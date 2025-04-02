Yucatan Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Crispy Beef Taco
Chicken Enchilada
Combo

Caribbean Specialties

12oz Steak Palomilla

$30.95

Choice rib-eye steak marinated in Cuban adobo, flash grilled and topped with sizzling grilled onions and our mojo sauce. Includes rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Cochinita Pibil

$20.95

This traditional Yucatan dish is filled with pork marinated in achiote (annatto seeds, herbs and bitter orange) citrus, chilies and spices, then slow cooked in a banana leaf. Includes rice, beans and warm tortillas. SERVED FRIDAYS AFTER 5PM, SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$19.75

Chicken marinated in a complex blend of spicy Caribbean herbs and spices, habanero chili and a touch of citrus, then grilled in the traditional method developed by the Maroons. Includes rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Mojo Chicken

$19.75

Chicken breast rubbed with Cajun spices, grilled and topped with our mojo sauce (slivered garlic, olive oil, spices & orange) Includes rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Mojo Mahi-Mahi

$19.75

Mahi Mahi rubbed with Cajun spices, grilled and topped with our mojo sauce (slivered garlic, olive oil, spices & orange) Includes rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Sizzling Beef Tenderloins w/ Mojo

$30.95

Choice cut of filet cooked to order and topped with our mojo sauce. Includes rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Yucatan Fish Pot

$22.95

Delicious seafood stew made with scallops, Mahi, and shrimp, simmered with okra, tomatoes thyme, chilies, orange zest and spices round out the sauce. Served with corn or flour tortillas and rice.

Yucatan Seafood

Alaskan Cod

$14.95Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp

$22.95

Jumbo prawns wrapped in hickory smoked bacon. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Chilean Sea Bass

$32.95

8oz filet of Chilean Sea Bass, grilled and served with a garlic butter. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Coconut Fried Shrimp

$21.95

Jumbo shrimp, lightly battered and breaded with coconut. Served with spicy dipping sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Double Lobster Tail

$54.95

Two 7oz broiled lobster tails served with clarified butter. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Halibut Filet

$25.95

8oz Halibut filet grilled and topped garlic butter. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Salmon Filet

$21.95

8oz grilled salmon filet served with creamy or regular chimichurri sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Shrimp Diablo

$22.95

Jumbo shrimp simmered in a hot and spicy habanero sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Steak and Losbter

$36.95

4oz Filet Mignon grilled to order with a 7oz broiled lobster tail. Served with clarified butter. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Tilapia and Jumbo Shrimp

$22.95

Topped with a chimichurri cream sauce (like Seafood Newburg with spice) Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Yucatan Grilled Shrimp

$22.95

Jumbo shrimp marinated in Recado Rojo sauce (a blend of cumin, cinnamon, oregano, garlic and citrus juice) and grilled. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Yucatan Shrimp and Scallop Scampi

$22.95

Jumbo shrimp and scallops sautéed in garlic, butter, white wine and parsley. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Yucatan Barbeque

Smoked Beef Brisket Mexican Street Taco

$4.50

Brisket smoked with cherry and apple woods for 12 hours

Smoked Chicken Mexican Street Taco

$4.50

Chicken smoked with cherry and apple woods

Pulled Pork Mexican Street Taco

$4.50

Pork roast smoked with cherry and apple woods for 12 hours

Baja Taco w/ Alaskan Pollack Mexican Street Taco

$4.50

Lightly battered and fried in the traditional Baja style

Calamari Mexican Street Taco

$4.50

Tender Calamari lightly battered and fried to perfection.

Pork Belly Mexican Street Taco

$4.50

Tender pork belly smoked with cherry and apple woods for 12 hours

Childrens Menu

Kids Crispy Rolled Tacos

$5.95

Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef deep fried and garnished with sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans and rice.

Kids Quesdilla

$5.95

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans and rice.

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.95

Flour tortilla filled with your your choice of black or pinto beans, cheese and your choice of green or red sauce. Served with Rice.

Mexican Menu

Ahi Tuna Taco

$6.95Out of stock

Corn tortilla filled with fresh Ahi, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage and chimichurri sauce.

Al Pastor Taco

$6.95

Corn tortilla filled with pork and onions marinated in traditional Al Pastor seasoning. Topped with diced onions and cilantro.

Alaskan Cod taco

$7.95Out of stock

Barramundi Taco

$6.95
Beef Enchilada

$4.50

Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and shredded beef then topped with sauce and melted cheese.

Beef Tamale

$7.75

Shredded beef wrapped in masa covered with sauce and cheese.

Cheese Enchilada

$3.95

Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and topped with sauce and melted cheese.

Cheese Mole Enchilada

$5.95
Chicken Enchilada

$4.75

Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken then topped with sauce and melted cheese.

Chicken Mole Enchilada

$6.95

Corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and smothered in a rich and flavorful mole sauce and melted cheese

Chicken Tamale

$7.95

Shredded Chicken wrapped in masa and covered with sauce an cheese

Chile Relleno

$8.50

California green chili stuffed with cheese and covered with Ranchero sauce and cheese.

Combo

$4.95

Add beans and rice to any item to make it a combo!

Corn Beef Taco

$4.95
Crab Enchilada

$8.95

Tender chunks of crab meat wrapped in corn tortillas and smothered in a creamy tequila lime sauce and cheese.

Crispy Beef Taco

$3.75

Crispy corn tortilla filled with shredded beef and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Crispy Black Bean Taco

$3.50

Crispy corn tortilla filled with black beans and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Crispy Chicken Taco

$3.75

Crispy corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Crispy Pinto Bean Taco

$3.50

Crispy corn tortilla filled with pinto beans and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Crispy Veggie

$3.50

Crispy corn tortilla filled with sauteed veggies and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Halibut Taco

$7.95

Corn tortilla filled with grilled halibut, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage and chimichurri sauce.

Lobster Enchilada

$8.95

Chunks of sweet lobster meat wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with a creamy tequila and lime sauce and cheese.

Mexican Taco

$3.95

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of char-grilled asada, chicken or carnitas topped with cilantro, onion and green sauce.

Salmon Taco

$8.95

Corn tortilla filled with fresh salmon, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage and chimichurri sauce.

Shrimp Enchilada

$8.95

Fresh grilled shrimp wrapped in a corn tortilla and smothered in our tomatillo sauce and cheese.

Shrimp Taco

$8.95

Corn tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, cabbage, tropical fruit salsa, papaya sauce and cheese.

Soft Black Bean Taco

$3.75

Corn tortilla filled with black beans and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Soft Grilled Mahi Taco

$5.95

Grilled mahi-mahi, cabbage, tropical fruit salsa, papaya sauce and cheese.

Soft Mahi Baja

$5.95

Fried mahi-mahi, cabbage, yogurt chipotle sauce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Soft Pinto Bean Taco

$3.75

Corn tortilla filled with pinto beans and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Soft Taco

$3.95

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of char-grilled asada, shredded chicken, shredded beef, chicken or carnitas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Swordfish taco

$6.95Out of stock

Corn tortilla filled with fresh swordfish, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage and chimichurri sauce.

Tilapia Taco

$6.95

Corn tortilla filled with grilled tilapia, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage and chimichurri sauce.

Veggie Tamale

$7.75

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Your choice of pinto or black beans, cheese and green or red sauce. <NO ADDITIONS >

Chili Verde Burrito

$15.75

Tender chunks of pork simmered in our tomatillo sauce.

Chili Colorado Burrito

$15.75

Tender chunks of beef simmered in our spicy Colorado sauce made with guajillo and New Mexican chiles.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$15.75

Two chile rellenos stuffed in a savory burrito.

You Call It Burrito

$12.75

First choose your protein: char-grilled asada, shredded chicken, shredded beef, grilled chicken or carnitas. Mahi-mahi or shrimp-additional charge. Then choose your fillings: grilled vegetables, pinto beans, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, red sauce, green sauce, ranchero sauce and cheese.

Mexican Specialties

Botana De Carnitas

$19.45

Bone in pork slowly braised till fork tender. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Char-Grilled Carne Asada

$22.95

Char-grilled Mexican seasoned flap steak. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$19.95

Chicken seared with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes on a cast sizzling iron skillet. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Chile Colorado Platter

$20.95

Tender chunks of beef simmered in our spicy Colorado sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Chili Verde Platter

$19.95

Tender chunks of pork simmered in mild tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.95

Shrimp seared with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes on a cast sizzling iron skillet. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$22.95

Tender steak seared with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes on a cast sizzling iron skillet. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Vegetable Fajitas

$18.95

Mixed grilled veggies seared with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes on a cast sizzling iron skillet. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Appetizers

Ceviche Tostada

$16.95

Chilled Fish marinated in lime juice, tomatoes, red onions jalapenos and cilantro. Served on a crispy corn tortilla with guacamole.

Cheese Quesdailla

$7.95

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Combo Meat Quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of two of the following: char-grilled chicken, grilled veggies, carne asada, shrimp, fish or smoked meat. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Crispy Rolled Tacos

$8.95

3 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef and garnished with sour cream and guacamole.

Ghost Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95

Extremely Spicy! Grilled flour tortilla filled with blend of ghost peppers and cheese andtopped with sour cream and guacamole

Gringo Linga

$11.95

Crispy flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and garnished with sour cream and guacamole.

Guacamole Dip

$11.95

Made daily with fresh avocados, onions tomato and cilantro.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings

$14.95

Chicken wings marinated in a complex and spicy blend of Caribbean spices.

Meat Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of char-grilled chicken, shrimp, fish or smoked meat and topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Cooked and chilled shrimp in a spicy Mexican inspired cocktail sauce.

Nachos

$8.95

Chips smothered with beans, cheese and ranchero sauce.

Panuchos

$13.95

Fried puffed corn masa topped with cabbage, marinated onions, cheese, pico de gallo black beans and guacamole.

Pork Shank Wings

$14.95

Tender braised pork with spicy sauce

Queso Fundido

$12.95

Warm chips served with chorizo in a blend of spicy melted cheese.

Salbute Negrito

$13.95

Fried puffed corn and black bean masa topped with cabbage, marinated onions, cheese, pico de gallo black beans and guacamole.

Super Nachos

$13.95

Chips smothered with beans, cheese and ranchero sauce plus sour cream, guacamole and your choice of protein.

Yucatan Papusa

$12.95

Corn masa stuffed with cheese, then grilled and topped with cabbage, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of protein.

Yucatan Pepita Dip

$8.95

Chef's Favorite! Spicy dip made with roasted pumpkin seeds.

Salads

Meat Tostada

$12.95

Crispy flour tortilla filled with our choice of char-grilled carne asada, grilled chicken, carnitas or seafood, and lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Tostada Salad

$9.95

Crispy flour tortilla filled with lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Garden Salad w/ Chicken

$12.95

Tender greens, carrots, red cabbage and tomato topped with a chicken breast grilled to perfection.Served with your choice of dressing.

Stellas Cactus Salad

$4.95

Soups

Bowl Albondigas

$8.95

A warm and comforting Mexican Meatball soup. Served with rice and warm tortillas.

Bowl Pozole

$8.95

Mexican pork and hominy stew. Served with rice and warm tortillas.

Bowl Sopa de Lima

$8.95

A delicious combination of chicken and lime and vegetables. Served with rice and warm tortillas.

Bowl Pumpkin Stew

$8.95Out of stock

Big Bowl Albondigas

$12.95

A warm and comforting Mexican Meatball soup. Served with rice and warm tortillas.

Big Bowl Pozole

$12.95

Mexican pork and hominy stew. Served with rice and warm tortillas.

Big Bowl Sopa de Lima

$12.95

A delicious combination of chicken and lime and vegetables. Served with rice and warm tortillas.

Big bowl Pumpkin Stew

$12.95Out of stock

Sides

16 oz Salsa

$4.45

2 oz Chimi Cream

$0.95

2 oz Chimichurri

$0.95

2 oz Green Sauce

$0.95

2 oz Jerk Sauce

$0.95

2 oz Mojo

$0.95

2 oz Ranchero Sauce

$0.95

2 oz Red sauce

$0.95

32 oz Salsa

$7.95

8 oz Dog Nose Salsa

$8.00

8 oz Jerk Sauce

$8.00

Avocado

$2.50

Baja Sauce

$0.95

Black Beans

$2.95

Corn Tortillas

$0.95

Diablo Sauce

$1.00

Extra Bag Chips

$1.00

Extra Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$0.95

Grilled Vegetables

$2.45

Jalepeno

$0.50

Jumbo Shrimp-Individual

$2.50

Large Bag Chips

$5.00

Large Sour Cream

$2.95

Pinto Beans

$2.95

Scooch Guacamole

$3.95

Scooch of Pico de Gallo

$0.95

Scooch of Sour Cream

$1.25

Serrano Peppers

$1.00

Spanish Rice

$2.95

Tequila Lime Sauce

$0.95

Tortillas

$0.95

Yucatan Rice

$2.95

To Go

Extra Chips & Salsa

$2.00

16oz Salsa

$3.34

32oz Salsa

$7.95

Big Plastic Bag Chips

$5.00

8oz Dog Nose Salsa

$8.00

8oz Jamaican Jerk Sauce

$8.00

Red Sauce

$0.95

Green Sauce

$0.95

Mojo Sauce 2oz

$0.95

Jerk Sauce 2oz

$0.95

Desserts

Chocolate Molten Cake

$5.95

Warm chocolate cake filled with a rich, creamy chocolate center and topped with fresh whipped cream.

Churros

$4.95Out of stock
Fresh Baked Coconut Flan

$5.95

A traditional Mexican favorite with a Caribbean twist! Creamy coconut custard soaked in a light caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream.

Fried Ice Cream

$5.95

Creamy chocolate chip ice cream with a delicious crispy outer layer! Served in a tostada shell, and topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Fried Plantains

$4.50

Authentic Caribbean Classic! Sweet ripe plantains, sauteed in butter creating a crispy caramelized delight!

Homemade New York Style Cheesecake

$5.95

Rich, creamy cheesecake drizzled with a sweet caramel sauce and topped with fresh whipped cream.

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.95

Moist vanilla cake cooked "upside down" with pineapple caramelized in brown sugar and butter. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.95

Single scoop of creamy chocolate chip ice cream.

Tres Leches Cake

$5.95

Sponge cake soaked in 3 types of sweet milk creating the deliciously dense, moist Mexican classic! Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Churro Donuts

$4.95

Two Churro Doughnuts dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with fresh whipped cream.

EXTRAS $$

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Fish Burrito

$6.00

Extra Fish Taco

$4.00

Extra Green Sauce

$0.95

Extra Guacamole

$3.95

Extra Lettuce

$0.50

Extra Meat Burrito

$4.00

Extra Meat Taco

$2.50

Extra Pico

$0.75

Extra Red Sauce

$0.95

Extra Sauce

$0.95

Extra Sour Cream

$1.25

Jumbo Shrimp-Individual

$2.50

Wine

Glass Ferrari Carano Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Glass Ferrari Carano Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GlassHouse Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Glass House Champagne

$8.00

Glass House Chardonnary

$8.00

Glass House Merlot

$8.00

Glass House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GlassHouse Pinot Noir

$8.00

Glass House Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Glass La Crema Chardonnay

$9.00

Glass La Crema Pinot Noir

$10.00

Glass Markham Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Glass Rodney Strong

$10.00

Glass Sonoma Reserve

$9.00

Glass Tera Lato Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Glass Wente Chardonnay

$9.00

GlassTempranillo

$7.00

Glass Red Blend

$9.00

Glass Rose

$7.00

Glass Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Glass Wente Pinot Noir

$9.00

Glass White Blend

$5.00

BTL Wente Chard

$34.00

BTL House Chardonnary

$20.00

BTL La Crema Chard

$34.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

BTL Markham Sauv Blanc

$25.00

BTL House Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

BTL Wente Sauv Blanc

$30.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Tera Lato Pino Grigio

$35.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL Santa Margarita

$35.00

BTL La Crema Pino Noir

$36.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL House Merlot

$20.00

BTL House Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

BTL Sonoma Reserve

$25.00

BTL Rodney Strong

$35.00

BTL Tempranillo

$25.00

BTL House Champagne

$20.00

BTL Wente Pino Noir

$35.00

Champagne Split

$9.00

MARGARITAS

Coco Rita

$12.95

1800 Coconut Tequila, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice

Coronaritas

$13.95

22oz Yucatan Especial Margarita, with a Coronitas Beer upside down as a garnish!

El Patron

$14.95

Patron Silver, Cointreau Noir, squeeze of lemon, lime & orange juices

Grand Yucatan

$12.95

Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Splash of Pineapple Juice. Topped with Raspberry Liquor

Mango Margarita

$12.95

Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Mango Nectar

Mango Margarita-Pitcher

$38.95

Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Mango Nectar

Mexican Lollipop Shot

$6.75

Sweet, Sour and SPICY! Tequila with Pineapple juice, fresh lime, mango puree and Chamoy

Pomerita

$10.95

Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, lime juice, pineapple juice and pomegranate liquor

Sangria

$8.95

Fruit juices mixed with wine and brandy

Sangria-Pitcher

$22.95

Fruit juices mixed with wine and brandy

Shot of the Day

$5.00
Skinny Margarita

$12.95

“About half the calories of the regular Maggie” Premium Reposado Tequila, golden agave, squeeze of lime

Skinny Margarita-Pitcher

$38.95

“About half the calories of the regular Maggie” Premium Reposado Tequila, golden agave, squeeze of lime

Spicy Pepper Margarita

$13.95

Fresh Peppers, Tanteo Jalapeño Repo Tequila, Lime Juice, agave

Spicy Margarita

$13.95

Jalapeno Reposado Tequila, Lime Juice and Agave with fresh Peppers

Spicy Margarita-Pitcher

$38.95

Jalapeno Reposado Tequila, Lime Juice and Agave with fresh Peppers

Strawberry Margarita

$12.95

Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Strawberry Nectar

Strawberry Margarita-Pitcher

$38.95

Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Strawberry Nectar

Suprema Yucatan Margarita

$12.95

Premium Reposado, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Splash of Orange Liquor

Suprema/Cadillac Margarita-Pitcher

$38.95

Premium Reposado, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Splash of Orange Liquor

Virgin Margarita

$3.95

Same great taste as a classic margarita without the alcohol

Yucatan Especial

$11.95

Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, squeeze of lime

Yucatan Especial Margaria-Pitcher

$34.95

Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, squeeze of lime

Chula Margarita

$13.95

Chulavista Resposado Tequila, Cointreau and fresh lime juice. Served over ice or blended.

Casamigos Mimosa

$10.95

Champagne, orange juice and tequila

Chula Vista

$13.99

Cluney Maggie

$11.95

Casamigos Reposado, Fresh lime, Soda and Agave

Elavated

$12.95

Horonitas Resosado, fresh lime and agave

Grand Yucatan

$10.95

Reposado Tequila and Triple sec with a splash of pineapple juice topped with Raspberry Liquor

Hatch Chile Margarita

$11.95

Premium Reposado with fresh hatch chili, lime, soda and agave

Mexican Martini

$12.95

Silver tequila, Patron Citronage and a squeeze of lime severed in a chilled martini glass.

Slim Caddie

$13.95

Premium Reposado Tequila, golden agave and a splash of lime, topped with orange liquor

Spicy Mango

$11.95

Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, and fresh Lime and chilis with mango nectar

Spicy Mango-Pitcher

$38.95

Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, and fresh Lime and chilis with mango nectar

Suprema /Cadillac

$11.95

Premium Reposado, Triple Sec and lime juice with a splash of Orange Liquor

Suprema/Cadillac Margarita-Pitcher

$38.95

Premium Reposado, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Splash of Orange Liquor

Beer

Special Beer

$4.00

Bohemia

$5.45

Corona

$5.45

Corona Light

$5.45

PINT Coors Light

$4.95

PINT Corona

$5.45

PINT Corona Light

$5.45

PINT IPA of the Month

$5.95

PINT Modelo Especial

$5.45

PINT Negra Modelo

$5.45

PINT Pabst

$4.95

PINT Pacifico

$5.45

PINT St. Archer

$5.45

PINT XX Amber

$5.45

PINT XX Lager

$5.45

Bazooka Pitcher

$30.00

Bucket of Beers

$24.00

PITCH Coors Light

$12.95

PITCH Corona Light

$15.95

PITCH IPA of the Month

$18.45

PITCH Modelo Especial

$15.95

PITCH Negra Modelo

$15.95

PITCH Pabst

$10.95

PITCH Pacifico

$15.95

PITCH St. Archer White Ale

$15.95

PITCH XX Amber

$15.95

PITCH XX Lager

$15.95

Pitcher Bohemia

$15.95

Pitcher Corona

$15.95

Beer of the Day

$5.00

Bohemia

$5.45

Buckler(Non-Alcohol)

$5.45

Bud

$4.95

Bud Light

$4.95

Carta Blanca

$5.45

Corona

$5.45

Corona Familiar

$5.45

Corona Light

$5.45

Corona Premier

$5.45

High Noon

$5.95

Micalob Ultra

$5.45

Michelob Ultra

$4.95

Negro Modello

$5.45

Pacifico

$5.45

Sharps

$4.95

St. Archer Gold

$5.45

Stella

$5.45

Stone IPA

$5.45

Tecate

$5.45

Victoria

$5.45

White Claw

$5.45

22 oz XX Amber

$7.95

22 oz XX Lager

$7.95

22 oz Pacifico

$7.95

22 oz Modelo Especial

$7.95

22 oz Negra Modelo

$7.95

22 oz IPA

$8.95

22oz Coors Lite

$6.95

22 oz Pabst

$6.50

22 oz Corona Lite

$7.95

22 oz Corona

$7.95

22 oz Bohemia

$7.95

XX Amber MICHELADA

$6.95

XX Lager MICHELADA

$6.95

Corona MICHELADA

$6.95

Corona Lite MICHELADA

$6.95

Modelo MICHELADA

$6.95

Negra Modelo MICHELADA

$6.95

Ipa MICHELADA

$7.95

Pacifico MICHELADA

$6.95

Coors Lite Michelada

$6.95

Pabst MICHELADA

$6.95

Bohemia MICHELADA

$6.95

Carta Blanca MICHELADA

$6.95

Buckler MICHELADA

$6.95

Liquor

Absolute

$8.50

Choppin

$9.95

Flavored Vodka

$8.95

Grey Goose

$9.95

Kettle One

$9.95

Stoli

$8.50

Svedka

$8.95

Titos

$8.95

Well Vodka

$6.00

BEEFEATER

$6.95

Bombay

$7.95

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$8.95

GORDONS

$6.95

HENDRICKS

$8.95

TANQUERAY

$7.95

Well Gin

$6.00

CHIVAS REGAL

$11.95

DEWARS

$8.95

GLENFIDDICH 12YR

$11.95

GLENFIDDICH 18YR

$14.95

GLENLIVET 12YR

$11.95

GLENLIVET 18YR

$14.95

J & B

$8.95

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$11.95

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$8.95

LAGAVULIN 12YR

$11.95

LAPHROAIG 12YR

$12.95

MACALLAN 12YR

$11.95

OBAN

$12.95

Well Scotch

$6.00

Baileys

$7.95

Brandy-House

$8.95

Chateau Monet

$6.95

Chateau Pamari

$6.95

Cointreau

$7.95

Conac-House

$9.95

Grand Marnier

$7.95

Jaggermeister

$7.95

Khalua

$7.95

Midori

$7.95

Patron Citronage

$6.95

Patron xo

$7.95

Blantons

$10.95

Bookers

$10.95

Bushmills

$7.95

Crown Royal

$8.95

Fireball

$6.95

Gentleman Jack

$11.95

Jack Daniels

$7.95

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$9.95

Jameson

$8.95

Makers

$10.95

Markers Mark

$8.95

Pappy 10 yr

$18.95

Pappy 12

$29.95

Seagrams 7

$7.95

V.O.

$8.95

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Wellers

$9.95

Wild Turkey

$8.95

Woodford Reserve

$10.95

Blantons

$10.95

Bookers

$10.95

Bushmills

$7.95

Crown Royal

$8.95

DBL Fighting Cock

$9.95

Fireball

$6.95

Gentleman Jack

$11.95

Jack Daniels

$7.95

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$9.95

Jameson

$8.95

Makers

$10.95

Markers Mark

$8.95

Pappy 10 yr

$18.95

Pappy 12

$29.95

Seagrams 7

$7.95

V.O.

$8.95

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Wellers

$9.95

Wild Turkey

$8.95

Woodford Reserve

$10.95

DBL Blantons

$20.95

DBL Bookers

$20.95

DBL Bushmills

$14.90

DBL Crown Royal

$16.90

DBL Fighting Cock

$18.90

DBL Fireball

$12.95

DBL Gentleman Jack

$22.90

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.90

DBL Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$18.90

DBL Jameson

$16.90

DBL Makers

$20.96

DBL Pappy 10 yr

$36.90

DBL Pappy 12

$58.90

DBL Seagrams 7

$14.90

DBL V.O.

$16.90

DBL Well Whiskey

$11.00

DBL Wellers

$18.90

DBL Wild Turkey

$16.90

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.95

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Vodka mixed with tomato juice and a blend of seasoning and spices

Chocolate Martini

$13.95

Premium Vodka, and chocolate liquor served in a chilled martini glass

Classic Martini

$13.95

Gin and a splash of dry vermouth served in a chilled martini glass

Creamsicle

$13.95

Orange cream vodka. whipped cream, fresh orange juice

Dirty Martini

$13.95

Gin with a splash of dry vermouth topped with a touch of olive juice and served in a chilled martin glass

Espresso Martini

$13.95

Coffee Liquor and Vodka shaken and served in a chilled martini glass

Irish Coffee

$12.95

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Baileys with fresh coffee and whipped cream

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.95

Vodka, Lemoncello Liquor, with a splash of sweet and sour

Long Beach Ice Tea

$13.95

Vodka, Gin, Rum, Triple Sec and Tequila with sweet and sour and a splash of coke

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.95

Vodka, Gin, Rum, and Triple Sec with sweet and sour and a splash of coke

Mai Tai

$13.95

151 Rum, dark rum, coconut rum and amaretto mixed with pineapple juice and grenadine

Mexican Coffee

$12.95

Kalua and Tequila with fresh coffee and whipped cream

Mojito

$12.95

Rum mixed with simple syrup, lime juice, fresh mint, soda water and a touch of sweet and sour

Pina Colada

$13.95

Coconut Rum and Cream de Banana mixed blended with coconut and pineapple juices topped with a splash of dark rum

Pomegranate Martini

$12.95

Vodka, triple sec, lime juice, and pomegranate liquor served in a chilled martini glass

Pomegranate Mojito

$11.95

Bacardi Limon rum, fresh lime juice, triple sec, fresh mint, agave nectar and pomegranate liquor

Pomegranate Spritzer

$7.95

Champagne topped with Pomegranate Liquor

Sangria

$8.95

Fruit juices mixed with wine & brandy

Sangria-Pitcher

$22.95

Fruit juices mixed with wine and brandy

Smoke on the Water

$13.95

Mescal, Triple Sec with fresh lime and strawberry puree

Smoky Paloma

$13.95

Mescal, Triple Sec, Grapefruit Juice and fresh lime

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.95

Same great flavor as our classic Bloody Mary without the alcohol

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.95

Same great flavor as our classic Pina Colada without the alcohol

Mexican Martini

$14.50

Silver Tequila, Patron Citronage, Fresh Lime. Served in a Martini Glass

Family Meal Cocktails

Pitcher Yucatan Especial Margrita

$25.95

Pitcher Skinny Margarita

$31.95

Pitcher Mango Margarita

$28.95

Pitcher of Sangria

$22.95

Bottle House Champagne

$20.00

Pitcher of Bloody Mary

$25.95

Pitcher of Strawberry Margarita

$28.95
