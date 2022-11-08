Mi Burrito - Cerritos
11321 183rd St
Cerritos, CA 90703
Popular Items
ANTOJITOS - APPETIZERS
ANTOJITO BOTANA
2 Taquitos, 4 Wings, 2 Mini Chimis, Cheese & Chips, Cheese Quesadilla. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Carrots & Celery.
NACHOS
Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
ASADA FRIES
French Fries topped with Refried Beans, Carne Asada, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
TAMPICO WINGS
8 Chicken Wings tossed in our Special Sauce. Served with Carrots, Celery & Ranch.
MINI CHIMIS
4 Mini Deep-Fried Burritos stuffed with Meat & Cheese inside. Served with Sour Cream & Guacamole.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Served with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo.
CHEESE & CHIPS
Corn Tortilla Chips with melted Cheese on top.
FRESH MADE GUACAMOLE
CEVICHE
ENSALADAS Y BOWLS - SALADS & BOWLS
AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Roasted Corn, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Avocado Slices & Tortilla Strips.
MI GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Guacamole & Tortilla Strips.
MI TACO SALAD
Served in Flour Bowl with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
MI DINNER SALAD
Romaine lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes & Tortilla Strips.
CHICKEN & RICE BOWL
Shredded Chicken, Rice, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA BOWL
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Rice.
FISH BOWL
Grilled Tilapia, Rice, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.
SHRIMP FAJITA BOWL
Grilled Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Rice.
DESAYUNOS - BREAKFAST
CHILAQUILES
Sauteed Corn Tortillas simmered in Red or Green Sauce with 2 Eggs on top, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
2 Eggs on top of a Corn Tortilla topped with either Red or Green house salsa. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.
MACHACA CON HUEVOS
Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef with Scrambled Eggs, Onion & Tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.
HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA
Scrambled Eggs with Onions, Tomatoes & Chile Rellenos. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Chorizo mixed with Scrambled Eggs, Onion, Tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Chorizo, Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes & Cheese.
CALDOS - SOUPS
COCIDO (BEEF SOUP)
Mixed Vegetables & Corn on the Cob, served with a side of Rice, Onions, Cilantro & Tortillas.
ALBONDIGAS SOUP (MEATBALL SOUP)
Meatballs & Mixed Vegetables, served with a side of Rice, Onions, Cilantro & Tortillas.
POZOLE
Pork Hominy Soup, served with a side of Cabbage, Radish,Onion & Cilantro.
MENUDO
Pata & Hominy. Served with Tortillas
WET BURRITOS
MAS BURRITOS - DRY BURRITOS
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
Carne Asada, French Fries, Cheese & Sour Cream.
SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO
Shredded Chicken, Rice & Beans.
GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO
Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice & Beans.
MACHACA BURRITO
Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Eggs, Onion, Tomatoes, Rice & Beans.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
Only Beans & Cheese.
AL PASTOR BURRITO
Al Pastor, Onions, Cilantro, Rice & Beans.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Carne Asada, Onion, Cilantro, Rice & Beans.
GREEN CHILE PORK BURRITO
Green Chile Pork, Rice & Beans.
CHUNKS OF BEEF BURRITO
Chunks of Beef, Rice &. Beans.
SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO
Shredded Beef, Rice & Beans.
CHORIZO BURRITO
Chorizo con Huevo, Rice & Beans.
CHILE RELLENO BURRITO
Chile Relleno, Rice & Beans.
CARNITAS BURRITO
Slowed Cooked Carnitas, Rice Beans & Guacamole.
COMBINACIONES - COMBINATIONS
ONE TACO PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
ONE ENCHILADA PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
TWO TACO PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
TWO TAQUITOS PLATE
THREE TACO PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
ONE CHILE RELLENO PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
TWO CHILE RELLENOS PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
TWO ENCHILADA PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
THREE ENCHILADA PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
ONE TAMALE PLATE
TWO TAMALE PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
TACO, ENCHILADA PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
TWO TACOS, ONE ENCHILADA PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
TACO, CHILE RELLENO PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
TAMALE, ENCHILADA PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
CHILE RELLENO, ENCHILADA PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
TACO, TAMALE PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
TWO TAQUITOS, ONE ENCHILADA PLATE
Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
TWO TAQUITOS, ONE TACO PLATE
Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
TACO, TAMALE, CHILE RELLENO PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
TACO, CHILE RELLENO, ENCHILADA PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
TWO ENCHILADAS, ONE TACO PLATE
Served with Rice & Beans.
