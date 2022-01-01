Go
Toast

The Social List - Long Beach

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2105 E 4th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (3036 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Picatta$16.00
Grilled Chicken, lemon caper butter, mashed potatoes, and grilled seasonal vegetables.
The Napoleon$15.00
Handmade all beer patty, braised short rib, crispy onions, smoked gouda fondue, garlic demi glaze for dipping, on a sesame seed. Served with shoestring fries.
Backyard Burger$14.00
Handmade all beef patty, cheddar cheese, jalapeno bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, thousand island, on a sesame seed bun. Served with shoestring fries.
Chicken and Biscuits$18.00
Creole fried chicken, house made buttermilk biscuits, gravy and mashed potatoes.
Kale Green Goddess$14.00
Massaged kale, orange zest, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, house made croutons, and green goddess dressing
Baked Spicy Macaroni & Cheese$12.00
Manchego cheese, jalapeno infused bacon, toasted breadcrumbs, and charred shishito peppers.
Impossible Burger$16.00
Impossible meat hand made patty, vegan cheddar cheese, vegan house made thousand island, grilled sweet onions, lettuce, pickles, and tomato. Served with shoestring fries.
Green on Green$14.00
Roasted brussels sprout, creamy avocado, and cashews
Media Noche$14.00
Roasted pork shoulder, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, mustard cream, fresh baked Cuban brioche bread, pickles. Served with a side of mojo and garlic shoestring fries.
Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeno infused bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto, garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, on a brioche bun. Served with shoestring fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2105 E 4th St

Long Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

VCREPES

No reviews yet

100% Plant Based Crepes

Art Du Vin Long Beach

No reviews yet

Art Du Vin is located in the heart of 4th Street’s bustling Retro Row District. Come visit us to find your new favorite wine!

Lola's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Falcon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston