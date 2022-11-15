Sandwiches
L.A. Brisket - Artesia
1,648 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
L.A. Brisket committed to serve you All Natural No Hormones No Antibiotic Meat.
Location
18189 Pioneer Blvd, ARTESIA, CA 90701
Gallery