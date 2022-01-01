Art Du Vin Long Beach 2027 e. 4th st

Iruai Bloom Phase- Grenache, Pinot Gris, Syrah

$17.00 +

This chill able red is fresh and zesty, with a tropical and peppery nose, crunchy red fruits, and a smooth finish. Started in 2013 by our own Chad Hinds, striving to find a voice for California Cabernet Franc and Chenin Blanc. In the Spring of 2018 he began planting a vineyard in the California Alps of Siskiyou County, using the permaculture methods laid out by Fukuoka. In the spirit of this new project he has begun experimenting with wine styles and varieties originating in the Alps of Europe. The wines seek to channel a sense of place with the goal of showcasing California's diversity.