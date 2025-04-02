- Home
Yucatan Grill
188 Reviews
$$
550 Pacific Coast Hwy
Seal Beach, CA 90740
Popular Items
Caribbean Specialties
12oz Steak Palomilla
Choice rib-eye steak marinated in Cuban adobo, flash grilled and topped with sizzling grilled onions and our mojo sauce. Includes rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Cochinita Pibil
This traditional Yucatan dish is filled with pork marinated in achiote (annatto seeds, herbs and bitter orange) citrus, chilies and spices, then slow cooked in a banana leaf. Includes rice, beans and warm tortillas. SERVED FRIDAYS AFTER 5PM, SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY
Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Chicken marinated in a complex blend of spicy Caribbean herbs and spices, habanero chili and a touch of citrus, then grilled in the traditional method developed by the Maroons. Includes rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Mojo Chicken
Chicken breast rubbed with Cajun spices, grilled and topped with our mojo sauce (slivered garlic, olive oil, spices & orange) Includes rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Mojo Mahi-Mahi
Mahi Mahi rubbed with Cajun spices, grilled and topped with our mojo sauce (slivered garlic, olive oil, spices & orange) Includes rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Sizzling Beef Tenderloins w/ Mojo
Choice cut of filet cooked to order and topped with our mojo sauce. Includes rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Yucatan Fish Pot
Delicious seafood stew made with scallops, Mahi, and shrimp, simmered with okra, tomatoes thyme, chilies, orange zest and spices round out the sauce. Served with corn or flour tortillas and rice.
Yucatan Seafood
Alaskan Cod
Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp
Jumbo prawns wrapped in hickory smoked bacon. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Chilean Sea Bass
8oz filet of Chilean Sea Bass, grilled and served with a garlic butter. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Coconut Fried Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, lightly battered and breaded with coconut. Served with spicy dipping sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Double Lobster Tail
Two 7oz broiled lobster tails served with clarified butter. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Halibut Filet
8oz Halibut filet grilled and topped garlic butter. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Salmon Filet
8oz grilled salmon filet served with creamy or regular chimichurri sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Shrimp Diablo
Jumbo shrimp simmered in a hot and spicy habanero sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Steak and Losbter
4oz Filet Mignon grilled to order with a 7oz broiled lobster tail. Served with clarified butter. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Tilapia and Jumbo Shrimp
Topped with a chimichurri cream sauce (like Seafood Newburg with spice) Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Yucatan Grilled Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp marinated in Recado Rojo sauce (a blend of cumin, cinnamon, oregano, garlic and citrus juice) and grilled. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Yucatan Shrimp and Scallop Scampi
Jumbo shrimp and scallops sautéed in garlic, butter, white wine and parsley. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Yucatan Barbeque
Smoked Beef Brisket Mexican Street Taco
Brisket smoked with cherry and apple woods for 12 hours
Smoked Chicken Mexican Street Taco
Chicken smoked with cherry and apple woods
Pulled Pork Mexican Street Taco
Pork roast smoked with cherry and apple woods for 12 hours
Baja Taco w/ Alaskan Pollack Mexican Street Taco
Lightly battered and fried in the traditional Baja style
Calamari Mexican Street Taco
Tender Calamari lightly battered and fried to perfection.
Pork Belly Mexican Street Taco
Tender pork belly smoked with cherry and apple woods for 12 hours
Childrens Menu
Kids Crispy Rolled Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef deep fried and garnished with sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans and rice.
Kids Quesdilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans and rice.
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your your choice of black or pinto beans, cheese and your choice of green or red sauce. Served with Rice.
Mexican Menu
Ahi Tuna Taco
Corn tortilla filled with fresh Ahi, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage and chimichurri sauce.
Al Pastor Taco
Corn tortilla filled with pork and onions marinated in traditional Al Pastor seasoning. Topped with diced onions and cilantro.
Alaskan Cod taco
Barramundi Taco
Beef Enchilada
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and shredded beef then topped with sauce and melted cheese.
Beef Tamale
Shredded beef wrapped in masa covered with sauce and cheese.
Cheese Enchilada
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and topped with sauce and melted cheese.
Cheese Mole Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken then topped with sauce and melted cheese.
Chicken Mole Enchilada
Corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and smothered in a rich and flavorful mole sauce and melted cheese
Chicken Tamale
Shredded Chicken wrapped in masa and covered with sauce an cheese
Chile Relleno
California green chili stuffed with cheese and covered with Ranchero sauce and cheese.
