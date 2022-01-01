Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Sandwiches

Santa Fe Importers 12430 #B

review star

No reviews yet

12430 #B

Seal Beach, CA 90740

COLD SANDWICH

7" Ham & Cheese

7" Ham & Cheese

$8.89

Ham & cheese Sandwich

10" Ham & Cheese

10" Ham & Cheese

$11.49

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

7" Turkey & Cheese

7" Turkey & Cheese

$10.99
10" Turkey & Cheese

10" Turkey & Cheese

$12.79
7" Salami & Cheese

7" Salami & Cheese

$8.89
10" Salami & Cheese

10" Salami & Cheese

$11.49
7" Cheese Sandwich

7" Cheese Sandwich

$8.89

7" Cheese Sandwich with Swiss & Provolone

10" Cheese Sandwich

10" Cheese Sandwich

$11.49

10" Cheese Sandwich with Swiss & Provolone

7" Roast Beef & Cheese

7" Roast Beef & Cheese

$10.99

7" Roast Beef Sandwich

10" Roast Beef & Cheese

10" Roast Beef & Cheese

$12.79

10" Roast Beef Sandwich

7" Tuna Sandwich

7" Tuna Sandwich

$10.99

Homemade Tuna Salad with Relish, Onions, Celery & Mayonnaise.

10" Tuna Sandwich

10" Tuna Sandwich

$12.79

Homemade Tuna Salad with Relish, Onions, Celery & Mayonnaise.

7" Veggie Sandwich

7" Veggie Sandwich

$8.89

Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Pickles and pepperoncini

10" Veggie Sandwich

10" Veggie Sandwich

$11.49

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Pickles and pepperoncini

7" Combination Sandwich

7" Combination Sandwich

$8.89

Ham, Salami & Cheese Sandwich

10" Combination Sandwich

10" Combination Sandwich

$11.49

Ham, Salami & Cheese Sandwich

Special 10" Regular

Special 10" Regular

$10.49

The sandwich that out sell them all! Ham, Salami, Cotto Salami, Mortadella & Cheese

Special 10" Double Meat

Special 10" Double Meat

$12.99

This Special is packed with Italian meats! This is defiantly a best seller.

7" Caprese Sandwich

7" Caprese Sandwich

$8.89

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, and Basil topped with Balsamic dressing.

10" Caprese Sandwich

10" Caprese Sandwich

$11.49

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, and Basil topped with Balsamic dressing.

7" BLT Sandwich

7" BLT Sandwich

$8.89

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

10" BLT Sandwich

10" BLT Sandwich

$11.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

HOT SANDWICH

7" Pastrami

7" Pastrami

$13.50

Packed with Pastrami!

10" Pastrami

10" Pastrami

$15.00

Great Sandwich a lot of Pastrami!

7" Meatball Sandwich

7" Meatball Sandwich

$9.75

Fresh Baked bread, Our famous spaghetti sauce. And the best meatballs you will ever taste. cheese is optional.

10" Meatball Sandwich

10" Meatball Sandwich

$11.75

Fresh Baked bread, Our famous spaghetti sauce. And the best meatballs you will ever taste. cheese is optional.

7" Roast pork Sandwich

7" Roast pork Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted Pork slow-cooked shredded pork with sautéed onions

10" Roast pork Sandwich

10" Roast pork Sandwich

$15.00

Roasted Pork slow-cooked shredded pork with sautéed onions

7" Italian Beef Sandwich

7" Italian Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Tender Shredded Beef with sautéed Onions & Pepper and sun dried-tomatoes

10" Italian Beef Sandwich

10" Italian Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Tender Shredded Beef with sautéed Onions & Pepper and sun dried-tomatoes

7" Italian, Sausage peppers & onion

7" Italian, Sausage peppers & onion

$9.75

Sausage, peppers & onions

10" Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onion

10" Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onion

$11.75

Sausage, peppers & onions

7" Italian Sausage & Sauce

7" Italian Sausage & Sauce

$9.75

Italian Sausage & Sauce

10" Italian Sausage & Sauce

10" Italian Sausage & Sauce

$11.75

Italian Sausage & Sauce

7" Chicken Cacciatore Sandwich

7" Chicken Cacciatore Sandwich

$13.50

Tender Chicken and Italian-Style Vegetables in a Wine Marinated Tomato Sauce

10" Chicken Cacciatore

10" Chicken Cacciatore

$15.00

Tender Chicken and Italian-Style Vegetables in a Wine Marinated Tomato Sauce

HOT PASTA

Pasta and Meatballs

Pasta and Meatballs

$9.99

Your choice of pasta with 2 meatball and our famous spaghetti sauce

Pasta and Sausage

Pasta and Sausage

$9.99

Your choice of pasta with 2 sausage and our famous spaghetti sauce

Beef Raviolis

Beef Raviolis

$11.99

10-11 nice size raviolis with a 2 meatballs and our famous spaghetti sauce.

Cheese Raviolis

Cheese Raviolis

$11.99

10-11 nice size raviolis with 2 meatballs and our famous spaghetti sauce.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.49

Homemade lasagna with 1 meatball and toped with our famous spaghetti sauce

Manicotti

Manicotti

$12.49

Manicotti with 2 meatball and our famous spaghetti sauce

Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$11.99

Our house made cacciatore over your choice of pasta

Pasta w/ Butter

Pasta w/ Butter

$6.50

Yes just your choice of pasta and butter melted perfectly.

PIZZA

kids Pizza stick

kids Pizza stick

$4.99

a small 7" inch pizza stick with pepperoni The kids love it! takes about 5 min to complete.

Pizza stick Lg

Pizza stick Lg

$8.99

lg. pizza stick defiantly a favorite here is a sample pic of a sausage and pepperoni. only one selection can be made.

Small Cheese Pizza 8 slice

Small Cheese Pizza 8 slice

$13.00

Cheese and Sauce only

Large Cheese Pizza 12 slice

Large Cheese Pizza 12 slice

$17.00

Cheese and Sauce only

Sm 1 Topping Pizza 8 slice

Sm 1 Topping Pizza 8 slice

$14.00

Small 1 topping pizza Your choice of any One topping

Lg 1 Topping Pizza 12 slice

Lg 1 Topping Pizza 12 slice

$18.00

Large 1 topping pizza Your choice of any One topping

Sm 2 Topping Pizza 8 slice

Sm 2 Topping Pizza 8 slice

$14.75

Small 2 topping pizza Your choice of any two toppings.

Lg 2 Topping Pizza 12 slice

Lg 2 Topping Pizza 12 slice

$18.75

Large 2 topping pizza Your choice of any two toppings.

Sm 3 Topping Pizza 8 slice

Sm 3 Topping Pizza 8 slice

$15.25

Small 3 topping pizza Your choice of any three toppings.

Lg 3 Topping Pizza 12 slice

Lg 3 Topping Pizza 12 slice

$20.25

Large 3 topping pizza Your choice of any Three toppings.

Sm Veggie Pizza 8 slice

Sm Veggie Pizza 8 slice

$15.75

Loaded with veggies.

Large Veggie Pizza 12 slice

Large Veggie Pizza 12 slice

$21.00

Loaded with veggies.

Sm Works Pizza 8 slice

Sm Works Pizza 8 slice

$16.75

The works has it all great pizza!

Large Works Pizza 12 slice

Large Works Pizza 12 slice

$22.00

The works has it all great pizza

SPECIALITY SANDWICH

Prousiutto SM

$11.00

Prousiutto LG

$13.50

Imported Mortadella SM

$9.90

Imported Mortadella LG

$11.50

Capicola SM

$9.90

Capicola LG

$11.00

Genoa SM

$9.90

Genoa LG

$11.00

Head Cheese SM

$9.50

Head Cheese LG

$11.00

Pancetta SM

$9.90

Pancetta LG

$11.00

Soppresata SM

$10.50

Soppresata LG

$12.50

Bresola SM

$11.00

Bresola LG

$13.50

DELI CUPS/PASTA SALAD

Antipasta Salad

Antipasta Salad

$5.99+

Sliced pepperoni, diced Italian dry salami, diced asiago cheese, olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini with a spiced oil dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.99+

Orecchiette, Feta Cheese, Red Onions and Tomatoes

Orzo Salad

Orzo Salad

$5.99+

rice-shaped pasta, red & yellow peppers, red onions, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta salalta cheese, Kalamata olives, white vinegar, olive oil, spinach, fresh basil, salt & pepper

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$5.99+

Fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil. On the side Balsamic Dressing

Grilled Chicken Penne

Grilled Chicken Penne

$5.99+

Grilled Chicken, Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Olive Oil, Salt & Pepper

Mediterranean Vegetable Salad

Mediterranean Vegetable Salad

$5.99+

Red, Yellow, Green bell peppers, red onions, feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, oregano, olive oil, salt & pepper

Pesto Tortilini Salad

Pesto Tortilini Salad

$5.99+

Tortellini, sundried tomatoes and pesto

Asiago Salad

Asiago Salad

$5.99+

Rigatoni, Asiago Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Oregano, Green Onions, Crushed Chile Pepper, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil.

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$2.75+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.75+

SALAD

Green Salad SM

Green Salad SM

$6.25

chopped mixed greens, Garbanzos Beans, Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, pepperoncini and mushroom.

Green Salad LG

Green Salad LG

$8.99

chopped mixed greens, Garbanzos Beans, Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, pepperoncini and mushroom.

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$11.00

Dry salami, Pepperoni, Provolone cheese. Chopped mixed greens, Garbanzos Beans, Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, pepperoncini and mushroom.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$11.50

Green Salad, Roasted Chicken Breast, and Imported Pecorino Romano.

FOUNTAIN/CAN/BOTTLE SODA

Fountain Coke 20oz.

Fountain Coke 20oz.

$2.50
Fountain Diet 20oz.

Fountain Diet 20oz.

$2.50
Fanta Orange 20oz.

Fanta Orange 20oz.

$2.50
Cherry Coke 20oz.

Cherry Coke 20oz.

$2.50
Coke Zero 20oz.

Coke Zero 20oz.

$2.50
Diet Dr Pepper 20oz.

Diet Dr Pepper 20oz.

$2.50
Barqs Root Beer 20oz.

Barqs Root Beer 20oz.

$2.50
Dr Pepper 20oz.

Dr Pepper 20oz.

$2.50
Can Coke 12oz.

Can Coke 12oz.

$1.75
Can Diet Coke 12oz.

Can Diet Coke 12oz.

$1.75
Can Dr Pepper 12oz.

Can Dr Pepper 12oz.

$1.75
Can Diet Dr Pepper 12oz.

Can Diet Dr Pepper 12oz.

$1.75
Can Coke Zero 12oz.

Can Coke Zero 12oz.

$1.75
Can Sprite or 7up 12oz.

Can Sprite or 7up 12oz.

$1.75
Coke 20oz. Bottle

Coke 20oz. Bottle

$2.50
Diet Coke 20oz. Bottle

Diet Coke 20oz. Bottle

$2.50

BOTTLE WATER

16.9 WATER BOTTLE

16.9 WATER BOTTLE

$1.75

ITALIAN DRINKS

San Pellegrino Cans 12oz.

San Pellegrino Cans 12oz.

$1.99

Limonata, Aranciata, Prickly Pear, Clementina, Ficodina Aranciata, limonata Minta, Pompelmo,

Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$3.25

500ml Italian Spring Water from Italy.

Sicilian Ltr. Blood Orange & Limonata

Sicilian Ltr. Blood Orange & Limonata

$4.99

Blood Orange & Limonata

Fiuggie Water

Fiuggie Water

$3.25

1 Ltr. Bottles Natural Spring Water from Italy

6pk. San Pellegrino

6pk. San Pellegrino

$8.49

COFFEE

Classico coffee

Classico coffee

$9.99
Perfetto coffee

Perfetto coffee

$9.99
Gran selezione

Gran selezione

$9.99
Gran aroma

Gran aroma

$9.99
16oz. Coffee

16oz. Coffee

$2.29

OLIVE BAR

A Delicious selection of choices.
OLIVE BAR OPTIONS

OLIVE BAR OPTIONS

$1.99+

CHIPS

variety of chips

variety of chips

$1.99

DESSERTS

Spumoni qt.

Spumoni qt.

$6.99
lemon bars

lemon bars

$2.79

brownies

$2.79

Exotic bomba

$3.99
Gelato swirls

Gelato swirls

$3.25
Glass desserts

Glass desserts

$5.95
Plastic desserts

Plastic desserts

$3.99

Cannoli mini plain

$2.25

Cannoli mini chocolate

$2.25

Cannonli large plain

$3.99

Cannoli large chocolate

$3.99

Plain small shell

$0.50

Chocolate small shell

$0.75

Chocolate large shell

$1.00

Plain large shell

$0.89

KIDS MEALS

Pizza stick sm

Pizza stick sm

$4.99
Pasta w/ Butter

Pasta w/ Butter

$4.99

SIDES

1 ea. Extra Meatball

1 ea. Extra Meatball

$1.50

1 side of a meatball, with just enough sauce to cover but not smother. sprinkled with Romano cheese.

1 ea. Extra Sausage

1 ea. Extra Sausage

$1.75

1 side of a sausage with just enough sauce to cover not smother and sprinkled with Romano cheese.

Extra Grated Cheese

We will gladly sprinkle some of our delicious Imported Grated Romano Cheese at no extra charge.

Extra Sauce on dish

$1.00

We will Gladly give you a generous amount of extra sauce on top of your pasta for $1.00

1 ea. Small Roll 7"

1 ea. Small Roll 7"

$1.00

7" roll

1 ea. Large Roll 10"

1 ea. Large Roll 10"

$1.25

10" roll

1 ea. Garlic Bread

1 ea. Garlic Bread

$1.50
Small sauce to go 5oz

Small sauce to go 5oz

$1.00

5 oz side Our famous Spaghetti Sauce

Large side of sauce to go 12oz

Large side of sauce to go 12oz

$2.50

12 oz Sauce Our Famous Spaghetti Sauce

MARISA FRZN.

Frozen Lasagna

Frozen Lasagna

$9.99

Lasagna 2 meatball and Sauce

Frozen Mb in sauce

Frozen Mb in sauce

$6.99

5 2oz. Meatballs in our famous spaghetti meat sauce

5 lbs Hot Sausage Frozen.

5 lbs Hot Sausage Frozen.

$13.95

5 Lbs. hot links please specify if you would like the frozen links or fresh from deli case.

5 lbs Mild Sausage Frozen.

5 lbs Mild Sausage Frozen.

$13.95

5 Lbs. mild links please specify if you would like the frozen links or fresh from deli case.

5 Lbs. Chicken sausage w/spinach asiago

$13.95

This product is Delicious! And is pre-cooked throw on BBQ, Grill or in your favorite sauce

2 oz. Frozen meatball (house) pork

2 oz. Frozen meatball (house) pork

$17.95
1 oz. Frozen meatball small 1oz pork

1 oz. Frozen meatball small 1oz pork

$17.95

These are the same Meatballs that we use in house just a bit smaller great for party's or just in a crock pot with our famous spaghetti sauce 1 oz bite size 80-84 per bag

2 oz. Italian Style Beef Meatballs

2 oz. Italian Style Beef Meatballs

$17.95
Xlnt chile con-carne

Xlnt chile con-carne

$3.99
Xlnt bag chicken qty 12 tamales

Xlnt bag chicken qty 12 tamales

$12.99
Xlnt bag beef qty 12 tamales

Xlnt bag beef qty 12 tamales

$12.99
5 lbs Cheese Ravioli

5 lbs Cheese Ravioli

$24.95
5 lbs Beef Ravioli

5 lbs Beef Ravioli

$24.95

Large Bag of Beef Ravioli Approx. 104 Ravioli per bag

5 lbs Tortillins

5 lbs Tortillins

$24.95

Cheese Tortellini's Large Bag

MARISA

Sausage mild ropes ea.

Sausage mild ropes ea.

$1.85
Sausage hot ropes ea.

Sausage hot ropes ea.

$1.85
fresh Hot sausage box

fresh Hot sausage box

$13.95
fresh Mild sausage box

fresh Mild sausage box

$13.95
Spaghetti sauce qt.

Spaghetti sauce qt.

$6.95

DELI CASE

4lbs.ricotta cheese

4lbs.ricotta cheese

$13.99
prov-sharp wedge cheese

prov-sharp wedge cheese

$5.99
kasseri wedge cheese

kasseri wedge cheese

$5.99

american grann wedge cheese

$5.99

Reggiano wedge cheese

$11.49
Fontina wedge cheese

Fontina wedge cheese

$5.99
16oz. mascapone cheese

16oz. mascapone cheese

$6.49
Asiago wedge cheese

Asiago wedge cheese

$6.99

Mozzarella cheese balls

$4.99

DRY PASTA

Spaghetti 1lb.

Spaghetti 1lb.

$2.49
Farfalle 1lb.

Farfalle 1lb.

$2.49
Penne 1lb.

Penne 1lb.

$2.49
Rigatoni 1lb.

Rigatoni 1lb.

$2.49
Paradelle 1lb.

Paradelle 1lb.

$3.99
Bucatini 1lb.

Bucatini 1lb.

$2.49

Base Ball Cap

Base Ball Cap

$20.00

75th Anniversary glass

75th Anniversary glass

$6.00

75th Anniversary glass x2

75th Anniversary glass x2

$5.00

75th Anniversary glass x4

75th Anniversary glass x4

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12430 #B, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Directions

Gallery
Santa Fe Importers image
Santa Fe Importers image
Santa Fe Importers image

