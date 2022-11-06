- Home
Junbi - Rowland Heights
18558 Gale Ave
Rowland Heights, CA 91748
POUCHES (CREAMY)
Cold Matcha Pouch
NOTE: Junbi Pouches need 3 hours to be prepared Description: Our signature premium matcha + Fresh dairy Serving Size: 1 Gallon
Cold Black Tea Pouch
NOTE: Junbi Pouches need 3 hours to be prepared. Description: House blend Black tea + Fresh dairy Serving Size: 1 Gallon
POUCHES (REFRESHING)
Aloe Matcha Pouch
NOTE: Junbi Pouches need 3 hours to be prepared. Description: Our signature premium matcha + Aloe juice Serving Size: 1 Gallon
Strawberry Jasmine Pouch
NOTE: Junbi Pouches need 3 hours to be prepared. Description: Loose leaf Jasmine Tea + Real strawberries Serving Size: 1 Gallon
Straight Up Pouch
NOTE: Junbi Pouches need 3 hours to be prepared. Description: Our signature premium matcha in its purest form. Serving Size: 1 Gallon
COLD MILKY MATCHA
[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy
[NEW] Cold Dirty Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, fresh dairy, & a double espresso shot
Cold Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy
Cold Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**
Real strawberries, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy
Cold Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha, blueberries, & fresh dairy
Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy
Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk**
Real mangos, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy
Cold Rose Water Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha, fresh dairy, & all natural rose simple syrup
Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**
Matcha w/ Milk & double espresso shot pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
COLD REFRESHING MATCHA
Cold Peach Lemonade Matcha**
Our signature premium matcha, real peaches, & real lemon juice
Cold Straight Up**
Our signature premium matcha in its purest form
Cold Daily Ceremonial**
Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais
Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Matcha**
Premium matcha, yuzu juice, & real dragon fruit
Cold Strawberry Matcha Fresca**
Premium matcha & real strawberries
Cold Mango Matcha Fresca**
Our signature premium matcha & real mangoes
BLENDED DRINKS
[NEW] Pumpkin Spice Blended
Real pumpkin purée blended with spices & fresh vanilla cream
[NEW] Vanilla w/ Milk Blended
Blended fresh vanilla cream
[NEW] Dirty Matcha Blended
Premium matcha blended with vanilla cream & a double shot of espresso
Matcha w/ Milk Blended**
Blended Premium Grade Matcha w/ Vanilla Cream
Strawberry w/ Milk Blended**
Blended w/ Real Strawberry Purée & Vanilla Cream
Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk Blended**
Blended Premium Grade Matcha w/ Real Strawberry Purée & Vanilla Cream
Coffee w/ Milk Blended**
Coffee pulled from our Junbi coffee beans blended w/ vanilla cream
HOT MATCHA
[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy
[NEW] Hot Dirty Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, fresh dairy, & a double espresso shot
Hot Straight Up**
Our signature premium matcha in its purest form
Hot Ceremonial**
Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais
Hot Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy
Hot Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**
Real strawberries, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy
Hot Strawberry Matcha w/ No Milk**
Real strawberries & our signature premium matcha
Hot Peach Lemonade Matcha**
Our signature premium matcha, real peaches, & real lemon juice
Hot Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha, blueberries, & fresh dairy
Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy
Hot Yuzu Dragon Fruit Matcha**
Premium matcha, yuzu juice, & real dragon fruit
Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**
Matcha milk tea & double espresso shot of our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
Hot Mango Matcha w/ Milk**
Real mangos, our signature premium matcha, & fresh Dairy
Hot Mango Matcha w/ No Milk**
Real mangoes & our signature premium matcha
Hot Rose Water Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha, fresh dairy, & all natural rose simple syrup
COLD MATCHA LATTES
[NEW] Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, real pumpkin purée, spices, & a double matcha shot
Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot
Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot
Rose Water Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, all-natural rose water simple syrup, & a double matcha shot
Strawberry Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot
Dirty Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, double espresso shot, & a double matcha shot
HOT MATCHA LATTES
[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, real pumpkin purée, spices, & a double matcha shot
Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot
Hot Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot
Hot Rose Water Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, all-natural rose water simple syrup, & a double matcha shot
Hot Strawberry Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot
Hot Dirty Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, double espresso shot, & a double matcha shot
COLD MILKY CLASSICS
[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Black Tea w/ Milk**
House blend black tea, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy
Cold Black Tea w/ Milk**
House blend Black tea & fresh dairy
Cold Earl Grey Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Earl Grey tea & fresh dairy
Cold Jasmine Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Jasmine tea & fresh dairy
Cold Green Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy
Cold Lychee Oolong Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Oolong tea, real lychee, & fresh dairy
Cold Rose Water Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy
Cold Oolong w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Oolong tea & fresh dairy
COLD REFRESHING CLASSICS
HOT CLASSICS
[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Black Tea w/ Milk**
House blend black tea, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy
Hot Black Tea w/ Milk**
House blend Black tea & fresh dairy
Hot Earl Grey w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Earl Grey tea & fresh dairy
Hot Jasmine w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Jasmine tea & fresh dairy
Hot Green Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy
Hot Peach Lemonade Green Tea**
Premium Green tea, real peaches, & real lemon juice
Hot Yuzu Dragonfruit Green Tea**
Loose leaf Green tea, real yuzu, & real dragonfruit
Hot Oolong w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Oolong tea & fresh dairy
Hot Rose Water Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy
COLD NON-CAFFEINATED
Cold Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly**
Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & almond jelly
Cold Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**
Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba
Cold Strawberry Milk**
Fresh dairy & real strawberries
Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea**
Blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits and spices, caffeine and dairy-free. This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
Cold Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free
Cold Chrysanthemum Tea**
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
HOT NON-CAFFEINATED
Hot Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly**
Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & almond jelly
Hot Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**
Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba
Hot Strawberry Milk**
Fresh dairy & real strawberries
Hot Hibiscus Fruit Tea**
A blend of hibiscus, rose hips, apple bits, citrus peels, pineapple bits, papaya bits and mango bits + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
Hot Chrysanthemum Tea**
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
Hot Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free
COLD COFFEE
[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy
Cold Strawberry Vanilla Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark coffee beans, real strawberries, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy
Cold Madagascar Vanilla Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy
Cold Rose Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark coffee beans, all-natural rose water syrup, & fresh dairy
Cold Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans & fresh dairy
Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**
Matcha w/ Milk & double espresso shot pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
Cold Dirty Earl Grey w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Earl Grey tea, double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, & fresh dairy
Cold Americano**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi coffee beans
HOT COFFEE
[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy
Hot Strawberry Vanilla Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, real strawberries, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy
Hot Madagascar Vanilla Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy
Hot Rose Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, all-natural rose water syrup, & fresh dairy
Hot Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans & fresh dairy
Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**
Matcha milk tea & double espresso shot of our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
Hot Dirty Earl Grey w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Earl Grey tea, double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, & fresh dairy
Hot Americano**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
Hot Espresso**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
SOFT SERVE
Matcha Soft Serve**
Made with fresh milk, vanilla, and our signature premium matcha
Matcha Affogato**
Made with fresh milk, vanilla, our signature premium matcha, and a matcha shot.
Espresso Affogato**
Made with fresh milk, vanilla, our signature premium matcha, and an espresso shot.
Vanilla Soft Serve***
Made with fresh milk & vanilla.
Matcha Vanilla Swirl***
Premium matcha soft serve swirled with creamy vanilla.
RICE BALLS
The Flight**
Can't decide? Try ALL three!
Salmon**
Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed
Mentaiko**
Japanese rice ball filled with cod roe all wrapped in seaweed.
Spam And Egg**
Japanese rice ball filled with spam & egg. Drizzled with a teriyaki glaze all wrapped in seaweed
ADD-ONS (Al La Carte)
ADD SHOTS (Al La Carte)
Merchandise**
Junbi Matcha Tin 80g**
The Junbi matcha you love, now in a larger tin!
Junbi Matcha Tin**
Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy! One matcha tin per is approximately 20 servings.
Junbi Glass Bowl**
Our newest glass matcha bowl, also known as chawan in Japanese, is here to offer a beautiful new perspective to brewing your perfect cup of matcha.
Junbi Bamboo Travel Whisk w/ Caddy**
Our bestselling bamboo matcha whisk is getting a travel-ready makeover so you never have to go without your daily cup of matcha again!
Junbi Matcha Tin (Buy 2, Save $2)**
Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy!
Junbi Matcha Tin (Buy 3, Save $5)**
Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy!
Electric Matcha Whisk**
Prepare Daringly™ and conveniently with the click of a button! The Electric Matcha Whisk is a fun and easy way to make matcha in a flash when you might not have the time or space to break out your entire set. Enjoy smooth, frothy matcha in just seconds no matter where you are! Battery-operated - 2 AA batteries - not included
Reiwa Matcha Tin**
Reiwa by Junbi is our highest grade matcha, the tea of traditional Japanese tea ceremonies, which can also be enjoyed daily for a more luxurious experience. The taste is creamier, sweeter, more umami, and smoother than the Daily Ceremonial. Reiwa is exclusively produced from the first harvest of the season from the softest and youngest buds of the tea plant, which are the sweetest and most delicate leaves from the entire year’s harvest. Enjoyed for centuries by Samurais and Monks as a source of mental clarity, Reiwa will whisk you away to a serene state of tranquility. Enrich your body with natural goodness to help you Prepare Daringly™ to walk your own path. Each tin contains enough matcha (30g) to make approximately 30 servings.
Matcha - Blueberry Packet**
Bright, earthy notes from our premium matcha paired with sweet, ripe blueberries make for a smooth, balanced tea that’s just perfect for matcha newbies and enthusiasts alike. Fuel your body with natural goodness & clean energy to Prepare Daringly™ for leading your own path. Approximately 18 servings.
Matcha - Raspberry Packet**
We paired our premium matcha with delicately sweet raspberries for a bright, delicious tea that's best described as sippable sunshine. Subtle tart berry undertones complemented by rich, earthy notes make a deliciously unique way to ignite your mind & body in preparation for the day.
Junbi Matcha Single Serving (box of 10)**
For the on-the-go boost without the jitters and crash. Enjoy a delicious cup of matcha on-the-go wherever life takes you. Inside each box contains 10 packs of stone ground matcha leaves straight from Japan.
Junbi Matcha Combo Kit (Includes Junbi Matcha Tin)**
Bring the traditional tea ceremony to the comfort of your home. Included is a matcha whisk, bamboo scoop, traditional bowl, and Junbi matcha tin.
Junbi Matcha Combo Kit (Includes Junbi Reiwa Tin)**
Bring the traditional tea ceremony to the comfort of your home Included are a matcha whisk, whisk holder, bamboo scoop, traditional bowl, and an optional, Junbi Reiwa matcha tin. Tin contains 30g of matcha (approx 20 servings) Note: Color may vary from photo
Junbi Matcha Kit (without Junbi Matcha Tin)**
Bring the traditional tea ceremony to the comfort of your home. Included is a matcha whisk, bamboo scoop, and traditional bowl.
Junbi Boba**
For when you want to fulfill those boba cravings without needing to put real pants on. Junbi uncooked boba is simple to prepare from home, making it fun and easy to customize your own bubble tea. Hot or cold, refreshing or creamy, less sugar or none — it’s completely up to you! Instructions is included.
Camper Mug**
Whether you’re cozying up with a warm drink or fueling up for a day on the trails with some green liquid courage (ahem, matcha!), this Camper Mug is a sturdy, aesthetic reminder that you have what it takes to Prepare Daringly to climb that mountain, test your boundaries, and reach those goals you’ve been dreaming of & working towards. **Product Info:** Capacity: 16 fluid ounces Material: Carbon steel Dimensions: 5.31"W x 3.63"H x 3.63"D BPA free, microwave safe Not dishwasher safe, recommend hand washing
Junbi Tumbler**
Take action and help us reduce waste by using our reusable acrylic tumbler. And did we mention that you'll get 20% off your drink when you bring it in-store? Size: 20oz
Junbi Sports Bottle**
The Junbi Sports Bottle was made to be your favorite travel companion, from hiking or camping to just going to the gym or out & about. The Takeya-style lid easily opens with one hand and has water-tight seals that keep your drinking spout clean regardless of the environment you’re in.
Junbi Hoodie**
Prepare Daringly™ and comfortably in this soft, slim fitted hoodie! Our lightweight hoodie is a great base layer for all your winter adventures, lounging around the cabin afterwards, or everything in between. We recommend sizing up if you prefer a roomier feel, or you can even size up & crop it right above the pocket for a fun, boxy fit!
Matcha Bowl (Chawan)**
The official Junbi ceramic matcha bowl, also known as chawan in Japanese, has a wide-bottomed basin with high walls for plenty of room to whisk matcha without the accidental shower! You’ll notice grooves and ridges on the inside of the chawan, which helps the matcha powder from getting stuck to the bottom of the bowl, allowing more froth to form! Prepare and sip on your matcha straight from the bowl for a serene, meditative morning 🍵 Each bowl is handmade - color may slightly vary from the photo.
Matcha Ladle Only**
Our official Junbi bamboo tea ladle, also known as chashaku in Japanese, is crafted with a rounded tip to easily scoop matcha into your chawan (matcha bowl). Our ladle has a wider scoop, requiring only 1 scoop of matcha as compared to others, that would require 1.5-2 scoops. Pair this with our bamboo whisk for a clean, natural aesthetic! To clean, simply wipe off with a dry towel or soft cloth.
Regular Straw w/Pin**
Let’s all do our part to reduce plastic waste with our reusable straw combo pack. Included is a boba straw, regular straw, straw cleaner, pin, and pouch.
Boba Straw w/Pin**
Let’s all do our part to reduce plastic waste with our reusable straw combo pack. Included is a boba straw, regular straw, straw cleaner, pin, and pouch.
Combo Straw Set w/Pin**
Let’s all do our part to reduce plastic waste with our reusable straw combo pack. Included is a boba straw, regular straw, straw cleaner, pin, and pouch.
Women's Box Tee**
Your new favorite tee for any and every occasion! This comfortably soft piece was crafted with a flowy, boxy fit and paired with a fun “Fueled by Matcha” graphic to bring you the best adventure and everyday tee in one.
Men's Long Line Tee**
Inspired by a number of different lifestyles, our Long Line Tee was made to be comfortable enough no matter where you are: from hiking or running, to working or even just lounging. This ultra soft tee features our Prepare Daringly™ tagline with a mountain range graphic as a reminder to be ready for all of life’s beautifully wild adventures.
Junbi Dad Hat**
Your classic dad hat just got even better. Comfortable. Versatile. Functional. Available in khaki.
Junbi Prepare Daringly T-Shirt**
Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton
Junbi Tote Bag**
Perfect for the beach, office, or anything in between . Canvas tote with added zipper for security so you can adventure freely without worry.
Junbi Sticker Sheet**
Drawn by the incredibly talented Edlyn from our Marketing Team, these adorable stickers will surely brighten your mood wherever you place them! Perfect for your laptop, water bottle, notebook, or anywhere you’d like a source of joy 😁 Can you name all three drinks on the sheet? 🍵
Junbi "Round" Rainbow Sticker**
Available in 3 different styles. Perfect to jazz up your water bottle, laptops, notebooks or anywhere where else you need a reminder to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards.
Junbi "Forest" Sticker**
Available in 3 different styles. Perfect to jazz up your water bottle, laptops, notebooks or anywhere where else you need a reminder to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards.
Junbi "Prepare Daringly" Yellow Sticker**
Available in 3 different styles. Perfect to jazz up your water bottle, laptops, notebooks or anywhere where else you need a reminder to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards.
Junbi "Rainbow" Pin**
Pin Junbi to your tote, hat basically, well, anything!
Matcha Whisk Only**
The official Junbi matcha whisk, or chasen in Japanese. Our bamboo whisk (and an optional, whisk holder) will help transform your matcha powder into a delicious cup of tea. Whisk quickly in a W- and M- shaped motion to bring out the earthy nuances of your matcha and create a topping of rich foam. Compared to competitive brands of 50 prongs, our bamboo whisk has 100 prongs. With more prongs, this will help add more frothiness and airiness to the matcha.
Junbi MIIR Tumbler**
Sleek, yet rugged. Designed to go where you go. The perfect everyday bottle to take matcha on your next big adventure. Features: -20 oz -Wide mouth to add ice and for easy clean up -Flip the bottle upside down and you have the opportunity to redeem a code to help fund projects focused on clean water, a healthy environment, and strong communities
Whisk Holder Only**
Whisk holder for your favorite matcha whisk!
Junbi Green Enamel Mug**
This mug isn’t for your ordinary tea drinker. When you drink matcha from our mug, you’re fueling yourself with all the health benefits that keep you energized for your day. Matcha is our kind of liquid courage because it prepares you to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards! Prepare Daringly™ for your day and your dreams with our Enamel Mug. Product Info: Capacity: 13 fluid ounces Weight: 0.9 lbs
Junbi Matcha Whisk w/ Whisk Holder**
The official Junbi matcha whisk or chasen in Japanese. Our bamboo whisk will help transform your matcha powder into a delicious cup of tea. Whisk quickly in a W- or M-shaped motion to bring out the earthy nuances of your matcha and create a topping of rich foam. Compared to competitive brands of 50 prongs, our bamboo whisk has 100 prongs. With more prongs, this will help add more frothiness and airiness to the matcha.
Junbi "Combo" Sticker Pack**
Available in 3 different styles. Perfect to jazz up your water bottle, laptops, notebooks or anywhere where else you need a reminder to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards.
Straw Tips**
Soften the tip of your metal straw with our silicone straw tips!
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Prepare Daringly
18558 Gale Ave, Rowland Heights, CA 91748