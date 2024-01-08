Restaurant info

CHA REDEFINE was founded by tea and coffee enthusiasts. Our passion is to create a new interpretation of traditional tea. CHA REDEFINE has combined traditional tea with a modern brewing methods to breathe new life into tea culture. In our journey to find the unique tea flavors, we have traversed the Asian continent and selectively collected teas with the perfect aroma and taste. Our unique blends of tea drinks are made with a modern process and infused with fresh local ingredients; creating a taste and aroma like no others. Start your Chavolution today!

