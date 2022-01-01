California rolls in Long Beach

Bamboo Teri house image

 

Bamboo Teri house

3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$6.99
Kanikama, avocado & cucumber
More about Bamboo Teri house
The Boathouse on the Bay image

 

The Boathouse on the Bay

190 Marina Dr, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$14.00
Krab, Cucumber, Avocado & Sesame Seeds
More about The Boathouse on the Bay

