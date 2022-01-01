Restaurant header imageView gallery

Summerfield Tea Bar Rowland Heights

review star

No reviews yet

19208 Colima Rd

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken
House French Fries
The Legendary Oreo

House Specials

The Legendary Oreo

The Legendary Oreo

$7.50

Cookies and cream shake topped with honey boba

Brown Bear Boba

Brown Bear Boba

$6.00

topped with honey boba and special milk foam

Strawberry Yogurt

Strawberry Yogurt

$6.50

Ice premium yogurt topped with strawberry

Mango Macchiato

Mango Macchiato

$6.50

Mango blended with green tea topped with special milk foam

Signature Snow

Rainbow Snow

Rainbow Snow

$7.00

Strawberry, mango, peach, and rainbow jelly

Strawberry Tornado

Strawberry Tornado

$7.00

Topped with cream cheese

Matcha Freeze

Matcha Freeze

$7.00

Topped with matcha jelly

Mango Me

Mango Me

$7.00

Fresh mangoes and watermelon combined. This is a seasonal drink

Mango Sun

Mango Sun

$7.00

Mango blended with non-dairy creamer topped with mango stars

Fresh Tea

Aloha

Aloha

$6.00

Peach, raspberry, lychee, and passion fruit, with a green tea base, topped with mango stars and chia seeds

Tropical Beach

Tropical Beach

$6.00

Strawberry and lychee, with a green tea base, topped with lychee jelly and chia seeds

Rainbow Tea

Rainbow Tea

$6.00

Strawberry, mango, and peach, with a green tea base, topped with crystal boba, chia seeds, and rainbow jelly

Sunset Tea

Sunset Tea

$6.00

Passion fruit and peach, with a black tea base, topped with crystal boba, chia seeds, and aloe vera

Autumn Bloom

Autumn Bloom

$6.00

Herbal chrysanthemum tea topped with aloe vera and chia seeds

Custom Tea

$6.00

Milk Tea

Jolly Peach

Jolly Peach

$6.00

Oolong black milk tea topped with homemade Peach Jelly

Original Milk Tea

Original Milk Tea

$6.00

Topped with grass jelly & honey boba

Thai Orange Tea

Thai Orange Tea

$6.00

Topped with honey boba

Moonlight

Moonlight

$6.00

Earl Grey Black Milk Tea topped with honey boba & grass jelly

Taro Milk

Taro Milk

$6.00

Topped with honey boba

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$6.00

Topped with milk pudding

Jasmine Latte

Jasmine Latte

$6.00

Topped with crystal boba and honey boba

Remember Me

Remember Me

$6.00

Ceylon Black Milk Tea, topped with honey boba and grass jelly

House Coffee

House Coffee

$6.00

Topped with special milk foam

Hot Tea

Peach Hot Tea

Peach Hot Tea

$5.50
Peppermint Hot Tea

Peppermint Hot Tea

$5.50
Jasmine Hot Tea

Jasmine Hot Tea

$5.50

Munchies

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$7.50

Comes with sweet and sour sauce

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$7.50

Comes with sweet and sour sauce

House French Fries

House French Fries

$7.50

Comes with ketchup

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Comes with ranch

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

19208 Colima Rd, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Dragonfly Tea Bar image
Dragonfly Tea Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Phoenix Food Boutique - Rowland Heights (Nogales St)
orange starNo Reviews
1709 South Nogales Street Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
19705 E. Colima Rd. Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Burger Box - 1015 South Nogales Street
orange starNo Reviews
1015 South Nogales Street Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry
orange starNo Reviews
1330 S. Fullerton Rd. Ste. 102 City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Tiger Sugar- Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18330 Colima Rd Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Summerfield Tea Bar - Santa Ana
orange starNo Reviews
1722 W First St Santa Ana, CA 92703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rowland Heights

Ajisen Ramen - Rowland Heights
orange star4.3 • 2,945
18253 Colima Road, Ste 104 Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Taiwan Corner Cafe - Rowland Heights
orange star4.0 • 102
1380 Fullerton Road Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rowland Heights
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
West Covina
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston