Salad bowl in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about The Boss Burritos 1
The Boss Burritos 1
2142 East Anaheim Street, Long Beach
|Big Bowl\\ Taco Salad
|$9.99
More about The Firkin Pub & Grill - Belmont Heights
FRENCH FRIES
The Firkin Pub & Grill - Belmont Heights
3411 East Broadway, Long Beach
|Super Bowl Salad
|$12.00
a blend of green mix & fresh organic greens, carrots, red cabbage, jalapenos and pickled banana peppers, tossed in spicy peanut ginger dressing, garnished with scallions and cilantro.