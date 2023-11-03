Restaurant info

Guests, welcome to our Middle Eastern restaurant, where exotic flavors and ancient traditions come together to create a culinary oasis. Immerse yourself in the warmth and hospitality of the Middle East right here in California. Indulge in a variety of dishes steeped in rich spices, showcasing the diverse tastes of Jordan, Syria, Arabia, Lebanon, and Palestine, and more. From succulent kebabs to fragrant rice pilafs and mezze platters, our menu offers a feast for your senses. Come experience a vibrant tapestry of flavors that will transport you to the bustling streets of the Middle East. Join us for an authentic and unforgettable dining adventure.