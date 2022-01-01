Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baekjeong Korean BBQ - Buena Park

review star

5171 Beach Blvd

Buena Park, CA 90621

COMBOS

Combo - S - Beef - Beef Short Rib

$80.00

Combo - L - Beef - Beef Short Rib

$136.00

Combo - S - Beef - Beef Ribeye

$80.00

Combo - L - Beef - Beef Ribeye

$136.00

Combo - S - Hodong's Favorite Combo

$72.00

Combo - L - Hodong's Favorite Combo

$122.00

Combo - S - Pork - Pork Collar

$66.00

Combo - L - Pork - Pork Collar

$111.00

Combo - S - Pork - Pork Belly

$66.00

Combo - L - Pork - Pork Belly

$111.00

Combo - S - Assorted Intestine

$62.00

Combo - L - Assorted Intestine

$102.00

Combo - S - Small Intestine

$66.00

Combo - S - Additional Small Intestine

$26.00

Combo - Add Soybean Paste Stew

$4.00

Combo - Add Kimchi Stew

$4.00

BEEF

Beef - Boneless Short Rib

$55.00

Beef - Bone-in Short Rib

$55.00

Beef - Beef Belly

$31.00

Beef - Ribeye

$55.00

Beef - Seasoned Short Rib

$48.00

Beef - Sliced Brisket

$36.00

Beef - Outside Skirt

$43.00

Beef - Marinated Galbi

$55.00

Beef - Beef Tongue

$40.00

PORK

Pork - Seared Pork Belly

$36.00

Pork - Pork Jowl

$36.00

Pork - Spicy Pork Belly

$36.00

Pork - Marinated Pork Collar

$33.00

OFFAL

Offal - Mountain Tripe

$33.00

Offal - Abomasum

$30.00

Offal - Large Intestine

$30.00

BOWLS

Bowls - Spicy Pork Belly

$18.00

Bowls - Ribeye Bulgogi

$20.00

Bowls - Ribeye Steak

$23.00

Bowls - Glazed Boneless Short Rib

$23.00

APPETIZER

Appetizer - Steamed Egg

$5.00

Appetizer - Lunch Box

$9.00

Appetizer - Fried Dumplings

$13.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Pancake

$15.00

Appetizer - Soybean Paste Stew

$11.00

Appetizer - Seafood Tofu Stew

$12.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Stew

$11.00

Appetizer - Spicy Paste Cold Noodle

$11.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Cold Noodle

$11.00

Appetizer - Hodong Ramen

$9.00

Appetizer - Seafood Ramen

$10.00

Appetizer - Stone Pot Bibimbop

$13.00

Appetizer - Mountain Tripe Fried Rice

$11.00

Appetizer - Cheese Mountain Tripe Fried Rice

$12.00

Appetizer - Beef Tartare Bibimbop

$16.00

Appetizer - Beef Tartare

$22.00

Appetizer - Japchae

$17.00

Appetizer - Dried Seaweed

$3.00

Appetizer - Seafood Pancake

$17.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

Hot Water

Water

Club Soda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
At Baekjeong KBBQ, we pride ourselves on providing fresh meats, seasoned and cooked to perfection, and delectable sauces, balanced in flavor. Each tender and juicy cut of beef and pork will leave you wanting more. Whether you’re a Korean BBQ connoisseur or trying Korean food for the first time, we sincerely hope that you enjoy your time with us. Our friendly and attentive staff is ready to ensure that all of your needs are met. We’d love the chance to share our Korean flavors and culture with you in our energetic, fun dining atmosphere.

Location

5171 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90621

Directions

