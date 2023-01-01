Full Menu

PanFry Dumplings (8pc)

*Made in-house daily *Dumplings contain hot soup, be careful when eating

A01 PanFry Cabbage/Pork 高麗菜煎餃

$10.99

Hand made daily, crispy and juicy pan-fried dumplings filled with Taiwanese cabbage and pork

A02 PanFry Chives/Pork 韭菜煎餃

$10.99

Hand made daily, crispy and juicy pan-fried dumplings filled with chives and pork

A03 PanFry Corn/Pork 玉米煎餃

$10.99

Hand made daily, crispy and juicy pan-fried dumplings filled with corn and pork

A04 PanFry Kimchi/Pork 泡菜煎餃

$11.49

Hand made daily, crispy and juicy pan-fried dumplings filled with Korean kimchi and pork

A05 PanFry Beef/Cheese 牛肉芝士煎餃

$11.99

Hand made daily, crispy and juicy pan-fried dumplings filled with cheese and beef

Boiled Pork Dumplings (8pc)

B01 Boiled Cabbage/Pork 高麗菜水餃

$8.99

Hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned Taiwanese cabbage and pork

B02 Boiled Chives/Pork 韭菜水餃

$8.99

Hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned chives and pork

B03 Boiled Corn/Pork 玉米水餃

$8.99

Hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned corn and pork

B04 Boiled Kimchi/Pork 泡菜水餃

$8.99

Hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with kimchi and pork

Xiao Long Bao (7pc)

*Made in-house daily *Dumplings contain hot soup, be careful when eating
C01 Pork XLB 原味豬肉湯包

$11.99

Signature Xiao Long Bao, hand made soup dumplings filled with premium Kurobuta pork marinated with a blend of seasonings

C02 Spicy Pork XLB 辣豬肉湯包

$11.99

Hand made soup dumplings filled with premium Kurobuta pork blended with spicy sauce

C03 Assorted XLB 三鮮湯包

$13.99Out of stock

Hand made soup dumplings filled with premium Kurobuta pork, shredded scallop and shrimp

Noodles

D01 Beef Noodle Soup-Thick 醬燒牛肉麵-粗

$15.99

Beef noodle soup with tender premium beef shank. Our signature beef broth is prepared by simmering roasted beef bones and vegetables for more than 8 hours. Supply is limited every day.

D01 Beef Noodle Soup-Thin 醬燒牛肉麵-細

$15.99

Beef noodle soup with tender premium beef shank. Our signature beef broth is prepared by simmering roasted beef bones and vegetables for more than 8 hours. Supply is limited every day.

D02 Beef Ndl Soup Tendon-Thick 半筋半肉牛肉麵-粗

$16.49

Beef noodle soup with tender premium beef shank and tendon. Our signature beef broth is prepared by simmering roasted beef bones and vegetables for more than 8 hours. Supply is limited every day.

D02 Beef Ndl Soup Tendon-Thin 半筋半肉牛肉麵-細

$16.49

Beef noodle soup with tender premium beef shank and tendon. Our signature beef broth is prepared by simmering roasted beef bones and vegetables for more than 8 hours. Supply is limited every day.

D03 Beef Ndl Soup Tendon/Tripe-Thick 三寶牛肉麵-粗

$16.99

Beef noodle soup with tender premium beef shank, tendon, and tripe. Our signature beef broth is prepared by simmering roasted beef bones and vegetables for more than 8 hours. Supply is limited every day.

D03 Beef Ndl Soup Tendon/Tripe-Thin 三寶牛肉麵-細

$16.99

Beef noodle soup with tender premium beef shank, tendon, and tripe. Our signature beef broth is prepared by simmering roasted beef bones and vegetables for more than 8 hours. Supply is limited every day.

D04 Pork Chop Noodle Soup-Thick 排骨麵-粗

$12.49

Clear pork broth, topped with slices of our signature fried pork chop with noodles

D04 Pork Chop Noodle Soup-Thin 排骨麵-細

$12.49

Clear pork broth, topped with slices of our signature fried pork chop with noodles

D05 JC Noodle Spicy Sauce-Thin 香辣乾拌麵-細

$8.99

"Taiwanese minced pork and spicy sauce, topped with a poached egg, shredded cucumber, corn, and coleslaw over noodles (We suggest mixing in the egg to perfectly coat the noodles.)"

