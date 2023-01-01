Szechuan Mountain House L.A. 18888 Labin Court C101

A map showing the location of Szechuan Mountain House L.A. 18888 Labin Court C101View gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

凉菜Cold Dish

晾衣白肉 Swing Pork Belly

$13.95

川山甲跳水鸡 House Chicken

$14.95

竹林三贤 Bamboo Grove Trio

$16.95

葱汁椒麻鸡 Szechuan Numbing Chicken

$14.95

香辣手撕带鱼Spicy Hairtail

$14.95

夫妻肺片 Fu-Qi Special

$14.95

四川泡菜 Szechuan Pickles

$7.95

鲜椒草原肚 Green Pepper Beef Tripe

$12.95

老坛子泡椒凤爪 Peppers&Paws

$10.95

椒汁凉拌秋葵 Okra Salad

$9.95

椒香牛舌 Pepper Beef Tongue

$16.95

钵钵鸡 Bo-Bo Chicken

$15.95

巷子小吃 Szechuan Special Street Food

红油抄手 Dumplings In Chili Oil (Copy)

$9.95

菌菇鸡汤抄手 Dumplings In Mushroom Chicken Soup

$9.95

宜宾燃面 Yibin Style Ran Noodles

$15.95

羹汤Soup

老妈蹄花汤 House Special Pig Feet Soup

$19.95

西湖牛肉羹 Minced Beef & Egg Drop Soup

$16.95

双菇豆腐汤 Mushroom & Tofu Soup

$14.95

酸辣汤 Hot & Sour Soup

$14.95

人参乌鸡甲鱼汤 Stewed Soft-Shell Turtle & Black Bone Chicken

$29.95

品味川山甲House Signature

川山甲辣子鸡 Lazi Chicken

$19.95

小米椒爱上小公鸡 Pepper Lover

$24.95

金针酸汤肥牛 Beef Sour Soup

$27.95

荷香糯米蒸大蟹 House Steam Crab

$82.00

舌尖上的蛙跳 Spicy Frog Lover

$33.95

麻婆豆腐 Ma-Po Tofu

$13.95

老坛酸菜鱼 Szechuan Cabbage & Fish

$31.95

金牌毛血旺 Mao Xue Wang

$28.95

闻香豌豆鱼 Szchuan Whole Fish

$35.95

石锅青椒鱼 Stone Pot Fish

$35.95

开门红剁椒鱼头 Red Fish Head

$32.95

葱香爆炒肝腰 Stir Fried Pork Liver&Kidney w. Scallion

$23.95

味道江湖Modernist Cuisine

泡椒跳水全鱼 Pickled Pepper Whole Fish

$34.95

泡菜黑鱼片 Black Fish Fillet With Szechuan Pickles

$32.95

铁板蒜香虾 Teppen Shrimp

$23.95

酒香牛腩小土豆 Claypot Beef Stew

$20.95

藕椒鸡 Diced Chicken w. Lotus Root

$23.95

番茄酸汤鱼 House Tomato Fish Stew

$31.95

咸蛋黄焗玉米粒 Golden Corn Kernels

$15.95

火焰牛肋骨 Grilled Beef Ribs

$28.95

鲜辣馋嘴兔子 Mix Pepper w. Cony Meat

$25.95

鲜辣韭香全鱼 Green Spicy Whole Fish

$34.95

鲜椒花甲肥肠 Spicy Clam and Pork Intestine

$23.95

酸辣金汤牛蛙 Frog Sour Soup

$31.95

包浆脆滑豆腐 Sizzling Crispy Tofu

$18.95

清蒸鱼 House Steam Fish

$34.95

藏不住的川味Traditional Cuisine

跷脚牛三宝 Traditional Beef Treasure Soup

$26.95

黔江泡椒鸡杂 Qianjiang Style Chicken Giblets With Pickled Peppers

$24.95

火辣剁椒牛蛙 Spicy Frog w. Pickled Pepper Chops

$31.95

尖叫的兔子 Pepper Cony Meat

$23.95

鱼香肉丝 Szechuan Shredded Pork

$15.95

水煮牛肉 Ma-La Beef

$23.95

宫保鸡丁 Gong Bo Chicken

$15.95

盐菜回锅肉 Szechuan Double Cooked Pork

$16.95

家乡小炒肉 Green Pepper Pork

$16.95

乡土烧白 Country Braised Pork

$18.95

干烧全鱼 Dry Fried Whole Fish

$34.95

麻辣印象Ma-La Szechuan

川山甲香辣大蟹 House Ma-La Dungeness Crab

$78.00

麻麻藤椒鱼 Ma-Ma Hot Fish

$31.95

青一色毛血旺 Green Pepper Mao Xue Wang

$31.95

麻辣双椒腰花 Hot Spicy Pork Kidney

$23.95

袍哥拿手烧鸡公 Ma-La Chicken Stew

$26.95

江北水煮鱼 Jiang Stew Fish

$31.95

麻辣龙虾 Ma-La Lobster

$46.95

干香鳝丝 Fried Shredded Eel

$27.95

香辣诱惑肥肠 Ma-La Pork Intestines

$23.95

泡椒田鸡 Pickled Pepper Frog

$31.95

游水走地三脆 Ma-La Trio

$24.95

香辣大虾 Ma-La Prawn

$23.95

川西羊蝎子 Szechuan Lamb Spine

$26.95

花椒牛肉 Peppercorn Beef

$24.95

鸭血脑花豆腐Ma-po Style Duck Blood And Pork Brains

$24.95

辣椒堆堆鸭脑壳 Spicy Duck Head

$22.95

田园蔬菜Vegetable

干锅手撕包菜 Stir Fried Cabbage

$15.95

荷塘翠玉 Stir Fried Lotus Root & Celery

$14.95

酸辣土豆丝 Sauteed Shredded Potato

$14.95

清炒空心菜 Sautéed Water Spinich

$15.95

豆角烧茄子Sautéed Chinese Long Beans w. Eggplant

$14.95

扁豆白果炒百合 Sautéed Lily Bulbs w. Snow Peas

$15.95

干锅花菜 Stir Fried Cauliflowers

$15.95

干煸四季豆 Stir Fried Chinese Long Beans

$14.95

清炒豆苗 Stir Fried Pea Shoots

$21.95

炒饭炒面Fried Rice & Noodles

白饭 White Rice

$1.50

芽菜蛋炒饭 Fried Rice

$15.95

川西炒面 Szechuan Style Fried Noodles

$16.95

泡菜腊肉炒饭 Fried Rice With Szechuan Pickles&preserved Bacon

$17.95

绝味牛肉炒饭 House Special Beef Fired Rice

$19.95

甜点Dessert

花田醉冰粉 Sweet Drunken Jelly

$8.95Out of stock

桃胶小丸子 Peach Resin Rice Ball

$8.95

桂花酒酿芝麻汤圆 Osmanthus Rice Dumplings

$6.95

桂花椰奶西米露 Osmanthus Coconut Jelly with Sago

$9.95

踏雪寻梅 Blossom On Snow

$9.95

Drink

软饮Soft Drink

蜂蜜雪梨菊花茶 Honey Sydney Tea

$4.99+

酸梅汤 Plum Juice

$4.99+

蜂蜜柚子汁 Honey Grapefruit Juice

$4.99+Out of stock

王老吉 Wang Lao Ji

$3.50

北冰洋 Arctic Ocean

$3.50

健怡可乐 Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

可乐 Coke

$2.50

雪碧 Sprite

$2.50

椰汁 Coconut Drink

$3.50

唯怡豆奶 Soymilk

$3.50

自制饮品

薄荷青柠起泡水 Mint Lime Sparkling Water

$5.99

茉莉青ti起泡水 Jasmine Green Grape Sparking Water

$5.99

荔枝玫瑰起泡水 Lychee Rose Sparking Water

$5.99

气泡芒果多多 Sparking Mango Yakult

$5.99

酒精饮品Wine

Grgich Hills (Fume Blanc)

$59.99

真露烧酒 Jinro Soju

$12.99

Andre (Brut Rose)

$19.99

Simi Merlot

$29.99

Carnivores Cabernet

$29.99

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$49.99

DuckHorn Merlot

$149.99

Legende

$99.99

Mei Jian

$29.99

Dassai 39

$59.99

Mio Sparkling Sake

$19.99

Murai Nigori Genshu Sake

$26.99

House Hot Sake

$9.99

Sapporo

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Tsingtao

$4.00

1664 Krognenbourg

$4.00

