Restaurant header imageView gallery

Art Du Vin Long Beach 2027 e. 4th st

review star

No reviews yet

2027 e. 4th st

Long Beach, CA 90814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bubbles

Cava Brut Azimut -Macabeu, Xarel-lo, Parellada

Cava Brut Azimut -Macabeu, Xarel-lo, Parellada

$15.00+

Spanish sparkling wine, dry and refreshing with notes of Granny Smith apples.

Mousseux Pet Nat- Grenache & Cab Sauv

Mousseux Pet Nat- Grenache & Cab Sauv

$16.00+

This Pet Nat from Beaujolais is 100% Marcela, which is a cross between Grenache and Cabernet Sauvignon. Fermented in bottle.

Dog Fight Pet Nat Rosé- 100% Pinot Noir

Dog Fight Pet Nat Rosé- 100% Pinot Noir

$60.00+

This Pet Nat Rose is 100% Pinot Noir. The winemakers wife is a tattoo artist and she designs all the labels. The Pinot is direct pressed fully onto the Chardonnay skins and let alone to macerate for about a week.

Champagne- 80% Pinot Meunier 20% Pinot Noir

Champagne- 80% Pinot Meunier 20% Pinot Noir

$90.00+

Apple, peach, apricot with nutty brioche and toast.

Reds

Film & Camera Valdiguié

Film & Camera Valdiguié

$16.00+

The "Napa Valley Gamay", chilled and very easy to drink. Typical for the grape, this wine is very dark in color and heavy in the nose, but it doesn’t live up to this expectation. It actually drinks very pretty, almost light. The tannin level is very moderate given its nose and appearance.

Wabi Sabi- 65% Zinfandel, 25%Chardonney, 5% Pinot Noir & 5% Carignane

Wabi Sabi- 65% Zinfandel, 25%Chardonney, 5% Pinot Noir & 5% Carignane

$15.00+

This Chilled Mendocino red blend is crunchy and tart with cranberry and strawberry. Medium intensity with a touch of unripe limes. The Populis Wabi-Sabi Red Blend was born from the desire to create a lighthearted, naturally made, extremely drinkable wine from exciting vineyard sites throughout California. Populis partners with organic farmers who work with quality in mind, many of whom dry farm historic, old vine vineyards.

Uivo- Field Blend of 25 Red & White Grapes

Uivo- Field Blend of 25 Red & White Grapes

$16.00+

A field blend of 25 red and white grapes from Portugal is very easy drinking. A chill able red with bright fruit, cranberry, strawberry. Tart, dry, light and refreshing!

Grundstein- 100% Blauer Portugieser

Grundstein- 100% Blauer Portugieser

$15.00+

This chilled red is warm, fruity, and fresh. With tart cranberry and juicy pomegranate.

Iruai Bloom Phase- Grenache, Pinot Gris, Syrah

Iruai Bloom Phase- Grenache, Pinot Gris, Syrah

$17.00+

This chill able red is fresh and zesty, with a tropical and peppery nose, crunchy red fruits, and a smooth finish. Started in 2013 by our own Chad Hinds, striving to find a voice for California Cabernet Franc and Chenin Blanc. In the Spring of 2018 he began planting a vineyard in the California Alps of Siskiyou County, using the permaculture methods laid out by Fukuoka. In the spirit of this new project he has begun experimenting with wine styles and varieties originating in the Alps of Europe. The wines seek to channel a sense of place with the goal of showcasing California's diversity.

Amore Rosso- 31% Barbera, 28% Dolcetto, 22% Sangiovese, 19% Negro Amaro

Amore Rosso- 31% Barbera, 28% Dolcetto, 22% Sangiovese, 19% Negro Amaro

$18.00+

This wine has darker, vibrant fruit with some structure while still being bright and fresh. It also has depth and complexity which pairs so well with food.

Table Talk- Mourvèdre

Table Talk- Mourvèdre

$60.00+

This Zero Zero Wine is a delicious chillable red

Chiroubles Gamay

Chiroubles Gamay

$16.00+

This Gamay has good mineralogy, it's semi-carbonic with 12 day maceration. Super light and easy drinking. The perfect Thanksgiving wine.

Cocori Cot- Merlot & Malbec

Cocori Cot- Merlot & Malbec

$15.00+

This French Merlot and Malbec blend is great chilled or room temp. Blackberry, Granny Smith, light to medium body.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00+

Young and wild, with notes of black currant, blueberry and a spicy finish. 90% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Merlot, 5% Cabernet Franc. Shaunt Oungoulian and Diego Roig are one of the OG natty California winemaking duo, making Les Lunes and Populis wines for nearly a decade. They farm and manage over 8 acres of vineyards in Napa and Sonoma themselves, in order to ensure 100% organic, zero-input fruit.

Petite Sirah

Petite Sirah

$20.00+

This wine is incredibly aromatic with notes of plum, cedar, dark chocolate and black olive. There is nice texture on the palate with wonderful acidity and a long and lingering finish.

Whites

Malvasia Bianca

Malvasia Bianca

$15.00+

Notes of Asian pear and golden apple. Complex and crisp.

Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00+

This Sauvignon Blanc is an island vacation- aromas of ripe tropical fruits, passion fruit blossom and candied lime peel with a hint of skunk. The palate is super salty and chalky with flavors of sour pineapple, guava, and white pepper.

Chenin Blanc

Chenin Blanc

$17.00+

Tropical, with pineapple and green peppercorn. Intense mineralality with notes of chalk and oily lemon.

Grenache Blanc

Grenache Blanc

$15.00+

This wine provoking aromatics of fresh lemon and green apples, tropical melon, sea salt, blood orange and fall pears with a hint of grated nutmeg, fennel and dill seed. Good minerality.

Rosé

Ca' Vegar

Ca' Vegar

$15.00+

3 grape Italian Rosé blend, a great winter rosé, full bodied, red currant.

Rosato- Syrah

Rosato- Syrah

$17.00+

Bright and light, bubblegum nose with notes of raspberry and strawberry.

Kisses- Viognier Over Pinot Noir Skins

Kisses- Viognier Over Pinot Noir Skins

$17.00+

This Rosé is a Viognier that after they press the juices, they run the juice over the skins of Pinot Noir. Notes of Raspberry with a good long, dry finish.

Oranges

Zuma Orange- 65% Riesling 35% Chenin Blanc

Zuma Orange- 65% Riesling 35% Chenin Blanc

$15.00+

Lemonade, pineapple, pear, balanced mouth feel. Regeneratively farmed Riesling (21 Brix) was cold-soaked whole cluster for five days and pressed into stainless steel tank where it completed primary fermentation. Subsequently organic Chenin blanc was harvested at 18 brix and destemmed and fermented on skins for 7 days before being pressed into a separate stainless tank where it completed primary fermentation. After racking both the Riesling and Chenin of their primary gross lees they were blended into one tank and racked into Flex Tank Eggs for maturation and elevate.

Fair Play Viognier

Fair Play Viognier

$16.00+

This Viognier Skin Contact opens with aromas of rose petal, mango that lead into a full bodied wine laced with flavors of white peach, nectarine and honeysuckle.

Who Goes There? - 50% Sauv Blanc, 30% Chenin Blanc, 20% Verdelho

Who Goes There? - 50% Sauv Blanc, 30% Chenin Blanc, 20% Verdelho

$17.00+

This Skin-Ferment White Blend by En Cavale is 50% Sauvignon Blanc, 30% Chenin Blanc and 20% Verdelho and it is 100% easy drinking. On skins for about 3 weeks, this wine is salty and textural, hinting at tropical and citrus fruit both preserved and fresh, with a mild sense of chaos underneath it all.

Bon Jus- Sauv Blanc & Reisling

Bon Jus- Sauv Blanc & Reisling

$16.00+

A blend of Sauv Blanc and 15 day skin contact Riesling. Tropical fruits on the nose with gentle citrus aromas and a clean finish.

Disco! - Sauv Blanc Skin Contact

Disco! - Sauv Blanc Skin Contact

$18.00+

Inspired by the Bordeaux Blanc, this is a Semillon and Sauvignon Blanc blend. Semillon brings richness and texture, Sauvignon brings fruit and acidity. This one undergoes a little carbonic maceration, giving this juice added freshness and life. It spends five months in neutral barrels. Subject to Change Wine Co. sources fruit exclusively from organic or biodynamic vineyards, producing mostly single vineyard wines with no additions nor subtractions in the cellar (all wines are Ø/Ø). The winery is in Richmond, and sourcing fruit primarily in Mendocino, with one vineyard in the Gabilan Mountains.

Beer & Others

Not Enormous Berliner Weiss

Not Enormous Berliner Weiss

$8.00
Three Weavers Kolsch

Three Weavers Kolsch

$8.00

Stone Lager

$8.00
Modern Times Hazy IPA

Modern Times Hazy IPA

$8.00
Pizza Port Chronic Amber

Pizza Port Chronic Amber

$8.00

Brooklyn Brewery Non-Alcoholic Beer

$8.00
"Aperol" Spritz

"Aperol" Spritz

$14.00

Aperture Aperitivo, Sparkling wine, Orange

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Michelada

Michelada

$12.00
Anna's Hard Cider

Anna's Hard Cider

$8.00

These canned natural hard cider's (Rosé or Hazy Dry) are super easy to drink and very cute. A great alternative to wine. No carbs, no sugar.

Food

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$18.00

Rotating selection of cheeses from Oh La Vache.

Specials

BYO Flight (4 Wines)

$25.00

Winetasting

$40.00

Acri Wine Glass

$17.00

Cider

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Art Du Vin is located in the heart of 4th Street’s bustling Retro Row District. Come visit us to find your new favorite wine! We specialize in natural wines.

Website

Location

2027 e. 4th st, Long Beach, CA 90814

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Art Du Vin Long Beach image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Tarantella Osteria - 2120 E 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
2120 E 4th Street Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Fat Tomato Pizza
orange star4.6 • 2,875
2130 E Broadway Long beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Lola's - Retro Row
orange starNo Reviews
2030 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
orange star4.2 • 1,848
1836 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Little Coyote Pizza, Long Beach, CA
orange star4.5 • 273
2118 E 4th Street Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston