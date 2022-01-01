Go
Ham 'n Scram

SANDWICHES

5871-A Westminster Blvd. • $

Avg 4.5 (1939 reviews)

Popular Items

The Original Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns inside grilled tortilla
Extra Salsa$0.25
H 'n S Muffin$6.00
Ham, bacon, fried egg, and cheese on toasted English muffin
Ham 'n Egg Wrap$6.00
Ham, egg, and cheese inside grilled tortilla
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Ham, bacon, fried egg, and cheese on toasted bread
Breakfast Bowl (GF)$9.00
Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns
Double Meat Burrito$11.00
Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns inside grilled tortilla
Soda$2.00
Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

5871-A Westminster Blvd.

Westminster CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
