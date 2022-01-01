Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen

330 Reviews

$

130 Pine Ave

Long Beach, CA 90802

Order Again

Starters

Wings

Wings

$15.00

Wings, choice of BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Spice or Lemon Pepper with Ranch Dressing, Celery & Carrots (gf)

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Our Fried Buffalo Cauliflower served with Vegan Ranch, Celery & Carrots

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Peppers, Salsa Verde, Cotija, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$13.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Hoisin BBQ Glaze, Sesame Seed, Pickles (gf)

Out West Nachos

Out West Nachos

$15.00

Pulled Pork or Chicken, Chili, Nacho Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Pico D Gallo and BBQ Sauce

Chips 'n Salsa

$4.00

A basket of tortilla chips with our house-made red salsa

Cinco De Mayo 2 For 7 Tacos

$7.00

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Grilled Corn, Radish, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caesar Dressing, Brioche Croutons, Cotija Cheese. (gf) if ordered without croutons

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.00

A Surf Spot Salad with Baby Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing

Award Winning Chili

Award Winning Chili

$6.00

Our Award-Winning Chili with Pico D' Gallo & Queso Fresco (gf). Served with a side of chips.

Vegan Chili

Vegan Chili

$6.00

Our Award-Winning Vegan Chili, Jalapenos, Pico D' Gallo (gf). Served with a side of chips.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, House Pickles, Red Onion, Dijon Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with a side of fries.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.00

House Ground Beef, Tillamook Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Seeded Potato Bun. Served with a side of fries. (gf) with lettuce wrap

Blue Line Burger

Blue Line Burger

$14.00

House Ground Beef, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, Lettuce, Garlic Aioli, Seeded Potato Bun. Served with a side of fries. (gf) with lettuce wrap

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.00

House Ground Beef, Marbled Rye Bread, Caramelized Onion, Swiss Cheese, House Dressing. Served with a side of french fries.

Favorites

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

2 Citrus Marinated Shrimp Tacos, Cabbage, Grilled Pineapple Salsa, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with Chips and Lime. (gf)

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$12.00

(2) Crispy Buffalo Tender Tacos, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.

Chicken Tender Basket

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders, House-cut Fries, Pickles, served with Ranch & BBQ Sauce.

Garlic Chicken Fettuccine

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomato, Garlic Cream Sauce, Basil

Detroit Style Pizza

Please allow 20 minutes for preparation

Tomato & Basil Pizza

$18.00

Roasted Cherry Tomato, Four Cheese Blend, Fresh Basil, Tomato Sauce, Olive Oil. (20 minute prep)

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend, Tomato Sauce, Oregano. (20 minute prep)

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Roasted Peppers, Cilantro, Bacon, BBQ Sauce. (20 minute prep)

Veggie Pie

$20.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Olives, Red Onion, Tomato, Four Cheese Blend, Basil. (20 minute prep)

Four Cheese Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Classic Detroit Style Red Stripe, Oregano. (20 minute prep)

Fries & Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.00+

BBQ Spice, Garlic Aioli, Ketchup. Small or Large (gf)

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Raw Garlic, Cotija Cheese, Parsley. Served with Garlic Aioli and Ketchup. (gf)

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Nacho, Cheddar and Cotija Cheese, Scallions. Served with Garlic Aioli, Ketchup. (gf)

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Vegan Chili, Nacho Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Cilantro. (gf)

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00+

BBQ Spice, Garlic Aioli, Ketchup. Small or Large (gf)

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cabbage Tossed in a Zippy Horseradish Dressing

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Toasted Garlic French Bread

Party Platters

Veggie Platter

$12.00

Sliders

$24.00

Shrimp Platter

$14.00

Super Bowl

Pizza Slice BBQ Chicken

Pizza Slice Pepperoni

Pizza Slice Tomato & Basil

Pizza slice Veggie Pie

Super Bowl unlimited pizza and Two drinks

$40.00

Party pricing

Party pricing

$32.00

Space Fee

Space Fee

$500.00
Intimate
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

130 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

