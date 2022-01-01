Go
Toast

Michael's Sports Pub & Grill

Come in and join us for Happy Hour Monday-Friday 4 P.M.- 7 P.M.!
& Our Daily Drink and Food Specials!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

15192 Goldenwest St • $$

Avg 3.5 (509 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion Rings$9.00
Served with Ranch Dressing
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni & Pearl Mozzarella
Tex Mex Egg Rolls$12.00
Served with chipotle ranch
House Cut Fries$8.00
Served with Ranch (Add Chili or Cheese $4)
Boneless Medium (12 PCS)$16.50
Traditional or Boneless with Celery & Carrots. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing (Additional Dressing: $0.50)
Wings: Medium (10 PCS)$16.50
Traditional or Boneless with Celery & Carrots. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing (Additional Dressing: $0.50)
Shrimp Scampi$17.50
Sauteed Shrimp in a Lemon Caper Wine Sauce with Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Garlic on a Bed of Rice
Loaded Fries$13.00
Melted Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Sour Cream & Chives with Ranch Dressing
The Works Pizza$20.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Marinara Sauce Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olices & Fresh Basil
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chicken Breast Grilled or Blackened, Cheddar Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Bacon & Avodaco on a Toasted French Roll
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

15192 Goldenwest St

Westminter CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rancho Viejo Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Biergarten at Old World HB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Home of the world famous Oktoberfest, the Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach has been serving the community for 44+ years! Enjoy German & European cuisine & imported Bier & Craft Cocktails while experiencing Live Music & good times at the Biergarten. Make sure to shop at our international market & bakery, German Deli.

Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

No reviews yet

Please double check your pickup location!

The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston