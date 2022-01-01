- Home
Santa Fe Importers 12430 #B
No reviews yet
12430 #B
Seal Beach, CA 90740
COLD SANDWICH
7" Ham & Cheese
Ham & cheese Sandwich
10" Ham & Cheese
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
7" Turkey & Cheese
10" Turkey & Cheese
7" Salami & Cheese
10" Salami & Cheese
7" Cheese Sandwich
7" Cheese Sandwich with Swiss & Provolone
10" Cheese Sandwich
10" Cheese Sandwich with Swiss & Provolone
7" Roast Beef & Cheese
7" Roast Beef Sandwich
10" Roast Beef & Cheese
10" Roast Beef Sandwich
7" Tuna Sandwich
Homemade Tuna Salad with Relish, Onions, Celery & Mayonnaise.
10" Tuna Sandwich
Homemade Tuna Salad with Relish, Onions, Celery & Mayonnaise.
7" Veggie Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Pickles and pepperoncini
10" Veggie Sandwich
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Pickles and pepperoncini
7" Combination Sandwich
Ham, Salami & Cheese Sandwich
10" Combination Sandwich
Ham, Salami & Cheese Sandwich
Special 10" Regular
The sandwich that out sell them all! Ham, Salami, Cotto Salami, Mortadella & Cheese
Special 10" Double Meat
This Special is packed with Italian meats! This is defiantly a best seller.
7" Caprese Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, and Basil topped with Balsamic dressing.
10" Caprese Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, and Basil topped with Balsamic dressing.
7" BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
10" BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
HOT SANDWICH
7" Pastrami
Packed with Pastrami!
10" Pastrami
Great Sandwich a lot of Pastrami!
7" Meatball Sandwich
Fresh Baked bread, Our famous spaghetti sauce. And the best meatballs you will ever taste. cheese is optional.
10" Meatball Sandwich
Fresh Baked bread, Our famous spaghetti sauce. And the best meatballs you will ever taste. cheese is optional.
7" Roast pork Sandwich
Roasted Pork slow-cooked shredded pork with sautéed onions
10" Roast pork Sandwich
Roasted Pork slow-cooked shredded pork with sautéed onions
7" Italian Beef Sandwich
Tender Shredded Beef with sautéed Onions & Pepper and sun dried-tomatoes
10" Italian Beef Sandwich
Tender Shredded Beef with sautéed Onions & Pepper and sun dried-tomatoes
7" Italian, Sausage peppers & onion
Sausage, peppers & onions
10" Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onion
Sausage, peppers & onions
7" Italian Sausage & Sauce
Italian Sausage & Sauce
10" Italian Sausage & Sauce
Italian Sausage & Sauce
7" Chicken Cacciatore Sandwich
Tender Chicken and Italian-Style Vegetables in a Wine Marinated Tomato Sauce
10" Chicken Cacciatore
Tender Chicken and Italian-Style Vegetables in a Wine Marinated Tomato Sauce
HOT PASTA
Pasta and Meatballs
Your choice of pasta with 2 meatball and our famous spaghetti sauce
Pasta and Sausage
Your choice of pasta with 2 sausage and our famous spaghetti sauce
Beef Raviolis
10-11 nice size raviolis with a 2 meatballs and our famous spaghetti sauce.
Cheese Raviolis
10-11 nice size raviolis with 2 meatballs and our famous spaghetti sauce.
Lasagna
Homemade lasagna with 1 meatball and toped with our famous spaghetti sauce
Manicotti
Manicotti with 2 meatball and our famous spaghetti sauce
Chicken Cacciatore
Our house made cacciatore over your choice of pasta
Pasta w/ Butter
Yes just your choice of pasta and butter melted perfectly.
PIZZA
kids Pizza stick
a small 7" inch pizza stick with pepperoni The kids love it! takes about 5 min to complete.
Pizza stick Lg
lg. pizza stick defiantly a favorite here is a sample pic of a sausage and pepperoni. only one selection can be made.
Small Cheese Pizza 8 slice
Cheese and Sauce only
Large Cheese Pizza 12 slice
Cheese and Sauce only
Sm 1 Topping Pizza 8 slice
Small 1 topping pizza Your choice of any One topping
Lg 1 Topping Pizza 12 slice
Large 1 topping pizza Your choice of any One topping
Sm 2 Topping Pizza 8 slice
Small 2 topping pizza Your choice of any two toppings.
Lg 2 Topping Pizza 12 slice
Large 2 topping pizza Your choice of any two toppings.
Sm 3 Topping Pizza 8 slice
Small 3 topping pizza Your choice of any three toppings.
Lg 3 Topping Pizza 12 slice
Large 3 topping pizza Your choice of any Three toppings.
Sm Veggie Pizza 8 slice
Loaded with veggies.
Large Veggie Pizza 12 slice
Loaded with veggies.
Sm Works Pizza 8 slice
The works has it all great pizza!
Large Works Pizza 12 slice
The works has it all great pizza
SPECIALITY SANDWICH
DELI CUPS/PASTA SALAD
Antipasta Salad
Sliced pepperoni, diced Italian dry salami, diced asiago cheese, olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini with a spiced oil dressing
Greek Salad
Orecchiette, Feta Cheese, Red Onions and Tomatoes
Orzo Salad
rice-shaped pasta, red & yellow peppers, red onions, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta salalta cheese, Kalamata olives, white vinegar, olive oil, spinach, fresh basil, salt & pepper
Caprese Salad
Fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil. On the side Balsamic Dressing
Grilled Chicken Penne
Grilled Chicken, Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Olive Oil, Salt & Pepper
Mediterranean Vegetable Salad
Red, Yellow, Green bell peppers, red onions, feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, oregano, olive oil, salt & pepper
Pesto Tortilini Salad
Tortellini, sundried tomatoes and pesto
Asiago Salad
Rigatoni, Asiago Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Oregano, Green Onions, Crushed Chile Pepper, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil.
Macaroni Salad
Potato Salad
SALAD
Green Salad SM
chopped mixed greens, Garbanzos Beans, Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, pepperoncini and mushroom.
Green Salad LG
chopped mixed greens, Garbanzos Beans, Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, pepperoncini and mushroom.
Italian Chopped Salad
Dry salami, Pepperoni, Provolone cheese. Chopped mixed greens, Garbanzos Beans, Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, pepperoncini and mushroom.
Chicken Caesar
Green Salad, Roasted Chicken Breast, and Imported Pecorino Romano.
FOUNTAIN/CAN/BOTTLE SODA
Fountain Coke 20oz.
Fountain Diet 20oz.
Fanta Orange 20oz.
Cherry Coke 20oz.
Coke Zero 20oz.
Diet Dr Pepper 20oz.
Barqs Root Beer 20oz.
Dr Pepper 20oz.
Can Coke 12oz.
Can Diet Coke 12oz.
Can Dr Pepper 12oz.
Can Diet Dr Pepper 12oz.
Can Coke Zero 12oz.
Can Sprite or 7up 12oz.
Coke 20oz. Bottle
Diet Coke 20oz. Bottle
BOTTLE WATER
ITALIAN DRINKS
San Pellegrino Cans 12oz.
Limonata, Aranciata, Prickly Pear, Clementina, Ficodina Aranciata, limonata Minta, Pompelmo,
Acqua Panna
500ml Italian Spring Water from Italy.
Sicilian Ltr. Blood Orange & Limonata
Blood Orange & Limonata
Fiuggie Water
1 Ltr. Bottles Natural Spring Water from Italy
6pk. San Pellegrino
OLIVE BAR
DESSERTS
Spumoni qt.
lemon bars
brownies
Exotic bomba
Gelato swirls
Glass desserts
Plastic desserts
Cannoli mini plain
Cannoli mini chocolate
Cannonli large plain
Cannoli large chocolate
Plain small shell
Chocolate small shell
Chocolate large shell
Plain large shell
KIDS MEALS
SIDES
1 ea. Extra Meatball
1 side of a meatball, with just enough sauce to cover but not smother. sprinkled with Romano cheese.
1 ea. Extra Sausage
1 side of a sausage with just enough sauce to cover not smother and sprinkled with Romano cheese.
Extra Grated Cheese
We will gladly sprinkle some of our delicious Imported Grated Romano Cheese at no extra charge.
Extra Sauce on dish
We will Gladly give you a generous amount of extra sauce on top of your pasta for $1.00
1 ea. Small Roll 7"
7" roll
1 ea. Large Roll 10"
10" roll
1 ea. Garlic Bread
Small sauce to go 5oz
5 oz side Our famous Spaghetti Sauce
Large side of sauce to go 12oz
12 oz Sauce Our Famous Spaghetti Sauce
MARISA FRZN.
Frozen Lasagna
Lasagna 2 meatball and Sauce
Frozen Mb in sauce
5 2oz. Meatballs in our famous spaghetti meat sauce
5 lbs Hot Sausage Frozen.
5 Lbs. hot links please specify if you would like the frozen links or fresh from deli case.
5 lbs Mild Sausage Frozen.
5 Lbs. mild links please specify if you would like the frozen links or fresh from deli case.
5 Lbs. Chicken sausage w/spinach asiago
This product is Delicious! And is pre-cooked throw on BBQ, Grill or in your favorite sauce
2 oz. Frozen meatball (house) pork
1 oz. Frozen meatball small 1oz pork
These are the same Meatballs that we use in house just a bit smaller great for party's or just in a crock pot with our famous spaghetti sauce 1 oz bite size 80-84 per bag
2 oz. Italian Style Beef Meatballs
Xlnt chile con-carne
Xlnt bag chicken qty 12 tamales
Xlnt bag beef qty 12 tamales
5 lbs Cheese Ravioli
5 lbs Beef Ravioli
Large Bag of Beef Ravioli Approx. 104 Ravioli per bag
5 lbs Tortillins
Cheese Tortellini's Large Bag
MARISA
DELI CASE
DRY PASTA
Base Ball Cap
75th Anniversary glass
75th Anniversary glass x2
75th Anniversary glass x4
12430 #B, Seal Beach, CA 90740