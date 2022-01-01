Michael's Sports Pub & Grill
Come in and join us for Happy Hour Monday-Friday 4 P.M.- 7 P.M.!
& Our Daily Drink and Food Specials!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
15192 Goldenwest St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
15192 Goldenwest St
Westminter CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rancho Viejo Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Biergarten at Old World HB
Come in and enjoy! Home of the world famous Oktoberfest, the Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach has been serving the community for 44+ years! Enjoy German & European cuisine & imported Bier & Craft Cocktails while experiencing Live Music & good times at the Biergarten. Make sure to shop at our international market & bakery, German Deli.
Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach
Please double check your pickup location!
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
Come in and enjoy!