Combo
Add beans and rice to any item to make it a combo!
Corn Beef Taco
Crab Enchilada
Tender chunks of crab meat wrapped in corn tortillas and smothered in a creamy tequila lime sauce and cheese.
Crispy Beef Taco
Crispy corn tortilla filled with shredded beef and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Crispy Black Bean Taco
Crispy corn tortilla filled with black beans and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Crispy Chicken Taco
Crispy corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Crispy Pinto Bean Taco
Crispy corn tortilla filled with pinto beans and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Crispy Veggie
Crispy corn tortilla filled with sauteed veggies and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Halibut Taco
Corn tortilla filled with grilled halibut, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage and chimichurri sauce.
Lobster Enchilada
Chunks of sweet lobster meat wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with a creamy tequila and lime sauce and cheese.
Mexican Taco
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of char-grilled asada, chicken or carnitas topped with cilantro, onion and green sauce.
Salmon Taco
Corn tortilla filled with fresh salmon, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage and chimichurri sauce.
Shrimp Enchilada
Fresh grilled shrimp wrapped in a corn tortilla and smothered in our tomatillo sauce and cheese.
Shrimp Taco
Corn tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, cabbage, tropical fruit salsa, papaya sauce and cheese.
Soft Black Bean Taco
Corn tortilla filled with black beans and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Soft Grilled Mahi Taco
Grilled mahi-mahi, cabbage, tropical fruit salsa, papaya sauce and cheese.
Soft Mahi Baja
Fried mahi-mahi, cabbage, yogurt chipotle sauce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Soft Pinto Bean Taco
Corn tortilla filled with pinto beans and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Soft Taco
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of char-grilled asada, shredded chicken, shredded beef, chicken or carnitas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Swordfish taco
Corn tortilla filled with fresh swordfish, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage and chimichurri sauce.
Tilapia Taco
Corn tortilla filled with grilled tilapia, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage and chimichurri sauce.
Veggie Tamale
Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Your choice of pinto or black beans, cheese and green or red sauce. <NO ADDITIONS >
Chili Verde Burrito
Tender chunks of pork simmered in our tomatillo sauce.
Chili Colorado Burrito
Tender chunks of beef simmered in our spicy Colorado sauce made with guajillo and New Mexican chiles.
Chile Relleno Burrito
Two chile rellenos stuffed in a savory burrito.
You Call It Burrito
First choose your protein: char-grilled asada, shredded chicken, shredded beef, grilled chicken or carnitas. Mahi-mahi or shrimp-additional charge. Then choose your fillings: grilled vegetables, pinto beans, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, red sauce, green sauce, ranchero sauce and cheese.
Mexican Specialties
Botana De Carnitas
Bone in pork slowly braised till fork tender. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Char-Grilled Carne Asada
Char-grilled Mexican seasoned flap steak. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken seared with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes on a cast sizzling iron skillet. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Chile Colorado Platter
Tender chunks of beef simmered in our spicy Colorado sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Chili Verde Platter
Tender chunks of pork simmered in mild tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp seared with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes on a cast sizzling iron skillet. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Tender steak seared with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes on a cast sizzling iron skillet. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Vegetable Fajitas
Mixed grilled veggies seared with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes on a cast sizzling iron skillet. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Appetizers
Ceviche Tostada
Chilled Fish marinated in lime juice, tomatoes, red onions jalapenos and cilantro. Served on a crispy corn tortilla with guacamole.
Cheese Quesdailla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Combo Meat Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of two of the following: char-grilled chicken, grilled veggies, carne asada, shrimp, fish or smoked meat. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Crispy Rolled Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef and garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
Ghost Cheese Quesadilla
Extremely Spicy! Grilled flour tortilla filled with blend of ghost peppers and cheese andtopped with sour cream and guacamole
Gringo Linga
Crispy flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
Guacamole Dip
Made daily with fresh avocados, onions tomato and cilantro.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings
Chicken wings marinated in a complex and spicy blend of Caribbean spices.
Meat Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of char-grilled chicken, shrimp, fish or smoked meat and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Cooked and chilled shrimp in a spicy Mexican inspired cocktail sauce.
Nachos
Chips smothered with beans, cheese and ranchero sauce.
Panuchos
Fried puffed corn masa topped with cabbage, marinated onions, cheese, pico de gallo black beans and guacamole.
Pork Shank Wings
Tender braised pork with spicy sauce
Queso Fundido
Warm chips served with chorizo in a blend of spicy melted cheese.
Salbute Negrito
Fried puffed corn and black bean masa topped with cabbage, marinated onions, cheese, pico de gallo black beans and guacamole.
Super Nachos
Chips smothered with beans, cheese and ranchero sauce plus sour cream, guacamole and your choice of protein.
Yucatan Papusa
Corn masa stuffed with cheese, then grilled and topped with cabbage, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of protein.
Yucatan Pepita Dip
Chef's Favorite! Spicy dip made with roasted pumpkin seeds.
Salads
Meat Tostada
Crispy flour tortilla filled with our choice of char-grilled carne asada, grilled chicken, carnitas or seafood, and lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Tostada Salad
Crispy flour tortilla filled with lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Garden Salad w/ Chicken
Tender greens, carrots, red cabbage and tomato topped with a chicken breast grilled to perfection.Served with your choice of dressing.
Stellas Cactus Salad
Soups
Bowl Albondigas
A warm and comforting Mexican Meatball soup. Served with rice and warm tortillas.
Bowl Pozole
Mexican pork and hominy stew. Served with rice and warm tortillas.
Bowl Sopa de Lima
A delicious combination of chicken and lime and vegetables. Served with rice and warm tortillas.
Bowl Pumpkin Stew
Big Bowl Albondigas
A warm and comforting Mexican Meatball soup. Served with rice and warm tortillas.
Big Bowl Pozole
Mexican pork and hominy stew. Served with rice and warm tortillas.
Big Bowl Sopa de Lima
A delicious combination of chicken and lime and vegetables. Served with rice and warm tortillas.
Big bowl Pumpkin Stew
Sides
16 oz Salsa
2 oz Chimi Cream
2 oz Chimichurri
2 oz Green Sauce
2 oz Jerk Sauce
2 oz Mojo
2 oz Ranchero Sauce
2 oz Red sauce
32 oz Salsa
8 oz Dog Nose Salsa
8 oz Jerk Sauce
Avocado
Baja Sauce
Black Beans
Corn Tortillas
Diablo Sauce
Extra Bag Chips
Extra Chips & Salsa
Flour Tortillas
Grilled Vegetables
Jalepeno
Jumbo Shrimp-Individual
Large Bag Chips
Large Sour Cream
Pinto Beans
Scooch Guacamole
Scooch of Pico de Gallo
Scooch of Sour Cream
Serrano Peppers
Spanish Rice
Tequila Lime Sauce
Tortillas
Yucatan Rice
To Go
Desserts
Chocolate Molten Cake
Warm chocolate cake filled with a rich, creamy chocolate center and topped with fresh whipped cream.
Churros
Fresh Baked Coconut Flan
A traditional Mexican favorite with a Caribbean twist! Creamy coconut custard soaked in a light caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream.
Fried Ice Cream
Creamy chocolate chip ice cream with a delicious crispy outer layer! Served in a tostada shell, and topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Fried Plantains
Authentic Caribbean Classic! Sweet ripe plantains, sauteed in butter creating a crispy caramelized delight!
Homemade New York Style Cheesecake
Rich, creamy cheesecake drizzled with a sweet caramel sauce and topped with fresh whipped cream.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Moist vanilla cake cooked "upside down" with pineapple caramelized in brown sugar and butter. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Scoop of Ice Cream
Single scoop of creamy chocolate chip ice cream.
Tres Leches Cake
Sponge cake soaked in 3 types of sweet milk creating the deliciously dense, moist Mexican classic! Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Churro Donuts
Two Churro Doughnuts dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with fresh whipped cream.
EXTRAS $$
Wine
Glass Ferrari Carano Pinot Grigio
Glass Ferrari Carano Sauvignon Blanc
GlassHouse Cabernet Sauvignon
Glass House Champagne
Glass House Chardonnary
Glass House Merlot
Glass House Pinot Grigio
GlassHouse Pinot Noir
Glass House Sauvignon Blanc
Glass La Crema Chardonnay
Glass La Crema Pinot Noir
Glass Markham Sauv Blanc
Glass Rodney Strong
Glass Sonoma Reserve
Glass Tera Lato Pinot Grigio
Glass Wente Chardonnay
GlassTempranillo
Glass Red Blend
Glass Rose
Glass Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio
Glass Wente Pinot Noir
Glass White Blend
BTL Wente Chard
BTL House Chardonnary
BTL La Crema Chard
BTL Ferrari Carano Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Markham Sauv Blanc
BTL House Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Wente Sauv Blanc
BTL Ferrari Carano Pinot Grigio
BTL Tera Lato Pino Grigio
BTL House Pinot Grigio
BTL Santa Margarita
BTL La Crema Pino Noir
BTL House Pinot Noir
BTL House Merlot
BTL House Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Sonoma Reserve
BTL Rodney Strong
BTL Tempranillo
BTL House Champagne
BTL Wente Pino Noir
Champagne Split
MARGARITAS
Coco Rita
1800 Coconut Tequila, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice
Coronaritas
22oz Yucatan Especial Margarita, with a Coronitas Beer upside down as a garnish!
El Patron
Patron Silver, Cointreau Noir, squeeze of lemon, lime & orange juices
Grand Yucatan
Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Splash of Pineapple Juice. Topped with Raspberry Liquor
Mango Margarita
Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Mango Nectar
Mango Margarita-Pitcher
Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Mango Nectar
Mexican Lollipop Shot
Sweet, Sour and SPICY! Tequila with Pineapple juice, fresh lime, mango puree and Chamoy
Pomerita
Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, lime juice, pineapple juice and pomegranate liquor
Sangria
Fruit juices mixed with wine and brandy
Sangria-Pitcher
Fruit juices mixed with wine and brandy
Shot of the Day
Skinny Margarita
“About half the calories of the regular Maggie” Premium Reposado Tequila, golden agave, squeeze of lime
Skinny Margarita-Pitcher
“About half the calories of the regular Maggie” Premium Reposado Tequila, golden agave, squeeze of lime
Spicy Pepper Margarita
Fresh Peppers, Tanteo Jalapeño Repo Tequila, Lime Juice, agave
Spicy Margarita
Jalapeno Reposado Tequila, Lime Juice and Agave with fresh Peppers
Spicy Margarita-Pitcher
Jalapeno Reposado Tequila, Lime Juice and Agave with fresh Peppers
Strawberry Margarita
Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Strawberry Nectar
Strawberry Margarita-Pitcher
Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Strawberry Nectar
Suprema Yucatan Margarita
Premium Reposado, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Splash of Orange Liquor
Suprema/Cadillac Margarita-Pitcher
Premium Reposado, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Splash of Orange Liquor
Virgin Margarita
Same great taste as a classic margarita without the alcohol
Yucatan Especial
Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, squeeze of lime
Yucatan Especial Margaria-Pitcher
Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, squeeze of lime
Chula Margarita
Chulavista Resposado Tequila, Cointreau and fresh lime juice. Served over ice or blended.
Casamigos Mimosa
Champagne, orange juice and tequila
Chula Vista
Cluney Maggie
Casamigos Reposado, Fresh lime, Soda and Agave
Elavated
Horonitas Resosado, fresh lime and agave
Grand Yucatan
Reposado Tequila and Triple sec with a splash of pineapple juice topped with Raspberry Liquor
Hatch Chile Margarita
Premium Reposado with fresh hatch chili, lime, soda and agave
Mexican Martini
Silver tequila, Patron Citronage and a squeeze of lime severed in a chilled martini glass.
