Buffalo Spot Norwalk, CA

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

12303 Imperial Highway

Norwalk, CA 90650

Popular Items

Buffalo Fries - Small
$8.00

Buffalo Fries - Small

$8.00

Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.


Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries - Small
$8.00

Buffalo Fries - Small

$8.00

Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.

Buffalo Fries - Regular
$11.50

Buffalo Fries - Regular

$11.50

Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.

Buffalo Fries - Large
$13.00

Buffalo Fries - Large

$13.00

Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.

Boss Fries

Boss Fries

$35.00

Four delicous Buffalo Fries all in one built for a Boss ! Choose from 1-4 flavors.

Side Extra Chicken
$2.00

$2.00

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings (5)
$12.00

Traditional Wings (5)

$12.00

Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Traditional Wings (10)
$17.00

Traditional Wings (10)

$17.00

Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Traditional Wings (15)
$22.00

Traditional Wings (15)

$22.00

Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Traditional Wings (20)
$27.00

Traditional Wings (20)

$27.00

Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings (5)
$10.00

Boneless Wings (5)

$10.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Boneless Wings (10)
$15.00

Boneless Wings (10)

$15.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Boneless Wings (15)
$20.00

Boneless Wings (15)

$20.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Boneless Wings (20)
$25.00

Boneless Wings (20)

$25.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Tenders

Tenders (5)

Tenders (5)

$11.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Tenders (10)

Tenders (10)

$17.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Tenders (15)

Tenders (15)

$23.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Tenders (20)

Tenders (20)

$29.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Salads and Wraps

Cali Burrito
$7.00

Cali Burrito

$7.00

Fries, diced chicken sauced your way and special sauce wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Salad
$9.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, tomatoes, red onions and cucembers. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and croutons. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Family Packs

FP Traditional Wings (25)
$34.00

FP Traditional Wings (25)

$34.00

Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.

FP Traditional Wings (50)
$65.00

FP Traditional Wings (50)

$65.00

Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.

FP Boneless Wings (25)
$32.00

FP Boneless Wings (25)

$32.00

Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.

FP Boneless Wings (50)
$59.00

FP Boneless Wings (50)

$59.00

Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.

FM Tenders (25)
$40.00

FM Tenders (25)

$40.00

Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.

FM Tenders (50)
$78.00

FM Tenders (50)

$78.00

Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.

Desserts

Nemo's Strawberry Cake
$1.99

Nemo's Strawberry Cake

$1.99
Nemo's Chocolate Cake
$1.99

Nemo's Chocolate Cake

$1.99
Nemo's Carrot Cake
$1.99

Nemo's Carrot Cake

$1.99
Nemo's Banana Cake
$1.99

Nemo's Banana Cake

$1.99

Dressing Extras

Small Special Sauce
$0.60

Small Special Sauce

$0.60
Medium Special Sauce
$1.10

Medium Special Sauce

$1.10
Small Ranch Dressing
$0.60

Small Ranch Dressing

$0.60
Medium Ranch Dressing
$1.10

Medium Ranch Dressing

$1.10
Wing Sauce Small
$0.60

Wing Sauce Small

$0.60
Wing Sauce Medium
$1.10

Wing Sauce Medium

$1.10
Blue Cheese Dressing Small
$0.60

Blue Cheese Dressing Small

$0.60
Blue Cheese Dressing Medium
$1.10

Blue Cheese Dressing Medium

$1.10
Caesar Dressing
$1.10

Caesar Dressing

$1.10
Italian Dressing
$1.10

Italian Dressing

$1.10
Cheddar Cheese Add On
$1.00

Cheddar Cheese Add On

$1.00
Parmesan Cheese Add On
$1.00

Parmesan Cheese Add On

$1.00

Sides

Breadsitcks (2)
$2.00

Breadsitcks (2)

$2.00
Breadsitcks (4)
$3.00

Breadsitcks (4)

$3.00
Breadsitcks (6)
$4.00

Breadsitcks (6)

$4.00
Breadsitcks (8)
$5.00

Breadsitcks (8)

$5.00
Small French Fries
$2.00

Small French Fries

$2.00
Regular French Fries
$3.00

Regular French Fries

$3.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.00

Hand Crafted Shakes

New Mint Oreo Shake
$6.00

New Mint Oreo Shake

$6.00
Oreo Cookie Fantasy Shake
$6.00

Oreo Cookie Fantasy Shake

$6.00
Choco Banana Shake
$6.00

Choco Banana Shake

$6.00
Strawberry Blast Shake
$6.00

Strawberry Blast Shake

$6.00
Peanut Butter Cup Shake
$6.00

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$6.00
Chocolate Shake
$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00
Double Vanilla Shake
$6.00

Double Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Banana Shake
$6.00

$6.00

Dulce De Leche Shake
$6.00

$6.00

Banana Shake
$6.00

$6.00

Salted Caramel
$6.00

$6.00

Redbull Energy Drinks

Original Redbull (8.4 oz)
$3.99

$3.99

Sugar Free Red Bull (8.4 oz)
$3.99

$3.99

Blueberry Red Bull (8.4 oz)
$3.99

$3.99
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!

12303 Imperial Highway, Norwalk, CA 90650

