Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

HENRY'S BAR & GRILL

244 Reviews

$

10549 Stanford Ave

Garden Grove, CA 92840

Order Again

T SHIRTS

SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$20.00

LARGE

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

3XL

$25.00Out of stock

4XL

$25.00Out of stock

BEANIES

ONE SIZE

$20.00

SWEATSHIRTS

SMALL

$30.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$30.00Out of stock

LARGE

$30.00Out of stock

XL

$30.00Out of stock

2XL

$30.00Out of stock

3XL

$40.00Out of stock

4XL

$40.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

A warm flour tortilla layered with potatoes, soft scrambled eggs with your choice of meat, shredded cheese and house pico de gallo. Served with our homemade salsa

3 Egg Breakfast Plate

$15.00

3 eggs any style, choice of meat and toast and served with a side of country potatoes

French Toast Combo

$15.00

2 slices of cinnamon, egg bread dipped in a mixture of beaten eggs, milk, cinnamon and vanilla, then grilled to golden perfection. Served with 2 eggs any style and choice of meat.

The Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Burger Patty topped with american cheese, crispy bacon, mayo, an egg any style and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of country potatoes.

The Super Scrambler

$15.00

3 scrambled eggs served over a mixture of bacon, sausage, onions, tomatoes, country potatoes and melted cheese. Served with your choice of toast

Carnitas & Hash

$15.00

The Loaded Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

The Grilled Monte Cristo

$15.00

Appetizers & Lunch

Wings & Side

$13.00+

our crispy fried wings are served with carrots and celery, choice of side and choice of dressing to dip.

Boneless Wings & Side

$13.00+

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Super Nachos

$17.00

Tortilla chips topped with choice of meat, melted cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Breaded and fried mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara.

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Breaded and fried jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and served with a side of ranch dressing.

3 Taco Plate

$14.00

3 Tacos with Meat of your choice. Topped with onion and Cilantro and Served with a side of chips and salsa. *Shrimp tacos are served with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and our our yummy crema sauce.

Frisco Burger

$17.00

Grilled beef patty served on our parmesan bread, swiss cheese, grilled onion, tomato, pickles, bacon and 1000 island dressing

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

Grilled burger patty, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mayo

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Beef patty with american cheese, bbq sauce,bacon and topped w onion rings

Jalapeno Bacon Burger

$16.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

Grilled Burger Patty served on grilled rye bread with american cheese and grilled onions

Classic Chicken Burger

$16.00

Dirty Bird

$16.00

Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Swiss cheese, buffalo sauce, served on sour dough bread

Buffalo Cali Salad

$17.00

Classic Chicken Salad

$15.00

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Served on our Parmesan Bread with melted Swiss & American cheese.

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$9.00

French fries tossed in a garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.00

Drinks

Bottle Cabernet

$15.00

Bottle of Chardonnay

$15.00

Bottle of White Zinfandel

$15.00

Bottle Champagne

$15.00

Can Diet Coke

$3.00

Can Coke

$3.00

Can Sprite

$3.00

Can Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonaide

$3.00

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Hot Cofee

$3.00

Spiked Cold Brew Coffee

$9.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Henry's is currently offering indoor and outdoor patio seating. Curbside pickup still available. Call to see if delivery is available (714) 537-9884

10549 Stanford Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92840

