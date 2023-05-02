  • Home
Taco Joe's Mexican Grill Inc. 13019 Rosecrans Ave # 103

No reviews yet

13019 Rosecrans Ave # 103

Norwalk, CA 90650

FOOD

Burgers

Burger

$4.59+

Burger Bun, 1000 Island, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Cheeseburger

$5.49+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.39+

Double Cheeseburger

$8.69+

Avocado Cheeseburger

$7.39+

Pastrami Burger

$8.19+

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.69+

Chilli Burger

$6.09+

Joe Burger

$6.09+

Made Rite Burger

$6.09+

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$12.99+

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.99+

Chicken Breast

$8.39+

Ham & Cheese

$7.89+

Tuna

$7.49+

Tuna Melt

$7.99+

BLT

$6.59+

Grilled Cheese

$4.19+

Patty Melt

$6.59+

Club Sandwich

$10.89+

Turkey Sandwich

$7.49+

Chicken Breast Melt

$8.59+

Steak Melt

$12.09+

Pastrami Melt

$13.09+

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.49+

Tuna Salad

$8.49+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.39+

Green Salad

$5.49+

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.69

Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$11.69

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.79+

Onion Rings

$6.59

Fried Zucchini

$6.59

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.29

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.69+

Chicken Strips (4pc.)

$6.59

Taquitos

$3.99

Hot Dog

$3.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99

Asada Fries

$13.99

Guacamole Ch. Fries

$9.49+

Guacamole Ch. Chips

$8.39+

Chips

$1.00+

Chiles

$0.25

Rice

$4.59+

Beans

$4.59

Avo

$2.00

F. Serrano

$0.25

CHEESE FRIES

$7.69+

Kid's Menu

2 Pancakes

$8.59

2 French Toast

$8.59

Grilled Cheese

$4.19+

Corn Dog

$4.19+

Chicken Strips (2pc)

$4.19+

Jr. Burger

$4.19+

Chicken Nuggets (6pc)

$4.19+

Hot Dog

$4.19+

Catering

Family Pack

$32.99

Taco Party Plater (30 asada)

$89.99

Taco Party Plater (pollo, carnitas, pastor)

$74.70

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

$7.29

Breakfast Burritos

$8.49

Egg Breakfast

$10.49

Omelettes

$10.59

French Toast Special

$10.39

Pancake Special

$10.39

Breakfast Side Orders

Pancakes Short Stack

$3.99

Pancakes Tall Stack

$5.39

French Toast

$6.59

Hashbrown

$4.39

4 pcs Bacon

$3.79

4 pcs Sausage

$3.79

Toast

$1.69

Hamburger Patty

$3.00

Eggs

$1.50

Mexican Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$11.59

Chilaquiles

$11.59

Chorizo & Eggs

$10.89

Mexican Eggs

$10.59

MEXican FOOD

Soft Shell Taco

$2.89

Hard Shell Taco

$2.79

Soft Shell Taco XL

$5.29

Combo Burrito

$10.39

All Meat Burrito

$10.89

Bean, Meat & Cheese Burrito

$9.69

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.29

Burrito Regular

$9.69

Burrito Grande

$10.89

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.49

Torta

$10.89

Vegetarian Tostada

$10.89

Nachos

$10.89

Tostadas Bean

$5.99

Chile Verde Wet Burrito (SPA)

$12.99

Mash (SPE)

$10.99

Chicken Dinner

$15.49

Burrito Chile Relleno

$12.99

Mexican PLATES

Quesadilla Only

$10.69

Quesadilla Plate

$14.29

Arroz con Pollo/ Asada Plate

$14.29

Enchiladas Only

$8.49

Enchiladas Suizas Plate

$12.79

1 Taco & 1 Enchilada Plate

$11.69

Chile Verde Plate Plate

$14.99

Two Tacos Combo Plate

$10.49

Three Tacos Combo Plate

$11.99

Taquitos Plate

$11.29

Burrito Ranchero Plate

$15.39

Fish Taco Plate

$13.99

TACOS

Soft Reg.

$2.49

Soft Lg.

$3.49

Specials

SPA (Wet Burrito Chile Verde)

$12.99

SPB (Chile Verde Plate)

$14.99

SPC (Torta Milanesa)

$14.89

SPD (Tostada Bowl)

$14.99

SPE (Mash)

$10.99

SPF (Chicken Dinner)

$15.39

COMBOS (SIGN)

Combo #1 (2 Hard Shell Tacos & Chips)

$7.29

Combo #2 (Cheese Quesadilla & Chips)

$8.09

Combo #3 (2 Soft Shell Tacos & Chips)

$7.29

Combo#4 (3 Tacos de Pollo & Chips)

$8.99

DRINKS

Sodas

Fountain Drinks

$1.99+

Aguas Frescas

Jamaica

$2.49+

Pina

$2.49+

Tamarindo

$2.49+

Horchata

$2.49+

Fridge

Red Bull

$2.99

Monster

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.29

Snapple

$2.29

Sm. Orange Juice

$1.50

Lg. Orange Juice

$2.50

Coffee

Sm. Coffee

$1.99

Lg. Coffee

$2.99

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$5.99+

Vanilla Shake

$5.99+

Strawberry Shake

$5.99+

DESSERTS

Ice Cream

Chocolate Sundae

$7.39

Strawberry Sundae

$7.39

Banana Split

$8.49

Cones

Strawberry I.C.

$1.69+

Chocolate I.C.

$1.69+

Vanilla I.C.

$1.69+

QUICK cash select

Cash

$1

$1.00

$2

$2.00

$3

$3.00

$5

$5.00

0.50

$0.50

0.25

$0.25

WEEKEND

Menudo

Menudo

$11.99+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

13019 Rosecrans Ave # 103, Norwalk, CA 90650

Directions

