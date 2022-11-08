Mi Burrito - Cerritos

Restaurant header imageView gallery

ANTOJITOS - APPETIZERS

ANTOJITO BOTANA

$15.45

2 Taquitos, 4 Wings, 2 Mini Chimis, Cheese & Chips, Cheese Quesadilla. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Carrots & Celery.

NACHOS

$13.25

Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

ASADA FRIES

$14.49

French Fries topped with Refried Beans, Carne Asada, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

TAMPICO WINGS

$11.95

8 Chicken Wings tossed in our Special Sauce. Served with Carrots, Celery & Ranch.

MINI CHIMIS

$11.45

4 Mini Deep-Fried Burritos stuffed with Meat & Cheese inside. Served with Sour Cream & Guacamole.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.95

Served with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo.

CHEESE & CHIPS

$7.85

Corn Tortilla Chips with melted Cheese on top.

FRESH MADE GUACAMOLE

$12.00

CEVICHE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$17.95

Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Crushed Peppers & Avocado Slices.

FISH CEVICHE

$16.95

Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Crushed Peppers & Avocado Slices.

MIXED CEVICHE

$17.95

Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Crushed Peppers & Avocado Slices.

ENSALADAS Y BOWLS - SALADS & BOWLS

AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.55

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Roasted Corn, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Avocado Slices & Tortilla Strips.

MI GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.55

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Guacamole & Tortilla Strips.

MI TACO SALAD

$12.59

Served in Flour Bowl with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

MI DINNER SALAD

$7.95

Romaine lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes & Tortilla Strips.

CHICKEN & RICE BOWL

$11.45

Shredded Chicken, Rice, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.

GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA BOWL

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Rice.

FISH BOWL

$12.95

Grilled Tilapia, Rice, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.

SHRIMP FAJITA BOWL

$15.75

Grilled Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Rice.

DESAYUNOS - BREAKFAST

CHILAQUILES

$11.95

Sauteed Corn Tortillas simmered in Red or Green Sauce with 2 Eggs on top, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$11.75

2 Eggs on top of a Corn Tortilla topped with either Red or Green house salsa. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.

MACHACA CON HUEVOS

$11.75

Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef with Scrambled Eggs, Onion & Tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$11.75

Scrambled Eggs with Onions, Tomatoes & Chile Rellenos. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$11.75

Chorizo mixed with Scrambled Eggs, Onion, Tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.95

Chorizo, Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes & Cheese.

CALDOS - SOUPS

COCIDO (BEEF SOUP)

$13.95

Mixed Vegetables & Corn on the Cob, served with a side of Rice, Onions, Cilantro & Tortillas.

ALBONDIGAS SOUP (MEATBALL SOUP)

$11.25

Meatballs & Mixed Vegetables, served with a side of Rice, Onions, Cilantro & Tortillas.

POZOLE

$13.75

Pork Hominy Soup, served with a side of Cabbage, Radish,Onion & Cilantro.

MENUDO

$12.25

Pata & Hominy. Served with Tortillas

WET BURRITOS

MI BURRITO

$12.35

Inside: Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo. On Top: Red or Green Sauce, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

JR. BURRITO

$11.20

Inside: Rice, Beans, Lettuce & Pico de Gallo. On Top: Red or Green Sauce, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

MAS BURRITOS - DRY BURRITOS

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$12.25

Carne Asada, French Fries, Cheese & Sour Cream.

SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.29

Shredded Chicken, Rice & Beans.

GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.25

Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice & Beans.

MACHACA BURRITO

$10.65

Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Eggs, Onion, Tomatoes, Rice & Beans.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.95

Only Beans & Cheese.

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$12.25

Al Pastor, Onions, Cilantro, Rice & Beans.

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$12.25

Carne Asada, Onion, Cilantro, Rice & Beans.

GREEN CHILE PORK BURRITO

$10.65

Green Chile Pork, Rice & Beans.

CHUNKS OF BEEF BURRITO

$10.65

Chunks of Beef, Rice &. Beans.

SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO

$10.65

Shredded Beef, Rice & Beans.

CHORIZO BURRITO

$10.65

Chorizo con Huevo, Rice & Beans.

CHILE RELLENO BURRITO

$10.65

Chile Relleno, Rice & Beans.

CARNITAS BURRITO

$10.65

Slowed Cooked Carnitas, Rice Beans & Guacamole.

COMBINACIONES - COMBINATIONS

ONE TACO PLATE

$10.65

Served with Rice & Beans.

ONE ENCHILADA PLATE

$10.65

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO TACO PLATE

$13.45

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO TAQUITOS PLATE

$13.45

THREE TACO PLATE

$15.65

Served with Rice & Beans.

ONE CHILE RELLENO PLATE

$12.25

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO CHILE RELLENOS PLATE

$15.62

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO ENCHILADA PLATE

$13.45

Served with Rice & Beans.

THREE ENCHILADA PLATE

$13.59

Served with Rice & Beans.

ONE TAMALE PLATE

$10.65

TWO TAMALE PLATE

$13.45

Served with Rice & Beans.

TACO, ENCHILADA PLATE

$13.45

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO TACOS, ONE ENCHILADA PLATE

$15.65

Served with Rice & Beans.

TACO, CHILE RELLENO PLATE

$14.89

Served with Rice & Beans.

TAMALE, ENCHILADA PLATE

$13.45

Served with Rice & Beans.

CHILE RELLENO, ENCHILADA PLATE

$14.89

Served with Rice & Beans.

TACO, TAMALE PLATE

$13.45

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO TAQUITOS, ONE ENCHILADA PLATE

$15.65

Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

TWO TAQUITOS, ONE TACO PLATE

$15.65

Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

TACO, TAMALE, CHILE RELLENO PLATE

$15.95

Served with Rice & Beans.

TACO, CHILE RELLENO, ENCHILADA PLATE

$15.95

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO ENCHILADAS, ONE TACO PLATE

$15.65

Served with Rice & Beans.

PLATILLOS MEXICANOS - MEXICAN PLATES

GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

$15.25

CARNITAS PLATE

$15.25

Slow Cooked Carnitas, Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Tortillas.

CARNE ASADA PLATE

$18.25

Flap Meat with Grilled Onions, served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Salad & Tortillas.

CHIMICHANGA PLATE

$15.25

2 Chimichangas served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

FLAUTAS PLATE

$15.25

2 Flautas topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Green Salsa. Served with Rice & Beans.

TAQUITOS PLATE

$15.75

4 Crispy Rolled Corn Tortillas served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

CHILE VERDE PLATE

$13.55

Served with Rice, Beans & Tortilla.

CHILE COLORADO PLATE

$13.55

Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$20.49

Your choice of Protein with Grilled Veggies. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Salad & Tortillas.

STEAK FAJITAS

$22.49

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$23.49

MIXED FAJITAS

$23.49

ON THE LITE SIDE

LITE CHICKEN BOWL

$11.45

Shredded Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.

LITE CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$10.65

Chicken Enchilada served with Cilantro Rice & Pinto Beans.

GRILLED FISH PLATE

$15.25

Grilled Tilapia served with Cilantro Rice & Salad.

WHOLE WHEAT CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.35

Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla, Shredded Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce. Topped with Red or Green Sauce, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

WHOLE WHEAT QUESADILLA

$7.15

Whole Wheat Tortilla Cheese Quesadilla. Served with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.

TORTAS

CARNE ASADA TORTA

$11.79

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

GRILLED CHICKEN TORTA

$11.79

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

CARNITAS TORTA

$11.49

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

AL PASTOR TORTA

$11.49

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

SHREDDED BEEF TORTA

$11.49

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

SHREDDED CHICKEN TORTA

$11.49

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

POTATO TORTA

$10.85

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

A LA CARTA

TOSTADA

$7.50

2 CHIMICHANGAS

$8.45

2 Chimichangas served with Sour Cream & Guacamole.

2 FLAUTAS

$8.45

Flautas topped with Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Green Salsa.

2 TAQUITOS

$4.80

Served with Sour Cream & Guacamole.

4 TAQUITOS

$8.99

Served with Sour Cream & Guacamole.

TAMALE

$4.39

Topped with Red Sauce & Cheese.

ENCHILADA

$4.39

Topped with Red Sauce & Cheese.

CHILE RELLENO

$5.45

Topped with Special Sauce & Cheese.

SOPE

$4.75

Corn Shell Topped with Beans, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Salsa.

SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES

$3.49

SIDE OF BEANS

$3.65

SIDE OF RICE

$3.65

2 EGGS

$3.49

SIDE SHRIMP (5)

$6.99

SIDE SHRIMP (7)

$8.99

SIDE RICE & BEANS

$5.35

POUND CARNITAS

$12.00

TACOS

STREET TACOS

Topped with Onion, Cilantro & Green Salsa.

CRISPY TACOS

$3.75

Topped with Lettuce, Cheese & Taco Sauce.

SOFT TACOS

$4.39

Topped with Onion, Cilantro & Guacamole.

ENSENADA TACOS

$4.39

KIDS MENU

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$7.85

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGET MEAL

$7.85

KIDS ONE ENCHILADA MEAL

$7.85

KIDS ONE TACO MEAL

$7.85

KIDS QUESADILLA MEAL

$7.85

KIDS TWO TAQUITOS MEAL

$7.85

KIDS RICE

$2.50

KIDS BEANS

$2.50

KIDS RICE & BEANS

$2.50

DESSERTS

FLAN

$5.20

TRES LECHES CAKE

$6.00

CHURROS CON ICE CREAM

$6.00

ARROZ CON LECHE

$5.20

CHURROS

$3.25

EXTRAS

SALSA

$0.25+

EXTRA CHIPS

$0.75

SOUR CREAM

$0.75+

GUACAMOLE

$2.25+

PICO DE GALLO

$0.00+

JALAPENOS

$0.55+

ONION

$0.00+

CILANTRO

$0.55+

TOMATOES

$0.55+

GREEN SALSA

$0.55+

ENCHILADA SAUCE

$0.55+

CHEESE

$0.55+

CHILES TOREADOS

$1.95

CORN TORTILLAS

$0.95

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$0.95

AVACADO SLICES

$3.00

GRILLED VEGGIES

$5.00

GRILLED ONIONS

$5.00

BAG OF CHIPS

$5.00

COTIJA CHEESE

$0.25+

SIDE OF MEAT

SIDE OF CARNITAS

$7.25

SIDE OF ASADA

$7.95

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$7.25

SIDE OF SHREDDED BEEF

$7.25

SIDE OF MACHACA

$5.25

SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.95

SIDE OF CHORIZO & EGG

$7.25

SIDE/CHILAQUILES W/EGGS

$7.25

SIDE/CHILAQUILES (NO EGG)

$6.75

SIDE STEAK

$7.95

SIDE OF AL PASTOR

$7.95

SOFT DRINK

BEVERAGES

$3.25

BOTTLE DRINKS

$3.75

HOT DRINKS

$2.95

KIDS DRINK

$2.00

JUICE

$3.49

MI BURRITO GRANDE

MI BURRITO GRANDE SHREDDED BEEF

$50.00

MI BURRITO GRANDE CHICKEN

$50.00

MI BURRITO GRANDE CARNITAS

$50.00

MI BURRITO GRANDE NO MEAT

$50.00

MI BURRITO GRANDE VEGGIE

$50.00

MI BURRITO GRANDE CHILE VERDE

$50.00

MI BURRITO GRANDE CHILE COLORADO

$50.00

MI BURRITO GRANDE CARNE ASADA

$56.00

MI BURRITO GRANDE CHICKEN FAJITA

$66.00

MI BURRITO GRANDE STEAK FAJITA

$66.00

MEAT TRAYS

1/2 TRAY CARNE ASADA

$97.00

1/2 TRAY SHREDDED BEEF

$79.00

1/2 TRAY SHREDDED CHICKEN

$79.00

1/2 TRAY CHILE VERDE

$79.00

1/2 TRAY CHILE COLORADO

$79.00

1/2 TRAY CARNITAS

$79.00

1/2 TRAY AL PASTOR

$79.00

1/2 TRAY GRILLED CHICKEN

$97.00

1/2 TRAY STEAK FAJITAS

$79.00

1/2 TRAY CHICKEN FAJITAS

$79.00

FULL TRAY CARNE ASADA

$207.00

FULL TRAY SHREDDED BEEF

$174.00

FULL TRAY SHREDDED CHICKEN

$174.00

FULL TRAY CHILE VERDE

$174.00

FULL TRAY CHILE COLORADO

$174.00

FULL TRAY CARNITAS

$174.00

FULL TRAY AL PASTOR

$174.00

FULL TRAY GRILLED CHICKEN

$207.00

FULL TRAY STEAK FAJITAS

$174.00

FULL TRAY CHICKEN FAJITAS

$174.00

HALF & FULL TRAYS

ENCHILADAS

$33.00+

TAMALES

$33.00+

TAQUITOS

$62.00+

RICE

$22.00+

BEANS

$22.00+

TACOS

$55.00+

MI SALAD

$30.00+

MINI CHIMIS

$65.00+

MI FULL TRAYS

FULL TRAY TAQUITOS

$120.00

FULL TRAY CRISPY TACOS

$106.00

FULL TRAY MINI CHIMIS

$120.00

FULL TRAY ENCHILADAS

$64.00

FULL TRAY RICE

$78.00

FULL TRAY BEANS

$78.00

FULL TRAY SALAD

$60.00

JUAN'S TACO SPECIAL

JUAN'S TACO SPECIAL

$13.00

MI PUEBLO

2 ITEMS

$13.00

3 ITEMS

$15.00

MI FAJITAS

MI FAJITAS

$17.00

MI DINNER PLATE

MI DINNER PLATE

$15.00

EXTRAS

TORTILLAS

$11.00+

BAG OF CHIPS (25)

$5.00

GUACAMOLE

$12.00+

SOUR CREAM

$6.00+

PICO DE GALLO

$4.00+

SALSA

$4.00+

CHEESE

$5.00+

TOMATOES

$4.00+

ONION

$4.00+

CILANTRO

$4.00+

CATERING FEES

$30.00+
