website

Location

801 E. 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

Main pic