D06 Noodle Pork/Sesame-Thin 雙醬乾拌麵-細

$8.99

Black sesame paste and Taiwanese minced pork, topped with a poached egg over noodles

D07 Noodle with Minced Pork-Thin 肉燥乾拌麵-細

$7.99

Authentic Taiwanese minced pork over noodles

D08 Hot & Sour Noodle Soup-Thick 酸辣湯麵-粗

$12.99Out of stock

Savory, spicy and tangy soup filled with mushrooms, tofu, and silky egg ribbons with noodles

D08 Hot & Sour Noodle Soup-Thin 酸辣湯麵-細

$12.99Out of stock

Savory, spicy and tangy soup filled with mushrooms, tofu, and silky egg ribbons with noodles

D09 Fengyuan Pork Rib Noodle Soup-Thick 豐原排骨酥湯麵-粗

$13.99

Pork broth with stewed radishes and vegetables, topped with deep fried pork ribs with noodles

D09 Fengyuan Pork Rib Noodle Soup-Thin 豐原排骨酥湯麵-細

$13.99

Pork broth with stewed radishes and vegetables, topped with deep fried pork ribs with noodles

Soup

E01 Hot & Sour Soup-Large 酸辣湯-大

$8.99

Savory, spicy and tangy soup filled with mushrooms, tofu, and silky egg ribbons

E02 Corn Chowder-Large 玉米巧達湯-大

$8.99

Classic corn chowder with cabbage, ham, onion, potato and celery

E03 JC Signature Chicken Soup 原味雞湯盅

$8.99

Clear and rich chicken broth, retaining the original sweetness of the chicken

E04 Signature Beef Soup 原味牛肉盅

$9.99Out of stock

A light and delicious steamed beef broth with slices of top quality beef tendon

E05 Fengyuan Fried Pork Rib Soup 豐原排骨酥湯

$8.99

Pork soup with stewed radishes and vegetables, topped with deep fried pork ribs

Roll

F01 Beef Roll 牛肉捲餅

$10.99

Thinly sliced beef tendon wrapped with housemade Peking sauce, fresh cilantro, scallion, and cucumber in a flaky pancake

F02 Pork Roll 豬肉捲餅

$9.99

Fried pork cutlet wrapped with housemade Peking sauce, fresh cilantro, scallion, and cucumber in a flaky pancake

F03 Veggie Roll 蔬食捲餅

$8.99

Tofu Skin/Bean Curd salad with carrots and wood ear mushroom wrapped in a scallion pancake

F04 Scallion Pancake 蔥油餅

$5.99

Scallion pancake with Thai sweet and sour dipping sauce

Fried Rice

G01 Minced Salmon Chicken Fried Rice 鮭魚雞粒炒飯

$14.99

Stir-fried rice with housemade salmon floss, diced chicken and romaine lettuce

G02 Shrimp Fried Rice 蝦仁炒飯

$14.99

Stir-fried rice with tender shrimp, egg, and freshly-chopped green onion

G03 Shredded Pork Fried Rice 肉絲炒飯

$13.99

Stir-fried rice with shredded pork, egg, and freshly-chopped green onion

G04 Fried Rice w. Pork Chop 炸排骨炒飯

$16.99

Perfectly seasoned stir-fried rice topped with our signature fried pork chop, egg, and freshly-chopped green onion

Fried Dishes

H01 Crispy Fried Squid 椒鹽中卷

$11.99

Fried tender squid from Taiwan with a golden brown crust. Comes with Thai sour and spicy dipping sauce

H02 Fried Pork Cutlet 秘制炸排骨

$8.49

Our signature juicy fried pork chop, marinated with our secret blend of seasoning

H03 Fried Pork Strips 姥姥酥肉

$8.49

Select cut of pork marinated with our secret blend of seasoning. Perfectly crispy skin and juicy meat

Vegetables/Greens

I01 Broccoli with Garlic 蒜香花椰菜

$9.99

Sauteed broccoli with garlic

I02 Egg Plant with Basil 塔香茄子煲

$11.99

Stir-fried eggplant with basil

I03 Broccoli with Oyster Sauce 蠔油芥蘭

$9.99

Stir-fried broccoli with oyster sauce

I04 String Beans with Garlic 乾煸四季豆

$12.99

Stir-fried string beans with garlic and ground pork

I05 Cabbage with Bacon 培根炒高麗菜

$10.99

Stir-fried cabbage with bacon

Appetizers

J01 Marinated Cucumber Salad 涼拌小黃瓜

$6.99Out of stock

Thick sliced fresh cucumber tossed with sesame oil and chili oil

J02 Pickle Plum Tomato 梅醋蕃茄

$7.99

Hand peeled cherry tomatoes pickled with salted dried plum & shiso plum

J03 Tofu Skin 香根腐竹

$8.99

Soft, tender, fresh tofu skin mixed with cilantro and other seasonings

J04 Taiwanese Kimchi 台式泡菜

$6.99

Sweet and sour Taiwanese pickled cabbage

J05 Kao-Fu (Wheat Gluten) 上海烤麩

$6.99

Traditional Shanghainese appetizer. Kao-fu is steamed wheat gluten that has a spongy texture, cooked with bamboo shoots, Chinese mushrooms and wood ear mushrooms

J06 Soy Noodle Salad 涼拌干絲

$6.99

Shredded tofu skin seasoned with a refreshing vinegar-based dressing

Taiwanese Braised Dishes

K01 Mixed Pig's Ear Kelp 攪和三拼

$12.99

Braised bean curd, kelp and hundred layer tofu

K02 Pig's Ear Salad 涼拌豬耳朵

$7.99Out of stock

Braised pork ear

K03 Braised Tripe 魯牛肚

$9.99Out of stock

Braised beef tripe

K04 Braised Beef Shank 魯牛腱

$9.99

Braised beef shank

K05 Braised Fried Tofu 魯油豆腐

$6.99

Braised Fried Tofu

K06 Hundred Layer Tofu 百頁豆腐

$6.99

Hundred layer tofu

Desserts

L01 Mango Sago Pudding 芒果西米布丁

$3.50

Mango pudding with sago

L02 Caramel Pudding 古早味焦糖布丁

$3.85

Silky and sweet egg pudding with golden caramel sauce

L03 Tiramisu Cup 提拉米蘇杯

$6.00

Coffee flavored lady fingers layered with mascarpone cheese, crispy chocolate pearls and dusted with cocoa powder.

L04 Fruit Custard Tart 卡士達水果塔

$6.00

Delicious tart crust with sweet custard filling and topped with fresh fruits

L05 Basque Cheesecake Cup 巴斯克起士杯

$3.50

Thick and creamy cheesecake with caramelized burnt top

Drinks/Beverages

M01 Soy Bean Black Tea 豆漿紅茶

$4.20

Soy bean milk with classic 85C black tea

M02 Red Grapefruit Jasmine Green Tea 紅葡萄柚綠茶

$4.20

Jasmine green tea with passion fruit syrup

M03 Natural Fruit Tea 天然水果茶

$4.50

Green tea infused with fragrant jasmine

M04 Jasmine Green Tea 茉莉綠茶

$3.60

Green tea infused with fragrant jasmine

M05 Passion Fruit Jasmine Green Tea 百香果綠茶

$4.20

Jasmine green tea with passion fruit syrup

M06 Milk Tea 奶茶

$4.20

Classic 85C black tea with non-dairy creamer

M07 Coke 可樂

$2.50

M08 Diet Coke 健宜可樂

$2.50

M09 Sprite 雪碧

$2.50

Frozen Pork Dumplings

P01 Frozen Cabbage/Pork-40 冷凍高麗菜水餃

$31.49

Frozen hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned Taiwanese cabbage and pork

P01 Frozen Cabbage/Pork-20 冷凍高麗菜水餃

$15.99

Frozen hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned Taiwanese cabbage and pork

P02 Frozen Chives/Pork-40 冷凍韭菜水餃

$31.49

Frozen hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned chives and pork

P02 Frozen Chives/Pork-20 冷凍韭菜水餃

$15.99

Frozen hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned chives and pork

P04 Frozen Kimchi/Pork-40 冷凍泡菜水餃

$31.49

Frozen hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with kimchi and pork

P04 Frozen Kimchi/Pork-20 冷凍泡菜水餃

$15.99

Frozen hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with kimchi and pork

Add Ons

N01 Shredded Ginger 薑絲

$0.99

N02 Pickled Cabbage 酸菜

$0.99

Utensils

Utensils 需要免洗餐具

No Utensils 不需要免洗餐具