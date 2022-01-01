Restaurant header imageView gallery

Summerfield Tea Bar Santa Ana

review star

No reviews yet

1722 W First St

Santa Ana, CA 92703

Order Again

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken
The Legendary Oreo
Rainbow Tea

House Specials

The Legendary Oreo

The Legendary Oreo

$7.50

Cookies and cream shake, topped with honey boba

Brown Bear Boba

Brown Bear Boba

$6.00

Topped with honey boba and special milk foam

Strawberry Yogurt

Strawberry Yogurt

$6.50

Ice premium yogurt topped with strawberry

Mango Macchiato

Mango Macchiato

$6.50

Mango blended with green tea topped with special milk foam

Signature Snow

Rainbow Snow

Rainbow Snow

$7.00

Strawberry, mango, peach, and rainbow jelly

Strawberry Tornado

Strawberry Tornado

$7.00

Topped with cream cheese

Matcha Freeze

Matcha Freeze

$7.00

Topped with matcha jelly

Mango Me

Mango Me

$7.00

Fresh mangoes and watermelon combined. This is a seasonal drink

Mango Sun

Mango Sun

$7.00

Fresh Tea

Aloha

Aloha

$6.00

Peach, raspberry, lychee, and passion fruit, with a green tea base, topped with mango stars and chia seeds

Tropical Beach

Tropical Beach

$6.00

Strawberry and lychee, with a green tea base, topped with lychee jelly and chia seeds

Rainbow Tea

Rainbow Tea

$6.00

Strawberry, mango, and peach, with a green tea base, topped with crystal boba, chia seeds, and rainbow jelly

Sunset Tea

Sunset Tea

$6.00

Passion fruit and peach, with a black tea base, topped with crystal boba, chia seeds, and aloe vera

Autumn Bloom

Autumn Bloom

$6.00

Herbal chrysanthemum tea topped with aloe vera and chia seeds

Custom Tea

$6.00

Milk Tea

Jolly Peach

Jolly Peach

$6.00

Oolong black milk tea topped with homemade Peach Jelly

Original Milk Tea

Original Milk Tea

$6.00

Topped with grass jelly and honey boba

Thai Orange Tea

Thai Orange Tea

$6.00

Topped with honey boba

Moonlight

Moonlight

$6.00

Earl Grey Black Milk Tea topped with honey boba & grass jelly

Taro Milk

Taro Milk

$6.00

Topped with honey boba

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$6.00

Topped with milk pudding

Jasmine Latte

Jasmine Latte

$6.00

Topped with crystal boba and honey boba

Remember Me

Remember Me

$6.00

Ceylon Black Milk Tea, topped with honey boba and grass jelly

House Coffee

House Coffee

$6.00

Topped with special milk foam

Hot Tea

Peach Hot Tea

Peach Hot Tea

$5.50
Peppermint Hot Tea

Peppermint Hot Tea

$5.50
Jasmine Hot Tea

Jasmine Hot Tea

$5.50

Munchies

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$7.50

Comes with sweet and sour sauce

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$7.50

Comes with sweet and sour sauce

House French Fries

House French Fries

$7.50

Comes with ketchup

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Comes with ranch

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1722 W First St, Santa Ana, CA 92703

Directions

Gallery
Dragonfly image
Banner pic
Dragonfly image
Dragonfly image

