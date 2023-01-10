Restaurant header imageView gallery

POKE PUB

review star

No reviews yet

160 The Promenade North

Long Beach, CA 90802

Order Again

Popular Items

Poke Bowl
K-BBQ Burrito
Kimchi + Spam Hand Roll

Poke Bowls (OO)

Build your own Poke Bowl.
Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$17.95

Burritos (OO)

Poke Burrito

Poke Burrito

$16.95
K-BBQ Burrito

K-BBQ Burrito

$16.95

Handrolls (OO)

Cucumber Hand Roll
$2.95

Cucumber Hand Roll

$2.95
Avocado Hand Roll
$2.95

Avocado Hand Roll

$2.95
Pickled Radish Hand Roll
$2.95

Pickled Radish Hand Roll

$2.95
Spam Hand Roll
$3.25

Spam Hand Roll

$3.25
Kimchi Hand Roll
$3.25

Kimchi Hand Roll

$3.25
Kimchi + Spam Hand Roll
$4.25

Kimchi + Spam Hand Roll

$4.25
California Hand Roll
$4.95

California Hand Roll

$4.95

Shrimp Hand Roll
$5.25

$5.25
Salmon Hand Roll
$5.45

Salmon Hand Roll

$5.45
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
$5.45

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$5.45
Ahi Tuna Hand Roll
$5.45

Ahi Tuna Hand Roll

$5.45
Baked Salmon Hand Roll
$5.45

Baked Salmon Hand Roll

$5.45
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
$5.95

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$5.95

Blue Crab Hand Roll
$5.95

$5.95
Yellowtail Hand Roll
$5.95

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$5.95
Philly Hand Roll
$5.95

Philly Hand Roll

$5.95
Unagi Hand Roll
$5.95

Unagi Hand Roll

$5.95
Rainbow Hand Roll
$5.95

Rainbow Hand Roll

$5.95

Alcohol (OO)

BEACHWOOD HAYABUSA
$6.00

BEACHWOOD HAYABUSA

$6.00
BOOCHCRAFT G-FRUIT KOMBUCHA
$6.00

BOOCHCRAFT G-FRUIT KOMBUCHA

$6.00
JUNESHINE MANGO KOMBUCHA
$6.00

JUNESHINE MANGO KOMBUCHA

$6.00

STONE BUENAVEZA LaGER
$6.00

$6.00
MAUI DRAGONFRUIT SELTZER
$6.00

MAUI DRAGONFRUIT SELTZER

$6.00
MAUI POG SELTZER
$6.00

MAUI POG SELTZER

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Aloha! Come take a trip to Hawaii right here in the Long Beach neighborhood. At Poke Pub, we serve quality, sushi-grade fish in a bowl on top of a variety of ingredients left to our guests. We look forward to your visit soon to try something different, healthy and delicious.

Location

160 The Promenade North, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

