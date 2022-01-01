Let's Yolk About It imageView gallery

Let's Yolk About It

127 Reviews

$$

4722 East 2nd St.

Long Beach, CA 90803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burrito / Bowls

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Your choice of bacon or sausage. Served in flour tortilla with avocado, scrambled eggs, french fries, jack cheddar cheese, and salsa on the side.

Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Vegan Burrito

$13.00

Little Ones

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

2 Little Pigs

$7.00

Egg and Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Bacon Dipper

$7.00

Mains

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Veggie Bene

$14.00

Charcuterie Breakfast Board

$18.00

Two Egg Breakfast

$13.00

The Yolk Burger

$17.00

Salads

Nicoise Salad

$19.00

The Wedge

$13.00

Sweets

Singular Sweets

$4.50

Bottles/Cans

White Claw 12 oz

$7.00

Modelo Especial Btl

$7.00

White Claw 24 oz

$11.00

Flying Embers 12 oz

$8.00

Flying Embers 16 oz

$10.00

Strainge Beast

$8.00

Draft Beer

805

$8.00+

Ballast IPA

$9.00+

Coors Light

$6.00+

Dos Equis

$7.00+

Hazy IPA

$9.00+

Modelo

$7.00+

Modelo Michelada

$10.00

Coors Light Michelada

$8.00

Dos Equis Michelada

$10.00

Wine

Chandon Bucket

$35.00

Stanford Bucket

$28.00

Single Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne Gls

$9.00

Split Chandon Garden

$12.00

Bellini

$9.50

Prosecco

$9.00

Prosecco Btl

$32.00

Luis de Sacy

$108.00

Rosé Btl

$28.00

Sparkling Rosé Btl

$28.00

Rosé Can

$7.00

Chardonnay Can

$7.00

Hot Tea

English Breakfast

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Green

$4.00

Decaf Green

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

No Worries- Good Pharma

$4.50

Resilience- Good Pharma

$4.50

Juices

Tropicana Orange Juice

$4.00

Tropicana Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tropicana Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Kids Juice

$3.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bloody Mary Double

$12.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Shift Drink

Bloody Mary

$0.91

16 oz Draft

$0.91

Mimosa

$0.91

Good Pharma

Brain Gain

$25.00

No Worries

$25.00

Resilience

$25.00

Cookies

(2) cookies

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

2 Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Stickers

Logo Sticker

$1.00

Bag O Beans

Beans

$19.00

Open Item

Misc

Bechamel

3.5 bechamel

$1.50

Meat Sides

2 slices Bacon

$3.95

2 link Sausage

$3.95

Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Deli Sliced Turkey

$3.95

Soyrizzo

$3.95

Salsa Verde

3.5 Salsa Verde

Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$3.95

Side Basil Aoli

3.5 Oz Basil Aioli

$1.50

Side Biscuit

1 Biscuit

$2.50

2 Biscuit

$3.95

Side Chips

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Gravy

3.5 oz Gravy

$1.50

6 oz Gravy

$3.00

Side Guacamole

3 oz Guac

$2.50

Side Hollandaise

2 oz Holl

$0.75

3.5 Holl

$1.50

6oz Holl

$3.00

Side of Eggs

1 egg

$1.95

2 eggs

$2.95

3 eggs

$3.95

Side Of Fruit

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Side Ranch

3.5 Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Salad

Small salad

$3.50

Side Salsa

3 oz Salsa

$2.00

8 oz Salsa

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Sweet Potatoes

Side Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Side Toast/ Eng Muffin

1 slice

$2.00

2 slices

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Side Tots

Side Tater Tots

$5.00

SD Lentils

Side Lentils

$4.00

Real Maple Syrup

Maple Syrup

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4722 East 2nd St., Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery
Let's Yolk About It image

Similar restaurants in your area

Colossus - Long Beach
orange star5.0 • 24
4716 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Pietris Bakery - 5000 E. 2nd Street
orange star4.5 • 1,739
5000 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Frosted Cupcakery
orange starNo Reviews
4817 E 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Long Beach Tap House
orange star4.1 • 372
5110 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Portfolio Fit
orange starNo Reviews
4101 East Olympic Plaza Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Taco Shore - Long Beach
orange starNo Reviews
5316 1/2 E 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston