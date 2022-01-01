Club sandwiches in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
1836 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$13.95
Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and mayo served on sourdough
More about The Pan- Long Beach - 3550 long beach blvd #b
The Pan- Long Beach - 3550 long beach blvd #b
3550 long beach blvd #b, Long Beach
|Crispy Chicken Club Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & avocado with our homemade cilantro jalapeno aioli on a croissant. Served with seasoned fries.