Slim Caddie
Premium Reposado Tequila, golden agave and a splash of lime, topped with orange liquor
Spicy Mango
Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, and fresh Lime and chilis with mango nectar
Spicy Mango-Pitcher
Premium Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, and fresh Lime and chilis with mango nectar
Suprema /Cadillac
Premium Reposado, Triple Sec and lime juice with a splash of Orange Liquor
Suprema/Cadillac Margarita-Pitcher
Premium Reposado, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Splash of Orange Liquor
Beer
Special Beer
Bohemia
Corona
Corona Light
PINT Coors Light
PINT Corona
PINT Corona Light
PINT IPA of the Month
PINT Modelo Especial
PINT Negra Modelo
PINT Pabst
PINT Pacifico
PINT St. Archer
PINT XX Amber
PINT XX Lager
Bazooka Pitcher
Bucket of Beers
PITCH Coors Light
PITCH Corona Light
PITCH IPA of the Month
PITCH Modelo Especial
PITCH Negra Modelo
PITCH Pabst
PITCH Pacifico
PITCH St. Archer White Ale
PITCH XX Amber
PITCH XX Lager
Pitcher Bohemia
Pitcher Corona
Beer of the Day
Bohemia
Buckler(Non-Alcohol)
Bud
Bud Light
Carta Blanca
Corona
Corona Familiar
Corona Light
Corona Premier
High Noon
Micalob Ultra
Michelob Ultra
Negro Modello
Pacifico
Sharps
St. Archer Gold
Stella
Stone IPA
Tecate
Victoria
White Claw
22 oz XX Amber
22 oz XX Lager
22 oz Pacifico
22 oz Modelo Especial
22 oz Negra Modelo
22 oz IPA
22oz Coors Lite
22 oz Pabst
22 oz Corona Lite
22 oz Corona
22 oz Bohemia
XX Amber MICHELADA
XX Lager MICHELADA
Corona MICHELADA
Corona Lite MICHELADA
Modelo MICHELADA
Negra Modelo MICHELADA
Ipa MICHELADA
Pacifico MICHELADA
Coors Lite Michelada
Pabst MICHELADA
Bohemia MICHELADA
Carta Blanca MICHELADA
Buckler MICHELADA
Liquor
Absolute
Choppin
Flavored Vodka
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Stoli
Svedka
Titos
Well Vodka
BEEFEATER
Bombay
BOMBAY SAPHIRE
GORDONS
HENDRICKS
TANQUERAY
Well Gin
CHIVAS REGAL
DEWARS
GLENFIDDICH 12YR
GLENFIDDICH 18YR
GLENLIVET 12YR
GLENLIVET 18YR
J & B
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
JOHNNIE WALKER RED
LAGAVULIN 12YR
LAPHROAIG 12YR
MACALLAN 12YR
OBAN
Well Scotch
Baileys
Brandy-House
Chateau Monet
Chateau Pamari
Cointreau
Conac-House
Grand Marnier
Jaggermeister
Khalua
Midori
Patron Citronage
Patron xo
Blantons
Bookers
Bushmills
Crown Royal
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jameson
Makers
Markers Mark
Pappy 10 yr
Pappy 12
Seagrams 7
V.O.
Well Whiskey
Wellers
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Vodka mixed with tomato juice and a blend of seasoning and spices
Chocolate Martini
Premium Vodka, and chocolate liquor served in a chilled martini glass
Classic Martini
Gin and a splash of dry vermouth served in a chilled martini glass
Creamsicle
Orange cream vodka. whipped cream, fresh orange juice
Dirty Martini
Gin with a splash of dry vermouth topped with a touch of olive juice and served in a chilled martin glass
Espresso Martini
Coffee Liquor and Vodka shaken and served in a chilled martini glass
Irish Coffee
Jameson Irish Whiskey, Baileys with fresh coffee and whipped cream
Lemon Drop Martini
Vodka, Lemoncello Liquor, with a splash of sweet and sour
Long Beach Ice Tea
Vodka, Gin, Rum, Triple Sec and Tequila with sweet and sour and a splash of coke
Long Island Ice Tea
Vodka, Gin, Rum, and Triple Sec with sweet and sour and a splash of coke
Mai Tai
151 Rum, dark rum, coconut rum and amaretto mixed with pineapple juice and grenadine
Mexican Coffee
Kalua and Tequila with fresh coffee and whipped cream
Mojito
Rum mixed with simple syrup, lime juice, fresh mint, soda water and a touch of sweet and sour
Pina Colada
Coconut Rum and Cream de Banana mixed blended with coconut and pineapple juices topped with a splash of dark rum
Pomegranate Martini
Vodka, triple sec, lime juice, and pomegranate liquor served in a chilled martini glass
Pomegranate Mojito
Bacardi Limon rum, fresh lime juice, triple sec, fresh mint, agave nectar and pomegranate liquor
Pomegranate Spritzer
Champagne topped with Pomegranate Liquor
Sangria
Fruit juices mixed with wine & brandy
Sangria-Pitcher
Fruit juices mixed with wine and brandy
Smoke on the Water
Mescal, Triple Sec with fresh lime and strawberry puree
Smoky Paloma
Mescal, Triple Sec, Grapefruit Juice and fresh lime
Virgin Bloody Mary
Same great flavor as our classic Bloody Mary without the alcohol
Virgin Pina Colada
Same great flavor as our classic Pina Colada without the alcohol
Mexican Martini
Silver Tequila, Patron Citronage, Fresh Lime. Served in a Martini Glass
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
A taste of Mexico and the Caribbean! Great Food. Great Memories.
550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740