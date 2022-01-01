Go
THH Sandwiches

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

12055 Brookhurst St. • $

Avg 4.6 (394 reviews)

Popular Items

CHA CHIEN (WHOLE) / FRIED MEATLOAF$7.95
#33 BUN MOC / MEATBALL VERMICELLI$7.75
#29 CHAO LONG / INTESTINE PORRIDGE$8.50
BANH BAO HEO / PORK STEAM BUN$2.75
BANH CONG / MUNG BEAN CAKE$2.15
#34 BUN RIEU / CRABCAKE VERMICELLI$8.75
BANH GIO$2.75
1 LB BANH CUON THANH TRI$5.75
1 LB BANH CUON NHAN THIT$7.15
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12055 Brookhurst St.

Garden Grove CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

