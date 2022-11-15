Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

L.A. Brisket - Artesia

1,648 Reviews

$$

18189 Pioneer Blvd

ARTESIA, CA 90701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Bowl
Elote
101 BRISKET

BY THE POUND

1/2 lb Brisket

$16.95

1/2 lb. Chicken

$13.95

1/2 Pork

$13.95

1/2 Rack Rib

$19.95Out of stock

4oz. Brisket

$8.25

1 lb. Brisket

$33.95

Ribs

$0.01Out of stock

RICE BOWL

Brisket Bowl

Brisket Bowl

$14.49

Brisket over steamed jasmine garlic rice, accompanied by our L.A. Slaw and a side of Salsa Verde

Pulled Pork Bowl

$12.89

Pulled pork over steamed jasmine garlic rice, accompanied by our L.A. Slaw and a side of Salsa Verde

Chicken Bowl

$12.89

Pulled chicken over steamed jasmine garlic rice, accompanied by our L.A. Slaw and a side of Salsa Verde

SANDWICHES SMOKED BRISKET

5 BRISKET

$14.49

Brisket snuggled in a roll, with our famous salsa verde, chipotle cream, cotija cheese, and fresh tomatoes, peppers, and onions

10 BRISKET

$14.49

Brisket nestled in a roll, with our impressively smooth horseradish cream, mustard, gruyere cheese, and fresh tomatoes, peppers, and onions

101 BRISKET

$14.49

Brisket snuggled in a roll, with garlic aioli, mustard, gruyere cheese, carmelized onion, and L.A. Slaw

710 BRISKET

$14.49

BBB- Bread, Brisket, BBQ Sauce.

405 BRISKET

$14.49

Brisket enveloped in a roll, with garlic aioli, mustard, herb-sauteed mushrooms, organic arugula, bleu cheese, and caramelized onion

55 Vegetarian (no meat)

$12.00

SANDWICHES SMOKE PULLED PORK

5 PORK

$12.95

Pulled pork snuggled in a roll, with our famous salsa verde, chipotle cream, cotija cheese, and fresh tomatoes, peppers, and onions

10 PORK

$12.95

Pulled pork nestled in a roll, with our impressively smooth horseradish cream, mustard, gruyere cheese, and fresh tomatoes, peppers, and onions

405 PORK

$12.95

Pulled pork enveloped in a roll, with garlic aioli, mustard, herb-sauteed mushrooms, baby arugula, bleu cheese, and caramelized onion

101 PORK

$12.95

Pulled pork snuggled in a roll, with garlic aioli, mustard, gruyere cheese, carmelized onion, and L.A. Slaw

710 Pork

$12.95

I don't always eat pulled pork sandwiches with only BBQ sauce, but when I do, it's The 710 Pulled Pork.

SANDWICHES SMOKE PULLED CHICKEN

Smoked chicken enveloped in a roll, with garlic aioli, mustard, herb-sauteed mushrooms, baby arugula, bleu cheese, and caramelized onion

5 CHICkEN

$12.95

Smoked chicken snuggled in a roll, with our famous salsa verde, chipotle cream, cotija cheese, and fresh tomatoes, peppers, and onions

10 Chicken

$12.95

Smoked chicken nestled in a roll, with our impressively smooth horseradish cream, mustard, gruyere cheese, and fresh tomatoes, peppers, and onions

405 Chicken

$12.95

Smoked chicken enveloped in a roll, with garlic aioli, mustard, herb-sauteed mushrooms, baby arugula, bleu cheese, and caramelized onion

101 Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Smoked chicken snuggled in a roll, with garlic aioli, mustard, gruyere cheese, carmelized onion, and L.A. Slaw

710 Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Why did the chicken cross the road? To slide into bread with BBQ sauce.

Meat on Salad

Meat on Salad - BRISKET

$14.95

Meat On Salad - PORK

$12.95Out of stock

Meat On Salad - Chicken

$12.95

SIDES

Truffle

$7.00

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.29

Rice

$3.00

L.A. Slaw

$3.00

Elote

$5.29

BREAD

$1.00
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.50Out of stock

SALAD

Salad

$7.75

LOADED

Loaded - Brisket

$14.95

Loaded - Chicken

$13.95

Loaded Sweet Potato Brisket

$16.95

Loaded Sweet Potato Chicken

$14.95

Loaded Sweet Potato Pork

$12.25

Service Charge

Service Charge

$30.00

Sauces

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Salsa Verde 8oz.

$4.00

Drinks

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Can Soda

$1.50

BOTTLE WATER

$1.50

HANDCRAFTED LEMONADE

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

L.A. Brisket committed to serve you All Natural No Hormones No Antibiotic Meat.

Location

18189 Pioneer Blvd, ARTESIA, CA 90701

Directions

Gallery
L.A. Brisket image
L.A. Brisket image

Similar restaurants in your area

Katsu Bar
orange star4.5 • 306
11447 South St. Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA114 - Norwalk
orange star4.2 • 157
14133 Pioneer Blvd Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Abigail & Juliet's
orange starNo Reviews
3962 Studebaker Rd Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Long Beach
orange star4.0 • 231
4150 McGowen Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
The Kroft
orange star4.0 • 556
4150 McGowen St Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in ARTESIA

It's Boba Time - Artesia
orange star4.4 • 1,476
17901 Pioneer Blvd. Artesia, CA 90701
View restaurantnext
Yantra Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 312
18511 Pioneer Blvd Artesia, CA 90701
View restaurantnext
Tribos Peri Peri Chicken - Artesia
orange star4.5 • 276
18001 Pioneer Blvd. Unit D Artesia, CA 90701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ARTESIA
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Downey
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston