Cluck & Blaze
We bring you the most authentic Nashville-style hot chicken experience right here to Long Beach, California.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 • $$
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Located at the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street near Long Beach Airport with close proximity to the 405 Freeway, Long Beach Exchange’s “The Hangar” food hall features a 17,000-square-foot structure reminiscent of an aviation hangar of the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing days long past when military and commercial aircraft were constructed on the site. The space is be home to 14 small, artisanal food vendors and boutique retailers.