Go
Consumer picView gallery

It's Boba Time - Dewey

Open today 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

11780 Firestone Boulevard

Norwalk, CA 90650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

11780 Firestone Boulevard, Norwalk CA 90650

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

HANAMI TEPPANYAKI GRILL - 11770 Firestone Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
11770 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
El Baja Norwalk - 11521 Firestone Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
11521 Firestone Blvd Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Movita Juice Bar- Norwalk
orange starNo Reviews
12417 Norwalk Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Spot - Norwalk, CA
orange starNo Reviews
12303 Imperial Highway Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Something Good LA
orange starNo Reviews
12227 Norwalk Blvd Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norwalk

WaBa Grill - WG0077 - Norwalk (Firestone)
orange star4.1 • 463
11005 Firestone Blvd. #112 Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Norwalk

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downey

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (11 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

It's Boba Time - Dewey

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston