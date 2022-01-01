Go
Cluck & Blaze

We bring you the most authentic Nashville-style hot chicken experience right here to Long Beach, California.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 • $$

Avg 4.6 (3261 reviews)

Popular Items

The Main Chick Combo$13.99
The Main Chick + 1 Side
Cluckin' Mac$7.99
Bed of fries, tender, treamy cheesy Mac N' Cheese, and spice.
Comeback Sauce$0.49
2 oz. portion cup of our signature Nashville dipping sauce. Enjoy!
The Main Chick$11.99
Breast Fillet, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.
The Main Chick Combo$14.99
The Main Chick + 1 Side + 1 Beverage
Tenders$10.99
3 piece Tenders. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature comeback Sauce.
Tenders Combo$13.99
3 piece Tenders. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.
1 Side
1 Beverage
Cluckin' Fries$7.99
Bed of fries, tender, our signature comeback sauce, coleslaw, pickles and spice.
The Side Chick$5.99
Tender, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.
The Original Nashville Hot Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Cheddar Cheese, Eggs, Chicken, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce wrapped and grilled with a Flour Tortilla.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107

Long Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Located at the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street near Long Beach Airport with close proximity to the 405 Freeway, Long Beach Exchange’s “The Hangar” food hall features a 17,000-square-foot structure reminiscent of an aviation hangar of the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing days long past when military and commercial aircraft were constructed on the site. The space is be home to 14 small, artisanal food vendors and boutique retailers.