PLATILLOS MEXICANOS - MEXICAN PLATES
GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE
CARNITAS PLATE
Slow Cooked Carnitas, Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Tortillas.
CARNE ASADA PLATE
Flap Meat with Grilled Onions, served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Salad & Tortillas.
CHIMICHANGA PLATE
2 Chimichangas served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
FLAUTAS PLATE
2 Flautas topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Green Salsa. Served with Rice & Beans.
TAQUITOS PLATE
4 Crispy Rolled Corn Tortillas served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
CHILE VERDE PLATE
Served with Rice, Beans & Tortilla.
CHILE COLORADO PLATE
Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Your choice of Protein with Grilled Veggies. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Salad & Tortillas.
STEAK FAJITAS
SHRIMP FAJITAS
MIXED FAJITAS
ON THE LITE SIDE
LITE CHICKEN BOWL
Shredded Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.
LITE CHICKEN ENCHILADA
Chicken Enchilada served with Cilantro Rice & Pinto Beans.
GRILLED FISH PLATE
Grilled Tilapia served with Cilantro Rice & Salad.
WHOLE WHEAT CHICKEN BURRITO
Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla, Shredded Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce. Topped with Red or Green Sauce, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
WHOLE WHEAT QUESADILLA
Whole Wheat Tortilla Cheese Quesadilla. Served with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.
TORTAS
CARNE ASADA TORTA
Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.
GRILLED CHICKEN TORTA
Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.
CARNITAS TORTA
Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.
AL PASTOR TORTA
Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.
SHREDDED BEEF TORTA
Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.
SHREDDED CHICKEN TORTA
Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.
POTATO TORTA
Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.
A LA CARTA
TOSTADA
2 CHIMICHANGAS
2 Chimichangas served with Sour Cream & Guacamole.
2 FLAUTAS
Flautas topped with Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Green Salsa.
2 TAQUITOS
Served with Sour Cream & Guacamole.
4 TAQUITOS
Served with Sour Cream & Guacamole.
TAMALE
Topped with Red Sauce & Cheese.
ENCHILADA
Topped with Red Sauce & Cheese.
CHILE RELLENO
Topped with Special Sauce & Cheese.
SOPE
Corn Shell Topped with Beans, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Salsa.
SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES
SIDE OF BEANS
SIDE OF RICE
2 EGGS
SIDE SHRIMP (5)
SIDE SHRIMP (7)
SIDE RICE & BEANS
POUND CARNITAS
TACOS
KIDS MENU
EXTRAS
SALSA
EXTRA CHIPS
SOUR CREAM
GUACAMOLE
PICO DE GALLO
JALAPENOS
ONION
CILANTRO
TOMATOES
GREEN SALSA
ENCHILADA SAUCE
CHEESE
CHILES TOREADOS
CORN TORTILLAS
FLOUR TORTILLAS
AVACADO SLICES
GRILLED VEGGIES
GRILLED ONIONS
BAG OF CHIPS
COTIJA CHEESE
SIDE OF MEAT
MI BURRITO GRANDE
MI BURRITO GRANDE SHREDDED BEEF
MI BURRITO GRANDE CHICKEN
MI BURRITO GRANDE CARNITAS
MI BURRITO GRANDE NO MEAT
MI BURRITO GRANDE VEGGIE
MI BURRITO GRANDE CHILE VERDE
MI BURRITO GRANDE CHILE COLORADO
MI BURRITO GRANDE CARNE ASADA
MI BURRITO GRANDE CHICKEN FAJITA
MI BURRITO GRANDE STEAK FAJITA
MEAT TRAYS
1/2 TRAY CARNE ASADA
1/2 TRAY SHREDDED BEEF
1/2 TRAY SHREDDED CHICKEN
1/2 TRAY CHILE VERDE
1/2 TRAY CHILE COLORADO
1/2 TRAY CARNITAS
1/2 TRAY AL PASTOR
1/2 TRAY GRILLED CHICKEN
1/2 TRAY STEAK FAJITAS
1/2 TRAY CHICKEN FAJITAS
FULL TRAY CARNE ASADA
FULL TRAY SHREDDED BEEF
FULL TRAY SHREDDED CHICKEN
FULL TRAY CHILE VERDE
FULL TRAY CHILE COLORADO
FULL TRAY CARNITAS
FULL TRAY AL PASTOR
FULL TRAY GRILLED CHICKEN
FULL TRAY STEAK FAJITAS
FULL TRAY CHICKEN FAJITAS
HALF & FULL TRAYS
MI FULL TRAYS
JUAN'S TACO SPECIAL
MI PUEBLO
MI FAJITAS
MI DINNER PLATE
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
